The 14 Recipes We Can't Wait to Make This March (2024)

When we start to notice daffodils poking through the ground and we spy Daylight Savings on the calendar, we know spring is on the horizon. Our recipes reflect this change of seasons, and we look forward to a rainbow of colors brightening up our dishes. This month not only brings us March Madness fun and St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but—if you're like us—a renewed sense of adventure, especially in the kitchen. Here's what we can't wait to make as we welcome in a new beginning.
01of 14
Copycat McDonald's Filet-o-Fish Sandwich
View Recipe
If your Fridays this March are Fish Fry-days, might we suggest this fun spinoff of a fast food classic? Skip the drive-thru and make this version at home with an extra crispy coating. As our test kitchen tasterLiz Mervoshnoted, "It's more than a copycat. It's better; more fish, more cheese, more sauce." In other words, more flavor. We're trying this one for sure.
02of 14
Bang Bang Potatoes
View Recipe
A fun side to serve with any meal, these Bang Bang Potatoes are the latest iteration of bang bang sauce livening up yet another favorite ingredient. As the recipe introduction from creatorAmanda Holstein states: "Super crispy oven-roasted potatoes drizzled with a sweet and spicy creamy sauce—need we say more?"
03of 14
Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
View Recipe
In the transition between seasons, a casserole is always a good choice. Take all the best parts of traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu and make it easy, breezy in your 9x13. Egg noodles are combined with chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, and a few other basics to make a deliciously gooey, comforting dish. It's customizable as well, as our community of home cooks points out in their reviews.
Allrecipes Member
"It's easy and very tasty. I didn't have egg noodles so [I] used bowtie pasta. Also used cheddar cheese as a substitute. It came out to be quite [a large serving]. [We] shared with other people who loved it and asked for [the] recipe!"
— Allrecipes Member
04of 14
Diane's Colcannon
View Recipe
Recipe creator DianeF sells this perfectly for March, "While colcannon is associated with St. Patrick's Day, I love the combination of cabbage, potatoes, onion, and bacon all through the cooler months...I attend an annual St. Paddy's Day party, and this is the dish I'm always asked to bring. I'm happy to say that the bowl comes home empty every time!" We know what we're doing on the 17th.
05of 14
Beef and Guinness Stew
View Recipe
More in a stew mood? Chef John has just the thing. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, this hearty recipe features March's favorite beer along with bacon, beef chuck, and vegetables. Serve it with mashed potatoes as suggested, or crusty bread for a festive and filling meal this month.
06of 14
Irish Soda Bread Cookies
View Recipe
If you're looking for something a little different this year, try a twist on classic soda bread. Buttermilk, currants, and caraway seeds give these magical treats extra flavor but many reviews have suggested easy substitutes like orange zest, cranberries, and raisins. User Lark even uses a shamrock cookie-cutter to take things to the next level. Because who can resist a lucky shamrock cookie?
07of 14
Homemade Irish Cream
View Recipe
Let's keep the Irish theme going with one last hurrah here. This homemade Irish cream liqueur is made with Irish whiskey, cream, and sugar, upgraded with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond.It is perfect for adding to coffee, mixing into a co*cktail, flavoring rich desserts, or just sipping.
Allrecipes User Rebecca Peterson
"OH MY GOODNESS! This is absolutely delicious. Why buy it when you can make it? This is also wonderful in a good hot cup of coffee. Curl up with this, a blanket, a book, and some Irish Soda Bread on a rainy day. What could be more perfect?"
— Allrecipes User Rebecca Peterson
08of 14
Spinach Feta Skillet Dip
View Recipe
Whether you're planning a March Madness spread or need a tasty springtime snack, this is your answer. Recipe creatorGrace Elkus ensures "You’ll never want to make another party dip again." A mixture of feta, spinach, cottage cheese, lemon, red pepper flakes, and more, get baked until bubbly and hot along with biscuit dough for handy built-in dippers.
09of 14
Salmon with Lemon and Dill
View Recipe
Don't limit yourself to just fried this Lent season, enjoy fish in all its forms. Lemon and dill complement salmon wonderfully in a baked dish that comes together in about 30 minutes. Serve this on a weeknight or for a special occasion with seasonal roasted vegetables—it's that good and that simple.
10of 14
Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese
View Recipe
If you have leftover feta from your dip or need a side for the above salmon, try this recipe for spring on a plate. Crisp, tender green beans and fennel are elevated by creamy cheese and fresh herbs for an easy yet elegant veggie dish.
Bonus tip: Squeeze some bright lemon over top before serving.
11of 14
Home-Cured Holiday Ham
View Recipe
Ham is a popular centerpiece on any holiday table, and this version from Chef John takes fresh pork shoulder up a notch. Get savory, succulent flavor from a homemade brine before slow roasting and glazing to perfection.
A Note From Chef John
"Make homemade cured ham for many reasons: bragging rights that you actually did it, the ability to flavor your ham any way you want to, and control over the salt content."
Protip: Serve your fresh ham with this Sautéed Apple, Onion, and Fennel recipe.
12of 14
Easy Pavlova
View Recipe
While we're at it with the show stoppers, finish off your dinner with this dessert and get all your guests talking. Put peak-season citrus on full display atop "crisp white meringue that's fluffy and marshmallowy inside," according to the recipe page. The best part is that it's easier than it looks and can be made ahead. Just don't forget the whipped cream.
13of 14
Almond Ricotta Cake
View Recipe
Another classic choice this month is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This Italian dessert is made with almond flour and ricotta and is naturally gluten-free. Add a bit of almond extract or lemon zest for extra oomph and allow time for it to set before slicing into this "simple and delicious fluffy light cake," according to reviews.
14of 14
Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
View Recipe
We can't resist ending on this adorable treat that will delight and surprise anyone who wakes up to a plateful of these bunnies. Not only are they endearing and delicious, but they're easy to make with canned cinnamon rolls—all you have to do is shape and bake. The recipe page even has a video to help. You'll have as much fun prepping as you will eating. Hoppy baking!
And happy spring.