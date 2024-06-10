The 5 Best Projectors for Home Theater - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

If you're looking for the best value overall, look up the Epson Home Cinema 1080, which delivers surprisingly good performance for the price. It projects a sharp 1080p image and is very bright, so it can easily handle moderately lit rooms. It also looks bright and relatively punchy in dark rooms due to its okay contrast. Its color gamut is alright; good enough to project pleasant colors, but certainly nothing approaching what the top two picks can do. You also can't improve the unit's color accuracy with calibration, but that's fine, as it's already great out-of-the-box. It doesn't support HDR, which isn't a great loss at this price point, but if HDR matters to you, you'll need to consider the top two picks instead.

While it isn't truly a portable projector due to its size and lack of an integrated battery, it's only 5.9 pounds, so it's easy to carry around if needed. This means you can bring this unit to a friend's basem*nt for a movie marathon; make sure your friend's basem*nt has power outlets, though! It has automatic vertical keystone correction, which further facilitates its portability, and its optical zoom lets you adjust the projected image's size without further moving the unit. The projector has two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-B port, allowing you to control the projector through a computer. Unfortunately, the unit doesn't come with a smart OS. Still, it does have Wi-Fi 5 and Miracast for screen mirroring, so all it is missing for full streaming functionality is an external streaming dongle, which you can power through the unit's USB-A port. Overall, it's the best value home theater projector available and is good enough for most people outside of enthusiasts.