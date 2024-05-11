The 14 Recipes We Can't Wait to Make This March (2024)

When we start to notice daffodils poking through the ground and we spy Daylight Savings on the calendar, we know spring is on the horizon. Our recipes reflect this change of seasons, and we look forward to a rainbow of colors brightening up our dishes. This month not only brings us March Madness fun and St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but—if you're like us—a renewed sense of adventure, especially in the kitchen. Here's what we can't wait to make as we welcome in a new beginning.

01of 14 Copycat McDonald's Filet-o-Fish Sandwich View Recipe If your Fridays this March are Fish Fry-days, might we suggest this fun spinoff of a fast food classic? Skip the drive-thru and make this version at home with an extra crispy coating. As our test kitchen tasterLiz Mervoshnoted, "It's more than a copycat. It's better; more fish, more cheese, more sauce." In other words, more flavor. We're trying this one for sure.

02of 14 Bang Bang Potatoes View Recipe A fun side to serve with any meal, these Bang Bang Potatoes are the latest iteration of bang bang sauce livening up yet another favorite ingredient. As the recipe introduction from creatorAmanda Holstein states: "Super crispy oven-roasted potatoes drizzled with a sweet and spicy creamy sauce—need we say more?"

03of 14 Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole View Recipe In the transition between seasons, a casserole is always a good choice. Take all the best parts of traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu and make it easy, breezy in your 9x13. Egg noodles are combined with chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, and a few other basics to make a deliciously gooey, comforting dish. It's customizable as well, as our community of home cooks points out in their reviews. Allrecipes Member "It's easy and very tasty. I didn't have egg noodles so [I] used bowtie pasta. Also used cheddar cheese as a substitute. It came out to be quite [a large serving]. [We] shared with other people who loved it and asked for [the] recipe!" — Allrecipes Member

05of 14 Beef and Guinness Stew View Recipe More in a stew mood? Chef John has just the thing. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, this hearty recipe features March's favorite beer along with bacon, beef chuck, and vegetables. Serve it with mashed potatoes as suggested, or crusty bread for a festive and filling meal this month.

06of 14 Irish Soda Bread Cookies View Recipe If you're looking for something a little different this year, try a twist on classic soda bread. Buttermilk, currants, and caraway seeds give these magical treats extra flavor but many reviews have suggested easy substitutes like orange zest, cranberries, and raisins. User Lark even uses a shamrock cookie-cutter to take things to the next level. Because who can resist a lucky shamrock cookie?

07of 14 Homemade Irish Cream View Recipe Let's keep the Irish theme going with one last hurrah here. This homemade Irish cream liqueur is made with Irish whiskey, cream, and sugar, upgraded with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond.It is perfect for adding to coffee, mixing into a co*cktail, flavoring rich desserts, or just sipping. Allrecipes User Rebecca Peterson "OH MY GOODNESS! This is absolutely delicious. Why buy it when you can make it? This is also wonderful in a good hot cup of coffee. Curl up with this, a blanket, a book, and some Irish Soda Bread on a rainy day. What could be more perfect?"

See Also Char Siu - Best Char Siu Pork Recipe - Rasa Malaysia — Allrecipes User Rebecca Peterson

08of 14 Spinach Feta Skillet Dip View Recipe Whether you're planning a March Madness spread or need a tasty springtime snack, this is your answer. Recipe creatorGrace Elkus ensures "You’ll never want to make another party dip again." A mixture of feta, spinach, cottage cheese, lemon, red pepper flakes, and more, get baked until bubbly and hot along with biscuit dough for handy built-in dippers.

09of 14 Salmon with Lemon and Dill View Recipe Don't limit yourself to just fried this Lent season, enjoy fish in all its forms. Lemon and dill complement salmon wonderfully in a baked dish that comes together in about 30 minutes. Serve this on a weeknight or for a special occasion with seasonal roasted vegetables—it's that good and that simple.

10of 14 Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese View Recipe If you have leftover feta from your dip or need a side for the above salmon, try this recipe for spring on a plate. Crisp, tender green beans and fennel are elevated by creamy cheese and fresh herbs for an easy yet elegant veggie dish. Bonus tip: Squeeze some bright lemon over top before serving.

11of 14 Home-Cured Holiday Ham View Recipe Ham is a popular centerpiece on any holiday table, and this version from Chef John takes fresh pork shoulder up a notch. Get savory, succulent flavor from a homemade brine before slow roasting and glazing to perfection. A Note From Chef John "Make homemade cured ham for many reasons: bragging rights that you actually did it, the ability to flavor your ham any way you want to, and control over the salt content." Protip: Serve your fresh ham with this Sautéed Apple, Onion, and Fennel recipe.

12of 14 Easy Pavlova View Recipe While we're at it with the show stoppers, finish off your dinner with this dessert and get all your guests talking. Put peak-season citrus on full display atop "crisp white meringue that's fluffy and marshmallowy inside," according to the recipe page. The best part is that it's easier than it looks and can be made ahead. Just don't forget the whipped cream.

13of 14 Almond Ricotta Cake View Recipe Another classic choice this month is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This Italian dessert is made with almond flour and ricotta and is naturally gluten-free. Add a bit of almond extract or lemon zest for extra oomph and allow time for it to set before slicing into this "simple and delicious fluffy light cake," according to reviews.