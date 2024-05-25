The 25 BEST Polish Recipes (2024)

'); i++;}}window.onload = insertImg;

Do you often find yourself in the kitchen looking for something new to create? Then why not turn your attention towards these Polish Recipes!

From hearty main dishes, like bigos and pierogis, to traditional sweets with a twist, the diverse flavors in these recipes are sure to please!

Whether you’re an experienced chef or just getting started cooking at home, try out some of these tasty Polish recipes, and take your meals to a new level of flavor.

So get your pans ready, because you are going to want to cook up some of these delicious dishes at home today!

Polish Recipes:

1. Pierogi

This list of Polish Recipes is simply irresistible, and to begin with here’s a super comforting and popular dish from Poland, Pierogi!

Pierogi is a traditional polish dumpling that is stuffed with a potato and cheese filling. It gets boiled and then pan-fried.

You will love this delight, which is simple and quick to make and uses simple easy ingredients. Just follow some tips and you can make the best pierogis at home.

Get the Recipe @ therecipecritic

2. Bigos

Bigos, a Polish Hunter’s stew, is a classic winter stew that you all will love. There are many variations, but this version is just too good.

It’s made with a combination of great ingredients like smoked sausage, meat, sauerkraut, cabbage, mushrooms, and prunes. Just give it a good sear and dump it in your slow cooker, that’s it.

This stew is full of delicious flavors with minimal prep work. So give this traditional Bigos a sure try.

Get the Recipe @ supergoldenbakes

3. Polish-style Pork Goulash

Goulash is a very famous dish in central Europe, and almost all countries have their own version.

The slow and low-cooked tender pork melts in your mouth, along with carrots, smoky bacon, mushrooms, and aromatic spices.

It will make your weekend dinner super flavorful and cozy. Serve with mashed potatoes and enjoy this dreamy meal with everyone.

Get the Recipe @ polonist

4. Naleśniki (Polish Crepes with Sweet Cheese Filling)

Do you like to make crepes for your breakfast? Then, try this popular Polish Crepe with Sweet Cheese Filling, also known as Naleśniki.

These amazing crepes are super easy to make, and the cheese filling makes them super special and delicious.

Serve them hot with whipped cream, cinnamon, and fresh berries, and make your family’s morning meal yummy.

Get the Recipe @ everydaydelicious

5. Polish Haluski

Looking out for a quick and easy recipe? Then, this Polish Haluski is a perfect option for you!

You can whip up this tasty comfort food in no time. Just sauté onions, cabbage, noodles, and bacon together with a hint of pepper and you are good to go.

It’s a simple yet flavorful dish that will be hit with your entire family, and it’s pocket friendly too.

Get the Recipe @ thesuburbansoapbox

6. Polish Potato Dumplings (Kopytka)

These Polish Potato Dumplings, aka Kopytka, are popular in the Southern region of Poland, and they can be a great side dish or main dinner option for you to try.

They are made with mashed potatoes, eggs, and flour, cooked in salted water, and then sautéed in a pan with garlic, onions, mushrooms, and bacon. All together it makes a super duper tasty dish.

So the next time you have leftover mashed potatoes, this Polish Kopytka is a must-try dish.

Get the Recipe @ crunchycreamysweet

7. Polish Cabbage Rolls

This Cabbage Roll is a traditional recipe and it’s going to be one of your new favorite Polish recipes.

It features tender cabbage leaves stuffed with a flavorful ground beef and rice mixture, that is rolled up nice and tight and then topped with tangy sweet tomato sauce.

This recipe is simple to make and creates the most classic Polish rolls ever. Try it!

Get the Recipe @ brooklynfarmgirl

8. Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

This Kielbasa and Sauerkraut recipe comes down from generations, and it makes the most comforting family meal that’s easy on your pockets too.

You will love to cook this simple and quick meal, which has perfectly smoky sausage and well-seasoned sauerkraut that is later baked till perfectly delicious.

It’s a great dinner idea for your busy weeknight, as you can whip up this dish in less than an hour’s time.

Get the Recipe @ meatloafandmelodrama

9. Polish Meatballs (Kotlety Mielone)

How about some classic comfort food tonight? These popular Polish Meatballs, aka Kotlety Mielone, are just that!

These meatballs are made from ground pork which is spiked with amazing flavor enhancers, then pan-fried till crispy outside and soft inside. They will simply melt in your mouth deliciously.

Your whole family will get addicted to this Polish version of meatballs. You can relish it as it is, or make a whole meal by serving it with mashed potatoes or salad.

Get the Recipe @ eatingeuropean

10. Leczo (Polish Vegetable and Sausage Stew)

Ok, now make this Leczo, a Polish Vegetable and Sausage Stew, that originated in Hungary, but over time became very popular in Polish households.

It’s made of lots of summer veggies like bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, along with smoked polish kielbasa sausage. It has perfectly sweet, tangy, smoky, and spicy flavors.

When you serve this incredible stew with your favorite bread and butter, we bet it can beat any of your other favorite stews. It’s that tasty.

Get the Recipe @ everydaydelicious

11. Kapusta (Polish Cabbage Soup)

Make this Kapusta, a traditional Cabbage Soup and a Poland specialty in your kitchen. It’s a bowl full of delicious flavors and textures.

This hearty pot is made with pork, cabbage, sauerkraut, onions, and caraway seeds, and the stewed tomatoes will enhance the flavors and give some extra tanginess.

To make it more epic serve, with rye bread and butter. You will love it.

Get the Recipe @ afamilyfeast

12. Polish Lemon Babka

Guys, Polish Lemon Babka is worth every bit of your time and patience. This Easter special delicacy is a must-try for all sweet bread or cake lovers.

It’s basically an easy recipe to follow, made with no-knead enriched yeast bread that has a perfect batter-like consistency that is baked to golden perfection, then soaked in lemon syrup.

Serve this amazing babka with a hot cup of coffee and enjoy Easter evening with your loved ones.

Get the Recipe @ cookingwithcarlee

13. Zapiekanka (Polish Pizza)

Zapiekanka is known as Polish Pizza, but it’s actually a unique open-faced sandwich made with a split baguette.

It’s a very popular street food that you can easily make at home with simple ingredients, like baguettes, mushrooms, garlic, cheese, and ketchup.

It is a simple yet super flavorful dish that you can relish for your evening snacks, or anytime when you crave a tasty sandwich. Give it a try.

Get the Recipe @ missionfood

14. Polish Potato Pancakes

This Polish Potato Pancakes recipe is the easiest and tastiest snack you will ever make at home.

To make these authentic potato pancakes, you just need potatoes, onions, a pinch of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, that’s it. Pan-fry till crispy golden outside and you are good to go.

Serve these amazing potato pancakes topped with some sour cream or powdered sugar, and enjoy them as a simple appetizer, side dish, or snack.

Get the Recipe @ thedeliciousspoon

15. Polish Christmas Eve Mushroom Soup (Zupa Grzybowa Wigilijna)

This Polish Christmas Eve Mushroom Soup is traditionally made on Christmas eve’s in some regions of Poland, but you can make this super flavorful vegetarian soup all year round.

This easy recipe for mushroom soup will become your new favorite vegetable soup for sure. It’s loaded with dried mushrooms, fresh crimini mushrooms, veggie broth, spices, heavy cream, and pasta.

So whenever you want to make some good hearty veggie soup that is full of earthy and savory flavors, keep this recipe in mind.

Get the Recipe @ everydaydelicious

16. Polish Beet Soup (Borscht)

Yet another smashing soup from Poland is Borscht.

This vibrant and flavorful beet soup is full of veggies and super delish broth, which takes this soup to next level. It has perfectly sweet and sour flavors which you will get addicted to.

Serve this great soup with crusty bread, a dollop of sour cream, and dill, and enjoy every hearty spoonful.

Get the Recipe @ foodfolksandfun

17. Polish Easter Soup(Zurek)

We’ve got you one more Polish classic soup to try, but this time it’s an Easter special, Zurek!

This soup has combinations of pork like kielbasa sausage or bacon and ham, boiled eggs, and veggies all simmered in a little sour and creamy broth, making it super flavorful.

This recipe is quite challenging, but once you follow it step-by-step with some tips, it will come out perfect.

Get the Recipe @ thedomesticman

18. Piernik (Polish Gingerbread Cake)

Guys, this holiday season you must try this traditional Piernik, a Polish Gingerbread Cake.

It’s a straightforward recipe that delivers moist and deeply spiced cake layered with marzipan paste and plump jam, and then glazed with amazing rich chocolate ganache. Top everything with chopped pecans and candid ginger. How’s that sound to you? Delicious right?

You will be proud to serve this great Piernik to your family and friends.

Get the Recipe @ theflouredtable

19. Polish Chicken Soup

Now it’s time to give your beloved chicken soup some delicious Polish flavors by making this authentic Polish Chicken Soup, famously known as Rosol!

This soup is made especially during weddings or festivals, but it’s also a great soup when you feel under the weather.

There are many things that make this soup unique and super flavorful, and they all are very easy to incorporate.

It’s one of our favorite Polish recipes.

Get the Recipe @ eatingeuropean

20. Polish Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce

Anything with meatballs is automatically the most comforting family meal, and this Polish Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce recipe is no exception.

This easy recipe is so flavorful and convenient. You do not need to fry or bake the meatballs, they simmer in the delectable mushroom sauce, making them completely outstanding.

Serve these hearty meatballs with boiled potatoes or your favorite noodles. It will be winner dinner for sure.

Get the Recipe @ whereismyspoon

21. Polish Bean Stew

Trying to find something quick and filling meal for your busy weeknights? Then try Poland’s best Bean Stew, loaded full of delicious and herby flavors.

This 30-minute recipe is all about the combination of hearty ingredients and textures, including smoky kielbasa, cannellini beans, and super rich and thick tomato sauce.

The best part is, it’s a great dish for meal prep, and the leftovers taste more delicious the next day. So make a huge batch and enjoy this amazing bean stew with crusty bread and devour the best meal ever.

Get the Recipe @ skinnyspatula

22. Paczki (Polish Donuts)

Make an impression the next time you make donuts at home with this Polish version, popularly called Paczki!

These incredible donuts are perfectly soft and fluffy, and they are filled with jam, custard, lemon curd, or chocolate.

These donuts are famous during Mardi Gras, but you can make them whenever you crave some sweet and super delectable dessert.

Get the Recipe @ jocooks

23. Polish Sausage Sandwich

This sheet pan Polish Sausage Sandwich is the real deal, and it’s super quick and easy to make.

The whole dish comes together on a sheet pan. Simply toss bell peppers, and onions in a super flavorful sweet and spicy glaze made with a tomato base sauce. Roast them with smoked kielbasa sausages and there you go, your tasty sheet pan is ready.

You can enjoy it as it is, or fill this in between your favorite bun and make a fab sandwich out of it. We assure you, you will love this Polish sausage sandwich.

Get the Recipe @ savorwithjennifer

24. Polish Casserole

We know you love your casserole recipes, so we want you to try this Polish Casserole recipe, and make your family super happy and content.

It’s made with simple everyday ingredients tossed together to create an amazing dish that yields the best flavors. The warm noodles, smoky kielbasa pieces, and a super delish creamy mixture of corn, altogether taste just too delectable.

Try it soon!

Get the Recipe @ plowingthroughlife

25. Polish Poppy Seed Roll (Makowiec)

We’re ending our list of Polish Recipes with a festive treat, Polish Poppy Seed Rolls, popularly known as Makowiec!

It features yeast dough that is rolled and filled with poppy seed paste, nuts and dried fruit, baked to golden perfection, and then glazed with icing.

It’s a perfectly sweet, dense roll that can easily be your cake or dessert. Serve it with a hot cup of coffee or tea, and make your holidays more special and epic.

Get the Recipe @ whereismyspoon

So there you go, twenty five authentic Polish recipes for you to try. They’re all so delicious! Which ones will make their way into your regular rotation?

