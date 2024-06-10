The 5 Best 4k Projectors - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

If you want a cheaper 4k projector, consider the best budget 4k projector, the ViewSonic PX701-4K. It offers the worst image quality on this list but is still adequate, and this model is also significantly cheaper. Plus, this model has two HDMI ports capable of gaming at 4k @ 60Hz or 1080p @ 240Hz, a great feature at this price. It's decently bright, certainly enough to look very vibrant in a dark room, and its contrast is great even though it doesn't have very inky blacks. Unfortunately, this unit has one big flaw regarding image quality: the color accuracy is very poor out-of-the-box, and you can barely improve it through calibration. This model does offer a ton of performance for the price, but it's not for color purists, as many of its colors look off.

It's the lightest projector on this list, and at 6.2 pounds, you can move it easily if needed, although it still needs to be plugged into an outlet due to the lack of an internal battery. It even has automatic vertical keystone correction, so it can fix any geometry errors automatically on the vertical axis. While it supports HDR10/HLG, its color gamut and output brightness aren't good enough to project a pleasant HDR experience. It also lacks any smart OS or wireless features, so connecting an external streaming dongle is necessary if you want any streaming features. Thankfully, the unit has a USB service port that you can also use to power the dongle, removing the need for an external power source.