The 5 Best Bike Phone Mounts (2024)

Best Overall Bike Phone Mount

Peak Design Universal Bar Mount

89 OVERALL

SCORE Ease of Accessing Phone 10.0

Security on Bumpy Terrain 9.0

Ease of Setup 9.0

Phone Protection6.0

Requires Specific Case: Yes | Waterproof: No

REASONS TO BUY Most secure for mountain biking Fast to switch between bikes Easy on and off of the phone REASONS TO AVOID Expensive Requires specific adaptor or case The case doesn't work well with universal car magnets

Our favorite bike phone mount is the Peak Design Universal Bar Mount, which we love for its easy one-handed use. Once you learn the technique, you can remove the phone with one hand, similar to the Quad Lock and Rokform mounts. The difference with the Peak Design model is that when replacing the phone on the bar, you only have to get it reasonably close to the mount, and the magnetic field grabs and locks it securely in place. By comparison, replacing the phone on most mounts is far more difficult, especially if you are riding. This mount is easy to swap between bikes and goes onto just about any bar width, including grocery carts, strollers, or your favorite workout treadmill. It is very secure in bumpy terrain. The case (sold separately) is slim compared to many others and looks good.

While the Peak Design Universal scored way higher than any other mount, it has some drawbacks. You must buy a specific case for your phone, which nearly doubles the price and makes this among the most expensive mounts we tested. This is the heaviest case and mount combo that we tested. Most people won't notice the extra weight, but anyone looking to shave grams might be better off with Quad Lock. Unless your bars have a long stem, you won't be able to center the mount. Road cyclists, who want the phone to be perfectly centered or out front, prefer the Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount described below. While the case is slim enough for everyday use, it does not stick well to standard "register style" magnetic car mounts. To use the case effectively in a car, you must buy the specific Peak Design car mount, which is expensive and can't be easily swapped between cars. To be fair, we have not found any case that works great on the bike bars and in the car. Despite these caveats, this case is streamlined, secure, and our favorite option for everyday commuting and hard-core long mountain bike rides.

Best For One Bike and Bumpy Terrain

Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount

76 OVERALL

SCORE Ease of Accessing Phone 10.0

Security on Bumpy Terrain 9.0

Ease of Setup 4.0

Phone Protection6.0

Requires Specific Case: Yes | Waterproof: No

If you mainly use one bike and want your phone out front, the Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount is our top choice. It has most of the pros of the Peak Design Universal Mount with the added benefits of a more streamlined setup. It's as easy as the Universal to remove your phone and place it back on the magnetic pad. Like the Universal Mount, it "sucks" to the bar mount when you get it reasonably close and is very secure on bumpy terrain (with some caveats listed below).

This model scored lower than the Universal Mount because it is not fast to install or swap between bikes. While it comes with adapters, it does not work perfectly on all bar widths. For example, the extra bar inserts were too big for our test mountain bike. But the mount became loose without the inserts and slipped off on bumpy terrain. We fixed the issue by wrapping the bar with some tape, but this is not the most aesthetic or simple solution. This mount is also more expensive than the Universal and, like the Universal, requires a case-specific to your phone. The case does not work well on standard magnetic car register; it is not "one case to rule them all." This is a great mount if you mainly use one bike and take the time to dial in the setup, but most people will be better served with the Universal mount.

Best Bang For Your Buck

Nite Ize Squeeze

72 OVERALL

SCORE Ease of Accessing Phone 8.0

Security on Bumpy Terrain 5.0

Ease of Setup 10.0

Phone Protection5.0

Requires Specific Case: No | Waterproof: No

REASONS TO BUY Simple and intuitive to install Easy to transfer to a stroller, treadmill, or other bikes Works with almost any phone and won't block the screen REASONS TO AVOID Not the most secure for bumpy terrain

Versatility, ease of setup, and low price make the Nite Ize Squeeze one of our testers' favorites. The Nite Ize ties the VUP for being the easiest and most intuitive to mount on your bike. No tools were required, and they fit on every bike handlebar we tested. When mounted, the Nite Ize can rotate into whatever orientation you want: landscape, portrait, or something in between. Additionally, the Nite Ize seamlessly transferred onto strollers for walks and shopping carts for grocery store runs. While it requires two hands to operate, getting the phone in and out is very fast and does not require stretching four rubber pieces over each corner like VUP Silicone and Nite Ize Wraptor do.

The Nite Ize may not be the best choice if you regularly ride bumpy terrain; the mount is surprisingly stable, but it did not perform the best on sustained bumpy roads and trails. Also, this mount does not provide weather protection alone. For mounts like this, we recommend using a weatherproof case for your phone if you plan to ride in inclement weather. For most people, the Nite Ize would be a great mount at a fraction of the cost of other high-performing mounts. It is our favorite universal mount to put on our daily around-town bikes.

Best On a Tight Budget

VUP Silicone Mount

69 OVERALL

SCORE Ease of Accessing Phone 6.0 See Also Best car phone mounts 2024

Security on Bumpy Terrain 6.0

Ease of Setup 10.0

Phone Protection5.0

Requires Specific Case: No | Waterproof: No

REASONS TO BUY Very inexpensive Easy to install User-friendly design Lightweight REASONS TO AVOID Can partially block edges of the screen Not the most secure for bumpy terrain Doesn't easily accommodate larger phones

As one of the most affordable mounts on our recommended short-list, the VUP Silicone Mount is a great budget pick. It performs nearly as well as the Nite Ize Wraptor in nearly every metric and is around half the cost. The VUP stands apart from the crowd as the easiest mount to set up. It was intuitive and only took 5 seconds to install on our handlebars. Our testers found this mount to be satisfyingly simple to use. Another great feature is that the mount can rotate to landscape and portrait orientation. The VUP also excels in being versatile: it can easily transfer from bike to bike or from bike to stroller. It is also very light for those counting grams.

While the VUP mount is user-friendly and performs relatively well due to its simplicity, there are some downsides. Compared to its similar competitor, the Nite Ize Wraptor, the VUP mount is not nearly as stylish. It also doesn't have quite the size range compatibility as the Nite Ize. It takes more effort to get your phone in and out and part of the screen is blocked. This is especially an issue if you plan to ride in bad weather (like our testers who bike-commute to work most days) and want to use a weatherproof case on your phone. These differences made the Nite Ize stand out, but the VUP is close in comparison and at almost half the price. The VUP is a good choice for the rider on a budget or someone who only uses a bike phone mount occasionally.

Best Frame Mount Bag

Wild Man Bike Phone Mount Bag

57 OVERALL

SCORE Ease of Accessing Phone 2.0

Security on Bumpy Terrain 8.0

Ease of Setup 6.0

Phone Protection8.0

Requires Specific Case: No | Waterproof: Yes

REASONS TO BUY Very secure on bumpy terrain Great protection from weather Fits all phones REASONS TO AVOID Reduced touchscreen usability Some riders hit their knees on the bag while riding

The Wild Man Bike Phone Mount Bag is an affordable option if you're looking for a bike phone mount with extra storage. This bag was easier to set up than the RockBros Waterproof Bag because its velcro straps and loops are larger and placed more conveniently. This mount protects your phone from all kinds of weather and is very secure on your bike despite it jiggling a bit. The bag has enough storage space for extra gear like a wallet, keys, or a snack.

On the downside, the bike bags are big and take up most of your top tube. It's hard to stand over the bike while the bag is installed (especially if you're a smaller person on a smaller bike frame). Also, the plastic that protects your phone simultaneously makes it harder to use. Decreased touchscreen sensitivity and phone screen glare make this mount score poorly in our Ease of Phone Access metric. Also, some users found that their phones overheated on hot days in the bike bag. If you want a weatherproof bike bag with ample storage, the Wild Man bag is a good pick.

Compare Products

Why You Should Trust Us

Extensive field testing occurred with each mount to assess phone protection, ease of access, and security while riding fast on roads, flowing on singletrack, and making quick commutes. We even strapped these phone mounts to strollers and treadmills to uncover which ones are well-rounded and versatile. Additional testing included timing the setup to report on the easiest installation.

Our bike phone mount testing is divided into five different metrics:

Ease of Accessing Phone (30% of overall score weighting)

Security on Bumpy Terrain (30% weighting)

Ease of Setup (25% weighting)

Phone Protection (15% weighting)

Hailing from Western Montana, Madison Botzet spends her time trail running, mountain biking, and uphill skiing. Her hometown is teeming with miles of trails and gravel roads straight out her back door. She commutes to work daily via bike (not a small feat when it's snowing) and has made a pact not to drive anywhere less than 5 kilometers away. Being a youth mountain bike coach and having interned as a bicycle-infrastructure planner, she has the experience to understand a bike mount's functionality. In short, Madison loves it and spends a lot of time on two wheels.

Analysis and Test Results

To help separate some of the close competitors, we tested all the bike mounts across five metrics. Below are key variables to consider when choosing a bike phone mount. We describe why each variable is important and how different models in our test performed.

Value

Many bike phone mounts performed relatively well across various metrics, but they vary quite a bit in price. Our testers considered the best-performing mounts relative to their prices to help you find the best bang for your buck. Remember that some phone mounts require you to buy a case specific to your phone which can cost more than double the cost.

Catching the attention of our testers was the Nite Ize Wraptor for its outstanding overall performance and relatively low price. Another value pick with one of the lowest prices in the lineup is the VUP mount, which is simple to install, versatile, and easy to use. This mount performed better in some metrics than its high-end competitors and at a fraction of the cost. Though it is the most expensive phone mount, the Rokform Pro Series is made of aluminum and is a good investment because it's built to last.

Ease of Accessing Phone

One of the most important considerations for buying a bike mount is how easy it is to access the phone when you are out on a ride. Every second counts if you want to stop and snap a photo quickly. Phones with locking mechanisms performed the best here. We also considered whether we could tilt the mount to better view the phone while riding and if the screen was fully visible.

Both Peak Design models were the easiest to remove and put back by a pretty big margin. They feature a big "magnetic target" that you only need to get reasonably close to before the phone is "sucked in" and securely locked. The Quad Lock and Rokform Pro mounts were almost as easy to remove but take more time and precision to replace, especially if you are biking. All four require a specific case or universal adaptor to work in their twist-lock mechanisms. These make them more expensive, and it isn't very pleasant to buy a new case when you upgrade your phone, but the trade-off for ease of use is worth it if you bike regularly.

The Wild Man and RockBros bike bags performed the worst in this metric. While these bags are inexpensive, work with most phones, and have plenty of storage, they make it harder to interact with your phone. The main challenge is touchscreen usability. The plastic sheet may keep you from accessing your phone's Home button, making using the phone difficult. Phone usability is prone to errors and is usually much slower. It takes a little time to remove the phone when you reach your destination or if you want to take a photo. There is no one-handed operation.

Surprisingly, the Rokform Sport Series did not perform well here either. The velcro strap did not tighten enough to provide stability to twist your phone off the mount. Often, the mount would twist instead of the phone - making it a challenge to remove.

The universal silicone mounts like the Nite Ize Wraptor and the VUP performed in the middle of the pack. Getting your phone on and off is not difficult. It takes a little bit of time and is a two-handed process. This can be a nuisance if you stop to take lots of photos.

Security on Bumpy Terrain

The other metric people care most about across our research is phone security. A phone is a pricey investment that no one wants to see fly off the mount and become lost, cracked, or broken. We assessed how much the phone moved within the mount and also how much the mount moved on the handlebars.

Semi-permanent mounts and bike bags performed best in this metric. The Rokform Pro topped the pack since it is semi-permanently installed over the bike's steer tube and is less inclined to vibrate or move. This mount is well suited to bumpy gravel rides or singletrack. When securely installed, the Peak Design and Quad Lock also performed well on bumpy terrain.

The Wild Man Bag and the RockBros Bag are secure because your phone won't fall out of the closed bag. These bags wouldn't be great for mountain biking because they tend to wiggle a lot and can get in the way of you standing over your bike. If your primary concern is keeping your phone safe from flying out of the mount and you want extra storage, these bags are a good pick.

Surprisingly, the Rokform Sport Series performed relatively poorly because the velcro strap could not be tightened enough to stop the mount from shifting on the bike.

The worst-performing mounts in this metric are the Roam Universal and the Lamicall. These mounts tighten with a screw and thus can easily loosen. Also, these mounts are the clunkiest and more prone to vibrations. These are potential issues because it makes it possible for the mounts to loosen and flip upside down, causing you to lose your phone. We do not recommend these designs if you are riding on bumpy terrain.

Ease of Setup and Transfer

People want a bike phone mount that is easy to set up, with clear instructions and the required tool(s) needed. We timed the setup of each mount to support our field tests to determine which ones were easy and which were a pain.

The easiest mounts to set up are those with velcro or silicone staps like the Peak Design Universal Mount,Rokform Sport Series, the Nite Ize Wraptor, and the VUP. The VUP and Peak Design were incredibly intuitive and took only a few seconds to install. The Nite Ize and Rokform Sport both only took a few seconds longer than the VUP and were equally as intuitive to set up. None of these mounts require tools.

The Rokform Pro Series, Peak Design Out Front, and the Quad Lock are in the middle of the pack because of their semi-permanent installation. Though not difficult, they took a few minutes to install (versus a few seconds for the strap mounts).

The Lamicall and the Roam mounts were the hardest to set up. These mounts have multiple finicky parts that must be adjusted to fit properly. Our testers found these mounts to be the most frustrating to install.

While the bike bags were relatively easy to set up, our testers found that the Wild Man was slightly easier than the RockBros bag because it had bigger, more convenient loops to put the velcro straps through.

Some users enjoy being able to transfer their bike phone mount onto multiple bikes, strollers, treadmills, shopping carts, or cars. Our testers considered how easy they were to transfer and how well the mounts could accommodate different bar sizes and shapes.

The Rokform Sport Series performed best in this metric because of the ease of transferability and the long strap lengths that accommodate the handlebar shapes of strollers, shopping carts, and treadmills. The case or universal adapter that works for the Rokform Sport is compatible with a car mount, but you must purchase it separately. The runner-up in this category was the Nite Ize Wraptor because it's easy to transfer but is slightly less versatile due to a shorter strap length.

The VUP is a good pick for users who want to transfer their mount to multiple bikes or strollers. Though easy to transfer, its versatility is more limited due to the shorter strap lengths.

Phone Protection

Our testers considered that some people are dedicated enough to ride their bikes in the rain, sun, dust, and snow - and want to keep their phones protected from the elements while doing so.

The bike bags scored very well in this metric because your phone is fully enclosed in water-resistant material. However, the drawbacks of the WildMan and RockBros bags are that they reduce touchscreen usability and could lead to your phone overheating on warm rides.

Most other mounts alone provide no weather protection, so their protection performance will depend on the user's phone case. We recommend a waterproof, shock-proof case in these mounts if weather protection is a concern. The Nite Ize Wraptor mount can fit a wider variety of phones than the other universal mounts.

If you have a very large phone and beefy case, your phone may fit precariously in some of the silicone mounts. If this is the case, it may be best to go with a semi-permanent mount or bike bag.

To use the semi-permanent mounts, such as the Rokform Sport, the Rokform Pro, and the Quad Lock, you need either a specific case or a universal adaptor to twist-lock onto the mounts. We recommend buying the universal adaptor for these mounts and putting it on a weatherproof case for your phone.

Conclusion

Bike phone mounts are useful if you want to track your ride, listen to music, use navigation, or have your phone readily accessible for photos or phone calls. If you have the money and ride your bike often, the locking-style mounts are the way to go. However, they take some fidgeting and require changing every time you switch bikes. The universal bar mounts are more than adequate for many people's needs. They are inexpensive, fast to install, lightweight, and low profile. If you store things on your bike, the bike bags can be handy but don't count on great touchscreen functionality. Whatever your needs, this comprehensive review will help make your decision that much easier so that you can get out on the road or trail.