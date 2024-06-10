The 5 Best 4k Projectors - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

overview 2 comments
If you're looking for the best 4k-capable projector, many choices are available, although true 4k projectors are extremely expensive and out of reach of most shoppers. For that reason, all of the projectors on this list use pixel-shifting technology, which outputs multiple 1080p images and shifts the pixels in such a way as to cause them to overlap. With the help of image processing, the resulting projection is much sharper than a traditional 1080p projection, and the technology allows for much cheaper products than native 4k projectors with comparable image quality. This list encompasses the best projectors we've tested, from the best overall 4k projectors to the best budget 4k projectors.
We've bought and tested more than 35 models, and below, you'll find the best 4k pixel-shifting projectors to buy. If you're shopping for something less expensive, check out the best cheap projectors, the best projectors under $500, and the best projectors under $1,000.You can alsovoteon which projectors you want us to purchase and test.
Best 4k Projector
BenQ X3000i 3
Movies
8.2
Brightness
7.9
Contrast
8.1
Imaging TechnologyDLP
Light SourceLED
ResolutionPixel Shift 4k
If you're looking for the best 4k projector, get the BenQ X3000i. This projector excels in its versatility, delivering advanced home theater features while catering to gaming enthusiasts and content streamers through its integrated Android TV 10 QS01 dongle. With 4k pixel-shifting technology, it projects a crisp image that shines in various lighting conditions, especially in dim surroundings where its outstanding contrast produces deep blacks. What sets this model apart is its remarkable out-of-the-box accuracy; even perfectionists in color representation will be satisfied with this unit's performance without needing to calibrate the projector. HDR10/HLG compatibility adds another layer of versatility, making it a truly adaptable product.
Not only does it impress with its display capabilities, but it also excels in streaming content. The included QS01 dongle supports Google Cast, making it fully cast-capable, and offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support. The projector is fantastic for gamers with two HDMI 2.0b ports capable of handling up to 4k @ 60Hz or 1080p @ 240Hz. The third HDMI port, hidden behind the top cover, is designed for use with the bundled dongle but can also be used with any HDMI device. Overall, the BenQ X3000i stands out as the most versatile 4k projector we've tested.
Best Premium Home Theater 4k Projector
Movies
8.3
Brightness
7.9
Contrast
8.2
Imaging TechnologyLCD
Light SourceLamp
ResolutionPixel Shift 4k
If you're a home theater enthusiast looking for the best, no matter the cost, consider the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB, the best 4k home theater projector. Unlike the feature-rich BenQ X3000i, this model is single-minded: it focuses on delivering the best possible movie-watching experience. With a slight advantage in image quality over the top pick, the Epson has slightly higher peak brightness, albeit with a minor trade-off in brightness uniformity. It also has better contrast than the BenQ, so it excels in dimly lit or dark rooms. Furthermore, the Epson's out-of-the-box accuracy is excellent, and for purists, the extensive calibration features allow you to improve the unit's accuracy further. Its wide color gamut and ample brightness help it project a vivid, colorful image. It's also HDR-compatible and decently colorful when in that color space.
However, those seeking additional features may need to look elsewhere. It doesn't have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or a built-in smart OS, so if these features matter to you, you'll need to invest in an external streaming dongle. It includes a 2.0A USB port primarily for powering this dongle, which helps address the unit's connectivity needs. The two HDMI ports let you connect external devices to the projector, although, regrettably, advanced gaming features like those on the BenQ are absent from this model. A 12V trigger out port facilitates the automation of projector screen deployment. Overall, the Epson is the best projector we've tested when it comes to delivering optimal image quality, making it the definitive choice for enthusiasts aspiring to have a cinema replacement in their basem*nt.
Best Gaming 4k Projector
Optoma UHD35 0
Movies
7.3
Brightness
6.8
Contrast
8.3
Imaging TechnologyDLP
Light SourceLamp
ResolutionPixel Shift 4k
If you mostly care about gaming and don't need home theater-level image quality or streaming features, you can save money with the Optoma UHD35. It's a barebones projector without any smart features and doesn't have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth support. However, it offers 4k @ 60Hz or 1080p @ 240Hz gaming for a much lower price than the BenQ X3000i. While its image quality doesn't approach the top two picks, it's still quite decent; its brightness is alright, and its contrast is great, even slightly better than the top picks, so the Optoma looks good in a dark room. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about its colors, as it has a narrower color gamut, and its colors look rather dim overall, especially in HDR.
Its pre-calibration accuracy is okay but nothing special. Unfortunately, the projector's calibration features don't work well, and improving its color accuracy is impossible. If you're a color purist, stick to the BenQ or the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB, as these models are significantly more accurate than the Optoma. Finally, the projector offers two HDMI ports on the back and a 1.5A USB port for power delivery, so you can power a streaming dongle directly from the projector. Ultimately, while this unit doesn't offer the same image quality as the more expensive models, it has satisfactory performance and great gaming features for a lower price.
Best Streaming 4k Projector
XGIMI HORIZON Pro 4
Movies
7.0
Brightness
6.8
Contrast
7.7
Imaging TechnologyDLP
Light SourceLED
ResolutionPixel Shift 4k
If you're shopping for a versatile 4k projector bundled with great streaming features, then the XGIMI HORIZON Pro is better than the Optoma UHD35. While the Optoma is a barebones projector without any smart or wireless features out-of-the-box, the XGIMI comes fully featured with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and the Android TV smart OS with Chromecast and AirScreen built-in for casting. Its two HDMI ports are limited to 60Hz in 4k or 1080p, but one of them is also an eARC port, so the unit can pass through advanced audio formats from DTS and Dolby. Overall, it's certainly a more versatile unit than the Optoma.
However, this model offers slightly worse image quality than its competitor. While it has impressive brightness uniformity, its peak brightness is just okay. Its contrast is good, so it offers a pleasant viewing experience when watched in a dark room, but it's just not as good as the top three picks. Unfortunately, its pre-calibration accuracy is inadequate, and most of its colors are oversaturated out-of-the-box. Thankfully, you can improve its accuracy with some light calibration. This projector is a solid choice if you care most about streaming features. Still, if you're willing to buy a 1080p projector, the base XGIMI HORIZON is a better value overall, as it offers image quality that is almost as good as the Pro but for a much lower price.
Best Cheap 4k Projector
ViewSonic PX701-4K 0
Movies
6.8
Brightness
7.0
Contrast
8.1
Imaging TechnologyDLP
Light SourceLamp
ResolutionPixel Shift 4k
If you want a cheaper 4k projector, consider the best budget 4k projector, the ViewSonic PX701-4K. It offers the worst image quality on this list but is still adequate, and this model is also significantly cheaper. Plus, this model has two HDMI ports capable of gaming at 4k @ 60Hz or 1080p @ 240Hz, a great feature at this price. It's decently bright, certainly enough to look very vibrant in a dark room, and its contrast is great even though it doesn't have very inky blacks. Unfortunately, this unit has one big flaw regarding image quality: the color accuracy is very poor out-of-the-box, and you can barely improve it through calibration. This model does offer a ton of performance for the price, but it's not for color purists, as many of its colors look off.
It's the lightest projector on this list, and at 6.2 pounds, you can move it easily if needed, although it still needs to be plugged into an outlet due to the lack of an internal battery. It even has automatic vertical keystone correction, so it can fix any geometry errors automatically on the vertical axis. While it supports HDR10/HLG, its color gamut and output brightness aren't good enough to project a pleasant HDR experience. It also lacks any smart OS or wireless features, so connecting an external streaming dongle is necessary if you want any streaming features. Thankfully, the unit has a USB service port that you can also use to power the dongle, removing the need for an external power source.
Our recommendations above are what we think are currently the best 4k pixel shift projectors for most people to buy. We factor in the price (a cheaper projector wins over a pricier one if the difference isn't worth it), feedback from our visitors, and availability (no models that are difficult to find or almost out of stock everywhere).
If you would like to do the work of choosing yourself, here's the list of all our best projectors. Be careful not to get too caught up in the details. While no projector is perfect, many are good enough for most uses; however, avoid the worst models to ensure adequate quality.