The 20 BEST Tagine Recipes (2024)

If you’re in the mood for some amazing exotic flavors, this collection of Tagine Recipes is just for you!

A tagine is a stew-like North African dish, named after the earthenware vessels in which they are cooked.

But even if you don’t have a traditional tagine, you can still cook up the same incredible meals in your typical dutch oven.

Cook your way through all of these insanely delicious tagine recipes. You’re in for a real treat!

The Best Tagine Recipes:

1. Beef Tagine (Moroccan Beef Stew)

We are starting our list of outstanding Tagine Recipes with our best Beef Tagine!

This Moroccan-style Beef Stew is not your regular stew for sure. It’s made with love and patience, but is worth every effort you put in.

You will simply love the exotic, earthy flavors of this classic stew. So just enjoy this magical delight with everyone.

Get the Recipe

2. Moroccan Chicken Tagine

Moroccan cuisine is loaded with amazing flavors, and this Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Preserved Lemons is one of the most popular dishes in the North African region.

The recipe is super simple to make, and tastes divine. So get ready to indulge in the most delicious dish ever.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Tagine

3. Kefta Mkaouara(Meatballs Tagine)

Tagine-made food is always special and has amazing taste, and this Kefta Mkaouara is no exception.

This classic dish is made with your favorite meatballs which are simmered in flavorful tomato sauce. At the end just add eggs, which round out a completely mouth-watering dish.

Serve this delish Moroccan recipe with some crusty bread, and make everyone happy. If you dont have a tagine, you can easily make this dish in a skillet too.

Get the Recipe: Moroccan Meatballs

4. Vegetable Tagine

Guys, make your simple vegetables exceptional and flavorful with this awesome Vegetable Tagine recipe!

It’s a one-pot dish loaded with assorted veggies along with exotic spices, creating the most satisfying and hearty stew.

You all will enjoy this meatless, gluten-free, and vegan dish for sure.

Get the Recipe @ recipetineats

5. Moroccan Lamb Tagine

Now, this Moroccan Lamb Tagine is really something, and we bet you will get addicted to it!

This slow-cooked stew has exotic and vibrant flavor combinations, which make the lamb and the stew out of this world delicious. It’s a must-try recipe for all lamb lovers.

Get the Recipe @ gastrosenses

6. Moroccan Fish Tagine

Are you looking for easy and healthy fish stew recipes? Then look no further than this fancy Moroccan Fish Tagine!

Your favorite fish is simmered in a lightly spiced tomato sauce with chickpeas and other veggies for extra flavor and taste. It which creates the most mouth-watering and delicious dish ever.

Get the Recipe @ deliciouslymediterranean

7. Lamb Shank Tagine

Make yourself one of the authentic Moroccan dishes with the help of this amazingly delicious Lamb Shank Tagine recipe!

This famous tagine recipe is made using warm flavorful spices and other superb ingredients. It’s great to serve with some couscous. So enjoy this hearty meal with family and friends.

Get the Recipe @ chefspencil

8. Apricot Lamb Tagine

Yet another cracking Moroccan dish that you will completely get obsessed with is this Apricot Lamb Tagine.

Your lamb is perfectly cooked in beautiful vibrant spices, and then while finishing off add some dried fruit, honey, and harissa paste.

It will be one of your favorite tagine recipes.

Get the Recipe @ closetcooking

9. Eggplant Chickpea Tagine

Eggplant Chickpea Tagine is one of the easiest and tastiest vegan dishes that you can make at home!

It is made with simply caramelized eggplant and chickpeas with delicious Moroccan spices. It can be a great weeknight meatless meal for yo to enjoy.

Get the Recipe @ feastingathome

10. Fish Tagine with Chermoula Sauce

Give your beloved fish incredible Moroccan flavors by making them in chermoula sauce!

This Fish Tagine with Chermoula Sauce recipe is extremely delicious, as is made in the most flavorful sauce. It’s simply divine.

Get the Recipe @ feastwithsafiya

11. Moroccan Fish Tagine with Ginger & Saffron

Here’s another stunning Fish Tagine, this time with Ginger and Saffron recipe. It will wow everyone at home!

This excellent dish is brimming with outstanding spices and ingredients, and will be one of your favorite tagine dishes. Serve with couscous and experience an authentic North African meal.

Get the Recipe @ cookandbemerry

12. Chicken Chermoula Tagine

Make a memorable meal with this Chicken Chermoula Tagine recipe, it’s finger-licking delicious!

This restaurant-style recipe is so simple that anyone can easily make. Try this fabulous chicken dish today.

Get the Recipe @ mymoorishplate

13. Olive, Chicken and MeatballTagine

Surprise your family with this colorful and dazzling Olive, Chicken, and Meatball Tagine! It’s an absolutely mind-blowing dish with mind-blowing flavors which are simply incredible.

This is a recipe you are definitely going to keep in your back pocket, for whenever you crave some magical flavors.

Get the Recipe @ chefindisguise

14. Sweet Potato Tagine With Dates and Almonds

Tagines make anything and everything super delicious, and this Sweet Potato Tagine with Dates and Almonds recipe is packed full of heavenly flavors.

This new variation on your sweet potato will make you fall in love with all the veggies and their fantastic flavors. So good!

Get the Recipe @ krumpli

15. Tunisian Chicken Tagine w/ Couscous & Green Harissa Sauce

Guys, are you craving some exotic flavors for dinner tonight?

Then try this Tunisian Chicken Tagine with Couscous and Green Harissa Sauce recipe, we guarantee you will thank us later for this excellent dish!

This amazingly quick and easy recipe is jam-packed with insanely delicious flavors and also it’s super adaptable. Isn’t it great?

Get the Recipe @ feastingathome

16. Chicken Tagine with Apricots and Almonds

Introduce this Chicken Tagine with Apricots and Almonds recipe to your family, and dazzle everyone!

You will experience beautiful flavors like sweet, sour, spicy, and tangy that make this chicken festive. You will sure enjoy this slow-cooked dish.

Get the Recipe @ carameltintedlife

17. Duck Tagine

Have you tried making your duck in a Tagine? If not, this recipe shows how to make the perfect and most delicious stew ever!

This classic stew is made extra flavorful with almond, harissa paste, honey, and dates, and is just outstanding. Try this amazing version of the stew, and see it become your family’s favorite in no time.

Get the Recipe @ krumpli

18. Moroccan Lentil Tagine With Cauliflower And Carrots

Yet another veggie tagine recipe for your collection, Moroccan Lentil Tagine with Cauliflower and Carrots!

This unbelievably delicious stew is packed with healthy ingredients, authentic spices, and flavors that deliver the most comforting and hearty stew you all will love.

Get the Recipe @ thebeanbites

19. Moroccan Seafood Tagine

All seafood lovers, this Moroccan Seafood Tagine is a jackpot for you!

You will totally love the spectacular flavors of all sorts of seafood that are made in traditional Moroccan style.

It’s just mind-blowingly delicious. Serve with couscous and chermoula and get ready for rave reviews.

Get the Recipe @ flexitariankitchen

20. Apricot Chicken Tagine with Ginger & Mint

Last but not least is this Apricot Chicken Tagine with Ginger and Mint recipe, which is so flavorful that you will add it to your weekly menu rotation.

It’s made with amazing ingredients and flavors which are just superb with each other. Give it a try the next time you want a real treat.

Get the Recipe @ thegoodheartedwoman

We hope you enjoy these great Tagine Recipes as much as we do. They’re all sure crowd pleasers.

