The 46 Best Vegetarian Low FODMAP Recipes (+ Vegan, Gluten-Free) (2024)

I’ve put together over 40 vegetarian low FODMAP recipes from my over 5 years of working with this diet, including some fan favorites from my low FODMAP cookbook! If you’re looking for guidance on a plant-based or vegan low FODMAP meal plan, these ideas should help!

Anyone who has been on the low FODMAP diet knows that it is one of the harder sets of hodgepodge rules to follow. And when so many healthy vegetables, grains and legumes are off limits, one downside is that it can end up pointing you towards putting more meat on your plate. Vegetarian low FODMAP dinner recipes are much harder to find, simply because adding that second restriction to the pile leaves much less to play around with.

That said, I’m fully a believer that healing the gut and supporting our microbiome for the long-term are both strategies that skew towards a plant-based lifestyle over one that is full of animal protein. Getting there can be trickier, especially if you’re dealing with an acute issue like SIBO. But one way to bridge the gap is to incorporate more vegetarian low FODMAP recipes into your rotation.

When I recently asked you guys for recipe requests on Instagram, I couldn’t believe how many people asked for vegetarian or vegan SIBO recipes. There is of course no one diet for SIBO, but many people go the low FODMAP route. Others omit on even more allergens, like all dairy, gluten, corn and soy–what’s included in a basic elimination diet meal plan. If you fall in the all of the above camp, or are following a practitioner diet like the SIBO Specific Food Guide or Bi-Phasic Diet, I’d recommend picking up a copy of SIBO Made Simple.

Of the 90 dishes in my low fodmap cookbook, nearly 60 percent are vegetarian low FODMAP recipes, and all are free of the big allergens just mentioned. To give you a taste, I’ve included some of them on my list of ideas below.

For those who are just exploring a vegetarian low FODMAP diet, some dairy, soy and wheat is on the table, as the low FODMAP diet does not completely eliminate these. Particularly if you’re not eating animal protein, a little tofu or cheese can go a long way to making you feel satisfied.

Before I go any further, if you are still new to the low FODMAP diet, I’d recommend checking out this list of low FODMAP ingredients to learn about what is on and off limits, as well as how to cook for a low FODMAP diet.

If you’re ready to dive into putting it into practice, this round-up of the best low FODMAP recipes is also helpful—it includes low FODMAP breakfast recipes, low fodmap desserts, condiments and more. But if you’re in the plant-based camp, today’s post is all about weeknight meals to get you started with a vegetarian low FODMAP diet.

I’ve included some great low FODMAP vegetarian recipes from around the web, in addition to ones from my site and the book. Feel free to just use them as a guide or for inspiration on the many cuisines and techniques that can allow you to add more variety to this doubly restrictive diet.

All of these vegetarian dinners would be great with a simple side salad – just use the best low FODMAP salad dressing!

And finally, if you’re interested in low FODMAP snack ideas, this low FODMAP popcorn is a vegetarian winner.

With health and hedonism,

Phoebe

THE 46 BEST VEGETARIAN LOW FODMAP RECIPES (+ VEGAN OPTIONS)

Skillet Veggie Quinoa Enchilada Bake (Vegetarian, Low FODMAP) This quinoa enchilada bake recipe is very versatile. If you don’t have low FODMAP salsa on hand, you can use tomato sauce. If you’re not low FODMAP, feel free to use any type of salsa you like! Other optional garnishes: more thinly sliced jalapeno or pickled jalapeno, lactose-free yogurt or sour cream. Feel free to swap nut cheese to make this vegan. Get the Recipe

Low FODMAP Roasted Tomato Soup This low FODMAP soup recipe is rich, creamy and easy to prepare, despite it having no cream or dairy! It’s vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and packed with flavor. If you’re sensitive to spice, omit the red chili flakes from the oil. If you have store bought garlic or onion-infused oil, you can skip that section of the recipe and use what you have. Get the Recipe

Crispy Baked Tofu Salad with Creamy Lemon Poppy Dressing (Vegan and low FODMAP) This salad makes the best of spring veggies, but feel free to change up the toppings depending on what you have on hand. Diced avocado and fresh or charred corn would also be delicious. To make this low FODMAP, just omit the beets. It is already vegan and dairy-free thanks to the COCOYO Pure Dairy Free Yogurt! Get the Recipe

Low FODMAP Vegetarian Eggplant-Kale Lasagna This easy vegetarian lasagna recipe is made with homemade eggplant caponata, chopped kale, low FODMAP tomato sauce, and gluten-free no-boil lasagna noodles to make it even easier. It’s a low FODMAP lasagna that’s filling and comforting, with vegan and dairy-free substitutions included. The eggplant-kale caponata is super flavorful on its own, but is especially substantial in a lasagna if you’re someone who loves a sausage or meat-based sauce usually. The golden raisins might seem weird, but you’ll thank me as soon as you get one in a bite. They are a classic addition to caponata to give you that sweet and sour flavor base. Get the Recipe

Ottolenghi-Style Baked Eggplant with Quinoa and Tahini (Low FODMAP Optional) This recipe is based on Ottolenghi’s Chermoula eggplant in his book Jerusalem. I’ve modified it to be gluten-free and optionally low FODMAP. For the latter, simply omit the garlic. It’s such a versatile, easy complete meal with whole grains and herbs. Get the Recipe

Roasted Ratatouille Low FODMAP Vegetarian Enchiladas These vegetarian enchiladas are super easy and made flavorful with a low FODMAP mix of vegetables found in French ratatouille. The fire roasted tomato sauce is gluten-free and SO delicious. The dish is one of my favorite low FODMAP vegetarian recipes and can be made vegan if you use plant-based cheese. Get the Recipe

Oven-Baked Zucchini Frittata (Low FODMAP) This zucchini frittata recipe uses a simple base of roasted zucchini, summer squash and cherry tomatoes. The veggies can be made in advance in the oven, and the frittata bakes in just 5 minutes! It’s one of the best healthy low FODMAP breakfasts to make for the week ahead and a fantastic way to use up summer produce–you can also add feta and herbs! Get the Recipe

Moo Shu Vegetables (Gluten-Free, Low FODMAP) Adapted from this wonderful recipe from Woks of Life, this gluten-free version was also designed to be low FODMAP-optional. Check the label on your hoisin sauce and omit it if you’re very sensitive to the small amount of garlic powder. Also note per the above, that only dried sh*takes are LF and they then must be rehydrated. To serve the moo shu, wrap the makeshift gluten-free pancakes in a clean dish towel and microwave or heat in the oven until steaming. The filling can be made days in advance, but once those pancakes are hot, serve immediately! Get the Recipe

This soothing vegetable detox soup is creamy yet light, made of fresh vegetables and turmeric. It's perfect for a liver detox and is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian. You puree half of the vegetables to get some body, along with a little coconut cream. Some people don’t tolerate coconut milk or cream well, so feel free to omit if you fall into that camp. You can sub 1 cup almond or oat milk, or simply use a very flavorful stock or broth. For Low FODMAP folks: use only green scallions and LF stock. Get the Recipe

30-Minute Low FODMAP Breakfast Hash This vegetarian low fodmap breakfast is a Southwestern spin on one of my favorite semi-sweet potato hash recipes. It’s lightened up with wilted spinach and caramelized bell peppers, and can be a healthy make ahead option with or without egg.If you’re serving this to your loved ones, bake the hash together with your eggs – it’s an easy one pan solution to brunch. If you’re making the hash for the week ahead, simply serve with a fried egg on top to order. And of course, if you’re vegan, it’s delicious without the egg too! Get the Recipe

Bruschetta Low FODMAP Pasta Salad See Also Vegan Parmesan Cheese | Easy & Quick Recipe - Elavegan I like using a mix of tomatoes (vine, cherry, heirloom) for this easy bruschetta pasta. If packing a picnic or sharing with a crowd as a pasta salad, go with a short-shape pasta. For gluten-free varieties I like this fusilli. The recipe pictured was made with this fresh gluten-free spaghetti. Get the Recipe

Charlie’s All Purpose Tamari-Balsamic Steak and Grilled Vegetable Marinade My husband is the artist behind this magical marinade that works equally well for both vegetables and grilled red meats. The vinegar is dealer’s choice, but balsamic will give you slightly more sweetness. He prefers to salt the meat and veggies directly, but I added a little salt to the marinade itself in case you forget. This marinade is low FODMAP if you omit the garlic and use maple syrup! And vegan if you just do the latter. Make sure you read the instructions below for the best way to use on the grill or in the oven. Get the Recipe

Gluten-Free Okonomiyaki (Japanese Cabbage-Scallion Pancakes) These classic Japanese cabbage-scallion pancakes get a gluten-free, easy makeover in this Okonomiyaki Recipe. They are a great way to use up leftover cabbage, and an easy method for getting more veggies in your diet even with only access to your pantry. I like to think of them as Japanese latkes! I adapted the original recipe from Alexandra's Kitchen, so if you're not GF feel free to pop over to her site for her version! To make these low FODMAP, simply use only the green parts of the scallion and limit your serving to 2 pancakes. Get the Recipe

Low FODMAP Vodka Pasta Sauce This lightened up version of vodka sauce uses roasted carrots, tomatoes and fennel to create a super flavorful, creamy sauce without any added cream or thickener. It’s a low FODMAP tomato sauce that is also gluten-free, dairy-free and packed with nutrients. Simply toss it together with your favorite gluten-free penne pasta! Get the Recipe

Parsnip Chowder with Crispy Sage This healthy take on a classic chowder is adapted from More with Less by Jodi Moreno. To make it low FODMAP, I omitted the onion, swapped coconut milk for cashew, and replaced the garlic chip topping with crispy sage. It was still inanely comforting and delicious. But you can easily add in 1 sautéed onion and two minced garlic cloves per Jodi’s original recipe. Get the Recipe

Kale and Sweet Potato Veggie Nuggets These healthy gluten-free veggie nuggets are a great alternative to what's in your frozen foods aisle. They come together with just a few ingredients and will keep your lunchbox the envy of the whole class. Get the Recipe

25 Minute Spinach Mashed Potatoes (Gluten-Free) Hints of fresh spinach combine with rich, creamy mashed potatoes in this simple gluten-free side dish! The recipe uses just 6 simple ingredients: russet potatoes, chicken stock (or vegetable stock), salt, olive oil and butter or ghee! Ready within 25 minutes, these spinach mashed potatoes are also low FODMAP! Get the Recipe

Creamy Green Parsnip Soup with Three Herbs and Chili-Garlic Oil This easy parsnip soup recipe is low FODMAP. If you’d like, you can add a diced onion in with the parsnips in the first step. The chili-garlic oil keeps in the fridge for about a week. Enjoy it on any soups, pastas, or salads! Get the Recipe

Vegan Nam Khao (Lao Crispy Rice Salad with Greens and Herbs) This Nam Khao recipe is adapted from the Thai Crispy Rice Salad on Jessica Merchant’s site, How Sweet Eats. It’s a much healthier version of the Night + Market recipe and also very easy to throw together on a weeknight. To make this low FODMAP, simply omit the shallot and white scallions. I made it this way and it tasted great! If you’re not vegan, you can sub fish sauce for the tamari for an even more authentic Thai experience or add red curry paste for some heat. Get the Recipe

Red Wine Spaghetti with Ghee, Pine Nuts and Basil This red wine pasta recipe is adapted from Ali Rosen’s Bring It! Gluten-free pasta tends to absorb more liquid than regular, so I used only 8 ounces of pasta for the entire bottle of wine and added 2 additional cups of water along the way. If you’re using regular pasta, up the quantity to 16 ounces as the original recipe calls for. You can omit the garlic to make low FODMAP, which I did and it was still delicious. I also subbed Kite Hill almond milk ricotta for the feta, which had a similarly wonderful tang. Get the Recipe

Other Low FODMAP Vegetarian Recipes:

Summer Squash Moqueca | SIBO Made Simple

Frittata with Lemony Kale and Pumpkin | Georgeats

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai | SIBO Made Simple

Moroccan Carrot Salad with Wild Rice, Almonds and Arugula | SIBO Made Simple

Sesame Ginger Low FODMAP Noodle Salad | Fody Foods

Green Falafel with Magic Tahini Sauce | SIBO Made Simple

Sweet Potato Tacos with Avocado Crema | Fody Foods

Roast Veggie and Green Bean Frittata | A Little Bit Yummy

Low FODMAP Pumpkin and Spinach Quiche | Karlijns Kitchen

Low FODMAP Veggie Fried Rice | Fody Foods

FODMAP-Friendly Vegetarian Curry | Georgeats

Gingery Stir-Fried Collards and Quinoa | SIBO Made Simple

Thai Pumpkin Noodle Soup | A Little Bit Yummy

West African Yam and Peanut Stew | SIBO Made Simple

Brown Rice Kitchari | SIBO Made Simple

Roasted Pumpkin Baked Pasta with Sage | Fodmap Everyday

Marinated Kale with Roasted Fennel, Parsnips and Sunflower Seeds | SIBO Made Simple

Pumpkin-Chive Risotto | SIBO Made Simple

Sweet Potato Quinoa Low FODMAP Veggie Burgers | SIBO Made Simple

Vietnamese Roasted Eggplant Salad | SIBO Made Simple

French Bean and Carrot Salad | SIBO Made Simple

Sesame Tofu with Broccoli and Walnuts | Kate Scarlata

FODMAP-Friendly Vegetarian Moussaka | Georgeats

Zesty Kale Summer Rolls | SIBO Made Simple

Vegan Sausage Involtini | Georgeats

As you can see by this list of over 40 vegetarian low FODMAP recipes, there are still plenty of options for people who need to be on a vegan SIBO diet or prefer eating plant-based while managing IBS.

If you want a more complete resource, consider picking up SIBO Made Simple, where many of these recipes are also housed in an easy to use cookbook!