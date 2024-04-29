The 25 BEST Irish Recipes (2024)

'); i++;}}window.onload = insertImg;

Looking for some traditional Irish food for St. Patrick’s Day, or just any time? You’ve come to the right place!

We’ve compiled this great list of Irish Recipes for you to cook in your own kitchen. You’ll find cozy stews, great potato dishes, tasty breads and so much more!

If you’ve never tried Irish cuisine, now is a great time to start. It’s full of cozy comforting recipes you and your family will love.

Cook your way through all of these wonderful Irish recipes, you’re sure to find a new favorite. Have fun…

1. Dublin Coddle

Looking for some authentic Irish fare for your St. Patrick’s day feast? Look no further than this hearty and cozy Dublin coddle. Loaded with rich and satisfying flavors from sausage, bacon and potatoes, this is what you call comfort food!

2. Guinness Beef Stew

Who doesn’t like a nice steaming pot of stew? Melt in your mouth beef, hearty veggies, and an amazing Guinness stout based gravy. So comforting!

3. Colcannon

Colcannon is one of the most famous Irish recipes. Mashed potatoes and cabbage, it’s a great comfort food side dish!

4. Irish Soda Bread

Irish soda bread is super easy, no kneading required. It has a biscuit like texture and can be flavored with raisins or dried cranberries.

5. Irish Lamb Stew

This lamb stew is a classic Irish comfort food. It just takes a few minutes of hands on time, then slowly simmers to perfection! One of our favorite Irish recipes…

6. Full Irish Breakfast

Similar to it’s cousin the English breakfast, this full Irish breakfast is jam packed with a variety of flavors. It has eggs, bacon, sausage, black pudding, baked beans, mushrooms, tomatoes and has browns. What a way to start the day!

7. Irish Scones

These easy scones are a must for your afternoon tea time. They’re great with butter or jam!

8. Cabbage and Bacon

Though corned beef and cabbage is usually associated with St. Patrick’s day in America, this cabbage and bacon is more authentically Irish. Try it, it’s great!

9. Irish Shepherd’s Pie

You’re going to love this cozy shepherd’s pie. Tender lambs and veggies in a hearty gravy, then all is topped off with mashed potatoes. Great comfort food!

10. Pub Cheese

This pub cheese is a great addition to your appetizer spread. It’s super easy to make and is perfect for dipping crackers, pretzels and veggies.

11. Irish Boxty

Boxty, or potato cakes, are super easy to make and are great as a snack, appetizer or side dish. Great use for leftover mashed potatoes!

12. Irish Bangers and Mash

Bangers and mash are a great idea for your St. Patrick’s day supper. The Irish bangers and cheesy colcannon mash compliment each other perfectly!

13. Irish Fish Chowder

This Irish fish chowder is one cozy bowl. It has salmon, haddock, smoked haddock and mussels in a creamy, flavorful broth. YUMMM.

14. Champ

Champ is a common Irish side dish. Buttery, creamy mashed potatoes with sliced green onions. Simple, yet so satisfying.

15. Dublin Lawyer

If you’re a seafood fan, you have to try this Dublin lawyer. Lobster is cooked with a creamy whiskey sauce. It’s great over rice or with nice crusty bread.

16. Dingle Pie

This Dingle pie is a regional dish from the Dingle peninsula. It’s similar to a pot pie and has a hearty filling of lamb and veggies in a tasty gravy.

17. Chips and Curry Sauce

It seems chips (by which I mean French fries) are served with different toppings or sauces wherever you go. In Ireland, they’re accompanied by a sweet and savory curry sauce. Munch, munch.

18. Irish Brown Bread

Brown bread is another easy Irish bread recipe. It’s rich, hearty and great for sopping up those tasty Irish stews!

19. Irish Pasties

These Irish pasties are tasty handheld little pies filled with beef and potatoes. They’re a great way to use leftover roast beef.

20. Roast Leg of Lamb

Lamb is a very popular meat in Ireland. This roast leg of lamb recipe only requires a handful of ingredients, but turns out great every time!

21. Barmbrack

This barmbrack is a tasty Irish bread. It has raisings, dried cherries and the flavor is enhanced by cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves.

22. Jambons

Jambons are delicious little ham and cheese pastries. They’re a very popular Irish street food, but you can make them in your own kitchen with only four ingredients!

23. Irish Leek and Potato Soup

Potatoes are such an iconic food in Irelands, so of course they have some great potato soups. This one has leeks and fresh herbs and has a hearty creamy texture.

24. Irish Fish Cakes

These Irish fish cakes are so good! They only need a few ingredients and have a crispy outside with a tender and flaky inside.

25. Gur Cakes

We’re wrapping up this list with a unique Irish sweet treat. These gur cakes get their flavoring from tea, orange juice, cinnamon and ginger. The combination is amazing!

So there you go, twenty five traditional Irish Recipes. Which one are you going to try first?

The 25 BEST Irish Foods This great collection of traditional Irish Food has plenty of great dishes to cook for St. Patrick's Day, or just whenever you're feeling Irish! We love this Guinness beef stew: Ingredients 2.5 lbs beef, cut into 1.5 in chunks

1 lb baby potatoes

4 carrots, roughly chopped

1 small onion, chopped

4 celery stalks, chopped

5-6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 12oz bottle Guinness stout

2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar (or red wine vinegar)

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 sprigs fresh rosemary (or 2 tsp dried)

7-8 sprigs fresh thyme (or 2 tsp dried)

3 bay leaves

Salt & pepper to taste

2 Tbsp cooking oil

2-3 Tbsp flour Instructions In a skillet over medium high heat, add oil then beef chunks. Give a quick sear to all sides. Don't overcrowd, work in batches if necessary. In slow cooker, add half of veggies, then meat, herbs, and chopped garlic then remaining veggies. Add liquids. Everything should be submerged. If needed add additional water or broth. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. Mix 2-3 tablespoons of flour with cold water. Gradually stir into cooked stew until you get your desired consistency.﻿ Notes Let me know which recipes you try, I love hearing from you! Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

