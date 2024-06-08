The 10 Cheapest VPNs For All Budgets in 2024 - ProPrivacy.com (2024)

With VPNs, high costs don't always equate to high quality VPN services. While some expensive VPNs are terrible, there are plenty of cheap VPN services that are mind-blowingly good! In this guide, we uncover some hidden VPN gems for people on a tight budget.

The cheapest VPN services in 2024

We've put together a list of the five best cheap VPN services below. For more information, and our full list, scroll down for a more in-depth look at each service.

Our cheap VPN recommendations allow anybody to get a trustworthy and reliable VPN service without spending over the odds. Best of all, these VPNs provide all the important features needed to give you data security, privacy, and freedom online without any sacrifices.

All the VPNs featured in this article are hand-picked by our team of experts and offer superb value for money. What's more, these VPNs come packed with the same features you'd expect from services that are twice as expensive! So, whether your priority is high-quality data security, a robust privacy policy, lightning-fast connection speeds, or the power to unblock virtually any site or service, our budget-friendly VPNs have you covered.

All you need to do is scroll down – but before we dive in, we would like to remind you that the best way to get a cheap VPN is to subscribe to a VPN for a longer period of time.

VPNs give big discounts to customers who subscribe for a year or more, and this is by far the most effective way to massively reduce your VPN costs.

The good news is that in 2024, you don't have to compromise on the quality of the service to get a cheap VPN. Plus, we test all VPNs using the same rigorous standards, regardless of how much they charge per month. We look for:

Privacy and Security

Fast speeds

Server locations and choice

Extra features, like a kill-switch

Value for money

So long as a VPN has the features listed above, you can be sure that it's safe to use and will allow you to enjoy a free, unrestricted web – just as was originally intended! All the VPNs we've recommended in this guide meet our criteria for a low cost.

The best cheap VPN in 2024 | In-depth analysis

We recommend the following VPNs if you want a cheap service with premium features.

PrivateVPN is the best cheap VPN In 2024. Here you'll find a VPN with strong privacy and the ability to unblock all major streaming sites. This is why it's our #1 pick.

Pros Customer service teams led by developers Access to 16 Netflix libraries Kill-switch and auto-connect features pair perfectly

Cons 6 simultaneous connections isn't that generous Smaller network of servers No audit

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices 10

Website www.privatevpn.com

PrivateVPN Demo

PrivateVPN is an incredibly cheap VPN service that continues to impress us year after year. With PrivateVPN, you're not just getting a full set of privacy tools for an affordable price – you're also getting access to servers in 63 countries around the world. Whilst the VPN doesn't boast the largest or most expansive network of servers, I had no trouble with buffering or stuttering videos when putting it to the test.

Unblock everything

I was shocked to find that PrivateVPN lets you access a whopping 16 different Netflix regions! This is simply mind-blowing when you consider the price of a subscription. Plus, you'll have no trouble accessing other streaming services like BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, or dabbling in P2P activity.



It doesn't matter which device (or devices, plural, thanks to five available simultaneous connections) you want to secure, because PrivateVPN has apps for pretty much all of them! These apps install in just a minute or two and come set up with OpenVPN encryption be default. PrivateVPN's AES 256-bit encryption also works hard to keep your data secure whether you're at home, at work, or on the go.

Take your security with you

PrivateVPN's value for money is most apparent when considering its security offering. Users can take their pick of VPN protocols, use port forwarding (which is vital for torrenting), and benefit from a double-whammy of a kill-switch and auto-connect features. The kill-switch will cut your internet and prevent leaks in the event your VPN connection drops, and the auto-connect feature will get you back up and running, and connected to your VPN server again, once the issue has cleared up.

Try before you buy

In addition to stellar apps and ease-of-use, I also found PrivateVPN's customer service team (composed of in-house developers) to be incredibly helpful. They're available 24/7 via live chat, or you reach out by email. You can take an in-depth look at all of PrivateVPN's features without paying a penny, too, as the service offers a 7-day free trial.

NordVPN is an excellent cheap VPN that is great for all-around day to day use. It's affordable, if on the higher side of cheap. With this VPN you can access loads of servers & enjoy great security features.

Pros Packed with features Audited no-logs policy Offers OpenVPN and Wireguard protocols

Cons Renewing subscription can be pricey Interface is sometimes lacking PayPal payments only accepted via Paddle

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices 6

Website www.nordvpn.com

Nord Demo

NordVPN is a huge name in the industry and a provider that's internationally well-regarded – and that's doubly impressive when you consider just how affordable a subscription is. The service is also one of the most secure, feature-rich VPNs out there, and users will benefit from DNS leak protection, stealth mode, a kill-switch, double-hop routing, and VPN into Tor.

Industry leading security

As previously mentioned, NordVPN users will get access to an automatic kill-switch (which can be customized to affect the internet as a whole or just specific applications) and a selection of VPN protocols in addition to AES 256-bit encryption. OpenVPN is our top pick when it comes to security, although NordLynx is a promising alternative. Built around the equally promising WireGuard protocol, NordLynx is a feather-light option, consisting of just 4,000 lines of code, and far easier to audit.



And speaking of audits, NordVPN has actually had its zero-logs policy audited by PWC. This is the sort of accountability I love to see from VPNs – and I felt totally secure when using NordVPN at work and on the go. The service is simply superb for engaging in data-intensive tasks or sensitive projects, like online gaming, streaming, or torrenting. DNS leak protection and multi-factor authentication are great security extras, too.

Packed with features

Whilst VPN newbies will be able to download a NordVPN app (available for any platform you can imagine... and then some), run through the installation process, and get connected to a server in a blink, and all without digging into more advanced settings, other users may want to play with the additional NordVPN features. I appreciated that NordVPN comes with its own SmartDNS feature, which makes unblocking streaming services like Netflix from a smart TV a breeze – though it's important to remember that this feature won't encrypt your traffic.

Split tunneling is another handy tool. With it, users can dictate which applications or sites are routed through the VPN server and which use the regular, unencrypted internet. This is particularly handy if you're trying to access local sites (like your banking account) whilst also enjoying geo-restricted content from overseas.

A VPN for everyone

NordVPN is well and truly a service that anyone can use and benefit from. The apps look fantastic and are incredibly easy to navigate through, and users get 6 simultaneous connections to play with, and thousands of servers spread across 61 countries. You're getting a free, borderless internet when you go with NordVPN.

Surfshark is a great cheap VPN for unblocking content. You'll get access to solid speeds & most major streaming sites. Perfect for streaming on a budget.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections RAM-only servers Apps for all platforms

Cons No free trial for Windows Command-line only for Linux OpenVPN speeds can lag

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices Unlimited

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark Demo

Surfshark is a VPN provider that has only been around for a few years now, but in that short time, it has taken the VPN market by storm with blazing-fast speed performance and a network of servers spread over 100 countries. Throw in split tunneling so you can choose which apps route through the VPN and which don’t, a full Smart DNS service, and the fact that Surfshark was able to reliably unblock every service we threw at it, and you can see why it continues to impress us.

Clean and secure web surfing

I’m always amazed at the level of service and all the incredible features that Surfshark manages to pack into its VPN offering at such a low price. I found that its CleanWeb technology worked like a charm and effectively blocked all those annoying ads I’m always used to seeing whenever I browse the web. The kill-switch and the multi-hop encryption also did wonders to protect my privacy as I tested the service.



I'm also happy to see that Surfshark is a no-logs provider that doesn't keep tabs on your online activity at all. Being based in the British Virgin Islands also means that the provider is not required to store data, and Surfshark has even invited independent auditors to comb through its browser extensions!

Content galore

Although Surfshark hasn't been in the VPN pool for as long as some of its peers, it more than holds its own when compared to them for unblocking power. Surfshark can access Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, amongst others. Plus, people living in places with restrictive internet censorship will even be able to unblock social media sites and news outlets to stay abreast of what's happening in the world.

Surfshark's servers are also incredibly fast. They often rank high in our daily speed tests and are more than quick enough to handle all that streaming, and even gaming and VoIP calls. Plus, all Surfshark servers are RAM-only, which is great for user privacy, and a plus in our books.

Unlimited devices

As is to be expected from today’s top VPN providers, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 live chat support. What is unusual is that it allows you to connect as many devices as you want to the service at the same time! This is a huge part of why Surfshark is so popular today, and I also like that Surfshark apps are compatible with just about any device you could imagine; Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and even Linux OS.

PIA perfectly combines a lost price with excellent security features. You can enjoy a no-logs service, amazing privacy features & true peace of mind.

Pros Comes with OpenVPN and Wireguard 10 simultaneous connections Great for unblocking Netflix

Cons Based in US Potentially too techy for new users Still no audit

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices Unlimited

Website www.privateinternetaccess.com

Private Internet Access (PIA) has been around for a while, more than ten years, in fact, and has since developed a reputation for delivering a quality service for a surprisingly low price point. I'm always astounded by how solid PIA is – it's one of the best all-rounders out there, being able to keep your devices safe at home or on holiday, access Netflix US without a hitch, and bypass often oppressive internet restrictions.

Proven privacy

Let's start with the not-so-great news. PIA is based in the United States, and this just isn't ideal when it comes to privacy, seeing as invasive organizations like the CIA and NSA also make their home in the US. Furthermore, the United States is very much a founding member of the 5 Eyes Alliance. The better and more reassuring news is that PIA has proven its no-logs policy in court on numerous occasions. This means you can trust the VPN never to have any records about what you do online while connected to its network. Even if the authorities were to demand PIA hand over its logs, it couldn't, seeing as none exist to begin with.



PIA also uses robust AES 256-bit encryption, and supports the OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols. WireGuard is young and fresh and promising – it's quicker and more lightweight than OpenVPN, which is good news for the battery life of your devices, but it's also not been tested as thoroughly. Whichever protocol you decide to use, you'll also benefit from a kill-switch, ad blocker, and split tunneling feature.

An advanced option

Admittedly, PIA does come with a lot of advanced features that could bamboozle users who are less familiar with VPNs. If you are a beginner, however, then you won't actually have to delve into these menus, as the VPN comes set up with OpenVPN by default. Getting to grips with all those advanced options also doesn't take that long if you're interested – you'll be making good use of the VPN's port forwarding, obfuscation (stealth), and split tunneling features before you know it!

All of those features make PIA a provider that really gives you value for money. Likewise, PIA's server network is practically worth the cost of a subscription itself. Servers are dotted across 78 countries, with a focus in the US, and optimized to be lightning-fast.

Get your money's worth

Let's talk content! Connecting to PIA's speedy servers will grant you access to some of the most popular streaming services on the market. I first used PIA to check out US Netflix! There was no buffering to worry about or pixilated streams, and PIA is also an excellent option for torrenting, as P2P activity is supported.

CyberGhost combines a cheap VPN with ease of use. You get 7 simultaneous connections, so you can install CyberGhost's slick VPN app on all of your devices.

Pros Global server coverage 45-day money-back guarantee Sleek and easy to use apps for all platforms

Cons No audit since 2012 Very short free trial Browser add-ons lack proxy locations

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 45 days

Use it on this many devices 7

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost Demo

CyberGhost is a highly reliable and affordable VPN that's been making waves since 2018. It's an excellent all-rounder that has more than earned a spot in our top five, and packs a wide network of lightning-fast servers that are perfect for Netflix marathons or online gaming sessions. With so much on offer, including 24/7 live chat support and an unprecedented 14-day money-back guarantee on 1-month subscriptions and a 45-day money-back guarantee on 6-month subscriptions or longer, CyberGhost VPN is well worth checking out.

Easy streaming

CyberGhost customers can take their pick from thousands of servers dotted across 100 countries– an impressive network made even more so by the fact that the VPN owns its own data centre, and has dedicated servers for streaming, torrenting, and privacy. If you're an avid TV and film fan, then CyberGhost could be a great pick. The service seamlessly unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+, to name a few.



With CyberGhost, you'll also be getting 7 simultaneous connections, which is more than most providers. And regardless of whether you're using a phone, desktop PC, or laptop, you can count on blazing speeds that aren't impacted by ISP throttling.

Platform variety

CyberGhost remains one of my favorite VPNs, and years ago when I was looking for a provider that could cover all of my devices, it stood out to me – not only does the VPN offer seven simultaneous connections, but its apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and more are a joy to use. I was new to VPNs at the time, and still had no trouble getting the service set up, and even now, I find myself returning to CyberGhost when I need a versatile, reliable VPN for work or personal use.

CyberGhost is also compatible with Smart TVs and (applicable) routers, and you can even install the VPN on your games console. And, if you need help with any aspect of this process, you can reach out to the customer service team via live chat or email. The team is around 24/7, and can field your questions in a number of different languages.

No risk VPN

As you'd expect from an industry leader, CyberGhost's encryption is superbly implemented OpenVPN, which is our recommended protocol. The provider's privacy policy is also watertight; CyberGhost's no-logs policy ensures that your browsing sessions are private, and being based in Romania means there are no native data retention laws to obey.

Ivacy is the cheapest VPN on our list when you opt for a long-term contract. If you are looking for the absolute cheapest VPN that won't disappoint, you've found it.

Pros Unblocks 6 Netflix libraries Supports P2P 10 simultaneous connections

Cons Mac client lacks features Tracking performed by Ivacy website No audit

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices 10

Website www.ivacy.com

Ivacy Demo

Ivacy is a VPN service that ticks a lot of boxes, and all for a price that's incredibly modest. With Ivacy, you're getting access to fast servers in more than 69 countries, so it's great for bypassing government-imposed restrictions and geo-blocks. In fact, I tested the service to see if it could unblock Netflix US and BBC iPlayer, and found that it worked perfectly!

Overall, this is a low-cost VPN that highly impressed me. Well worth testing risk-free using its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ideal for beginners

Downloading and installing Ivacy is straight-forward; there's nothing to worry about here if you've never used a VPN before. Across all apps and devices, the VPN settings were easy to access and tweak, meaning you'll be able to use the kill-switch (or other features) with just a few clicks. I particularly like the split tunneling feature, which not all VPN apps have. This allows you to use the VPN for torrenting (or anything else) while keeping other traffic outside of the tunnel if you prefer.

Where privacy is concerned, this provider is highly reliable. It has a no-logs policy, which means it never stores records of what its subscribers do while connected to its server network. It also has military-grade OpenVPN encryption, which comes set up correctly when you download it, so you're immediately secure whether you're at home or using notoriously dangerous public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Privacy for all

I like that Ivacy grants its users up to 10 simultaneous connections. So, with just one subscription, you'll be able to cover all of your family's devices! This is great value for money, and it only gets better when you consider that Ivacy is compatible with all platforms, and even Amazon Kindles and applicable routers.

Movie marathons

Not all VPNs are made equally, and some struggle to unblock Netflix – Ivacy, fortunately, can access the site without a problem. In fact, it can access 6 regional Netflix libraries, including; United States, France, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Germany and Canada. You'll basically never run out of movies or shows to watch again. Oh, and Ivacy can also unblock Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu!

HotSpot Shield is a well known cheap VPN service. Youll have access to Hotspot Shield's proprietary encryption that is seriously fast. Ideal for streaming.

Pros Generous 45-day money-back guarantee Remarkably speedy! Streaming and gaming optimization

Cons Free version lacks some features Based in the US Payment details required for trial

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 45 days

Use it on this many devices 5

Website www.hotspotshield.com

Hotspot Shield Demo

Hotspot Shield is perhaps best known for its free subscription plan, which gives consumers access to a VPN server in just one location: the USA. However, for those who enjoy the free plan but want access to a larger choice of servers, Hotspot Shield also has a premium subscription model at a very affordable price point.

Admittedly, some people might be put off by the proprietary encryption protocol used by Hotspot Shield (and we're a little unsure, too), but the service is generally considered secure for most people’s needs and can provide great speeds for streaming and gaming.

Pole position

First of all, I have to emphasize just how quick Hotspot Shield is! I was truly impressed with the speeds I was getting from the VPN on all the servers I tested across its network and on all the devices I tested it on. For such an affordable VPN, I found the speeds and overall quality of the service to be incredible. In my book, it’s definitely one of the best value-for-money VPNs on the market today.



The Hotspot Shield servers, located in 80 countries worldwide, are easy to connect to and support P2P activity. In addition, if you're an avid streamer or game, you'll want to check out the provider's dedicated streaming and gaming modes, optimized for a variety of streaming sites and popular games!

A proprietary protocol

Hotspot Shield is yet another VPN provider based in the United States. Again, this is far from ideal, considering the NSA presence in the country, and the ever-looming threat of gag orders that could force providers to dish the dirt on their users. However, Hotspot Shield has really improved on its privacy policy, and we can now class the service as a no-logs provider.

Hotspot Shield users will also benefit from a kill-switch, IPv6 and WebRTC leak protection, and 128-bit AES data encryption. Ordinarily, we could declare that this level of encryption was secure enough to keep your browsing sessions safe, but the service's proprietary protocol, Catapult Hydra, has us concerned. We don't know exactly how it works and so we can't pass judgement on whether it's secure – or how its encryption is implemented. Hotspot Shield says that the protocol has been audited, however, though we'd like to see those results for ourselves.

Don't part with a penny

With Hotspot Shield, you'll be able to secure up to 5 devices at any one time. This amount of simultaneous connections is pretty standard within the industry, and whilst I'd like to see an improvement, it's still enough to cover all your most vital devices. You can install Hotspot Shield on your Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Linux device, and even get it working on Smart TVs and routers. If you prefer, the VPN also has browser extensions – though I'd suggest ditching the Firefox version for the Chrome one. With Chrome, you'll get to play with split tunneling, an ad-block feature, and malware detection!

AtlasVPN is a very cheap VPN, especially if you subscribe for a longer period of time. It's a super-fast service that allowed us to unblock streaming sites in 4K.

Pros Can access Netflix US Includes a kill-switch Blocks ads and malware Subscriptions are cheap, and a free version is available

Cons Based in the US No OpenVPN encryption No Linux support

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices Unlimited

AtlasVPN Demo

AtlasVPN markets itself as a lightning-fast provider, and so obviously I had to put that to the test. I found that it could provide 4K streaming on all the servers I connected to, however, so I'm happy to support the claim! What's more, this VPN comes with a staunch no-logs policy and servers in 38 countries. That's fewer than many of its competitors, but in my opinion, these servers are well placed to unblock the sites and services you'll need.

Admittedly, the VPN is not that cheap when you purchase a shorter subscription but signing up for a longer subscription period makes it more competitive. I think this is pretty impressive considering what you get, and I found the software easy to use across platforms, which makes it suitable for beginners. See Also The Cheapest UK VPN: Best-Value VPN of 2023

Security considerations

Right off the bat, it's important to know that AtlasVPN does not provide OpenVPN. More seasoned VPN users, or privacy aficionados, may strike it off their list immediately, but the VPN does server up IKEv2 as a substitute. IKEv2 is a secure protocol that'll provide ample protection for most users, and a kill-switch will also ensure that your connections are safe – a vital consideration for those who'll be torrenting. If the lack of OpenVPN is a deal-breaker for you, or you're looking for a service with more advanced features, you'll likely have to look elsewhere.

Additionally, AtlasVPN is based in the United States, a country infamous for its use of gag orders and warrants that can force VPN providers to fork over their data. AtlasVPN does combat this with a no-logs policy, however. Additionally, the provider's data breach monitor is a nice touch, and alerts users in the event their details were leaked in a breach.

Access to US exclusives

On a far more positive note, AtlasVPN does not struggle to unblock Netflix US! When I tested the service, it worked like a dream. AtlasVPN also boasts servers specifically optimized for streaming, which helps eliminate any pesky buffering issues.

AtlasVPN can also determine which server is the best fit for you, depending on your latency, speed, and distance. Simply hit the connect button to meet your match! Features like this make the service that much more accessible to new users, and I'm always glad to see it.

Try for less

VPNArea combines affordable prices with a balanced service. You'll get a fast VPN that unblocks everything & provides excellent privacy. Everything you need!

Pros 8 simultaneous connections Unblocks a lot of content Excellent customer support

Cons Mediocre speeds CloudFlare DNS resolvers can impact page load times Relatively low number of servers

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

Use it on this many devices 8

VPNArea Demo

This Bulgarian VPN is an impressive service and a great all-rounder considering the low cost of a yearly subscription. With VPNArea, you're getting the security of a no-logs policy, OpenVPN encryption, and support for all platforms.

I'd recommend giving this VPN a whirl for yourself, and you can do so with its 30-day money-back guarantee. If you decide to take the plunge and purchase a subscription, you'll only need to hand over a username and email, and even have the option to pay with Bitcoin.

Low cost streaming

When I was putting VPNArea to the test, I immediately attempted to unblock BBC iPlayer, and found that the service worked perfectly! So, that's good news if you're a fan of British television living outside of the UK, or a resident planning a trip abroad. VPNArea also worked seamlessly with Netflix US and Kodi, making it one of the most reliable services I've tested when it comes to unblocking content. And again, that's impressive considering the low price point.

The only slight caveat to all this is that the VPN's speeds aren't eye-wateringly fast. There are quicker providers out there, sure, but I still didn't have any trouble with lag or buffering when I made video calls whilst connected to the VPN. It's a solid choice for data-intensive tasks, with servers scattered across 55 countries!

A privacy-oriented provider

After testing VPNArea's unblocking power, I took a look under the provider's hood to see what security measures it was packing. I was happy to see that it provides a kill-switch and obfuscation (stealth) technology, as well as Double VPN servers that encrypt your traffic twice. Plus, VPNArea comes pre-configured with OpenVPN encryption, meaning that you don't have to tinker with any settings if you don't want to – an ideal scenario for beginners interested in shoring up their security without getting bogged down in technicalities.



I was even more glad to see that VPNArea is a no-logs provider that isn't interested in keeping tabs on user connections. This will be a huge reassurance to anyone looking to safely torrent with VPNArea. Plus, VPNArea protects against IPv6, WebRTC, DNS leaks, and even created the IPLeak.org website.

Outstanding customer support

I really enjoyed VPNArea's customer support team. I reached out to staff via live chat and found them to be amongst the friendliest and well-trained team I've encountered, and I'm more than confident that they could assist with any issues that might crop up.

ZenMate is a cheap VPN choice for multiple devices. This service offers unlimited simultaneous connections. That's insane, considering the price!

Pros Broad server network Unblocks a wide selection of streaming services Kill-switch enabled by default

Cons Based in Germany Not packed with features Customer service can be hit and miss

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Available for Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Money back guarantee length 30 days

ZenMate Demo

This German service, once best known for its free VPN apps, now focuses on providing a premium VPN service. There are, admittedly, more fully-featured services out there, but few (exceptions above!) provide as much bang for your buck as ZenMate VPN.

With it's paid service you get plenty of added extras! You'll get a Chrome extension, P2P enabled servers, and the ability to unblock an array of streaming services. And we like that ZenMate VPN offers its users a kill switch – they're important features, and we enjoyed knowing that my IP was secure even if the VPN connection faltered.

Unlimited security

ZenMate makes its home in Germany, and reassuringly abides by a zero-logs policy that ensures that no records are kept about user activity. In addition to having a kill-switch (a feature that's a necessity for any VPN, in my opinion), the ZenMate kill-switch is enabled by default, so you're protected from dropouts the moment you download the client.



Just like our other top picks, ZenMate secures its connections with strong AES 256-bit encryption, and users can decide between the IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, and OpenVPN protocols. I'd always suggest opting for OpenVPN if you're looking for more robust and proven security.

Content galore

Where ZenMate really excels is in just how much content it can unblock! The service can access streaming services like Netflix, HBO GO, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime, as well as many others. Plus, if you're a sports fan, ZenMate can unblock all the sites and apps you need to keep up to date with the games or events that matter most.

Watching all this content is intuitive, too, and ZenMate has sleek apps for all platforms, and even some browsers! You'll also be able to secure an unlimited amount of devices at the same time with the service, which is, frankly, phenomenal given how cheap a subscription is. If you run into trouble accessing a site or need help picking a server, reach out to the ZenMate customer service team, available 24/7. We got quicker and more informative answers when reaching out via live chat, so that's something to bear in mind.

Smart servers

ZenMate's network of servers is pretty staggering! There are thousands of them spread across 81 countries, and whilst they're not blazing a trail at the top of our speed list, they're still quick enough to handle data-intensive tasks. I like that there are dedicated streaming servers, too. This makes the VPN a great pick for casual users who are looking for a service that'll secure their browsing sessions and grant easy access to in-demand services.

ZenMate does also allow P2P activity. However, it's not allowed on all servers, so you'll need to do a bit of research beforehand to see which location will work best. Torrenters, streamers, and privacy advocates will also appreciate the fact that ZenMate's servers are 100% bare-metal.

What is the fastest cheap VPN?

VPNs that cost less don't necessarily suffer from subpar performance! To illustrate the speeds you can expect when subscribing to one of the VPNs recommended in this guide, check out the results of our up-to-date speed tests below.

PrivateVPN Private Internet Access NordVPN ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average) 55.5 62.2 85.9 Performance 7 8 9 Reliability 7 8 8 Speed 663 254.93 568.0

How does a VPN affect your speed?

One thing a VPN can never do is improve your current internet speeds. In fact, you'll actually experience a fractional loss of speed when connecting to a VPN. This is because your VPN needs to route your traffic further via the VPN server, and encrypt it, too – both of these things take time. So, the loss of speed is simply due to how VPN technology works. The good thing, however, is that high-quality, reliable VPNs offer super-fast servers to minimize this impact and ensure users' speed loss is negligible.

If you want to know more about VPN speeds and how we test providers, take a look at our VPN speed methodology guide.

How to get the best price for a VPN

As we stated at the top of this guide, hands down, the best way to get the best possible price on a VPN subscription is to commit to a longer period of time (at least a year). The longer you are willing to commit to a service, the cheaper it becomes. In some cases, it is even possible to get more than an 80% reduction in the monthly cost of a VPN if you are willing to subscribe for a full year or more!

Subscription plans are typically offered in monthly, annual, and bi-annual intervals. However, it is becoming more common for services to offer even bigger VPN deals on two-year subscriptions or longer – so keep your eyes peeled for even better bargains!

What is the average cost of a VPN?

The average cost of a VPN service currently sits at about $5 a month, or approximately $60 annually.

But this figure can vary depending on a number of factors, like the service you choose to subscribe to and if you require additional features such as a static IP address. However, as we've already noted, the biggest single impact on price is the length of time you are willing to commit to the service.

Of course, the longer the subscription that you purchase, the bigger discount you will receive. For this reason, we consider anything in the three dollars per month range to be cheap.

Quality Vs cost

As with anything in life, there is often a tradeoff between quality and cost. A lower cost upfront may seem appealing at first, but the quality of some cheap VPNs is questionable, to say the least. All the VPNs we recommend above have been vetted to provide the same robust service that you would expect from a premium VPN like ExpressVPN.

Finding VPN offers

Many VPNs offer great VPN deals that often run around major holidays throughout the year. If you want to find the best VPN deal in January, just check the previous link and find a deal that suits you best. Chances are, many of those deals will still be active, allowing you to score an awesome January VPN deal and get a world-class VPN service at a discount. If, for some reason, a particular VPN deal is no longer active, you can always get in touch with the VPN's customer support staff and see if you can still take advantage of the deal.

What is the cheapest monthly VPN plan?

If you'd rather not commit to a long-term deal with a VPN, it's still possible to pay for a one-month subscription and snag a bargain – just be aware that the savings won't be as substantial as those illustrated above.

We recommend ProtonVPN as the cheapest monthly VPN

The good news is that you can get your hands on a reliable and budget-friendly VPN like ProtonVPN and pay a one-off fee of $5 for a month's worth of access to the service.

This is a great deal, especially when you consider ProtonVPN's secure encryption, expansive network of servers, and speeds that can more than handle an HD movie marathon. ProtonVPN also has no trouble unblocking the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, so it's basically all you need from a VPN tied up in an affordable and contract-free package.

Get ProtonVPN Monthly

If you'd like to compare ProtonVPN against some alternatives, we'd also recommend checking out Private Internet Access or Surfshark. Both of these picks are solid, but ProtonVPN remains the standout choice for anyone looking to pay monthly for a service without breaking the bank.

Other cheap short-term subscription options

Free trials

If you want an even shorter subscription, and would rather not part with a penny, we'd recommend looking for a VPN free trial as a possible solution. We've even done the legwork for you, and rounded up all the best VPN free trials worth testing out.

3-Day subscriptions

A few services, notably AirVPN, now offer 3-day subscriptions for just $2.25 per month - ideal if you have already used up all the free trial VPN accounts.

Try AirVPN for 3-days

The ExpressVPN free hack

Finally, it is possible to get a premium service like ExpressVPN for free for 30-days by taking advantage of the money-back guarantee. This does require you to pay for the service initially, but this money will be given back to you at the end of the 30 days if you decide to get a refund.

Try ExpressVPN for 30-days

How to get the best VPN deal?

If you want to score an awesome deal on a VPN subscription (and who doesn't?), it's definitely worth checking out whether the provider you're considering is running a special offer. By taking advantage of a promotion, you can get your hands on a premium VPN service for a lot cheaper than you'd normally be able to! These deals often run alongside major holidays throughout the year.

Are cheap lifetime VPNs worth it?

Short answer? No. The longer answer is that another gimmick that might appeal to you if you're looking to keep costs low is the proposition of a lifetime VPN subscription (especially with some offering a lifetime service for as low as $30). But, while a lifetime VPN subscription sounds like an awesome deal on paper - it isn't. The economics aren't sustainable, and these offers should be viewed with a healthy dose of suspicion.

VPN companies have a lot of overheads, and in order to sustain their operations and provide adequate service, they require a regular source of income. If all their users pay for their VPN with a single one-time fee, that company will run out of money sooner rather than later – meaning that the service will either shut down entirely or begin extracting profit from users by selling their data. Either way, for these reasons, a lifetime VPN subscription usually spells disaster.

Instead of a lifetime VPN subscription, we recommend you stick to a trustworthy, cheap VPN like the ones listed in this article. These VPNs may run tight margins, but they also keep their services running optimally for their users.

Are cheap VPN services safe?

Yes, if you're careful. There are plenty of cheap VPN services out there that have a terrible reputation, but lots of expensive options are just as useless! In the VPN industry, the price of a service is not necessarily always a proper representation of the level of security and the overall quality you're going to get (though admittedly some of the more expensive VPNs are well worth the price).

What to avoid when picking a VPN on a budget:

VPN Logs – Some VPNs keep VPN logs and have bad privacy policies. Allthe VPNs in this articlekeep no invasive logs that could put you at risk.

– Some VPNs keep and have bad privacy policies. Allthe VPNs in this articlekeep no invasive logs that could put you at risk. Malware & Spyware – Some VPNs have malware or spyware in their VPN apps, particularly free services. We have tested all the services in our list for malware and can confirm that they are free of malware and completely safe to use.

– Some VPNs have malware or spyware in their VPN apps, particularly free services. We have tested all the services in our list for malware and can confirm that they are free of malware and completely safe to use. Lack of vital features – Often Cheap VPNs lack vital features needed to keep your data private. All of our picks have the features you need to stay secure and still unblock content.

– Often Cheap VPNs lack vital features needed to keep your data private. All of our picks have the features you need to stay secure and still unblock content. Leaks – A VPN with performance issues, such as IP leaks , is a massive concern because it means that VPN isn't protecting you (even though it is connected and you think it is). All the Cheap VPNs in this article have been tested and do not have IP leaks, DNS leaks , or WebRTC problems.

All the VPNs in this article are well-known and trusted brands that have demonstrated their worth, year after year. They all have a proven track record for being both cheap and safe, so regardless of the provider you opt for, you know you'll be receiving a stellar service.

Using a budget VPN in restrictive countries?

The cheap VPNs listed in this article have servers all over the world. This means that they're perfect for folks living anywhere! However, if you are using a VPN in countries such as China or the UAE (where censorship is a major issue), you will need a VPN with specific features to help you bypass government censorship. If this situation applies to you, we would recommend sticking with NordVPN, CyberGhost, and PrivateVPN, as these services provide all the privacy features you're going to need to evade such heavy-handed censorship measures.

How do VPNs work?

In a nutshell, the VPN software encrypts the internet traffic from your device, and changes your IP address by routing your connection through a server owned by the VPN provider. This allows users to unblock content that isn't ordinarily available in their region. VPNs also encrypt all traffic going to and from the user's device, via a VPN tunnel, which vastly improves internet security and privacy.

Will a cheap VPN work for streaming?

Yes. The cheap VPNs we have recommended in this guide all have fast servers in upwards of 50 countries. This allows you to get an IP address in many locations around the world. This is great news because it means you can access your usual home streaming services while traveling abroad.

You can even use a VPN to bypass streaming blocks at work, in school, or on public wifi. If the local network has blocked Netflix, YouTube, TV services, social media, games sites, or anything else - simply connect to a VPN server to bypass those blocks.

Thanks to the encryption provided by the VPN, your employer will not be able to tell that you are accessing restricted content!

The only caveat is that not all VPNs work with all streaming services. We recommend that you check the VPN has servers in the counties you require access. You can also use our platform-specific lists, such as Best VPN for Netflix or Best VPN for iPlayer, to find a VPN known to work.

Alternatively, you can test the VPN with your own streaming services using the money-back guarantee. This will let you watch your favorite shows at work, or test the VPN to access your favorite streaming services while on vacation.

Finally, it is important to remember that slow VPNs will impact the quality of your video streams. Many VPNs introduce additional latency and overhead, which can slow down your internet connection and cause buffering.That is why we recommend sticking to our recommended VPNs, which all have fast servers for streaming - despite being relatively cheap!

Methodology: our process for recommending the best cheap VPNs

Everyone has a different budget when it comes to selecting a VPN, and each user will have distinct features and requirements they look for. To ensure our readers don't compromise quality for a lower price, we've included VPNs that tick some of the most sought-after requirements.

To ensure we deliver to all of our users, we have a set of criteria we look for that we've used to determine the best free VPN. These include:

Does the VPN have a low price? This is, of course, the most crucial factor.

This is, of course, the most crucial factor. Is the VPN good value for money? We take into account whether the features justify the price.

We take into account whether the features justify the price. How easy is it to use the VPN? We test each VPN's client software and evaluate its user-friendliness.

We test each VPN's client software and evaluate its user-friendliness. Does the VPN have a decent range of features? A good VPN should offer more than just anonymous browsing, such as adblocking, anti-malware protection, and custom apps.

A good VPN should offer more than just anonymous browsing, such as adblocking, anti-malware protection, and custom apps. How fast are the servers? We test each VPN's speed so you can make an informed decision about which is the best for you.

We test each VPN's speed so you can make an informed decision about which is the best for you. What is customer support like? We assess each VPN's customer service to see if they are helpful and responsive.

These are only a handful of what our researchers look for, but you can find the entire checklist of criteria in our VPN testing methodology.

Free Vs cheap VPNs

Although there are free VPN services on the market; the vast majority of them are extremely risky to use. The free VPNs that we recommend are all quality providers, but they usually come with download limits and connection speed restrictions. As a result, you will never get the kind of performance from a free VPN as you do from a cheap VPN. Alternatively, if you are unsure whether to sign up for a long-term contract, we recommend that you check out a VPN's free trial to determine if it's worth signing up.

Why do I need a VPN?

When you visit websites, they automatically detect your home IP address. This unique address can be used to track you – so that online services know when you return. On top of that, unless you use a VPN, your ISP can track your web history (and metadata) and pass that info to the government for surveillance purposes.

Nobody likes being tracked, regardless of what they do online, and a VPN is an ideal solution to protect against online tracking. With a VPN, you'll gain solid digital privacy for yourself and your family. What's more, VPN encryption also protects you from other online threats like hacking.

What are the most important benefits? Improved security – Your data is encrypted, which protects it from hackers on public Wi-Fi and at home (the KRACK vulnerability, for example).

– Your data is encrypted, which protects it from hackers on public Wi-Fi and at home (the KRACK vulnerability, for example). Online privacy – With a VPN you can stop websites tracking your IP . You can also stop your ISP from tracking your web browsing habits. This effectively prevents your ISP from performing mandatory data retention on behalf of the government.

– With a VPN you can . You can also stop your ISP from tracking your web browsing habits. This effectively prevents your ISP from performing mandatory data retention on behalf of the government. Unblock websites and bypass censorship – A VPN gives you internet freedom and even lets you unblock geo-restricted services like BBC iPlayer.

See how the top five cheap VPN services compare with each other based on the benefits mentioned above.

What else can I use a VPN for?

In addition to protecting your data and digital privacy and giving you access to more online content, such as unblocking YouTube videos unavailable in your region, government-censored news and websites, and geo-blocked sports streams, a VPN can be used in several other ways!

Cheap VPNs for safer torrenting

All of our hand-picked VPN recommendations support P2P file sharing – and it's vital that you use a VPN when you're torrenting. Your torrenting activity can, unfortunately, be targeted by cybercriminals and other digital nasties, and your ISP may even resort to throttling your connection if it figures out that you're torrenting.

The VPNs in this list can help keep your online activities private without hugely impacting your download speeds – it's a win/win!

To learn more about torrenting and VPNs, check out some of our other articles:

tips on staying safe when Torrenting The Best Torrent Sites in 2024 5 Best BitTorrent Clients - Top torrent downloaders

Gaming online with a cheap VPN

A VPN is a great partner for any online gamer. It allows you to broaden your horizons and play against the best from around the globe by connecting to VPN servers in different countries. What's more, it can help you save additional money when purchasing games online, by giving you access to Steam and other online storefronts in other countries.

With speed being crucial to a good online gaming experience, you will want to ensure that your VPN is up to the task and won't slow you down. We would recommend studying the speed test table that we covered earlier in this guide to understand the speeds you can expect from your chosen service.

To learn more about this, take a look at our best VPNs for gaming guide, or our best VPNs for steam guide to learn how to snag a bargain online.

FAQs

Below, we've tackled some of your most frequently asked questions regarding cheap VPNs – as well as some issues we see cropping up regularly on sites like Reddit. If there's anything we've missed, or if you have a question of your own, feel free to reach out to our team.

Conclusion

Now that we've covered the best and most budget-friendly VPN services out there, and exactly what they can do, let's review our top picks:

From$2.00/month The best cheap VPN. A top-notch service with speeds that won't disappoint, access to streaming sites, and sleek apps. ProPrivacy TrustScore: 10 out of 10 Simultaneous connections 10 Server locations 200 Free trial No Visit provider Read Review

From$3.69/month One of the top all-round cheap VPNs. Jam-packed with security features and industry-leading encryption, it's ideal for day-to-day browsing. ProPrivacy TrustScore: 9.9 out of 10 Simultaneous connections 6 Server locations 84 Free trial No Visit provider Read Review

From$2.30/month A great choice for streamers VPN. Great for streaming, is consistently quick, and boasts unlimited simultaneous connections. ProPrivacy TrustScore: 9.8 out of 10 Simultaneous connections Unlimited Server locations 100 Free trial Yes Visit provider Read Review

From$2.19/month A solid all rounder at a solid price. A superb and security-oriented service that has proven its zero-logs claim in court... twice! ProPrivacy TrustScore: 9.7 out of 10 Simultaneous connections Unlimited Server locations 84 Free trial No Visit provider Read Review