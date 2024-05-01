The 10 Most-Saved Recipes on Our Site in 2023 So Far (2024)

There are a lot of recipes on Allrecipes.com...We're talking well over 100,000 original recipes. But in all the hubbub, some rise to the top of the rankings and catch the eyes of our loyal community members. Each day, Allrecipes users and home cooks (just like you) save recipes to your profiles to cook later and inspire dinners when the weeknights are, well, weeknight-ing. Since we're just over halfway through 2023, we're sharing the 10 most frequently saved dishes saved by Allrecipes users so far this year. Let these top-saved (and top-rated!) recipes float to the top of your to-cook list this fall.

02of 10 Famous Butter Chicken View Recipe Make no mistake—this is not the Butter Chicken you know and love from your favorite Indian restaurant. This is a totally different, yet equally delicious dish featuring its titular ingredients: chicken and butter. And with nearly 2,400 5-star reviews, you can feel confident adding it to your recipe rotation.

03of 10 World's Best Lasagna View Recipe Not only is this one of the top saved recipes this year, but it's one of our top recipes of all time. If you have somehow made it this far in life without making John Chandler's recipe for the World's Best Lasagna, stop reading this and make it now! Seriously, go on, do it!

04of 10 Marry-Me Chicken View Recipe "They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, and this chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal!," writes recipe author and Allrecipes Allstar Sarah Stone, aka thedailygourmet. While I can't guarantee it will get you any bling, I can guarantee it's a quick and easy, crowd-pleasing chicken dish you'll have on the table in just about a half-hour.

05of 10 Creamy Garlic Pasta View Recipe See Also 12 Crock Pot Recipes for Your Family - Learning Liftoff "Perfect and now one of my family's 'go-to' recipes. Add grilled chicken or eat as is, either way it’s great," raves reviewer mrfurry. Other community members suggested adding mushrooms, vegetables, or other proteins like crumbled Italian sausage, sautéed shrimp, scallops, or even lobster. Make any weeknight feel like a special occasion, even when dinner planning takes a back seat to everything else on your agenda.

06of 10 Easy Fried Rice View Recipe This easy, top-rated restaurant-style fried rice recipe will have you ditching delivery for good. Plus, it takes only 25 minutes, so you can go from "What's for dinner?" to "Dinner's ready!" in under an hour—probably less time than it would take for the takeout to arrive, anyway.

07of 10 Million Dollar Chicken Casserole View Recipe As one reviewer writes, this easy, comforting casserole is a "winner winner chicken dinner." It relies on shortcuts like rotisserie chicken and a can of cream of chicken soup to get dinner on the table in under an hour. Read all about why this recipe is worth a million bucks here.

08of 10 Perfect Chicken View Recipe What makes a chicken dish "perfect"? A delectable sauce made with chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers, according to recipe author Faith. She writes, "Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed," and recommends serving this chicken alongside mushroom rice and asparagus.

09of 10 Shrimp Scampi Bake View Recipe Shrimp scampi, simplified. This top-rated recipe is the easiest way to make shrimp scampi for a crowd and comes together in one casserole dish with just six ingredients—although those are just some of the many reasons we love it. What's better than garlic butter? Garlic butter-laden shrimp.