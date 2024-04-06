The 5 Best Free VPN Services of 2024: Fast, Secure & Private (2024)

Table of Contents

Finding the best free VPN these days can be difficult given the ever-increasing number of free service providers. We tested numerous services and narrowed down the options to the five best free VPN services. Read on to learn how the services rank based on our experience.

Key Takeaways: What Is the Best Free VPN Service? Proton VPN — The best free VPN overall TunnelBear — Best free VPN for unlimited server access Windscribe — The fastest free VPN hide.me — Decent free VPN with unlimited data PrivadoVPN — A middling yet fast free VPN Facts & Expert Analysis from the Article: Proton VPN’s Unlimited Data: Proton VPN is the best free VPN, provided you don’t need it to access specific countries’ streaming libraries. It offers unlimited data but is limited to five server locations (The U.S., Japan, Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania) and random server selection. TunnelBear’s Global Server Network: TunnelBear is the best free VPN if you need access to specific locations not covered by ProtonVPN’s free plan. It offers a huge global server network but is limited to 2GB per month, making it a bad option for heavy streaming. Free VPN for Streaming: Windscribe offers a mix of both worlds with a 15GB data limit and free servers in 11 countries. You can select servers manually, which in combination with its more generous data limit makes it the best free VPN for streaming. protonvpn.com $4.99 / month (save 50%) (All Plans) Visit ProtonVPNReview Finding the best free VPN is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. There are many free VPNs, but only a few providers prioritize user security and privacy. Several gather and sell user data to third parties, whereas others struggle to access streaming sites. If you’re on a tight budget or need a free VPN while traveling abroad, we have you covered. We scoured the VPN landscape and found free VPN providers with top-notch security and privacy. Our experienced testers put these services through the wringer to determine their strengths and weaknesses. In this guide, we’ll tell you how each free VPN performs in terms of security, privacy, speed, streaming and other vital aspects. We’ll also share details about the limitations of free plans, such as server and data caps, to help you make an informed choice. 09/29/2021 Updated information on the top five free VPN providers’ restrictions on free users. Windscribe now offers 11 free server locations, and Hide.me has added two new free server locations and increased its data limit to 10GB. Lastly, Speedify has decreased its data limit from 5GB to 2GB.

Cloudwards Editor’s Choice: Proton VPN Our comprehensive hands-on testing showed that Proton VPN is the best free VPN. Its combination of unlimited data, fast speeds and solid security and privacy is a rarity in the free VPN arena. Unfortunately, it’s not a good option for streaming, as the random server selection makes it difficult to know what library you’ll be able to access. That said, if you’re located geographically closer to the U.S. than the other free servers (for example in Latin America or Canada), then it can be a strong option for unblocking U.S. streaming services, though the sluggish speeds during peak hours may cause constant video lags while streaming.

The 5 Best Free VPN Services: Comparison Table VPN Free Plan Cheapest plan Netflix Torrenting (free plan) No-Logs Policy Security Unlimited per month (5 countries) $4.99 per month (two-year plan) AES-256

ChaCha20 2GB per month (47 countries) $3.33 per month (three-year plan) AES-256

ChaCha20

AES-128 15GB per month (11 countries) $5.75 per month (one-year plan) AES-256

ChaCha20 Unlimited per month (7 countries) $2.69 per month AES-256

ChaCha20 10GB per month (10 countries) $2.50 per month (one-year plan) AES-256

ChaCha20

1. Proton VPN — The Best Free VPN Overall Pros: Unlimited data

Top-notch security & privacy

Free servers in 5 countries

10 simultaneous connections Cons: Slow speeds on free plan Free plan limitations: Data usage limit: No data cap

No data cap Speed limit: Puts free users on a slower speed tier, particularly during peak hours

Puts free users on a slower speed tier, particularly during peak hours VPN server limit: Servers in five countries

Servers in five countries Limited features: Secure Core servers, NetShield ad blocker, servers in 60+ countries and P2P support Who Proton VPN is for: Best free VPN for all use cases. Proton VPN is the best free VPN overall thanks to its solid security and unlimited data. The uncapped data allowance makes it ideal if you want to engage in any data-intensive activity. You can binge-watch movies and TV shows and not worry about losing your connection in the middle of a captivating scene. Proton VPN recently increased its server access from 171 servers in three countries to 247 free servers across Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and the United States. This is a welcome addition for users looking to access country-specific content, but the increase comes with a tradeoff. The provider has taken away the option for new free users to pick a preferred server. Instead, when you click the “quick connect” button, Proton VPN randomly connects you to the fastest free server (usually the one that is geographically closest). Proton VPN Hands-On Testing The main desktop user interface (UI) looks a little cluttered, showing details about your connection, a list of servers and a map view with server location pins. Luckily, the design isn’t complicated for new users, so it’s easy to find key features such as the kill switch. The provider flattens the learning curve further with a succinct description of how each tool works. Plus, free servers are listed at the top to make them easier to find. Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Speed Test Results Proton VPN showed incredibly fast download speeds, reaching 91% of our unprotected speeds. It also had blazing-fast upload speeds, hovering above 95% of our unprotected speeds. These results mean that Proton VPN suffices for speed-intensive activities like streaming, gaming, torrenting and P2P sharing. Keep in mind that Proton VPN puts free subscribers on a slow-speed tier during peak hours. We have had cases where its speeds on free servers were sluggish and unusable, particularly on slow connections. Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Unblocking Capability Test Results Proton VPN’s free servers reliably unblock Netflix and other U.S. streaming services. However, new free users may struggle to get a U.S. IP address given that Proton now randomly assigns IPs based on location. Since Proton VPN doesn’t offer a free server in the U.K., it doesn’t unblock BBC iPlayer. Service: Unblocked Netflix Amazon Prime Video Max Disney Plus BBC iPlayer Hulu / ESPN Plus Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Security Analysis By default, Proton VPN uses smart protocol: It picks the best VPN protocol based on your network. However, you can manually change the VPN protocol to WireGuard, OpenVPN or Stealth depending on what’s available on your device. Proton VPN Protocols and Encryption Protocol: Encryption Devices Smart protocol ChaCha20

AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS WireGuard ChaCha20 Windows

Android

Mac

iOS OpenVPN (UDP/TCP) AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS

Linux

ChromeOS Stealth AES 256-bit Android

Mac

iOS Proton VPN Pricing & Value Proton VPN’s free plan is a good fit for users on tight budgets who don’t mind the slow speeds during peak hours. However, the free plan has a few notable omissions, such as the NetShield ad blocker and P2P support. You can access limited premium features when you subscribe to a paid version. The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $4.99 per month. Paid plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind. Read our full Proton VPN review to learn more. See Also The 5 Fastest Free VPNs: Get The Quickest Connections in 202410 Best Free VPNs in 2024 — Safe App Downloads5 Best Free VPNs for Windows in 2024: Safe & Fast7 Best REALLY FREE VPNs in 2024: 100% Safe & Very Fast 30-days money-back guarantee Free Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 1

1 Yes FREE Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 5

5 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$9.99/month 1-year plan$5.99/month$71.88 billed every year Save 40% 2-year plan$4.99/month$119.75 billed every 2 years Save 50% 2. Windscribe — The Fastest Free VPN Pros: 10GB of data per month

Free 11 server locations

Fast connection speeds

Strong security & privacy Cons: Three-day money-back guarantee

Poor user interface Free plan limitations: Data usage limit: 15GB per month

15GB per month Speed limit: No speed limit

No speed limit VPN server limit: VPN servers in 11 countries

VPN servers in 11 countries Limited features: ROBERT rules, servers in 55 countries Who Windscribe is for: Users who want to watch a few episodes of their favorite movies when traveling abroad and remote workers looking to share large files. Windscribe used to be the number-one free VPN provider. However, it slipped to the second spot because it doesn’t rival Proton VPN’s unlimited data. It beats our top pick on the server locations front, with free servers in 11 countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey and Hong Kong. You get 2GB of data per month when you create a free account (which doesn’t require an email address), but you can raise the data ceiling to 15GB per month. All you have to do is confirm your email to get an additional 8GB per month and tweet about Windscribe to earn 5GB more monthly. Windscribe Hands-On Testing Windscribe’s desktop and mobile UI displays more details about your connection than you need. The litany of details, such as the protocol and IP address, makes the small UI look cluttered and can be a little confusing for first-time users. Luckily, some of the information on the UI simplifies its usability. For example, you can click on the protocol to quickly change it or click on the network icon to “allowlist” it without going into the settings. You can also use the server search function or “star” your favorite server locations to access them quickly in the future. Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Speed Test Results Even though Windscribe is part of our automated testing, we wanted to level the playing field and test all free VPNs manually. Windscribe reached 87% of our unprotected download speeds and 98% of our unprotected upload speeds. It increased the latency by a negligible 22%, which is excellent by VPN standards. Overall, Windscribe proved once again why it’s the fastest free VPN. Its speeds make it ideal for uploading large documents or performing speed-intensive activities such as streaming, gaming or torrenting. Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Unblocking Capability Test Results Windscribe unblocks virtually any streaming service, but you might have to switch servers to find your way around the geoblocks. During our testing, we unblocked Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer on the first attempt but required multiple attempts to access Max, Disney Plus and some Netflix libraries. Service: Unblocked Netflix Amazon Prime Video Max Disney Plus BBC iPlayer Hulu / ESPN Plus The data cap is the only strike against Windscribe. The initial 2GB of data lasted less than two episodes, meaning Windscribe isn’t for binger-watchers. Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Security Analysis Windscribe uses the automatic protocol out of the box, but you can manually change the protocol to OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard, WStunnel or Stealth. WStunnel is apt at bypassing censorship and is available only for Windows and Mac users. Protocol: Encryption Devices OpenVPN AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS WireGuard ChaCha20 Windows

Android

Mac

iOS IKEv2 AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS WStunnel AES 256-bit Windows

Mac Stealth AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS Windscribe’s free version offers advanced security features such as R.O.B.E.R.T. — a reliable ad, malware, tracker and harmful website blocker. It also lets you create custom security rules, such as configuring the app to block unwanted domains, IPs or networks. Free users can only create three custom rules. Windscribe Pricing & Value Windscribe’s flexible pricing policy is perfect for free users who plan to transition to a paid version. The provider has a custom-based pricing plan known as the build-a-plan option, which lets you pay for the features you need. For example, you can buy a paid server, unlimited data and unlimited custom rules for $1 each. Keep in mind that the build-a-plan option has a $3 minimum purchase. Windscribe also offers regular VPN pricing. The most affordable plan is the yearly plan, which costs $5.75 per month. Learn more in our comprehensive Windscribe review. 3-days money-back guarantee Free Up to 15 GB free with email confirmation and Tweet

15GB

15GB Unlimited FREE Pro Plan Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited

Unlimited Yes 1-month plan 1-month plan $9/month 1-year plan $5.75/month $69 billed every year Save 36%

3. TunnelBear – Best Free VPN for Unlimited Server Access Pros: Easy to use

Free server 47 locations

Unlimited device connections

Solid security & privacy Cons: No city-level server on free plan

Unblocks few streaming apps

Doesn’t unblock Netflix Free plan limitations: Data usage limit: 2GB monthly

2GB monthly Speed limit: No speed limit on free plan

No speed limit on free plan VPN server limit: Free servers in 47 countries

Free servers in 47 countries Limited features: None Who TunnelBear is for: Casual users who need to access content and services on six continents. TunnelBear is the only free VPN on our list that doesn’t restrict access to its servers. It has servers in 47 countries, including some regions that other free VPN service providers overlook, such as Africa (Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa). However, it restricts city-level server access and isn’t ideal for bypassing sports blocks. TunnelBear offers 2GB of data per month, but users on restrictive plans get bonuses of up to 10GB per month. Regardless, the data cap doesn’t favor binge-watchers or users engaging in other data-intensive activities. Remember that it takes less than two hours of HD streaming to chew through 2GB of data. TunnelBear Hands-On Testing TunnelBear’s mobile and desktop apps adopt a simplistic design with a clean UI and clearly labeled features. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned user, you’ll only need a few seconds to figure it out. There’s no server search function, but server locations are listed alphabetically for easy access. Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Speed Test Results TunnelBear managed 70% of unprotected download speeds and 88% of unprotected upload speeds while increasing the latency rate by 21%. These speeds are serviceable for casual use cases but might not suffice for interruption-free HD or 4K streaming on slow internet connections. Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Unblocking Capability Test Results During our testing, none of the TunnelBear servers could find a way around Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer or Hulu geoblocks. The VPN only unblocked Max, and despite its slow speeds, we didn’t experience video lags or buffering. Service: Unblocked Netflix Amazon Prime Video Max Disney Plus BBC iPlayer Hulu / ESPN Plus Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Security Analysis By default, TunnelBear uses the automatic protocol option on mobile and desktop apps. You can switch the protocol to OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 or IPSec. The provider keeps things to the basics and has no advanced security features. Protocol: Encryption Devices OpenVPN AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS WireGuard ChaCha20 Windows

Android

Mac

iOS IKEv2 AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS IPSec AES 128-bit

AES 256-bit iOS TunnelBear Pricing & Value TunnelBear’s paid version has two pricing models: Unlimited and Teams. The three-year Unlimited plan costs $3.33 per month; monthly and annual plans are available as well. Though the price sounds cheaper than those of many top-tier providers, it doesn’t represent a great value given the provider’s lean feature set. Keep in mind that TunnelBear payments are non-refundable. According to TunnelBear’s policy, the provider may honor some refund requests under certain conditions. Read our full TunnelBear review to learn more. See Also Download Free VPN for Windows PC | Turbo VPN Free 2GB

2GB

2GB 5 FREE Individual Unlimited GB, five devices, priority customer service

Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 5

5 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$9.99/month 1-year plan$4.99/month$59.88 billed every year Save 50% 3-year plan$3.33/month$120 billed every 3 years Save 66% Teams Unlimited GB, five devices per user, centralized billing, account manager, price per user per month

Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 5

5 Yes 1-year plan$5.75/month$69 billed every year

4. hide.me — Decent Free VPN with Unlimited Data Pros: Unlimited data

Fast near-distance speed

VPN servers in 8 countries

Solid security & privacy Cons: Inconsistent speeds

Can’t access Netflix or Hulu Free plan limitations: Data usage limit: Unlimited data

Unlimited data Speed limit: Restricted speeds

Restricted speeds VPN server limit: Servers in seven countries

Servers in seven countries Limited features: VPN servers in more than 40 countries, streaming support, static IP address, streaming servers, multi-hop, Bolt, SmartGuard (ad and malware blocker). Who hide.me is for: Casual users who need online security when communicating and surfing the web. hide.me is another easy-to-use free service and is ideal for the privacy-conscious. It’s the second VPN service on our list with unlimited data, which makes it a great choice for binge-watching movies, gaming or downloading torrents. However, these data-intensive activities also require fast speeds, an area in which hide.me falls flat. The free version lets users access servers in seven countries: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore. Each country has servers in one city except the U.S., which has servers on the East and West coasts. The U.S. server might be handy for bypassing some but not all sports geoblocks. hide.me Hands-On Testing One thing we like about hide.me is that you don’t need an account to use the free version. Just download the app to your device and you’re good to go. The desktop and mobile apps are designed with ease of use in mind. The features are easy to find and come with brief descriptions about how they work to guide you. The free servers are listed at the top, and you can sort them by ping rate to pick one primed for optimal performance. Notes From the Lab: hide.me Speed Test Results hide.me has the slowest upload speeds on our list. The provider managed an irritating 10% of our upload speeds, ruling it out for users looking to upload files. It’s faster for downloads (73%) and may be serviceable for streaming in standard definition. Its ping rate was the worst of the five providers. Notes From the Lab: hide.me Unblocking Capability Test Results hide.me’s unblocking ability is a mixed bag. During our testing, we were able to get into Amazon Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus and Hulu on the first attempt. We ran out of luck with BBC iPlayer and Netflix, which proved to be hard nuts to crack even after multiple attempts. Service: Unblocked Netflix Amazon Prime Video Max Disney Plus BBC iPlayer Hulu / ESPN Plus Notes From the Lab: hide.me Security Analysis Like the rest of our picks, the provider uses an automatic protocol by default. In addition to the widely used OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 protocols, hide.me supports SoftEther VPN and Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP). SSTP is excellent for bypassing firewalls and censorship tools but has limited configuration capabilities. SoftEther VPN is a secure multi-protocol VPN software that offers fast connections even over sluggish networks. However, it’s not compatible with Android or iOS devices. Protocol: Encryption Devices OpenVPN AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS

Linux WireGuard ChaCha20 Windows

Android

Mac

iOS

Linux IKEv2 AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS

Linux SoftEther VPN AES 256-bit Windows

Mac

Linux SSTP AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

Linux hide.me offers advanced security features such as StealthGuard and fallback configuration. The former allows you to restrict certain apps to work when the VPN is on. The latter enables you to configure the hide.me app to use an alternative VPN protocol if the one you’re using fails. hide.me Pricing & Value hide.me is affordable, especially when you subscribe to a one-year or two-year plan. With a paid plan, you unlock limited features, servers (including streaming servers) and 10 simultaneous connections. The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $2.69 per month. If you’re hesitant about the price, make the most of the 30-day money-back guarantee and read our full hide.me review to be sure before committing. 30-days money-back guarantee Free 5 servers

10GB

10GB 1 FREE Premium Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 10

10 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$9.95/month 1-year plan$4.57/month$54.84 billed every year Save 54% $2.69/month Save 72%

5. PrivadoVPN – A Middling Yet Fast Free VPN Pros: Solid security & privacy

10GB of data per month

Free servers in 10 countries Cons: Weak customer support Free plan limitations: Data usage limit: 10GB per month

10GB per month Speed limit: No speed limit

No speed limit VPN server limit: Free servers in 10 countries

Free servers in 10 countries Limited features: Ad blocker, parental controls, SOCKS5 proxy, threat protection, servers in 53 cities, simultaneous connections Who PrivadoVPN is for: Users looking to intermittently stream movies on Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus or Hulu. PrivadoVPN is a secure, free service that has been making great strides since its launch in 2019. The free plan offers 10GB of data free every month. The data limit makes PrivadoVPN suitable for casual users — sorry, binge-watchers and avid gamers. The provider lets free users access 12 global servers across different countries: France, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. PivadoVPN is the only provider on this list with servers in South America (Brazil and Argentina). The four servers in the U.S. make it a good option for bypassing NFL, NBA and other sports geoblocks. PrivadoVPN Hands-On Testing PrivadoVPN’s desktop and mobile apps have a well-organized design, which makes them easy to use. The home UI is clean, providing the details and features you need to stay on top of your online security. There’s a server search function, but you likely won’t need it — only 10 free server locations are available, and they are listed at the top. In addition, there’s an option to add a go-to server location to your favorites. Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Speed Test Results PrivadoVPN delivered the second fastest download speeds, reaching an average speed of 89.5%. On the upload front, the speeds hovered above 90% of our unprotected speeds. The excellent speed performance makes it a great option for casual and speed-intensive use cases. Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Unblocking Capability Test Results During our testing, PrivadoVPN accessed Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer on the first attempt, but we had to switch servers to find a way around the Disney Plus and Hulu geoblocks. Sadly, Netflix and Max geoblocks proved too good for PrivadoVPN’s tricks. Service: Unblocked Netflix Amazon Prime Video Max Disney Plus BBC iPlayer Hulu / ESPN Plus Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Security Analysis PrivadoVPN supports the automatic protocol by default. You can switch the protocol to OpenVPN, WireGuard or IKEv2 to suit your speed and security preferences. PrivadoVPN’s only advanced security tool is the “scramble” button, which is available when you select the OpenVPN protocol. When activated, the feature adds obfuscation capability to OpenVPN, allowing you to use the VPN without getting caught. Protocol: Encryption Devices OpenVPN AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS WireGuard ChaCha20 Windows

Android

Mac

iOS IKEv2 AES 256-bit Windows

Android

Mac

iOS PrivadoVPN Pricing & Value PrivadoVPN offers three pricing tiers: monthly, one-year and two-year. The two-year tier, which offers a massive bang for your buck, costs $1 per month. One thing to note is that a 30-day money-back guarantee is available with the one-year and two-year plans. Read our full PrivadoVPN review to learn more. 30-days money-back guarantee Free 10GB

10GB 1 FREE Premium Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 10

10 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$10.99/month 1-year plan$2.50/month$30 billed every year Save 77% 2-year plan$1/month$23.88 billed every 2 years Save 90%

Premium VPNs With a Free Version Some of the usage limits that free VPNs impose can be off-putting. For example, you find a VPN with unlimited data (perfect for binge-watching), but its speed dips during peak hours, ruining the streaming experience. The best way to sidestep the usage limits is to get a premium VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN. 1. ExpressVPN Pros: Great unblocking ability

Fast connection speeds

Solid security & privacy

7-day free trial on mobile Cons: Pricey Features Free plan: No free plan but has a seven-day free trial on mobile

No free plan but has a seven-day free trial on mobile Money-back guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

30-day money-back guarantee Unique features: TrustedServer technology, ExpressVPN keys (password manager) ExpressVPN is the best VPN overall based on merit. Its unmatched unblocking ability and blazing-fast connection speeds make it the best VPN for streaming. The VPN unblocks all streaming services on the first attempt. Videos load like local sessions and stream without lag or buffering. It also supports secure protocols and encryption and adheres to a strict no-logs policy. It has advanced features like TrustedServer technology, which erases VPN server data with every reboot to enhance user privacy. Obfuscation is also baked into the app to hide the fact that you’re using a VPN regardless of the protocol. ExpressVPN’s best offer (the one-year plan) costs $6.66 per month, which is on the higher end of the spectrum. Despite being pricey, it offers great value thanks to its excellent performance and rich feature set. There’s a seven-day free trial on mobile and a 30-day money-back guarantee for paid plans. Learn more in our ExpressVPN review. ExpressVPN Plans Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 8

8 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 6-months plan 1-month plan$12.95/month 6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22% 15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48% 2. NordVPN Pros: Top-notch security

Advanced security features

Fast connection speeds

7-day free trial on Android Cons: Suffered a server breach in 2018 Features Free plan: No free plan; has a seven-day free trial on Android

No free plan; has a seven-day free trial on Android Money-back guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

30-day money-back guarantee Unique features: Dedicated IP address, specialty servers, Meshnet, threat protection NordVPN is the fastest VPN and has excellent streaming capabilities. It can access popular streaming service libraries, but sometimes it takes multiple attempts. That minor issue aside, NordVPN delivers a lag- and buffer-free streaming experience thanks to its fast download speeds. NordVPN is in its element on the security front. It has more advanced security features than you’ll find in other top-tier providers. The highlight is a cluster of specialty servers, such as obfuscated servers, which scramble VPN metadata to hide the fact that you’re using a VPN. In terms of pricing, NordVPN is budget-friendly. The monthly plan is pricey, but extended plans offer significant discounts. The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $3.39 per month. Each plan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there’s a seven-day free trial on Android. Learn more in our full NordVPN review. 30-days money-back guarantee Standard Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$12.99/month 1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65% 2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73% Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$13.79/month 1-year plan$5.79/month$69.48 billed every year Save 58% 2-year plan + 3 months$3.99/month$107.73 billed every 2 years Save 71% Complete Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$14.99/month 1-year plan$6.99/month$83.88 billed every year Save 53% 2-year plan + 3 months$5.19/month$140.13 billed every 2 years Save 65%

Are Free VPNs Safe Compared to Paid VPNs? Completely free VPNs aren’t safe compared to paid VPNs. Always remember that VPN providers require money to keep their infrastructure in top shape. The money has to come from somewhere, so if a VPN isn’t earning money through subscriptions, it could be using other unscrupulous tactics to compensate. Some sell user data, whereas others serve in-app ads.

What to Avoid in a Completely Free VPN If you’re still unmoved and want to use a completely free VPN, here’s what you should look out for to safeguard your privacy: Understand how the provider handles user data: Make sure you read and understand the privacy policy to ensure you’re not handing over all your personal info to the provider. Avoid VPNs with vague or non-existent privacy policies.

Make sure you read and understand the privacy policy to ensure you’re not handing over all your personal info to the provider. Avoid VPNs with vague or non-existent privacy policies. Examine the usage limits: Different providers come with different usage limits. Pick a provider with usage limits that suit your needs. For example, when looking for a free VPN for streaming, pick a provider with unlimited data and serviceable speeds.

Different providers come with different usage limits. Pick a provider with usage limits that suit your needs. For example, when looking for a free VPN for streaming, pick a provider with unlimited data and serviceable speeds. Avoid providers that use proxy servers: Some providers resort to using proxy servers because they can’t afford to maintain a proper VPN server network. By signing up for these free services , your device could end up becoming a proxy server for other users, and you could end up paying for others’ wrongdoing.

Some providers resort to using proxy servers because they can’t afford to maintain a proper VPN server network. By signing up for these , your device could end up becoming a proxy server for other users, and you could end up paying for others’ wrongdoing. Pick a VPN with customer support: Find a free VPN with a reliable support channel in case you encounter issues with the software.

How to Use a Free Netflix VPN Windscribe edges past Proton VPN in the free Netflix VPN race because it lets you select an optimal server and unblocks any library you throw at it on the first attempt. In this section, we’ll show you how to use Windscribe to access any Netflix library worldwide. Download and Install a Free VPN Create a free account and install your go-to free VPN for Netflix on your device. For Android and iOS devices, install the free VPN from the Google Play store or Apple’s App Store. Connect the VPN Launch the VPN app and select a server in your preferred Netflix library. We connected to a server in France to access Netflix France. Access Netflix Conduct a DNS leak test to confirm you have the correct IP address. Head over to your browser and open the Netflix website. Log in and enjoy watching your favorite movie.

Final Thoughts: The Best VPN for Free Users When picking a free VPN provider, avoid completely free services. We recommend going for the free versions of secure providers like the ones we describe in our guide. Just bear in mind that most free VPNs come with usage limits that differ across providers. The best free VPN is one with usage limits that satisfy your needs. If unlimited data is a priority, an unlimited free VPN like Proton VPN or hide.me will fit the bill. TunnelBear checks the box if you need a free VPN with servers on six continents, whereas Windscribe is appealing if speed is a top priority. Have you used a free VPN before? Was it completely free or a free version of a renowned provider? Which VPN did you use? Did you consider upgrading to a paid VPN subscription, and if so, why? We’d like to hear about it in the comments section. As always, thanks for reading.