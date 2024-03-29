The 3 best VPNs for watching the Super Bowl from anywhere | Digital Trends (2024)

If you’re looking to see the Super Bowl on your favorite live TV streaming service, you could be in for a nasty surprise if you’re abroad on Sunday. What might happen? Programming that begins with “Hola!” and channels you’ve never heard of! As we travel the world, our ISP’s notice, sending region appropriate content to to us. Sometimes, they’re even completely locked out of sending content to certain areas of the globe. And that goes with any service, including our favorite ways to watch the Super Bowl free, like Fubo TV. The best way to counteract this is to use a VPN, which allows you to “set” your location as if you were somewhere else, including your hometown. Here, we look at the best VPN services for the Super Bowl, with many of them offering free trials so you don’t have to spend a dime seeing the Super Bowl, no matter where you are.
Contents
- NordVPN
- ExpressVPN
- Surfshark
NordVPN
If there is a VPN with brand recognition that just about anybody will recognize, it is NordVPN. One of the overall best VPNs, NordVPN is currently running a 30 day risk-free trial, perfect for having it just in time to catch the upcoming Super Bowl. All you need to do is sign up now, then cancel before your 30 days are up to get your money back. In addition to allowing you to “change” locations, NordVPN also provides threat protection in the form of malware prevention, web tracker blocking, ad blocking, alongside many other features. Check it out today by tapping the button below.
ExpressVPN
If you’re traveling light and plan to check in on the game on your phone, the absolute best VPN for you will be ExpressVPN. Why? The ExpressVPN free trial covers mobile devices ( / ) for 7 days as a real free trial, not just a money back guarantee. Plus, the free trial is fully-featured, not a pared down service hoping to pull you in for the full price. So, if you plan to sit out on the beach and watch the game on your phone in between looking at the waves, try out ExpressVPN.
Surfshark
If you want a combination of the 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee, look at what Surfshark has to offer. The Surfshark free trial is quite generous and gives you access to the easy-to-use VPN that runs in a streamlined fashion, no overburdened by complicated features or unnecessary add-ons. Grab it now for the Super Bowl and remember, you can cancel within 7 days for no charge or keep going for up to 30 days and get all of your money back.
