The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (2024)

food

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (1)

By Lindsay Champion

Published Dec 25, 2019

Let’s face it: We can never get enough of our idol in all things cooking and life, the fabulous Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. So put on your chambray button-down, grab a wooden spoon and whip up our 51 favorite Ina Garten recipes of all time.

RELATED

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Ina Garten

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (2)

Shutterbean

1. Chicken Piccata

So crunchy and zesty, you’ll want seconds. And thirds.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (3)

Quentin Bacon/Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics

2. Lobster Corn Chowder

Whip up a pot of Ina’s hearty, magical soup any time of year.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (4)

Clara Persis

3. Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

OK, broccoli haters, try this recipe and tell us you still don’t like it. We dare you.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (5)

Food Gal

4. Easy Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese Croutons

Yes, you read that correctly. Grilled. Cheese. Croutons. And they’re glorious.

RELATED

13 Grown-Ass Grilled Cheese Recipes

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (6)

Pink Parsley

5. Make-ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Reason #764 we’re just like Ina: We loooove a good make-ahead recipe. Cook this now for tomorrow’s dinner.

6. Easy Mac And Cheese

You can whip this baked deliciousness up in under an hour. Ina, you’re our hero.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (8)

Stone Gable

7. Perfect Roast Chicken

Psst, this is Jeffrey’s favorite recipe. He eats it every Friday night.

RELATED

13 Things Ina Garten Didn’t Tell You About Her Husband Jeffrey

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (9)

A Little Bit of Spice

8. Lemon Yogurt Cake

And there’s no butter. Because Ina’s looking out for your cholesterol.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (10)

Little Broken

9. Turkey Lasagna

One square and you’ll be hooked.

RELATED

Science Just Confirmed That Eating Pasta Isn’t Actually Fattening

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (11)

Alexandra Cooks

10. Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Haven’t you heard? They’re the new lettuce.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (12)

Quintin Bacon/Barefoot Contessa Foolproof

11. Chocolate Cassis Cake

Giada requests this every year for her birthday. Because it’s just that good.

RELATED

22 Cakes You Can Make in Your Freezer

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (14)

And They Cooked Happily Ever After

13. Orzo With Roasted Vegetables

Surprisingly easy.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (15)

Vodka and Biscuits

14. Pastit*io

Meat, tomato sauce, pasta and béchamel…

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (16)

Home Is Where the Boat Is

15. Winter Minestrone

It’s extra cozy.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (17)

Barefoot Contessa

16. Lemon Chicken Breasts

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (18)

A Hint of Rosemary

17. Shrimp Bisque

Seafood has never looked this good.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (19)

Marilena's Kitchen

18. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

A magical sweet-tart combination.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (20)

The View From Great Island

19. Ina Garten’s Mustard Roasted Chicken

We can’t get enough of the crunchy coating.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (21)

Sunday Supper Movement

20. Roasted Artichoke Salad

Timelessly elegant.

RELATED

13 Things Ina Garten Didn’t Tell You About Her Husband Jeffrey

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (22)

Little Sweet Baker

21. Coconut Cake

Ooh-la-la.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (23)

QUENTIN BACON/COOK LIKE A PRO

22. Chicken Marbella

She revisited the old recipe, tweaking the flavors a little, and it’s better than ever.

Get the recipe

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (24)

Dinner Then Dessert

23. Baked Fontina Cheese Dip

No special occasion necessary.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (25)

The Brook Cook

24. Chicken Stew With Biscuits

Your kids will love it.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (26)

What the Fork

25. French Chocolate Bark

Extra fancy.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (27)

Mindy's Cooking Obsession

26. Baked Sweet Potato Fries

A girl after our own heart.

See Also
15 Paleo Energy Ball Recipes

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (28)

Whisk It Real Gud

27. Salmon Cakes

Like something you’d get at a country club.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (29)

Recipe Tin Eats

28. Homemade French Onion Dip

The jarred stuff doesn’t even compare.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (30)

A Food Lover's Life

29. Fresh Pea Soup

Save this stunner for spring.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (31)

Basically Cooking

30. Lovely Lemon Squares

Like, obviously.

RELATED

41 Things You Have Definitely Thought While Watching “Barefoot Contessa”

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (32)

Foolproof Living

31. Roasted Pear Salad With Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Très chic.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (33)

Drizzle and Drip

32. Tabbouleh

Grain > lettuce.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (34)

Novice Housewife

33. Tomato Feta Pasta Salad

Make a big batch and eat it all week long.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (35)

Tracey's Culinary Adventures

34. Foolproof Ribs With Homemade Barbecue Sauce

Spoiler: They’re really damn good.

Get the recipe

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (36)

Chez CateyLou

35. Chocolate Cake With Peanut Butter Buttercream Frosting

Who’s having a party?

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (37)

The Egg Farm

36. Caramelized Butternut Squash

So simple, so elegant.

Get the recipe

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (38)

Cooking Classy

37. Peach And Blueberry Crumble

It doesn’t get better than this.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (39)

Foodtastic Mom

38. The Best Beer Nuts

Grab a cold one.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (40)

Recipe Diaries

39. Garlic Roasted Potatoes

An essential side.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (41)

Alexandra Cooks

40. Essential Vodka Sauce

So good we could eat it plain.

RELATED

How Ina Garten Peels an Onion (Better Than You)

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (42)

Erza Pound Cake

41. Creamed Spinach Gratin

Now that’s a casserole.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (43)

Smells Like Home

42. Herbed Ricotta Bruschettas

Appetizers: done.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (44)

Chezus

43. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Toll House, who?

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (45)

Barefoot Contessa

44. Filet Mignon With Mustard And Mushrooms

Take out all the stops.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (46)

Honestly Yum

45. Caramelized Shallots

Our dream burger topping.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (47)

Barefoot Contessa

46. Asparagus & Prosciutto Bundles

Bundles…of joy.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (48)

The Crepes of Wrath

47. Outrageous Brownies

Your place or mine?

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (49)

Garden Table

48. Potato Salad

Who’s having a picnic?

Barefoot Contessa

49. Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes

We’re eating these all year long.

Get the recipe

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (51)

Key Ingredient

50. Italian Wedding Soup

It freezes beautifully.

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (52)

Tide and Thyme

51. Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Save room for seconds.

RELATED

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Ina Garten

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (55)

Lindsay Champion

Freelance Editor

From 2015-2020 Lindsay Champion held the role of Food and Wellness Director. She continues to write for PureWow as a Freelance Editor.

read full bio

The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time (2024)
Top Articles
Peach Kuchen: A Delicious Simple Dessert Recipe
Root Beer Float Jello Recipe • Pint Sized Baker
Easy Football Drawing Unleash Your Inner Artist 07Easy Tips And Tricks - The Drawing Kids
How to Draw a Football: 13 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow
Latest Posts
45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Fruit Tarts with Custard Recipe
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6226

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.