The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (2024)

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (1)

Your smartphone can do just about everything — except hold itself up. For this, people usually resort to propping it up on some books, their cup, or anything else that is nearby on their desk. But, with a phone holder stand, you can easily keep your phone sitting up and keep it that way, completely hands-free. Phone stands are great for video conferencing, phone calls, watching videos, and more. There are plenty of options out there though, so we’ve narrowed it down so you don’t have to. Check out our list below to see the best phone holder stands out there today.

What to Consider

When you’re choosing a phone stand, you’ll need to keep a few things in mind in order to pick the best one for your needs. Here are the main features you’ll want to look out for and consider when making your choice:

Compatibility: Compatibility will be the first thing you need to look at. Make sure that your selected phone holder stand is able to fit and support your phone.

Ergonomics: The whole point of having a cell phone holder is so you can easily look at your phone without having to hold it up yourself. Thus, it should have ergonomic design in mind. Make sure it has the ability to adjust heights, angles, and more according to your needs.

Placement: Are you planning on traveling with your phone holder? Do you want it to stay on your desk? Think about where you’ll be keeping your phone holder and factor that into your decision.

How We Selected

In order to round up the best phone holder stands for you, we considered the various different reasons someone might need a phone stand and categorized them by use case. With this in mind, you can just scroll through and find the phone stand category that fits what you’re wanting. Also, we’ve compared our choices to other reputable sources like GearLab, TechAdvisor, and more. Finally, we’ve made sure all of our products have at least four stars or more on Amazon, so you can trust you’re getting a great stand. Check out our choices and find the right phone stand for you!

Best Overall

OMOTON Omoton Cell Phone Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (2)

Best Overall

OMOTON Omoton Cell Phone Stand

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (3)Multiple viewing angles
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (4)Multiple colors
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (5)Sturdy base
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (6)Not the most portable option

Compatible with phones from 4 to 10.2 inches

If you want a phone stand that checks just about every box, make it the Omoton Cell Phone Stand. This stand can hold just about any size phone, has a nice sturdy base, and has multiple viewing angles. You can also put your phone in portrait or landscape mode if you want.

The affordable price point and the multiple color options are the icing on the cake. This is a great stand if you’re looking for a permanent addition to your desk workspace.

Most Travel-Friendly

Nulaxy Nulaxy Foldable Cell Phone Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (7)

Most Travel-Friendly

Nulaxy Nulaxy Foldable Cell Phone Stand

Now 33% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (8)Easy to travel with and move
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (9)Easy to adjust angles
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (10)Multiple color options
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (11)Super affordable
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (12)Doesn’t have the widest range of viewing angles

Compatible with phones from 4 to 10 inches

If you’re always on the move, you’ll need a phone stand that is lightweight and easy to move. The Nulaxy Foldable Cell Phone Stand is fully collapsible, making it easy for you to grab it and go. A nice sturdy base and the ability to change angles means you can adjust it to a comfortable viewing angle that works for you. There are even a few different color options that can match your style and work setup.

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (14)Fits any phone
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (15)Can prop up your phone anywhere
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (16)Affordable
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (17)Doesn’t have a sturdy base
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (18)Limited viewing angles

Compatible with all phones

If you’re wanting your phone to always have a phone stand readily available, then a PopSocket is your answer. PopSockets stick right to the back of your phone and can easily pop out and prop your phone up whenever you need it to.Once you’re done, you can push it back in and fit it easily in your pocket, backpack, or bag.

It’s also great for getting a better grip on your phone, especially if your phone is a larger size. Plus, you can count on it working for any phone.

Highest Degree of Adjustability

Lamicall Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (19)

Highest Degree of Adjustability

Lamicall Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder

Now 13% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (20)Widest degree of viewing angles
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (21)Clamp lets you set it up just about anywhere
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (22)Isn't big enough for extra-large phones

Compatible with phones from 4 to 7 inches

If you’re wanting a phone holder that can give you any and all viewing angles, the Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder is a great choice.

This gooseneck lets you bend and bow your phone to your will and it's plenty long, making it great for a wide variety of applications. The clamp is extra sturdy to grip onto your table, desk, or counter, and the neck itself is reinforced to hold up the weight of your phone easily.

Best for Desk and Tabletops

LISEN Lisen Height Adjustable Phone Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (23)

Best for Desk and Tabletops

LISEN Lisen Height Adjustable Phone Stand

Now 50% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (24)Able to adjust height and angle
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (25)Big stable base
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (26)Not the most portable option

Compatible with phones from 4 to 10 inches

Sitting down all day is definitely not the best thing for your health. Sometimes it’s good to stand up during the workday and stretch your legs.

If you work from a standing desk or tabletop, make sure you get the Lisen Height Adjustable Phone Stand. This stand allows you to raise your phone height up to 8.5 inches. There are also multiple angles of adjustability to prevent neck strain.

A sturdy base keeps your stand in place and even has room for you to store some small items.

Most Universally Compatible

SKEJER Skejer Phone Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (27)

Most Universally Compatible

SKEJER Skejer Phone Stand

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (28)Holds smartphones, tablets, and gaming devices
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (29)Height and angle adjustment
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (30)Sturdy base
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (31)Not a ton of portability
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (32)The grip for your device isn’t the most secure

Compatible with nearly every smartphone, can hold tablets up to 13 inches

Having a dedicated phone holder is great, but if you’re looking for a stand that can hold just about every touchscreen device you own, go for the Skejer Phone Stand. This stand can hold any smartphone, most tablets, and even a Nintendo Switch! Also, it has nice height adjustability options and a wide range of angle adjustments. A nice sturdy base ensures even your heaviest devices will be held up on this stand.

Best for Video Conference and Recording

UBeesize UBeesize Cell Phone Holder and Ring Light

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (33)

Best for Video Conference and Recording

UBeesize UBeesize Cell Phone Holder and Ring Light

Now 23% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (34)Lighting is built-in
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (35)Tons of adjustability
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (36)One of the pricier options
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (37)Have to carry a tripod around if you want to travel with it

Compatible with almost all smartphones

Everyone knows good lighting is essential when you’re in Zoom calls or if you’re creating content on your phone. The UBeesize Cell Phone Holder and Ring Light combines great lighting and a phone holder in one versatile package.

The ring light comes with three lighting modes including warm, cool, and daylight settings. Each lighting mode also has 11 levels of brightness. The tripod base gives you tons of adjustability, letting you get low angles, high angles, and just about anything else you can imagine. It even comes with a Bluetooth remote to capture pictures and videos.

No-Frills Option

UGREEN Ugreen Cell Phone Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (38)

No-Frills Option

UGREEN Ugreen Cell Phone Stand

Now 18% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (39)Simple and affordable
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (40)Multiple angles
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (41)Doesn’t fit the larger size phones
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (42)No special features
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (43)Hard to plug your phone in when it’s sitting vertically

Compatible with phones from 4 to 7.9 inches

Sometimes you don’t need a super fancy phone holder. Sometimes you just need something to set your phone on that lets you easily change the angle. The best no-frills option on our list is the Ugreen Cell Phone Stand. It doesn’t do anything spectacular, but it doesn’t do much wrong either. It’s easy to set up, gives you multiple angles, and is the absolute cheapest option on our list. If you love simplicity, this is the one for you.

Best for Wireless Charging

Anker Anker PowerWave Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (44)

Best for Wireless Charging

Anker Anker PowerWave Stand

Now 20% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (45)Wireless charging
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (46)Price is surprisingly affordable
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (47)Can’t adjust height or angles

Compatible with iPhones, Galaxy phones, Samsung phones, and Note phones with wireless charging capabilities

If you have a phone that has wireless charging capabilities, the Anker PowerWave Stand might be the right choice for you. You can easily set your phone up and let it charge while you use it. It even has fast charging for Samsung phones. It can also charge whether you’re in landscape or portrait mode.

The downsides are that you won’t be able to change the angle, and metal cases, credit cards, and stands attached to your phone will interfere with charging. However, if charging is important and you just need something to prop your phone up, this is a great option.

Best for Watching Shows and Movies

Fanlory Fanlory Screen Magnifier Stand

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (48)

Best for Watching Shows and Movies

Fanlory Fanlory Screen Magnifier Stand

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (49)Great for watching videos
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (50)Easy to transport
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (51)Not super useful outside of watching videos
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (52)Limited adjustability

Compatible with most smartphones

If you’re someone who likes to watch their shows and movies on their phone, the Fanlory Screen Magnifier Stand is going to change the game for you. This stand uses a magnifier to turn your phone into a mini projector, expanding your screen size to up to 12 inches.

The ring stand can also easily adjust the height for better viewing angles. It also folds down nearly flat, so you can bring it along with you when you’re traveling. This one isn’t the best option for office use, but it can’t be beaten when it comes to watching videos.

Best for Extra Storage

TESLYAR Teslyar Phone Docking Station

The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (53)

Best for Extra Storage

TESLYAR Teslyar Phone Docking Station

Now 25% Off

Pros
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (54)Plenty of storage for other items
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (55)Nice wood finish and design
Cons
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (56)Not adjustable
  • The 11 Best Phone Holder Stands (57)Expensive

Compatible with most smartphones

If you’re looking to maximize your desk space while also giving your phone an angled home, the Teslyar Phone Docking Station is for you. This station comes in a beautiful wood finish, has a nice, angled location for your phone, and has plenty of room for your other desk items and knick-knacks. This helps you keep your desk organized while also putting your phone at a more comfortable viewing angle. It even has a built-in slot for your charging cord to fit through.

Douglas Helm

Douglas Helm is a freelance writer who specializes in the technology space. Douglas started out working for various marketing agencies, learning copywriting and SEO, before moving on to a full-time freelance career. Throughout his nearly decade-spanning career, he’s written for a diverse array of companies, including Y-Combinator start-ups. His experience in computer sales, cryptocurrency investment, and his general curiosity have given him a breadth of knowledge in the tech space and the know-how to write useful buying guides and product reviews. Douglas currently lives on the road, exploring nature, cities, and the world at large.

FAQs

What makes a good phone stand? ›

What makes a good phone stand? Well, it all comes down to whether the phone stand can allow one to look at and use their phones without holding them up. In this case, it should come with a unique design that can adjust heights and angles to suit different needs.

What can I use as a stand for my phone? ›

Here are six ideas for quick and easy cell phone stands.
  1. An old credit card. ...
  2. A business card. ...
  3. Paper clips. ...
  4. Scratched CDs. ...
  5. Toblerone box Yep, Toblerone. ...
  6. Pencils and Rubber Bands A handful of pencils and rubber bands can transform into a cool little stand in just a few minutes.
Jan 11, 2012

Are phone stands worth it? ›

It's a Grip Too

Another added benefit is that some phone stands provide an ergonomic shape for the user to hold their phone. This can help prevent fatigue while talking or replying to emails on the go.

What are the disadvantages of a phone stand? ›

A poor quality phone grip stand may not be flexible enough to accommodate your device's various angles and orientations. This can make it difficult to use the phone in different positions, which can be frustrating if you need to change the position frequently.

Where is the best place to keep your phone while sleeping? ›

Where should you put your phone when you sleep? You should keep your phone away from your bed while resting. You can put it on a workbench or bedside table that is reasonably close to your bed.

Where should you put your phone when you sleep? ›

  1. Some studies reveal there may actually be risks associated with long-term exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR), including sleeping next to your phone.
  2. Since everyone's sensitivity to RFR is different, the general consensus is that it's best to keep your cell phone at least three feet away from you when you sleep.
Aug 23, 2022

How do I hold my phone like a pro? ›

Here are some tips: Use both hands: If possible, use both hands to hold your phone, as this can help provide more stability and reduce the risk of dropping it. Use one hand to hold the phone and the other hand to navigate the screen.

What is the best angle for a phone stand? ›

60° is perfect when you stand it up, you need an angle to help you read these vertical contents in clarity & comfort, so we got the best one – 60°. It has the best viewing angle when you are in the business, the best ergonomics when you interact with it.

How to make a simple phone stand? ›

Straighten a paperclip, then bend it into thirds. Bend 2 small feet at the tips to create a simple wire phone stand. Clamp a large binder clip to the handle of a smaller binder clip to create a versatile stand out of office supplies.

How do you make a homemade tripod? ›

Screw the hook into your camera's binding hole and tie the rope into a loop. Then, suspend the rope from the hook so there are two distinct loops. Put one of your feet in each loop, and you'll have a great, sturdy and extremely portable tripod that uses your body to steady the camera.

How do I make my phone stand upright? ›

How to Make a Vertical Phone Stand
  1. Step 1: Materials. Materials: ...
  2. Step 2: Cut Out a Few Rectangles. Cut out two 5.5 x 7.0 cm Bristol board rectangles. ...
  3. Step 3: Tape Up the Edges. ...
  4. Step 4: Fold the Bristol Board. ...
  5. Step 5: Putting It All Together. ...
  6. Step 6: Carve Out Some Notches. ...
  7. Step 7: Attach the Rubberbands. ...
  8. Step 8: Use It!

What makes a phone high end? ›

High end smartphones pack the latest, fastest processors and have upwards of 12GB of RAM. This translates to super smooth performance with no lag when multitasking, gaming, or using demanding apps. Everything loads lightning fast. Premium performance will keep your phone running like new even after years of use.

What are common materials used to make a phone stand? ›

Here are some suggestions to get you started:
  • Cell phone or tablet. ...
  • Structural materials, like corrugated cardboard or wooden craft sticks.
  • Tape or glue.
  • Other assorted office/craft supplies like rubber bands, paper clips, binder clips, pipe cleaners, etc.

