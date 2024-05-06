The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (2024)

food
By Lindsay Champion
Published Dec 25, 2019
Let’s face it: We can never get enough of our idol in all things cooking and life, the fabulous Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. So put on your chambray button-down, grab a wooden spoon and whip up our 51 favorite Ina Garten recipes of all time.
1. Chicken Piccata
So crunchy and zesty, you’ll want seconds. And thirds.
2. Lobster Corn Chowder
Whip up a pot of Ina’s hearty, magical soup any time of year.
3. Parmesan Roasted Broccoli
OK, broccoli haters, try this recipe and tell us you still don’t like it. We dare you.
4. Easy Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese Croutons
Yes, you read that correctly. Grilled. Cheese. Croutons. And they’re glorious.
5. Make-ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Reason #764 we’re just like Ina: We loooove a good make-ahead recipe. Cook this now for tomorrow’s dinner.
6. Easy Mac And Cheese
You can whip this baked deliciousness up in under an hour. Ina, you’re our hero.
7. Perfect Roast Chicken
Psst, this is Jeffrey’s favorite recipe. He eats it every Friday night.
8. Lemon Yogurt Cake
And there’s no butter. Because Ina’s looking out for your cholesterol.
9. Turkey Lasagna
One square and you’ll be hooked.
10. Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Haven’t you heard? They’re the new lettuce.
11. Chocolate Cassis Cake
Giada requests this every year for her birthday. Because it’s just that good.
12. Seared Scallops And Potato Celery Root Puree
There’s plenty of butter, of course.
13. Orzo With Roasted Vegetables
Surprisingly easy.
14. Pastit*io
Meat, tomato sauce, pasta and béchamel…
15. Winter Minestrone
It’s extra cozy.
16. Lemon Chicken Breasts
Preach.
17. Shrimp Bisque
Seafood has never looked this good.
18. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
A magical sweet-tart combination.
19. Ina Garten’s Mustard Roasted Chicken
We can’t get enough of the crunchy coating.
20. Roasted Artichoke Salad
Timelessly elegant.
21. Coconut Cake
Ooh-la-la.
22. Chicken Marbella
She revisited the old recipe, tweaking the flavors a little, and it’s better than ever.
23. Baked Fontina Cheese Dip
No special occasion necessary.
24. Chicken Stew With Biscuits
Your kids will love it.
25. French Chocolate Bark
Extra fancy.
26. Baked Sweet Potato Fries
A girl after our own heart.
27. Salmon Cakes
Like something you’d get at a country club.
28. Homemade French Onion Dip
The jarred stuff doesn’t even compare.
29. Fresh Pea Soup
Save this stunner for spring.
30. Lovely Lemon Squares
Like, obviously.
31. Roasted Pear Salad With Grapefruit Vinaigrette
Très chic.
32. Tabbouleh
Grain > lettuce.
33. Tomato Feta Pasta Salad
Make a big batch and eat it all week long.
34. Foolproof Ribs With Homemade Barbecue Sauce
Spoiler: They’re really damn good.
35. Chocolate Cake With Peanut Butter Buttercream Frosting
Who’s having a party?
36. Caramelized Butternut Squash
So simple, so elegant.
37. Peach And Blueberry Crumble
It doesn’t get better than this.
38. The Best Beer Nuts
Grab a cold one.
39. Garlic Roasted Potatoes
An essential side.
40. Essential Vodka Sauce
So good we could eat it plain.
41. Creamed Spinach Gratin
Now that’s a casserole.
42. Herbed Ricotta Bruschettas
Appetizers: done.
43. Chocolate Chip Cookies
Toll House, who?
44. Filet Mignon With Mustard And Mushrooms
Take out all the stops.
45. Caramelized Shallots
Our dream burger topping.
46. Asparagus & Prosciutto Bundles
Bundles…of joy.
47. Outrageous Brownies
Your place or mine?
48. Potato Salad
Who’s having a picnic?
49. Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes
We’re eating these all year long.
50. Italian Wedding Soup
It freezes beautifully.
51. Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Save room for seconds.
