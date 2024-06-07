The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (2024)

Your smartphone can do just about everything — except hold itself up. For this, people usually resort to propping it up on some books, their cup, or anything else that is nearby on their desk. But, with a phone holder stand, you can easily keep your phone sitting up and keep it that way, completely hands-free. Phone stands are great for video conferencing, phone calls, watching videos, and more. There are plenty of options out there though, so we’ve narrowed it down so you don’t have to. Check out our list below to see the best phone holder stands out there today.

What to Consider

When you’re choosing a phone stand, you’ll need to keep a few things in mind in order to pick the best one for your needs. Here are the main features you’ll want to look out for and consider when making your choice:

Compatibility: Compatibility will be the first thing you need to look at. Make sure that your selected phone holder stand is able to fit and support your phone.

Ergonomics: The whole point of having a cell phone holder is so you can easily look at your phone without having to hold it up yourself. Thus, it should have ergonomic design in mind. Make sure it has the ability to adjust heights, angles, and more according to your needs.

Placement: Are you planning on traveling with your phone holder? Do you want it to stay on your desk? Think about where you’ll be keeping your phone holder and factor that into your decision.

How We Selected

In order to round up the best phone holder stands for you, we considered the various different reasons someone might need a phone stand and categorized them by use case. With this in mind, you can just scroll through and find the phone stand category that fits what you’re wanting. Also, we’ve compared our choices to other reputable sources like GearLab, TechAdvisor, and more. Finally, we’ve made sure all of our products have at least four stars or more on Amazon, so you can trust you’re getting a great stand. Check out our choices and find the right phone stand for you!