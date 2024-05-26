The 10 Best Smartwatch Bands of 2024 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2024)

Mike Davis
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023
* We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
Smartwatch bands are the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to personalize their wearable technology. These bands come in a variety of materials, including leather, silicone, and metal, and they can be found in a range of colors and styles. Some bands even feature additional functions, such as GPS tracking or heart rate monitoring. With so many options available, it's easy to find a smartwatch band that fits your personal style and needs. Whether you're looking for a sporty band for your fitness tracker or a more elegant option for a night out, there's a smartwatch band out there for you.
At a Glance: Our Top Picks
Qimela Nylon Solo Loop Bands
9.9
9.9
Read Review
6 Pack Sport Bands for Apple Watch
9.8
9.8
Read Review
KALINCO 2-Pack Smart Watch Bands 20mm
9.6
9.6
Read Review
Top 10 Smartwatch Bands
#TOP 1
Qimela Nylon Solo Loop Bands
Qimela
FS-010
Blue&White
38mm/40mm/41mm
9.9
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Qimela Nylon Loop Bands are compatible with Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE. Made from high-quality recycled polyamide material, these bands are soft, breathable, stretchable, durable, lightweight, and washable, providing ultimate comfort for daily workouts and regular wear. The adjustable stainless steel metal buckle allows for easy sizing, fitting wrists from 5"-9.5". With the watch lugs on both ends, installation is quick and effortless. Qimela ensures high quality standards and offers excellent customer service. Experience the convenience and comfort these bands provide, and choose the right size for your Apple Watch.
What We Like
Soft and breathable
Adjustable sizing
Easy installation
#TOP 2
6 Pack Sport Bands for Apple Watch
AMSKY
AM20211028-01-38
Black/Pink Sand/Stone/Gray/Cactus/Dark Cherry
38/40/41 mm
9.8
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The AMSKY sport silicone bands are a great affordable option for your Apple Watch. Made of premium silicone material, these bands are wrist-friendly, comfortable, waterproof, lightweight, and durable. They come in various rich and muted colors, including the newest series 7 official color, and are compatible with Apple Watch Series Ultra 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 SE Women Men. The bands buckle has a completely new design that more securely locks the bands and avoids the watch from falling off. These bands are easy to install and remove.
What We Like
Great quality silicone material that is comfortable and durable
Various rich and muted colors to choose from, including the newest series 7 official color
Completely new design of the bands buckle ensures a more secure lock and avoids the watch from falling off
#TOP 3
KALINCO 2-Pack Smart Watch Bands 20mm
KALINCO
Pink+Purple
9.6
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
KALINCO 2-Pack Smart Watch Bands 20mm Adjustable Replacement Bands Straps for P22 P32 P36 Smartwatch are compatible with various models including P22, P32, and P36. The strap is available in three materials: silicone, stainless steel, and leather. The silicone strap is waterproof and sweatproof, making it perfect for sports and outdoor activities. The stainless steel strap is elegant and lightweight, providing a stylish look. The double-layer leather strap is skin-friendly and offers a comfortable wearing experience. With the replaceable quick release design, you can easily change your watch band in seconds without any tools. Choose from 7 different color combinations to match your style. Upgrade your smartwatch with these high-quality replacement bands.
What We Like
Compatibility with multiple models
Waterproof and sweatproof silicone strap
Elegant and lightweight stainless steel strap
#TOP 4
EPULY Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Watch Band
EPULY
FK-42BK
Black
49mm/45mm/44mm/42mm
9.4
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Upgrade your Apple Watch with the EPULY Mesh Loop Band. This stainless steel band is compatible with various models of the Apple Watch, including series 8, 7, SE, 6, 5, 4, and 3. The band features a magnetic clasp for a secure closure, ensuring it stays in place throughout the day. The mesh loop design is not only stylish but also breathable, making it comfortable to wear for extended periods. With a wide range of wrist sizes, this band fits wrists from 6.10 to 7.3 inches. Whether you're heading to a holiday party or looking for a thoughtful gift, the EPULY Mesh Loop Band is a great choice. Plus, with a 12-month warranty and 24-hour online service, your satisfaction is guaranteed.
What We Like
Stylish and breathable design
Strong magnetic clasp for secure closure
Compatible with various Apple Watch models
#TOP 5
OYODSS Silicone Sport Strap for Apple Watch
OYODSS
YDS-21Y-0222003A
PinkSand/Stone/Lavender Gray/Black/Gray
38mm/40mm/41mm S/M
9.2
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The OYODSS Silicone Sport Strap for Apple Watch is a durable and comfortable replacement band compatible with various Apple Watch models. Made of soft silicone material, it prevents skin irritation and offers a comfortable wearing experience. The band is easy to install with watch lugs on both ends that securely lock onto the Apple Watch interface. With a wide range of sizes available, it can fit wrists of different measurements. Additionally, the OYODSS Sport Strap comes in a variety of popular colors, allowing you to personalize your Apple Watch and showcase your unique style.
What We Like
Durable and comfortable
Easy installation
Wide range of sizes
#TOP 6
Merlion Braided Solo Loop
Merlion
Starlight
38MM/40MM/41MM
Introducing the Merlion Braided Solo Loop, a stretchy and adjustable watch band compatible with Apple Watch. Made with high-quality recycled polyamide material, this band is soft, breathable, and durable, making it perfect for daily workouts and regular wear. The upgrade adjustable buckle allows for easy adjustment, accommodating a wide range of wrist sizes from 4.5" to 9.5". With its easy installation and one-button removal, you can effortlessly switch between bands. The vibrant and colorful design makes it a great gift for both men and women. Choose the Merlion Braided Solo Loop for a comfortable and stylish accessory for your Apple Watch.
What We Like
Stretchy and adjustable
Easy installation and removal
Soft, breathable, and durable
#TOP 7
VISOOM Beaded Boho Bracelet for Apple Watch
VISOOM
Pink Zebra
38mm/40mm/41mm
Introducing the VISOOM Beaded Bracelet, a unique and fashionable accessory for your Apple Watch. Made with high-quality natural stone pink zebra jasper and colorful crystals, this bracelet not only adds a touch of style to your wrist but also helps to release stress and promote a sense of calm. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, it features a durable elastic rope that easily stretches over your hand and fits snugly around your wrist. Whether you're at work or attending a party, this beaded bracelet is the perfect choice. It also makes a great gift for special occasions. With its easy installation and secure locking mechanism, you can trust that your Apple Watch will stay in place. Upgrade your Apple Watch with the VISOOM Beaded Bracelet today!
What We Like
Stylish and unique design
Helps to release stress and promote calm
Compatible with all Apple Watch models
#TOP 8
Turnwin Silicone Quick Release Watch Band
Turnwin
Black
18mm
The Turnwin Silicone Quick Release Watch Band is a comfortable and durable replacement strap for any traditional or smart watch with 18mm, 20mm, or 22mm watch lug size. Made of premium cotton silicone with a brushed stainless steel buckle, this strap is available in 6 colors. The watch band comes with 2 quick release spring bars for easy installation. If you have any issues with the product, simply email the seller for assistance. Note that this strap conforms to the 18, 20, or 22mm watch, but some models may have special ears - contact the seller in advance to purchase.
What We Like
Comes with 2 quick release spring bars for easy installation
Durable and comfortable premium cotton silicone material
Available in 6 colors to suit any style
#TOP 9
Marge Plus Stainless Steel Mesh Loop for Apple Watch Band
MARGE PLUS
A semicircle strap
A---Starlight
41mm/40mm/38mm
The Marge Plus Stainless Steel Mesh Loop for Apple Watch Band is a 2022 IDEA & IF Award Design that is made of high-quality, breathable and sweat-proof stainless steel mesh with a unique magnetic lock and polished edge. The watch band is wide-compatible with Apple Watch Series 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and Ultra SE, and is perfect for any occasion. With multiple colors to choose from, this stylish accessory is an ideal gift for both men and women. Additionally, the product comes with a 2-year warranty and 24-hour online service.
What We Like
Wide-compatible with Apple Watch Series 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and Ultra SE
Stylish and breathable stainless steel mesh design that is sweat-proof
Unique magnetic lock and polished edge for a secure and comfortable fit
Multiple color options available for a unique and versatile look
Comes with a 2-year warranty and 24-hour online service
#TOP 10
LELONG Bling Apple Watch Band
LELONG
K8FRC-01
AA-Rose Gold
38mm/40mm/41mm
8.9
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The LELONG Bling Apple Watch Band is an eye-catching accessory with its crystal design and diamond rhinestone stainless steel metal wristband strap. It comes with a resizing tool for easy adjustment and is compatible with various Apple Watch models. This glitter band is perfect for daily use, holiday parties, and as a gift for special occasions. The package includes one high-quality band, one resizing tool, and an installation manual.
What We Like
Eye-catching bling crystal design
Easy to adjust with resizing tool
Compatible with various Apple Watch models
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Do all bands fit all smart watches?
No, not all bands are interchangeable between smartwatches. Watch bands vary in size, lug width, and thickness, so it's important to know the correct specifications before purchasing a replacement band. Each smartwatch model may have specific requirements for compatible bands.
2. Do all smart watches use the same band?
No, not all smartwatches use the same type of band. Compatibility between smartwatches and bands can vary. Before purchasing a band, it is crucial to ensure that it is compatible with your specific smartwatch model. It's common for straps to not fit properly if they are not designed for your watch.
3. How do I know what band fits my watch?
To determine the correct band size for your watch, you need to know the width of the band where it attaches to the watch. Check the back of your current band for any markings or stamps indicating the size. Alternatively, you can measure the width of the band using a ruler or consult the watch's documentation for specific band size information.
4. How do I know what size smart watch band I need?
To determine the size of the smartwatch band you need, check the back of your watch. Many smartwatches have the size indicated, such as 18, 20, or 22mm. This number corresponds to the width of the band you should purchase. It's important to match the band size with your watch to ensure a proper fit.
5. Can smart watch bands be replaced?
Yes, smartwatch bands can be replaced. There are many different replacement bands available, and changing the band is usually a straightforward process. Most bands are designed to be easily removed and replaced with a new one, allowing you to customize your smartwatch's look and feel.
Editor's Notes
During our smartwatch band research, we found 1,000+ smartwatch band products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 97,599 customer reviews through our big data system to write the smartwatch bands list. We found that most customers choose smartwatch bands with an average price of $14.06.
The smartwatch bands are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of smartwatch bands, including Qimela, AMSKY, KALINCO, EPULY, OYODSS. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 371 consumers with an average rating of 4.8.
Written by
Mike Davis
Mike Davis is a professionally trained electrician with six years of working experience in the electronics industry. He has written an array of web and mobile-based articles for e-magazines and blogs. He loves trying out some novel and popular gadgets and his expertise is in the areas of electronics and computers which is built over many years of working and personal experiences.