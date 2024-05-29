The 6 Best USB C Cables of 2024 (2024)

Best Overall USB-C Cable

Anker Powerline III USB-C

Check price at Amazon UK 81 OVERALL

SCORE Durability 9.0

Charging Performance 8.0

Data Transfer 7.0

Approximate Available Lengths: 3', 6' | Connector Type: USB-C to C

REASONS TO BUY Durable silicone cable jacket Extremely flexible Charging speeds REASONS TO AVOID Data transfer rate could be faster 3', 6' |USB-C to C If you want a USB-C cable of the highest quality, we highly recommend the Anker Powerline III USB-C. This cable can charge most smartphones as fast as they are able to, all while being supremely flexible and exceptionally durable — we've repeatedly sucked up the end of the cable in a robot vacuum with no ill effects. It can have up to a 100-watt max, allowing you to charge larger devices at higher rates and take full advantage of the USB Power Delivery standard. This cable doesn't have the maximum data transfer rates with the USB 3.1 standard, which will likely not be an issue for most users who are primarily focused on charging. Although the jacket and overmolds are very durable, the lighter colors can discolor and show dirt and grime. Still, in all our years of USB-C cable testing, this is by far our favorite cable and one we highly recommend to anyone who only wants the best. For super fast data transfer, unsurpassed by any other product in this review, the Anker Thunderbolt 3.0 is a true king. While it is not as durable, it should be another consideration to add to your list.

Best Bang for the Buck USB-C to C

JSaux USB-C to USB-C

Check price at Amazon UK 77 OVERALL

SCORE Durability 8.0

Charging Performance 8.0

Data Transfer 7.0

Approximate Available Lengths: 6.5' | Connector Type: USB-C to C

REASONS TO BUY Solid charging performance Reinforced cable and connectors REASONS TO AVOID No cable organization 6.5' |USB-C to C If you're looking to take advantage of the faster charge rates available with USB Power Delivery and our shopping on a budget, then the JSaux USB-C to USB-C is a great option. This cable can charge devices quickly, with a maximum output of three amps — more than enough to charge most devices at their maximum rate. It also has a solid overmold and a braided sheath for enhanced durability. Even though this cable offers better charging specs, it is only a USB PD 2.0 device. This means that it should charge most smaller devices just as fast as a 3.0 device, but it won't transmit as much information or status messages between the device and the charger, which can limit its output — particularly when using it for larger devices like laptops — and is limited to a data transfer rate of 480 Mbps. This durable and quick-charging cable is an excellent option if you've committed to USB-C power adapters and are shopping on a budget. For even faster data transfer speed (5 Gb/s vs. 480 Mb/s), the Amazon Basics 3-Foot Nylon 3.1 is another affordable option to consider. It ranks amongst our highest performers with several lengths to choose from.

An Affordable USB-A to C Option

Anker Premium Nylon USB-A to C

Check price at Amazon UK 73 OVERALL

SCORE Durability 8.0

Charging Performance 7.0

Data Transfer 7.0

Approximate Available Lengths: 3', 6' | Connector Type: USB-A to C

REASONS TO BUY Inexpensive Braided sheath for durability REASONS TO AVOID Not capable of fast-charging certain devices USB 2.0 3', 6' |USB-A to C If you are looking for a USB-C cable and hoping to spend as little as possible, we suggest the Anker Premium Nylon USB-A to C. These low-cost cables offer decent charging performance with a maximum power rating of 15 watts (five volts, three amps). They also have fairly substantial rubber over-molding at the base of each connector and a braided sheath for maximum durability. These cables are available in three and six-foot lengths in red, silver, or black. These cables might be a great option for those shopping on a budget, but they aren't necessarily the best choice for those needing the fastest charging times possible. They will work with Quick Charge protocols but not with the new USB 3.0 Power Delivery, meaning devices like an iPad Pro or Nintendo Switch won't be able to use high-speed charging. These devices will still charge, just at a much slower rate — to the point that you may not be able to use them while charging without the battery percentage continuing to drop. However, the Anker Nylon USB-A to C is an excellent option for anyone shopping for USB-C cables on the cheap. Another affordable USB-C to USB-A choice is the Syncwire USB Type C 3.0 Fast Charging. It offers a similar level of durability and charging performance while stepping it up in data transfer (5 Gb/s vs. 480 Mb/s) field.

Best for Data Transfer/Video

Anker Thunderbolt 3.0

Check price at Amazon UK 76 OVERALL

SCORE Durability 7.0

Charging Performance 8.0

Data Transfer 10.0

Approximate Available Lengths: 2.3' | Connector Type: USB-C to C

REASONS TO BUY Outstanding data transfer rates/Thunderbolt-compatible High wattage capabilties REASONS TO AVOID Short 2.3' |USB-C to C If you are looking for a USB-C cable for transferring data or video, we highly recommend the Anker Thunderbolt 3.0. This USB-C to C cable has a reinforced jacket and bulky overmolds on its connectors for increased durability and offers excellent charging performance. It's compatible with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge devices with a maximum power rating of 100 watts, allowing it to charge even larger devices as quickly as possible. This cable is Thunderbolt-compatible, allowing data transfer rates of up to 40 Gb/s when connected to a Thunderbolt port or a maximum of 10 Gb/s or 5 Gb/s if connected to a USB 3.1 Gen 1 or Gen 2 port. It is also video-compatible, so you can use this cable to hook up a computer to a USB-C external monitor if your computer has that functionality. It runs on the shorter side, making it a little less convenient for folks who use their phone while plugged into the charger. This cable has reinforced jacketing and overmolds, but we found it slightly less durable than some of the braided or silicone models. Nevertheless, we think this is your best bet if you place the most focus on data transfer or Thunderbolt compatibility. If you want a few more length options, the RAMPOW USB C 6ft has five that you can choose from.

An All-in-One Charging Solution

Anker Powerline II 3-in-1

55 OVERALL

SCORE Durability 5.0

Charging Performance 6.0

Data Transfer 5.0

Cable Organization6.0

Approximate Available Lengths: 3' | Connector Type: USB-A to USB-C, MicroUSB, Lightning

REASONS TO BUY Versatile Decent charging performance REASONS TO AVOID Connector adapters can be cumbersome to use

If you're tired of keeping track of a cacophony of cables for all of your different devices, then the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 cable is a fantastic option. This cable has a USB-C charging connector and a Lightning connector for iPhones, and a micro-USB port for other Android phones or accessory devices. This makes it invaluable for traveling or situations where you need to charge a wide spectrum of devices but don't want to carry multiple cables. It is still capable of "Fast Charging" a Samsung S8 using a QC 3.0 wall adapter as well, so you aren't going to be making too many concessions when it comes to charging performance.

The charging connector adapters can be slightly finicky to connect, and they seem to be a weak point regarding durability. The cable also lacks a braided jacket, though it has decent strain relief at the connector end. It might not be the best option for those who want the absolute fastest charging or data transfer, but it's a great thing to throw in your car or bag to ensure that you always have a suitable charging cable wherever you go. While no other products we tested had so many different charging connectors, several were far more durable. For example, the CyvenSmart USB-C sports a reinforced connector for longevity.

Why You Should Trust Us

After researching all the top cables, we bought the most compelling USB-C models on the market today to try out for ourselves. We compared their charging standards, measured their charging rate using USB multimeters, and timed how fast each could transfer large files. We also flexed each connector repeatedly to check for signs of wear and tear, and we rated and scored how easy it is to keep each cable organized.

Our testing of USB-C cables is divided across four different metrics:

-Durability (40% of overall score weighting)

-Charging Performance (40% weighting)

-Data Transfer (10% weighting)

-Cable Organization (10% weighting)

Taking the lead on our USB-C cable testing and reviewing process, David Wise has over four years of experience comparing products head-to-head for GearLab. He has worked extensively with USB charging products, including wireless chargers, USB wall power adapters, charging stations, and portable chargers. In addition to his extensive experience with consumer charging electronics, he has formal training as a mechanical engineer with a specific focus on DC circuits and lithium battery systems, bringing all of this know-how into the design and execution of our side-by-side testing protocols.

Analysis and Test Results

We divided our comprehensive testing process into four metrics: durability, charge performance, data transfer, and cable organization. Evaluating each metric involved multiple tests, which we highlight accordingly.

Value

When shopping on a budget for a USB-C to C cable, the JSAUX is a great choice. It's a durable cable that holds its own against the top-tier products for a considerably lower price. If you are shopping for multiple cables, you can take advantage of the considerable cost savings offered via bulk packaging, like the Anker Premium Nylon.

Durability

We placed the greatest significance on our durability metric, which included rating and ranking the connector strain relief and the cable sheath and bending each cable over 100 times to see if they sustained any damage. Every cable passed this test and continued to charge after being repeatedly flexed. But, some cables showed a bit more wear than others.

With its thickened silicone jacket and beefy overmolds, the Anker PowerLine III USB-C thoroughly impressed us in the durability department. We subjected this cable to significant abuse, and it didn't show any sign of damage, just some mild discoloration. Even better, we love how flexible this cable is, especially compared to some of the braided options.

The CyvenSmart USB-C cable also immediately impressed us in this regard and is a sturdy option. This cable not only has a braided sheath to protect it from wear and tear, but it also has a larger plastic strain relief and a metal spring to maintain the integrity of the connector even after repeated flexing. It showed no damage and continued to charge after we folded it over 100 times in our connector fatigue test; the overall diameter of its braided sheath is a bit smaller than some of the other cables.

Most of the cables that scored above average for durability have a braided exterior sheath for protection and showed no significant signs of wear after our tests. The Belkin, Cable Matters, and Anker Thunderbolt don't have a braided jacket, but they have reinforced standard cable jackets and burly overmolds for increased durability over a standard cable.

These cables also have a reinforced plastic barrel at the base of the connector to provide additional strain relief. They all passed our repeated flexing test, though we could see some definite creases and discoloration on the jacket of the Belkin.

The RAMPOW USB C 6ft had a few more fibers coming loose after our bend test and has much smaller molded strain relief boots at the base of both connectors. The Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 came next in our durability assessment. The Powerline II 3-in-1 feels like a typical cable, albeit with a slightly thicker cable jacket; we are a little concerned with the different adapters and how they are attached. We could see them getting caught on things frequently and prematurely wearing out compared to the rest of the cable.

Charging Performance

We compared the charging performance of each cable, checking their maximum rated power and if they could successfully charge a Nintendo Switch and a Samsung S8. We also checked whether the S8 could "Fast Charge" when using a QC 3.0 power adapter. The USB-C to C cables are at an advantage here because USB-A to C cables don't support Power Delivery and won't charge a device as fast, even if they are rated to higher current. However, all of the cables we tested were able to "Fast Charge" our Samsung S8 — a QC 3.0-compatible device — when we used the appropriate power supply, and we didn't have any issues charging our Switch as well.

The Anker PowerLine III is listed with a maximum power rating of 100 watts (20 volts, five amps) which should allow it to charge just about any device at full speed, including a MacBook, provided you are using a power adapter with enough output.

The Apple USB-C Charge Cable and USB-C to Lightning don't list exact power ratings, but they're both fully compatible with Apple's 87 watt USB power adapter, and we would expect these cables to all perform the same — though going with the Apple cables will ensure compatibility with Apple devices.

The Anker Thunderbolt and the Cable Matters are also listed with a maximum power rating of 100 watts. They can fast-charge larger devices and are compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge and Power Delivery devices.

The JSAUX USB-C to USB-C has a lower listed power rating of only 60 watts (20 volts, three amps) and the Anker Powerline+ states that it only has limited charging speeds with larger devices, like a MacBook Pro, dropping both of them in the rankings. The Amazon Basics 3-Foot Nylon 3.1 and the JSAUX Fast Charging came next. These chargers have a maximum output of 15 watts (five volts, three amps).

Most of the other USB-A to C cables say they are rated for up to three amps of charging current; they likely won't charge that quickly because most devices can't request that much power without using the Power Delivery protocol. Therefore, you're usually stuck at a lower charging rate, even if the cable can physically carry more current.

Data Transfer

Next, we compared the data transfer abilities of each cable, awarding scores off their USB standard and associated maximum transfer rates.

The Anker Thunderbolt topped the charts in this metric with its claimed maximum data rate of 40 Gb/s; this is only with compatible devices and when plugged into a Thunderbolt port. However, it is also USB 3.1 compatible, so you are looking at maximum data transfer rates of 5 Gb/s or 10 Gb/s, depending on what your device will support.

The Belkin USB 3.1 is next on our list, theoretically able to achieve file transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps when connected to USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in compatible devices.

The Anker Powerline+ USB-C to A, the RAMPOW, the Syncwire, and the Amazon Basics Nylon 3.1 all came next, with each of these USB 3.0 cables stating that they can achieve data transfer speeds of up to five Gbps — roughly 10 times faster than the 480 Mbps rate of the other USB 2.0 cables.

Cable Organization

Our last metric looked at anything that made it easier to cut down on the cable clutter in your life, such as travel cases, Velcro ties, or elastic straps. This doesn't count for too much of each cable's score — since you can always purchase a separate organizer — but we found some of the included features to be quite convenient.

The Anker Powerline+ USB-C to C easily snags the top spot, as it includes a travel case with a Velcro strap. This proved to be a convenient and easy way to keep your cable organized, especially when traveling.

The Anker Powerline+ USB-A to C, Anker Thunderbolt, Anker Premium Nylon USB-A to C, Anker Powerline II 3-in-1, Anker Powerline III, and the JSAUX USB-C to C all include a Velcro or silicone strap that can stay attached to the cable.

This is a handy way to keep these cables coiled neatly and prevents you from losing the strap.

Conclusion

Regardless of your power requirements or budget, we hope that you have found this to be a helpful breakdown and analysis of the top USB-C cables currently on the market. We have also tested the best USB hubs including those with USB-C connections and ports. We hope we've been able to aid you in your search for a new charging cable.

If your electronics needs extend past a simple USB cable (and whose don't?), we've also tested items like the top USB wall chargers, best lightning cables, and USB flash drives. If you need more storage, we have you covered with the best microSD cards, and flash drives as well as office supplies from the best paper shredders to the best keyboards and best printers.