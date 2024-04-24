The 5 Best Weight Watchers Recipes Shared at Meetings The Holy Mess (2024)

This page may contain affiliate links. This means at no additional cost to you we may receive a commission if you purchase a product from one of our links. We only recommend products we love. This site not associated with WW or Weight Watchers international.

Are you looking for some great Weight Watchers recipes to enjoy yummy food while you lose weight? These best Weight Watchers recipes shared at meetings are guaranteed to be delicious. Every recipe has been used by members for many years and has points included.

Updated for WW Program 2023.

I got such a kick out of writing this post. As someone who has been a Weight Watchers member for 20+ years and is maintaining a 100 pound weight loss with the program, I love a good tried-and-true Weight Watchers recipe.

WW Meeting Recipes – A Weight Watchers Tradition

If you’ve ever attended Weight Watchers meetings, you know how WW meetings work.

While there’s some variation, each WW meeting follows the same routine…

You start by standing in line to weigh in.

The leader and staff are Weight Watchers members who are maintaining Life Time status.

who are maintaining The group discusses the topic of the week, such as healthy snacks, emotional eating, navigating holidays, going out to eat, or tips for tracking points.

There was always a recipe. I’ve attended WW meetings in a number of states (at least 4) and for years, it never failed that there was at least one recipe of the week written on the paper flip chart. These days not every Weightwatchers location shares recipes, but some still keep on with the tradition.

Before cell phones, we all quickly copied the recipe into our little notebooks. These days we all pull out our phones and snap a quick photo of the flip chart instead – easy.

How to Find Good Weight Watchers Recipes

Do you have an old Weight Watchers recipe you love, or one you are trying to find? Please share in the comments below.

When it comes to old WW recipes, proceed with caution! Sometimes the points listed are for previous programs and are no longer accurate for today’s program.

The WW website and app now have thousands of recipes that are available to members. Be sure to check out The Holy Mess WW recipe collection, too.

Top 5 Weight Watchers Recipes Shared at Meetings

Here are some of the top Weight Watchers recipes shared at meetings, plus a few bonus recipes that you will love, too.

1. Weight Watchers PB2 Smoothie/Weight Watchers Butterfinger Shake

This Butterfinger shake is a delicious Weight Watchers shake or smoothie recipe.

If you’ve been a WW member for long, you know we are a bit obsessed with PB2 which is powdered peanut butter. Peanut Butter is high in points, but with PB you get the same delicious flavor for a fraction of the points. Stir it into oatmeal, swirl it into yogurt or light cool whip, or make a smoothie.

PB2 Powdered Peanut Butter Bundle (2 Chocolate Peanut Butter And 1 Peanut Butter)

Keep in mind that with Weight Watchers if you use fruit in a smoothie, you have to count points for blended fruit, so this recipe is nice in that you don’t have to count additional fruit points. This treat really hits the spot when you are craving something sweet.

Ingredients:

1 carton Premier Protein, chocolate

2 T PB2

1 T Sugar free butterscotch Jell-o pudding mix

Directions: Blend all in a blender or smoothie maker with 1 cup ice cubes.

Serves 1.

Points: 4 points – WW Program 2023.

Click here to track WW points for Butterfinger Shake in the app.

2. Weight Watchers Hash Brown Potato Soup

This Weightwatchers soup has been floating around for years. This recipe is popular with members because it’s easy and low in points.

I’ve seen a number of variations for this recipe including leaving out the gravy mix and using light cream of chicken soup instead. Feel free to add chopped chicken breast to bump up the protein if you’d like.

Ingredients:

4 cans or 8 cups chicken broth

1 package (28 oz) frozen O-Brien potatoes

1 packet country gravy mix, dry mix

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a large pot. Place on stove top and simmer for 15 minutes or until hot.

Serves 8. Approximately 1 cup per serving.

Points: 4 points for WW program 2023.

Click here to track WW potato soup recipe in the WW app.

3. Weight Watchers Caramel Apple Fluff

This Weight Watchers Fluff recipe has been around for ages – at least 20 years and maybe more. I’ve made this a number of times and also a variation that uses pistachio pudding, pineapple, and cool whip (no added fruit).

I also make a great WW Pumpkin Fluff recipe while you can get here.

All WW Fluff recipe varieties are good, but this Caramel Apple one is probably the most popular. Personally I don’t think it tastes like caramel apples because of the pineapple in it, but it is yummy.

Ingredients:

4 apples, diced, with or without peel

1 box sugar-free butterscotch pudding mix (dry)

1 small can of crushed pineapple, in juice with no added sugar

1 tub (8 oz) fat free cool whip

Directions: Drainpineappleslightly.Mixallingredientsandchill.

Serves 8. Approximately 1 cup per serving.

Points: 3 points per serving for WW program 2023

Click here to track WW Caramel Apple Fluff points in the WW app.

4. Weight Watchers Chocolate Donut Cake

This recipe brings a newer ingredient to the scene, Kodiak Pancake mix.

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes: Chocolate and Crunchy Peanut Butter Combo Pack, 18 oz. each

Kodiak is a high-protein pancake mix that can be used for a wide variety of baked goods like pancakes, cakes, and muffins. The protein makes this mix a bit lower in points that a typical recipe.

You can also use the Aldi (Aunt Maple brand) protein pancake mix or Trader Joe’s protein pancake mix in this recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup Kodiak buttermilk or chocolate pancake mix

1/2 cup sugar free Pillsbury brownie or chocolate cake mix

1 T cocoa, unsweetened

1/4 cup applesauce

1 T baking powder

1 cup cold water

Optional Frosting (not included in points calculation):

5 T cool whip free (3 points)

1 T sugar free chocolate pudding mix (1 point)

Directions: Mix batter well. Pour into sprayed muffin or doughnut tin. Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes.

Servings: 6. One pastry per serving.

Points: 2 per serving for WW program 2023

Click here to track WW Chocolate Doughnut Cake in the WW app.

5. Weight Watchers Soda Pop Cake Recipe

This Weight Watchers soda cake was SUPER popular in the 1990s with members. We made all the varieties like angel food cake with Diet Sprite, Chocolate cake with Diet co*ke, and so forth. (Note – Make sure you use DIET soda for the lighter calorie versions.)

Another popular variation is my WW Pineapple Angel Food Cake which is 1 box angel food cake mix with 1 can of crushed pineapple or light pie filling.

Back in the day, these cakes were 2 points for a hearty square of cake or a good sized cupcake. Weight Watchers members were in heaven!

Sadly, this also resulted in Weight Watchers members not losing weight, so the WW powers-that-be made some changes to the program and how points are calculated.

These delicious mixtures are more points these days, although still a lighter alternative compared to regular cake.

Ingredients:

1 box of sugar free cake mix (you can use regular cake mix, but adjust points)

1 can diet soda of choice

Directions: Mix well and bake according to package instructions for a 9×13 cake or cupcakes.

Serves 16. One square of cake per serving.

Points: 6 points per serving on Weightwatchers Program for 2023.

Click here to track WW pineapple cake points in the WW app.

Weight Watchers Bananabonzo Bread – Proceed with Caution

I first discovered this recipe for Bananabonzo (aka Banana Bread + Garbanzo beans) on Pinterest. I really, really wanted to like this recipe.

But…I did not like it. At all.

I tried this recipe 4 different times with various tweaks of the recipe each time. (As I said, I really wanted to like it, plus I know how good beans are for weight loss.) I ended up throwing away every single loaf, and friends – there is very little I can’t eat.

I share the recipe here because it continues to be popular among WW members, so if one of you can explain how to make this tasty, I’m all ears.

In the meantime, I recommend this Zero Point Banana Souffle instead, which is also zero points and I promise is quite yummy. The Banana Souffle is part of our super-popular 3 day diet that was featured in Woman’s World magazine.

Ingredients

2 cups garbanzo beans (Note: this is NOT the same as 1 can.) Drained and rinsed very well.

3 ripe bananas

4 eggs

1 T baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions: Process all ingredients in blender or food processor. Pour into sprayed loaf pan. Bake at 400 for 40 minutes.

Serves 8, 2 thin slices per serving.

Points: Zero, if you can stomach it.

MORE Weight Watchers Recipes from Meetings

Here are some more delicious Weight Watchers recipes I’ve created on The Holy Mess website based on recipes I discovered at meetings:

15+ Recipes for Weight Watchers 2 Ingredient Dough – WW members are huge fans of this easy, delicious dough that can be used to make bagels, pretzels, bread sticks and more. We even have a slow cooker 2 ingredient bread dough recipe and best of all, this bread is no yeast so it’s easy to make if you don’t have any on hand.

Weight Watchers Orange Fluff – A holiday fluffy favorite dessert or salad.

Weight Watchers Crustless Pumpkin Pie – Just 3 points for the whole pie!

Zero Point Turkey Chili – This classic recipe is one I make for my lunches over and over again.

Zero Point Vegetable Soup – This old Weight Watchers cabbage soup recipe has stood the test of time. Delicious and very low calorie.