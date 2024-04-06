The 5 Best Free VPN Services of 2024: Fast, Secure & Private (2024)

Cloudwards.net may earn a small commission from some purchases made through our site. However, any earnings do not affect how we review services. Learn more about our editorial integrity and research process.
Finding the best free VPN these days can be difficult given the ever-increasing number of free service providers. We tested numerous services and narrowed down the options to the five best free VPN services. Read on to learn how the services rank based on our experience.
Key Takeaways: What Is the Best Free VPN Service?
- Proton VPN — The best free VPN overall
- TunnelBear — Best free VPN for unlimited server access
- Windscribe — The fastest free VPN
- hide.me — Decent free VPN with unlimited data
- PrivadoVPN — A middling yet fast free VPN
Facts & Expert Analysis from the Article:
Proton VPN’s Unlimited Data: Proton VPN is the best free VPN, provided you don’t need it to access specific countries’ streaming libraries. It offers unlimited data but is limited to five server locations (The U.S., Japan, Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania) and random server selection.
TunnelBear’s Global Server Network: TunnelBear is the best free VPN if you need access to specific locations not covered by ProtonVPN’s free plan. It offers a huge global server network but is limited to 2GB per month, making it a bad option for heavy streaming.
Free VPN for Streaming: Windscribe offers a mix of both worlds with a 15GB data limit and free servers in 11 countries. You can select servers manually, which in combination with its more generous data limit makes it the best free VPN for streaming.
protonvpn.com
$4.99 / month
(save 50%) (All Plans)
Visit ProtonVPNReview
Finding the best free VPN is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. There are many free VPNs, but only a few providers prioritize user security and privacy. Several gather and sell user data to third parties, whereas others struggle to access streaming sites.
If you’re on a tight budget or need a free VPN while traveling abroad, we have you covered. We scoured the VPN landscape and found free VPN providers with top-notch security and privacy. Our experienced testers put these services through the wringer to determine their strengths and weaknesses.
In this guide, we’ll tell you how each free VPN performs in terms of security, privacy, speed, streaming and other vital aspects. We’ll also share details about the limitations of free plans, such as server and data caps, to help you make an informed choice.
-
09/29/2021
Updated information on the top five free VPN providers’ restrictions on free users. Windscribe now offers 11 free server locations, and Hide.me has added two new free server locations and increased its data limit to 10GB. Lastly, Speedify has decreased its data limit from 5GB to 2GB.
-
04/13/2022
Updated the article and ranking of the best free VPNs.
-
10/03/2022
This article has been rewritten and updated to include accurate prices, feature sets and more for the free VPNs on the list.
-
10/20/2022
Removed Speedify as a free VPN option, as our WireShark testing shows it fails to fully encrypt your data.
-
03/21/2023
TunnelBear changed its free data amount to 2GB per month, up from 500MB per month.
-
08/08/2023
Removed reference to TunnelBear’s discontinued Twitter/X promotion.
-
10/26/2023
Updated order of best free VPNs, moving TunnelBear to the second position due to its wide server spread options.
-
02/12/2024 Facts checked
Article rewritten with the same top five free VPN providers, but with an adjusted order to reflect their most recent performance.
Cloudwards Editor’s Choice: Proton VPN
Our comprehensive hands-on testing showed that Proton VPN is the best free VPN. Its combination of unlimited data, fast speeds and solid security and privacy is a rarity in the free VPN arena. Unfortunately, it’s not a good option for streaming, as the random server selection makes it difficult to know what library you’ll be able to access.
That said, if you’re located geographically closer to the U.S. than the other free servers (for example in Latin America or Canada), then it can be a strong option for unblocking U.S. streaming services, though the sluggish speeds during peak hours may cause constant video lags while streaming.
The 5 Best Free VPN Services: Comparison Table
1. Proton VPN — The Best Free VPN Overall
Pros:
- Unlimited data
- Top-notch security & privacy
- Free servers in 5 countries
- 10 simultaneous connections
Cons:
- Slow speeds on free plan
Free plan limitations:
- Data usage limit: No data cap
- Speed limit: Puts free users on a slower speed tier, particularly during peak hours
- VPN server limit: Servers in five countries
- Limited features: Secure Core servers, NetShield ad blocker, servers in 60+ countries and P2P support
Who Proton VPN is for: Best free VPN for all use cases.
Proton VPN is the best free VPN overall thanks to its solid security and unlimited data. The uncapped data allowance makes it ideal if you want to engage in any data-intensive activity. You can binge-watch movies and TV shows and not worry about losing your connection in the middle of a captivating scene.
Proton VPN recently increased its server access from 171 servers in three countries to 247 free servers across Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and the United States. This is a welcome addition for users looking to access country-specific content, but the increase comes with a tradeoff.
The provider has taken away the option for new free users to pick a preferred server. Instead, when you click the “quick connect” button, Proton VPN randomly connects you to the fastest free server (usually the one that is geographically closest).
Proton VPN Hands-On Testing
The main desktop user interface (UI) looks a little cluttered, showing details about your connection, a list of servers and a map view with server location pins. Luckily, the design isn’t complicated for new users, so it’s easy to find key features such as the kill switch.
The provider flattens the learning curve further with a succinct description of how each tool works. Plus, free servers are listed at the top to make them easier to find.
Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Speed Test Results
Proton VPN showed incredibly fast download speeds, reaching 91% of our unprotected speeds. It also had blazing-fast upload speeds, hovering above 95% of our unprotected speeds. These results mean that Proton VPN suffices for speed-intensive activities like streaming, gaming, torrenting and P2P sharing.
Keep in mind that Proton VPN puts free subscribers on a slow-speed tier during peak hours. We have had cases where its speeds on free servers were sluggish and unusable, particularly on slow connections.
Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Unblocking Capability Test Results
Proton VPN’s free servers reliably unblock Netflix and other U.S. streaming services. However, new free users may struggle to get a U.S. IP address given that Proton now randomly assigns IPs based on location. Since Proton VPN doesn’t offer a free server in the U.K., it doesn’t unblock BBC iPlayer.
|Service:
|Unblocked
|Netflix
|Amazon Prime Video
|Max
|Disney Plus
|BBC iPlayer
|Hulu / ESPN Plus
Notes From the Lab: Proton VPN Security Analysis
By default, Proton VPN uses smart protocol: It picks the best VPN protocol based on your network. However, you can manually change the VPN protocol to WireGuard, OpenVPN or Stealth depending on what’s available on your device.
Proton VPN Protocols and Encryption
|Protocol:
|Encryption
|Devices
|Smart protocol
| ChaCha20
AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|WireGuard
|ChaCha20
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|OpenVPN (UDP/TCP)
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
Linux
ChromeOS
|Stealth
|AES 256-bit
| Android
Mac
iOS
Proton VPN Pricing & Value
Proton VPN’s free plan is a good fit for users on tight budgets who don’t mind the slow speeds during peak hours. However, the free plan has a few notable omissions, such as the NetShield ad blocker and P2P support. You can access limited premium features when you subscribe to a paid version.
The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $4.99 per month. Paid plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind. Read our full Proton VPN review to learn more.
Free
- Unlimited GB
- 1
- Yes
Plus
- Unlimited GB
- 5
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$9.99/month1-year plan$5.99/month$71.88 billed every year Save 40%
2. Windscribe — The Fastest Free VPN
Pros:
- 10GB of data per month
- Free 11 server locations
- Fast connection speeds
- Strong security & privacy
Cons:
- Three-day money-back guarantee
- Poor user interface
Free plan limitations:
- Data usage limit: 15GB per month
- Speed limit: No speed limit
- VPN server limit: VPN servers in 11 countries
- Limited features: ROBERT rules, servers in 55 countries
Who Windscribe is for: Users who want to watch a few episodes of their favorite movies when traveling abroad and remote workers looking to share large files.
Windscribe used to be the number-one free VPN provider. However, it slipped to the second spot because it doesn’t rival Proton VPN’s unlimited data. It beats our top pick on the server locations front, with free servers in 11 countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey and Hong Kong.
You get 2GB of data per month when you create a free account (which doesn’t require an email address), but you can raise the data ceiling to 15GB per month. All you have to do is confirm your email to get an additional 8GB per month and tweet about Windscribe to earn 5GB more monthly.
Windscribe Hands-On Testing
Windscribe’s desktop and mobile UI displays more details about your connection than you need. The litany of details, such as the protocol and IP address, makes the small UI look cluttered and can be a little confusing for first-time users.
Luckily, some of the information on the UI simplifies its usability. For example, you can click on the protocol to quickly change it or click on the network icon to “allowlist” it without going into the settings. You can also use the server search function or “star” your favorite server locations to access them quickly in the future.
Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Speed Test Results
Even though Windscribe is part of our automated testing, we wanted to level the playing field and test all free VPNs manually. Windscribe reached 87% of our unprotected download speeds and 98% of our unprotected upload speeds. It increased the latency by a negligible 22%, which is excellent by VPN standards.
Overall, Windscribe proved once again why it’s the fastest free VPN. Its speeds make it ideal for uploading large documents or performing speed-intensive activities such as streaming, gaming or torrenting.
Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Unblocking Capability Test Results
Windscribe unblocks virtually any streaming service, but you might have to switch servers to find your way around the geoblocks. During our testing, we unblocked Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer on the first attempt but required multiple attempts to access Max, Disney Plus and some Netflix libraries.
|Service:
|Unblocked
|Netflix
|Amazon Prime Video
|Max
|Disney Plus
|BBC iPlayer
|Hulu / ESPN Plus
The data cap is the only strike against Windscribe. The initial 2GB of data lasted less than two episodes, meaning Windscribe isn’t for binger-watchers.
Notes From the Lab: Windscribe Security Analysis
Windscribe uses the automatic protocol out of the box, but you can manually change the protocol to OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard, WStunnel or Stealth. WStunnel is apt at bypassing censorship and is available only for Windows and Mac users.
|Protocol:
|Encryption
|Devices
|OpenVPN
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|WireGuard
|ChaCha20
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|IKEv2
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|WStunnel
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Mac
|Stealth
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
Windscribe’s free version offers advanced security features such as R.O.B.E.R.T. — a reliable ad, malware, tracker and harmful website blocker. It also lets you create custom security rules, such as configuring the app to block unwanted domains, IPs or networks. Free users can only create three custom rules.
Windscribe Pricing & Value
Windscribe’s flexible pricing policy is perfect for free users who plan to transition to a paid version. The provider has a custom-based pricing plan known as the build-a-plan option, which lets you pay for the features you need.
For example, you can buy a paid server, unlimited data and unlimited custom rules for $1 each. Keep in mind that the build-a-plan option has a $3 minimum purchase. Windscribe also offers regular VPN pricing. The most affordable plan is the yearly plan, which costs $5.75 per month. Learn more in our comprehensive Windscribe review.
Free
- Up to 15 GB free with email confirmation and Tweet
- 15GB
- Unlimited
Pro Plan
- Unlimited GB
- Unlimited
- Yes
3. TunnelBear – Best Free VPN for Unlimited Server Access
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Free server 47 locations
- Unlimited device connections
- Solid security & privacy
Cons:
- No city-level server on free plan
- Unblocks few streaming apps
- Doesn’t unblock Netflix
Free plan limitations:
- Data usage limit: 2GB monthly
- Speed limit: No speed limit on free plan
- VPN server limit: Free servers in 47 countries
- Limited features: None
Who TunnelBear is for: Casual users who need to access content and services on six continents.
TunnelBear is the only free VPN on our list that doesn’t restrict access to its servers. It has servers in 47 countries, including some regions that other free VPN service providers overlook, such as Africa (Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa). However, it restricts city-level server access and isn’t ideal for bypassing sports blocks.
TunnelBear offers 2GB of data per month, but users on restrictive plans get bonuses of up to 10GB per month. Regardless, the data cap doesn’t favor binge-watchers or users engaging in other data-intensive activities. Remember that it takes less than two hours of HD streaming to chew through 2GB of data.
TunnelBear Hands-On Testing
TunnelBear’s mobile and desktop apps adopt a simplistic design with a clean UI and clearly labeled features. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned user, you’ll only need a few seconds to figure it out. There’s no server search function, but server locations are listed alphabetically for easy access.
Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Speed Test Results
TunnelBear managed 70% of unprotected download speeds and 88% of unprotected upload speeds while increasing the latency rate by 21%. These speeds are serviceable for casual use cases but might not suffice for interruption-free HD or 4K streaming on slow internet connections.
Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Unblocking Capability Test Results
During our testing, none of the TunnelBear servers could find a way around Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer or Hulu geoblocks. The VPN only unblocked Max, and despite its slow speeds, we didn’t experience video lags or buffering.
|Service:
|Unblocked
|Netflix
|Amazon Prime Video
|Max
|Disney Plus
|BBC iPlayer
|Hulu / ESPN Plus
Notes From the Lab: TunnelBear Security Analysis
By default, TunnelBear uses the automatic protocol option on mobile and desktop apps. You can switch the protocol to OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 or IPSec. The provider keeps things to the basics and has no advanced security features.
|Protocol:
|Encryption
|Devices
|OpenVPN
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|WireGuard
|ChaCha20
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|IKEv2
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|IPSec
| AES 128-bit
AES 256-bit
|iOS
TunnelBear Pricing & Value
TunnelBear’s paid version has two pricing models: Unlimited and Teams. The three-year Unlimited plan costs $3.33 per month; monthly and annual plans are available as well. Though the price sounds cheaper than those of many top-tier providers, it doesn’t represent a great value given the provider’s lean feature set.
Keep in mind that TunnelBear payments are non-refundable. According to TunnelBear’s policy, the provider may honor some refund requests under certain conditions. Read our full TunnelBear review to learn more.
Free
- 2GB
- 2GB
- 5
Individual
- Unlimited GB, five devices, priority customer service
- Unlimited GB
- 5
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$9.99/month1-year plan$4.99/month$59.88 billed every year Save 50%
Teams
- Unlimited GB, five devices per user, centralized billing, account manager, price per user per month
- Unlimited GB
- 5
- Yes
4. hide.me — Decent Free VPN with Unlimited Data
Pros:
- Unlimited data
- Fast near-distance speed
- VPN servers in 8 countries
- Solid security & privacy
Cons:
- Inconsistent speeds
- Can’t access Netflix or Hulu
Free plan limitations:
- Data usage limit: Unlimited data
- Speed limit: Restricted speeds
- VPN server limit: Servers in seven countries
- Limited features: VPN servers in more than 40 countries, streaming support, static IP address, streaming servers, multi-hop, Bolt, SmartGuard (ad and malware blocker).
Who hide.me is for: Casual users who need online security when communicating and surfing the web.
hide.me is another easy-to-use free service and is ideal for the privacy-conscious. It’s the second VPN service on our list with unlimited data, which makes it a great choice for binge-watching movies, gaming or downloading torrents. However, these data-intensive activities also require fast speeds, an area in which hide.me falls flat.
The free version lets users access servers in seven countries: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore. Each country has servers in one city except the U.S., which has servers on the East and West coasts. The U.S. server might be handy for bypassing some but not all sports geoblocks.
hide.me Hands-On Testing
One thing we like about hide.me is that you don’t need an account to use the free version. Just download the app to your device and you’re good to go. The desktop and mobile apps are designed with ease of use in mind.
The features are easy to find and come with brief descriptions about how they work to guide you. The free servers are listed at the top, and you can sort them by ping rate to pick one primed for optimal performance.
Notes From the Lab: hide.me Speed Test Results
hide.me has the slowest upload speeds on our list. The provider managed an irritating 10% of our upload speeds, ruling it out for users looking to upload files. It’s faster for downloads (73%) and may be serviceable for streaming in standard definition. Its ping rate was the worst of the five providers.
Notes From the Lab: hide.me Unblocking Capability Test Results
hide.me’s unblocking ability is a mixed bag. During our testing, we were able to get into Amazon Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus and Hulu on the first attempt. We ran out of luck with BBC iPlayer and Netflix, which proved to be hard nuts to crack even after multiple attempts.
|Service:
|Unblocked
|Netflix
|Amazon Prime Video
|Max
|Disney Plus
|BBC iPlayer
|Hulu / ESPN Plus
Notes From the Lab: hide.me Security Analysis
Like the rest of our picks, the provider uses an automatic protocol by default. In addition to the widely used OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 protocols, hide.me supports SoftEther VPN and Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP).
SSTP is excellent for bypassing firewalls and censorship tools but has limited configuration capabilities. SoftEther VPN is a secure multi-protocol VPN software that offers fast connections even over sluggish networks. However, it’s not compatible with Android or iOS devices.
|Protocol:
|Encryption
|Devices
|OpenVPN
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
Linux
|WireGuard
|ChaCha20
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
Linux
|IKEv2
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
Linux
|SoftEther VPN
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Mac
Linux
|SSTP
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
Linux
hide.me offers advanced security features such as StealthGuard and fallback configuration. The former allows you to restrict certain apps to work when the VPN is on. The latter enables you to configure the hide.me app to use an alternative VPN protocol if the one you’re using fails.
hide.me Pricing & Value
hide.me is affordable, especially when you subscribe to a one-year or two-year plan. With a paid plan, you unlock limited features, servers (including streaming servers) and 10 simultaneous connections. The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $2.69 per month.
If you’re hesitant about the price, make the most of the 30-day money-back guarantee and read our full hide.me review to be sure before committing.
Free
- 5 servers
- 10GB
- 1
Premium
- Unlimited GB
- 10
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$9.95/month1-year plan$4.57/month$54.84 billed every year Save 54%
5. PrivadoVPN – A Middling Yet Fast Free VPN
Pros:
- Solid security & privacy
- 10GB of data per month
- Free servers in 10 countries
Cons:
- Weak customer support
Free plan limitations:
- Data usage limit: 10GB per month
- Speed limit: No speed limit
- VPN server limit: Free servers in 10 countries
- Limited features: Ad blocker, parental controls, SOCKS5 proxy, threat protection, servers in 53 cities, simultaneous connections
Who PrivadoVPN is for: Users looking to intermittently stream movies on Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus or Hulu.
PrivadoVPN is a secure, free service that has been making great strides since its launch in 2019. The free plan offers 10GB of data free every month. The data limit makes PrivadoVPN suitable for casual users — sorry, binge-watchers and avid gamers.
The provider lets free users access 12 global servers across different countries: France, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. PivadoVPN is the only provider on this list with servers in South America (Brazil and Argentina). The four servers in the U.S. make it a good option for bypassing NFL, NBA and other sports geoblocks.
PrivadoVPN Hands-On Testing
PrivadoVPN’s desktop and mobile apps have a well-organized design, which makes them easy to use. The home UI is clean, providing the details and features you need to stay on top of your online security.
There’s a server search function, but you likely won’t need it — only 10 free server locations are available, and they are listed at the top. In addition, there’s an option to add a go-to server location to your favorites.
Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Speed Test Results
PrivadoVPN delivered the second fastest download speeds, reaching an average speed of 89.5%. On the upload front, the speeds hovered above 90% of our unprotected speeds. The excellent speed performance makes it a great option for casual and speed-intensive use cases.
Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Unblocking Capability Test Results
During our testing, PrivadoVPN accessed Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer on the first attempt, but we had to switch servers to find a way around the Disney Plus and Hulu geoblocks. Sadly, Netflix and Max geoblocks proved too good for PrivadoVPN’s tricks.
|Service:
|Unblocked
|Netflix
|Amazon Prime Video
|Max
|Disney Plus
|BBC iPlayer
|Hulu / ESPN Plus
Notes From the Lab: PrivadoVPN Security Analysis
PrivadoVPN supports the automatic protocol by default. You can switch the protocol to OpenVPN, WireGuard or IKEv2 to suit your speed and security preferences.
PrivadoVPN’s only advanced security tool is the “scramble” button, which is available when you select the OpenVPN protocol. When activated, the feature adds obfuscation capability to OpenVPN, allowing you to use the VPN without getting caught.
|Protocol:
|Encryption
|Devices
|OpenVPN
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|WireGuard
|ChaCha20
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
|IKEv2
|AES 256-bit
| Windows
Android
Mac
iOS
PrivadoVPN Pricing & Value
PrivadoVPN offers three pricing tiers: monthly, one-year and two-year. The two-year tier, which offers a massive bang for your buck, costs $1 per month. One thing to note is that a 30-day money-back guarantee is available with the one-year and two-year plans. Read our full PrivadoVPN review to learn more.
Free
- 10GB
- 1
Premium
- Unlimited GB
- 10
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$10.99/month1-year plan$2.50/month$30 billed every year Save 77%
Premium VPNs With a Free Version
Some of the usage limits that free VPNs impose can be off-putting. For example, you find a VPN with unlimited data (perfect for binge-watching), but its speed dips during peak hours, ruining the streaming experience. The best way to sidestep the usage limits is to get a premium VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.
1. ExpressVPN
Pros:
- Great unblocking ability
- Fast connection speeds
- Solid security & privacy
- 7-day free trial on mobile
Cons:
- Pricey
Features
- Free plan: No free plan but has a seven-day free trial on mobile
- Money-back guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee
- Unique features: TrustedServer technology, ExpressVPN keys (password manager)
ExpressVPN is the best VPN overall based on merit. Its unmatched unblocking ability and blazing-fast connection speeds make it the best VPN for streaming. The VPN unblocks all streaming services on the first attempt. Videos load like local sessions and stream without lag or buffering.
It also supports secure protocols and encryption and adheres to a strict no-logs policy. It has advanced features like TrustedServer technology, which erases VPN server data with every reboot to enhance user privacy. Obfuscation is also baked into the app to hide the fact that you’re using a VPN regardless of the protocol.
ExpressVPN’s best offer (the one-year plan) costs $6.66 per month, which is on the higher end of the spectrum. Despite being pricey, it offers great value thanks to its excellent performance and rich feature set. There’s a seven-day free trial on mobile and a 30-day money-back guarantee for paid plans. Learn more in our ExpressVPN review.
ExpressVPN Plans
- Unlimited GB
- 8
- Yes
1-month plan, 6-months plan1-month plan$12.95/month6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22%
2. NordVPN
Pros:
- Top-notch security
- Advanced security features
- Fast connection speeds
- 7-day free trial on Android
Cons:
- Suffered a server breach in 2018
Features
- Free plan: No free plan; has a seven-day free trial on Android
- Money-back guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee
- Unique features: Dedicated IP address, specialty servers, Meshnet, threat protection
NordVPN is the fastest VPN and has excellent streaming capabilities. It can access popular streaming service libraries, but sometimes it takes multiple attempts. That minor issue aside, NordVPN delivers a lag- and buffer-free streaming experience thanks to its fast download speeds.
NordVPN is in its element on the security front. It has more advanced security features than you’ll find in other top-tier providers. The highlight is a cluster of specialty servers, such as obfuscated servers, which scramble VPN metadata to hide the fact that you’re using a VPN.
In terms of pricing, NordVPN is budget-friendly. The monthly plan is pricey, but extended plans offer significant discounts. The best deal is the two-year plan, which costs $3.39 per month. Each plan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there’s a seven-day free trial on Android. Learn more in our full NordVPN review.
Standard
- Unlimited GB
- 6
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$12.99/month1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65%
Plus
- Unlimited GB
- 6
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$13.79/month1-year plan$5.79/month$69.48 billed every year Save 58%
Complete
- Unlimited GB
- 6
- Yes
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$14.99/month1-year plan$6.99/month$83.88 billed every year Save 53%
Are Free VPNs Safe Compared to Paid VPNs?
Completely free VPNs aren’t safe compared to paid VPNs. Always remember that VPN providers require money to keep their infrastructure in top shape. The money has to come from somewhere, so if a VPN isn’t earning money through subscriptions, it could be using other unscrupulous tactics to compensate. Some sell user data, whereas others serve in-app ads.
What to Avoid in a Completely Free VPN
If you’re still unmoved and want to use a completely free VPN, here’s what you should look out for to safeguard your privacy:
- Understand how the provider handles user data: Make sure you read and understand the privacy policy to ensure you’re not handing over all your personal info to the provider. Avoid VPNs with vague or non-existent privacy policies.
- Examine the usage limits: Different providers come with different usage limits. Pick a provider with usage limits that suit your needs. For example, when looking for a free VPN for streaming, pick a provider with unlimited data and serviceable speeds.
- Avoid providers that use proxy servers: Some providers resort to using proxy servers because they can’t afford to maintain a proper VPN server network. By signing up for these free services, your device could end up becoming a proxy server for other users, and you could end up paying for others’ wrongdoing.
- Pick a VPN with customer support: Find a free VPN with a reliable support channel in case you encounter issues with the software.
How to Use a Free Netflix VPN
Windscribe edges past Proton VPN in the free Netflix VPN race because it lets you select an optimal server and unblocks any library you throw at it on the first attempt. In this section, we’ll show you how to use Windscribe to access any Netflix library worldwide.
- Download and Install a Free VPN
Create a free account and install your go-to free VPN for Netflix on your device. For Android and iOS devices, install the free VPN from the Google Play store or Apple’s App Store.
- Connect the VPN
Launch the VPN app and select a server in your preferred Netflix library. We connected to a server in France to access Netflix France.
- Access Netflix
Conduct a DNS leak test to confirm you have the correct IP address. Head over to your browser and open the Netflix website. Log in and enjoy watching your favorite movie.
Final Thoughts: The Best VPN for Free Users
When picking a free VPN provider, avoid completely free services. We recommend going for the free versions of secure providers like the ones we describe in our guide. Just bear in mind that most free VPNs come with usage limits that differ across providers.
The best free VPN is one with usage limits that satisfy your needs. If unlimited data is a priority, an unlimited free VPN like Proton VPN or hide.me will fit the bill. TunnelBear checks the box if you need a free VPN with servers on six continents, whereas Windscribe is appealing if speed is a top priority.
Have you used a free VPN before? Was it completely free or a free version of a renowned provider? Which VPN did you use? Did you consider upgrading to a paid VPN subscription, and if so, why? We’d like to hear about it in the comments section. As always, thanks for reading.
FAQ: Best Free VPNs
Yes, there are 100% free VPNs, such as Proton VPN and Windscribe, but they limit access to certain features.
Yes, there are trustworthy free VPNs, such as Proton VPN, Windscribe and TunnelBear.
Most free VPNs, especially completely free VPNs, are not safe. We recommend trying the free options from reputable providers like Proton VPN or Windscribe.
Yes, some free VPNs, like Proton VPN and Windscribe, can reliably access Netflix.
The best free VPN for an iPhone is Proton VPN thanks to its excellent compatibility, unlimited data and solid security.