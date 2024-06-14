The 14 Recipes We Can't Wait to Make This February (2024)

February might be the shortest month on the calendar, but that doesn't mean we have less going on. From Super Bowl parties to Valentine's Day festivities to weeknight dinners, we've got a long list of recipes we are looking forward to whipping up. Plus, we even have an extra Leap Day this year to make these favorite late winter dishes. But even still, there's no time to waste, so let's get to it.



01of 14 Pizza Sliders Get the Recipe Whether you are getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday or a group of hungry diners, these easy sheet pan sliders are easy, irresistible, and totally customizable. We couldn't think of a better recipe to serve all month long—but especially on game day. As reviewer Christina says, "I mean, what's not to love here?! The perfect combo of pizza and buttery garlic bread. Made as written and no changes necessary in my book!! Whole family loved these—yum!"



02of 14 Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Get the Recipe Speaking of game day, this is the month where we get to Buffalo everything without a second thought, which might be the best part of the Super Bowl. In addition to a Buffalo chicken dip, our beloved Buffalo cauliflower, pizza, and wings, of course, we're looking forward to tucking into this creamy, dreamy dish of mac that's packed with flavor from rotisserie chicken, hot sauce, and Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Gorgonzola cheeses. Two great dishes taste even better together.



03of 14 Bang Bang Wings Get the Recipe Last month, we tried Bang Bang Salmon, so this time around we're making Bang Bang Wings, perfect for snacking on morning, noon, or night—football or no football. The sauce here is a touchdown, made with mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and Sriracha. Nicole McLaughlin uses an air fryer for chicken wings that are crispy but not greasy.

Whether you want to evoke the flavors of Mardi Gras or are just looking to enjoy a flavorful dinner, étouffée is a great place to start. Chef John lists his own spice blend here and uses frozen shrimp but you can use a store-bought blend to cut down on prep and swap in whatever shrimp (or crawfish or chicken) you prefer. Reviewers suggest adding more of the "holy trinity" of vegetables—onions, peppers, and celery—to bulk up this comforting stew. Allrecipes user jgaume "I just made this recipe for my husband and it was a huge hit! I followed the recipe exactly. The wonderful blend of spices made this a delicious meal. I will be adding this to my rotation. Thank you, Chef John!"

05of 14 Favorite Garlic Noodles Get the Recipe As creator CookingQueen says, "These garlic noodles are a favorite at our house. [They make] a great side dish with grilled flank steak and can be easily adjusted to your taste." With six ingredients and in less than 30 minutes, you'll have a simple yet tasty recipe that is sure to please. It can also be turned into a main dish with the addition of your favorite protein and/or extra veggies.



06of 14 Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze Get the Recipe If you are looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with a special someone, or simply want to treat yourself, beef tenderloin is the splurge-worthy cut of meat to turn to this month. Take it from LINDA W: "This is the best filet mignon recipe for an elegant dinner for two. Red wine and balsamic vinegar make a wonderfully rich sauce to serve with the steak. Delicious with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes." Skip the steakhouse and stay home with this swoon-worthy dish.



07of 14 Broccoli Salad Get the Recipe A broccoli salad with over 1,300 five-star reviews? We're listening. While you may typically associate this type of dish with summer picnics, it's also perfect this time of year as it keeps in the fridge for three to four days for easy access to a nutritious side throughout the week. Fresh, savory, crunchy vegetables are always welcome.

Recipe creator Nora "This homemade broccoli salad uses a tasty combination of fresh broccoli, cranberries, nuts, and bacon tossed in a rich and creamy dressing. You might want to double this recipe for a party or potluck—it goes quick!" — Recipe creator Nora

08of 14 Lava Cake Get the Recipe We can't let February pass without a taste of chocolate and "decadent molten chocolate cakes" are just the thing. The recipe page provides extra step-by-step tips to make preparing these as easy as they are indulgent and divine. For serving, follow the advice from the page as well: "For a gorgeous presentation, dust these lava cakes with powdered sugar and serve them alongside bright red fruits (such as strawberries or raspberries) for a pop of color. A scoop ofvanilla ice creamand a drizzle ofchocolate saucewill take things over the top."



09of 14 Best Tuna Noodle Casserole Get the Recipe If it's shaping up to be a busy February already, turn to the classic tuna noodle casserole for easy comfort food that will keep us going during the last full month of winter. This version from our ownNicole McLaughlin comes together in under an hour and is a "great budget-friendly meal to feed a crowd!" Plus, it makes for tasty leftovers and even freezes well, according to reviews.



10of 14 Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs Get the Recipe Get a simple yet satisfying dinner on the table with this recipe you can set and forget. Your hungry diners will love the tender meat and barbecue taste, and you'll love that you can make these ribs in the slow cooker. Over 1,000 five-star reviews would agree, vouching for these "fall-off-the-bone" ribs.

Recipe Tip Some Allrecipes community members suggest amping up the flavor by using another liquid besides water, such as beer, apple juice, or soda like Pepsi, root beer, ginger ale, or Dr Pepper.

11of 14 Marry Me Chicken Soup Get the Recipe Can you think of a better recipe name to serve in the month of love than this? We can't. Unless of course, it's the sister recipe Marry Me Chicken that this comforting, cozy soup is based on. Either way, this popular new dish is a true winner, with over a dozen five-star reviews since it was published a couple of weeks ago. It's brimming with flavor from sun-dried tomatoes, onion, garlic, chicken, and spinach, and made extra rich and creamy with the addition of cream cheese. You'll want to put a ring on it.

12of 14 Valentine Strawberries Get the Recipe Nothing says "Be Mine" like chocolate-covered strawberries. And this version is too cute not to make. Use different colored candy melts and sprinkles, and get the whole crew involved to customize these beauties before gifting them to loved ones.



13of 14 Home Made Top Tarts! Get the Recipe The best breakfast treats we could dream up this month are homemade toaster pastries using store-bought pie dough and strawberry jam, though you can easily swap in your choice of fruit preserves (or even chocolate spread!). They make for a fun group project to boot, so grab your honey or your kids and go to Pop-Tart town.