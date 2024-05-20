The 4 Best iPhone 13 Cases (2024)

Best Overall iPhone 13 Case

OtterBox Commuter Series iPhone 13

Check price at Amazon 81 OVERALL

SCORE Protection 9.0

Portability 7.0

Design 8.0

Ease of Use7.0 Weight: 1.8 ounces | Dimensions: 6.0 x 3.0 x 0.5 inches

REASONS TO BUY Military-grade environmental protection Hardly affects button function Rubber and plastic combo Charge port cover Simple removal REASONS TO AVOID Larger than many models Extra installation steps 1.8 ounces |6.0 x 3.0 x 0.5 inches If you're looking for a case that offers a high degree of protection while maintaining functionality and style, it's hard to beat the OtterBox Commuter Series. The hard plastic shell has slots in perfect locations to allow rubber bumpers from the inner liner to poke through. The combination of plastic and rubber creates a case that is grippy in your hand or on a hard surface but easily slides in and out of your pocket. In addition to the obvious protection, this model has a MIL-STD-810G US military certification. This means that it meets the US military's standards for durability, specifically against shock and vibration. We've found that most cases with a durability certification affect how the silent switch feels and functions. The designers of the Commuter Series certainly took this into account — the toggle functions perfectly with the case installed. Although the iPhone 13 has a degree of water resistance on its own, we love that this case has a rubber cover for the charging port to keep dirt, sand, and debris out of the slot while adventuring. We didn't find much to complain about with the OtterBox Commuter, but there are some specs worth noting. In addition to adding 1.8 ounces of total weight, this model adds about an eighth of an inch to the overall size of your phone on all sides. It also takes a little longer to install than the quickest cases we tested due to the dual-layer design. But when it comes to removal, the Commuter comes off very easily thanks to the stretchy and flexible inner rubber layer. Overall, we highly recommend the OtterBox Commuter Series to anybody looking for ultimate phone protection. If you don't need something so burly and want something with less bulk, you might like the Totallee Thin case.

Best MagSafe Model

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

$35 at Amazon 80 OVERALL

SCORE Protection 7.0

Portability 8.0

Design 9.0

Ease of Use9.0 Weight: 1 ounce | Dimensions: 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches

REASONS TO BUY Apple MagSafe accessories Won't scratch Great grip Buttons function perfectly REASONS TO AVOID Minimal shock protection Expensive 1 ounce |5.8 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches The simple-looking Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is highly customizable with Apple's MagSafe accessories. In addition to magnetic charging, several magnetic mods are available for purchase. With the right combination of accessories, you could use a card holder when you attend a concert and then slap an auxiliary battery pack on your phone for a camping trip the next day without ever removing the case. Not only is this silicone case super grippy, but it's also practically scratch-proof. One of the most attractive elements of this case is its functionality. Not surprisingly, Apple's most popular phone case works seamlessly with the iPhone — it hardly affects the operation of the buttons and the silent switch. The silicone certainly adds a bit of shock protection, but the improvement in durability is insignificant when compared to certified drop-tested models. If you're searching for a case to defend your phone from the elements, this is not the case for you. Despite its simple design, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is pricey. If you're shopping for an iPhone case on a tight budget, many models cost a fraction of what this one does. Regardless of the drawbacks, this case is our recommendation if you want to attach Apple MagSafe accessories. For an even classier version, check out the Apple's Leather Case.

Best Low-Profile Option

Totallee Thin iPhone 13

72 OVERALL

SCORE Protection 6.0

Portability 9.0

Design 7.0

Ease of Use8.0

Weight: 0.2 ounces | Dimensions: 5.75 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches

REASONS TO BUY Razor-thin Does not affect button operation Weighs practically nothing REASONS TO AVOID Difficult to remove No drop protection

We recommend the Totallee Thin to those seeking to protect their iPhone from scratches but like the stock look of the phone. Weighing a mere 0.2 ounces, this model will not add any noticeable weight to your phone. It's also about as thick as a business card and adds next to nothing to the overall size of the phone. Despite its thin profile, the Totallee Thin adds a tiny rim around the front of the phone and the camera lenses on the back so your phone will never be resting on the glass when placed on a flat surface. Most iPhone cases we've tested have button covers, but this model is so thin that they've left slots for operating the actual phone buttons.

Unfortunately, the slim profile of the Totalee Thin does little to nothing for shock protection, which is a significant weak point. Our testing showed this case adds a tiny amount of grip, but it's only a minor improvement over using no case. It snaps into place on the phone, making it oddly difficult to remove compared to most models we tested. Shortcomings aside, the Totalee Thin is very scratch resistant and will keep your phone's glass and lenses out of contact with flat surfaces. For slightly more protection and only a touch of added bulk, check out the affordable Raptic Shield Case.

Compare Products

Why You Should Trust Us

To uncover the various strengths and weaknesses of each iPhone 13 case, we broke our review down into a series of hands-on evaluations. In addition to carefully studying the manufacturer's specs, we also subjected each model to a scratch test and grip test. To keep the companies honest, we weighed and measured every model to cross-reference their claims. We timed how long each case takes to install and remove, and we meticulously considered any extra features offered for or included with the cases. Finally, we used a panel of judges to give their thoughts on each model's overall style and aesthetic value. These products undergo 143 individual tests during our side-by-side comparative analysis.

We break down the overall score into four key metrics:

Protection (40% of overall score weighting)

Portability (25% weighting)

Design (25% weighting)

Ease of Use (10% weighting)

Spearheading our iPhone case review is Senior Review Editor Ross Patton. Ross has worked on an array of tech products, from MacBook cases to external hard drives to WiFi extenders. With a passion for playing with gadgets and formal education from the University of Nevada, Reno in Environmental Science, you can trust that he has created tests that have determined which cases are worth your investment and which ones are better off left on the shelf. The comprehensive results below outline the overall performance of 11 of the best iPhone 13 cases available today.

Analysis and Test Results

We thoroughly reviewed these iPhone 13 cases using four primary traits: protection, portability, design, and ease of use. We implemented a system of scoring that weights these metrics according to their overall importance in choosing a product. After hours of objective testing and weeks of normal, day-to-day use, we compiled our data. We have crunched all the numbers, vetted subjective opinions, and analyzed the data to save you the headache of sifting through thousands of products.

Value

The price of a product does not always match its performance. In some instances, we find that the most expensive products are the best of the best — but for iPhone 13 cases, this is not the case. For those looking for lots of drop protection, the OtterBox Commuter Series offers better specs than some shock-resistant cases that cost a whole lot more. If you want a case with a solid overall performance that's super affordable, we recommend the CASEKOO Crystal Clear. The value of the Totallee Thin is that it protects your investment from scratches but hardly alters the look of the phone. Although The Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is a bit pricey, considering the versatility offered by MagSafe accessories and its impressive scratch resistance, we think it's worth the extra investment.

Protection

For most people, the key factor to consider when shopping for an iPhone 13 case is its added durability to a stock phone. On its own, the iPhone 13 has an impressive water-resistance rating of IP68. This rating means it can be submerged in six meters of water for up to thirty minutes without sustaining any damage. So the protection offered by a case is primarily geared toward impacts, vibration, and scratches. For this metric, we noted any legitimate drop-testing certifications, conducted a scratch test, and subjectively judged the overall sturdiness of each model.

The clear champion of this section of our assessments is the OtterBox Commuter Series. This model has an overall rugged feel and was one of the most scratch-resistant models of the bunch. Most importantly, it has a military standard rating of MIL-STD-810 516.6. It has stood up to a series of laboratory tests at a certified facility that evaluates the product's resistance to adverse environmental conditions. This particular test involves dropping the phone onto concrete 26 times from a height of 48 inches.

Other models with military drop-test certifications are the Raptic Shield Case and the LifeProof FRĒ Case. Unfortunately, neither of these models held up to our scratch tests, with the Raptic scratching particularly easily. Several other models in our review earned decent scores for this metric despite their lack of official certifications because they excelled in the scratch test. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear case is very scratch resistant, while we deemed the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe practically unscratchable.

Portability

While you are going to want to protect your iPhone 13, nobody wants to walk around carrying a heavy, bulky brick. The next portion of our overall score is dedicated to the size and weight of each model we tested. For this metric, we simply weighed and measured each case.

You can't top the Totallee Thin regarding mobility. This paper-thin model adds practically nothing to your phone's total size and weight while still offering scratch protection for the body and the glass. This case is less than one millimeter thick and weighs 0.2 ounces.

The Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe weighs 1 ounce, which is next to nothing compared to a belt, wallet, or pocket change. It barely adds any bulk to the phone at all. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear also weighs in at 1 ounce, but this model is not nearly as low-profile. If you want the highest-rated drop-tested model, you'll be paying for it with added bulk and weight — the OtterBox Commuter Series is almost ten times as thick as the Totallee Thin case and weighs 1.8 ounces.

Design

Many of the cases in our review are drastically different from each another regarding their material composition, style, and additional features. Some models include cleaning cloths or stands as part of the package, and others feature an innovative case design. This portion of the overall score is dedicated to examining and discussing these differences.

Regarding features and style, our favorite model is the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. This model is available in various colors, and Apple fanatics will love the classic logo. Our favorite feature of the Apple Silicone Case is its MagSafe compatibility. Not only is it compatible with MagSafe chargers, but Apple also offers several MagSafe accessories, including wallets and auxiliary batteries. Here at GearLab, we are an adventurous bunch. We love the idea of being able to use the auxiliary battery on a backpacking trip and then switching to the wallet for a night on the town.

The Apple Silicone Case's cousin, the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe is another one that stands out as sleek and functional, thanks to its metal buttons and MagSafe capabilities. If you're into vibrant colors, check out the Casetify Impact Crush — it is available in several sparkly editions. The OtterBox Commuter Series is offered in a variety of colors, and our team loves the look of the plastic and rubber combination.

Although the Torro Leather Wallet Case fell short in some of our assessments, it earns some serious style points. Designed to be used in place of a day-to-day wallet, it has card slots, a cash slot, and a magnetic closure. This model is the way to go if you're looking for style and class.

Ease of Use

The final portion of the total score is dedicated to the functionality of each model. We timed how long each case takes to unbox, install, and remove. We then asked a panel of judges to offer subjective opinions about how difficult the buttons are to operate and how easily they slide in and out of a pants pocket. Finally, we devised a grip test, placing each model on a piece of veneered maple and gradually tilting the board until the phone slipped. We measured the maximum grip angle with an iPhone inclinometer.

Our two favorite models for this metric are the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and the Cordking iPhone 13 Case. The Apple Silicone is incredibly easy to attach and remove, and the case does not interfere with the buttons at all. The Cordking is also notably easy to install and remove, but where it impressed us was with its incredible grip. This model stuck to our test board up to 40 degrees, and even when it slipped, it slowly crawled down the wood rather than abruptly fall. Neither the Apple Silicone nor the Cordking cases interfered with the button or switch function.

The Totallee Thin is our favorite iPhone 13 case for sliding in and out of pockets, but as a result, it lagged behind in the grip test. This model is super easy to attach but snaps into place, making removal a bit more difficult. One attractive element of the Totallee Thin is that the case uses slots rather than covers for the buttons, allowing for extra-easy operation. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear stuck to the board up to an incline of 33 degrees, but the stickiness makes it a bit harder to slip in and out of a pocket. The CASEKOO model is also super easy to install and remove.

The drop-tested models are harder to attach, remove, and operate than the low-profile models. The Raptic Shield Case is fairly easy to install, but the case design makes the silent switch more difficult to flip. The OtterBox Commuter Series takes a few extra seconds to attach because of its dual-layer design, but the silent toggle is easy to switch because of the large slot with an angled border. The Commuter also has a charge port cover. Although the iPhone 13 has an IP68 waterproof rating, the charge port can still get clogged with sand, pocket lint, and debris, so a model with a port cover is ideal for activities like camping and hiking.

Conclusion

There are nearly limitless options for iPhone 13 cases. We understand that sifting through thousands of products to find the perfect one can be overwhelming. Here at GearLab, we aim to do the dirty work so our readers don't have to. Our comprehensive review of iPhone 13 cases couples in-depth research with a side-by-side analysis to ensure that you purchase the case that will be best for your style, needs, and budget.