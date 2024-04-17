The 6 Best WordPress Form Plugins: Thoroughly Reviewed (2024)

The best WordPress form plugins are easy to use, reliable, and feature-packed.

And they can be vital in growing conversions and sales.

In this review, we tried out the best WordPress form plugins to save you time.

In a rush? Our top picks are:

WPForms: Beginner-friendly and Feature-Rich Formidable Forms : Creative Custom Forms Gravity Forms : Custom Data-Driven Forms

In This Article Benefits of Online Forms

Best WordPress Form Plugins WPForms: the Market Leader Formidable Forms: Creative and Easy to Use Gravity Forms: Custom Data-Driven Forms Ninja Forms: Beginner-Friendly Forms

What’s the Best WordPress Form Plugin?

Honorable Mentions: Forminator and JetPack Forms

Benefits of Online Forms

Around 93% of all online experiences begin with a search engine query. And online forms are the biggest lead generator for over half of U.S. businesses.

Online forms combined with SEO help businesses reach their traffic and conversion goals. In fact, the mean conversion rate for online forms is over 21%.

Everyone’s familiar with newsletter signups, order forms, and contact forms. But forms can also route customer support requests, collect payments, register users, run polls and quizzes, and collect contest entries. Users can use forms to submit content to sites too.

And now, you can even use AI (artificial intelligence) to generate customized email responses to form submitters. Let’s learn more.

Best WordPress Form Plugins

We’ve test-driven the most popular WordPress form plugins. Here are our recommendations.

WPForms: the Market Leader

With a 5-star rating on WordPress.org and over 5 million active installations, it’s easy to see why WPForms is the market leader.

This is the closest you can get to instant forms.

With a beginner-friendly drag-and-drop form builder, even a child can use WPForms.

We like the pre-built templates that require no drag-and-drop action. Just select and edit.

There are over 700 of these templates, organized by niche: “Business and Operations,” “Customer Service,” “Entertainment,” and so on.

We added our first form in less than 2 minutes without reading any instructions.

With WPForms, you’ll get numerous add-ons, including integrations with HubSpot, MailChimp, Salesforce, and others. One of their most unique features is the User Journey add-on. With it, you can get insights to boost form conversions.

WPForms is compatible with Elementor, WooCommerce, WPML, and many other builders and plugins.

All in One SEO (AIOSEO) uses WPForms, and it’s played a vital role in our revenue and sales growth.

Who it’s for: WPForms is a good fit for beginners or intermediate users who value plugins that are easy to use. With its advanced add-ons like geolocation and form abandonment, this plugin will grow with you.

Key Features and AddOns:

GDPR-compliant

Conditional logic

File uploads

Form confirmation

Form notification

Conversational forms

Custom CSS

Form layouts

Entry management

Recurring subscriptions

Display options, including pop-ups

Payments: WPForms provides the following addons to collect payments: Stripe, Paypal Standard, PayPal Commerce, Square, Authorize.net

Spam Protection: Custom Captcha

Advanced Tools and Features:

Form abandonment

Surveys and polls

Geolocation

Digital signatures

User registration and login

Post submissions

Zapier integration

Offline forms

WP Mail SMTP

Email form integrations:

Constant Contact

MailChimp

Drip

ConvertKit

GetResponse

AWeber

Pricing: Starts at $49.50/year.

Good to know: WPForms offers a free version of their plugin: WPForms Lite. You’ll get access to 57 templates. And you can opt to store entries offline and import those if you upgrade to a paid version of the plugin.

Formidable Forms : Creative and Easy to Use

Another WordPress form builder we like is Formidable Forms. While it has fewer templates than WPForms (200+ versus 700+), that may be all you need!

Formidable Forms bills itself as “the most advanced” form builder.

Like WPForms, it has a free version available on WordPress.org. You’ll need to upgrade to a paid version to get the calculators, file uploads, surveys and forms, and data.

Once you’ve installed Formidable Forms, the dashboard is intuitive and includes an overview video.

Start by creating a blank form or using a template.

As with WPForms, we created a form in a few minutes without reading instructions.

The Pro version of Formidable Forms comes with 9 AI form templates that don’t require an API key, thanks to an integration with OpenAI.

WPForms provides ChatGPT integration via Uncanny Automation, a third-party tool.

Another standout feature is the Twilio SMS add-on. With it, a form submission triggers a text message to the user. A good use case is for confirming event registrations.

You can also use the Twilio SMS addon to allow users to text in votes in response to polls and surveys.

WPForms also provides Twilio SMS via a Zapier add-on. Is the Formidable Forms integration simpler? Decide for yourself.

Features:

Drag-and-drop form builder

Pre-built templates

File uploads

User Registration

Surveys and polls

Quizzes

Dynamic fields

1-click addon installation

Conditional logic

Star ratings

Multi-page forms

Conversational forms

Form management

Age-restricted forms

Payments: Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net

Spam Protection: reCAPTCHA v2 + Honeypot

Honeypots are hidden form fields that attract and divert spam bots.

Advanced Tools:

Geolocation

Advanced calculations

Multiple ways to view data

AI forms

Email form integrations:

Constant Contact

Campaign Monitor

GetResponse

AWeber

Mailchimp

Pricing: Starts at $39.50/year.

Good to know: You’ll need to set up and fund a Twilio account to use the SMS feature. Twilio has pay-for-what-you-use pricing. In the U.S., it costs .0079 cents to send 1 text message via Twilio. So it would cost $7.90 to text 1,000 people. You can purchase a phone number from Twilio for a one-time fee of only $1.15 or $2.15 for a toll-free number.

Gravity Forms : Custom Data-Driven Forms

Gravity Forms is a popular choice for agencies, marketers, and those who need advanced forms.

Marketers will love the conditional pricing and coupon features.

Gravity offers e-commerce options designed to drive sales, like inventory displays. And Gravity forms are compatible with WooCommerce.

As with most form plugins, you can customize the form submission confirmation messages and choose several ways to receive notifications.

Like WPForms and Formidable Forms, Gravity’s add-ons are accessible in the WordPress dashboard.

Those add-ons include integrations with Trello, FreshBooks, Help Scout, Dropbox, Breeze, and Capsule.

Web accessibility is emphasized by Gravity Forms, which is WCAG 2.1AA compliant.

Drag-and-drop form elements include Consent and Captcha.

After uploading the plugin, it’s easy to find Gravity’s templates.

Creating a form is intuitive. As with WPForms and Formidable Forms, we created a form in minutes without reading instructions.

Features:

GDPR compliant

Drag-and-drop form builder

Conditional logic

File uploads

Accessible forms

Automated workflows

Surveys

Recurring subscriptions

Payments: PayPal Checkout, Stripe, Mollie, Square, Authorize.net, 2CheckOut

Spam Protection: Google reCaptcha v2 & v3

Advanced Tools:

Digital Signatures

API & webhooks

Email form integrations:

Campaign Monitor

Intuit MailChimp

ConstantContact

Emma

MadMimi

Mailgun

SendGrid

PostMark

Pricing: Starts at $59/year.

Good to know: Gravity Forms does not offer a free version.

Ninja Forms : Beginner-Friendly Forms

Ninja Forms is a well-known form builder with drag-and-drop functionality and a good selection of add-ons.

Those add-ons include CRM integrations with Salesforce, Zoho CRM, Capsule, Insightly, Pipeline, OnePage, and CiviCRM.

All plans include unlimited forms, submissions, and emails.

Ninja Forms lives up to its user-friendly reputation. Like WPForms, we could quickly create a form without reading any instructions. But WPForms, Formidable Forms, and Gravity Forms are slightly more intuitive.

A couple of minor quibbles. When you start building your form, no drag-and-drop form fields are visible. You must click the blue “+” icon at the bottom right to make those fields appear.

We’re not sure why this added step exists, but it’s not a deal-breaker.

Also, the templates seem slower to load than those of the other form builders we tested.

Who it’s for: Beginners who want versatility but don’t need geolocation or form abandonment features.

Features:

Drag-and-drop builder

File uploads

Conditional logic

GDPR-compliant

Multi-step forms

Zapier integrations

Payments: Stripe, PayPal Express Checkout, Recurly, Elavon

Spam Protection: Google reCaptcha v3 + honeypot, Askimet integration

Advanced Tools:

Digital Signature

Webhooks

Email form integration:

Emma

EmailOctopus

ConvertKit

Intuit MailChimp

Constant Contact

Campaign Monitor

CleverReach

AWeber

Pricing: Starts at $49/year. A free version is available on WordPress.org.

Good to know: If you’re using the free version of NinjaForms, you can buy add-ons a la carte. For example, the Conditional Logic add-on is $49 for 1 site. But the lowest-cost paid version of the plugin costs the same and comes with 4 add-ons, including conditional logic.

What’s the Best WordPress Form Plugin?

“Best” is often subjective, especially when it comes to software. For example, some people simply prefer different types of interfaces.

Based on our experience, here are our recommendations for the best WordPress form plugins.

WPForms: This is the market leader with a 5-star rating on WordPress.org. While it’s easy to use, it also offers ChatGPT connections and cool features like text messaging. Formidable Forms : Also easy to use, this form builder impresses with its advanced features and modest cost. Gravity Forms : A favorite of agencies and marketers, Gravity Forms is known for its data-driven approach and customization options.

All of these plugins offer many types of forms and form templates. They each provide a generous number of apps or add-ons and spam filtering.

Our top 3 picks also provide clear tutorials on creating forms, quality support, and reasonable pricing.

The first 2 provide free WordPress.org versions and premium versions. And Gravity Forms offers premium (i.e., paid) versions only.

Honorable Mentions: Forminator and JetPack Forms

Lastly, we have 2 form builders for those on a tight budget.

Forminator: Low-Cost Alternative

With Forminator, you can collect leads via interactive polls and quizzes that display real-time results.

Costing only $7.50/month, Forminator is a low-cost alternative to better-known brands.

It has a generous feature set with recurring subscriptions, trial periods, conditional logic, and calculators.

While using Forminator, we received an error message suggesting the form’s styling could not be loaded because we were using HTTP. However, we were actually using HTTPS.

We don’t know what caused the error message; perhaps it conflicted with another plugin we used. In these cases, you’d contact support to get it resolved.

Forminator doesn’t feel as intuitive as the other brands we reviewed, and we had to try a few things first to figure out how it works. But that’s probably because the styling was not displaying correctly.

When you click on a field, like First Name, a small pop-up window opens with optional settings.

Once you save your form and click Publish, you’ll get a shortcode for embedding the form.

Because of the styling issue we encountered, you may want to watch Forminator’s video so you can get a better idea of how the plugin looks and works.

Features:

GDPR-compliant

Interactive polls and quizzes

Recurring subscriptions and trial periods

Calculators

Conditional logic

Registration and login forms

Repeat fields

Form management

Custom CSS

Payments: Stripe and PayPal

Spam Protection: Honeypot, Akismet, hCaptcha, Google ReCAPTCHA

Advanced Tools:

Digital signatures

Adjust privacy

Pricing: Starts at $7.50/month. WordPress.org offers a free version.

Good to know: Forminator offers a 7-day free trial of their Pro version. And all Pro versions have access to 9 other plugin products from parent company WPMU Dev including Hummingbird Pro and Hustle Pro.

Jetpack Forms: Basic Contact Forms

JetPack is a speed and security plugin that provides a free contact form builder.

With Jetpack, forms are added via a Gutenberg block. After you add a form block to a page, you choose a template.

You can also build forms from scratch, selecting fields like phone number, date picker, and checkbox.

Need simple payment forms? Jetpack provides a payment block to add a Stripe payment button. This option supports recurring payments.

If you have an e-commerce store we recommend opting for a more advanced form builder.

Features:

Drag-and-drop fields

Unlimited forms

Spam protection: Askimet Anti-Spam

Pricing: Included for free with any Jetpack plugin.

Good to know: Many hosting companies, including BlueHost and Hostinger, include Jetpack at no additional cost. If you already have it and only need simple contact forms or registration forms, Jetpack is a good choice.

Q&A on Best WordPress Form Plugins

What is the best free form plugin for WordPress? All of the best WordPress form plugins have a free version. For example, WPForms and Formidable have free versions available for download from WordPress.org. Free plugins typically don’t have the full functionality of paid versions, but you can upgrade anytime. If you want a free form plugin, don’t download it from any website other than WordPress.org. There are sites offering pirated copies of form plugins. These are called “nulled” or “cracked” plugins and typically contain malicious code.

Which contact form plugin is best for WordPress? WPForms is considered by many to be the best WordPress contact form plugin. This is an established plugin with a 5-star rating on WordPress.org. With over 5 million active installations WPForms continues to be the market leader. Featuring a beginner-friendly interface and library of pre-made templates, WPForms makes form creation simple.

What is the easiest form plugin for WordPress? The easiest WordPress form plugins include WPForms and Formidable. Before downloading a form plugin, check the plugin’s rating on WordPress.org. If a plugin promises it’s easy to use and has a low rating, it may be challenging to use. WPForms has a 5-star rating on WordPress.org and over 5 million active installations.

What is the most popular form in WordPress? The most popular form in WordPress is WPForms. This plugin has over 5 million active installations and has won a 5-star rating on WordPress.org. It’s easy to use and has over 700 form templates. These templates are categorized by niche, like “Business and Operations,” “Entertainment,” “Customer Service,” “Health and Wellness,” and “Event Planning.” How do I create a fillable form in WordPress?

The easiest way to create a fillable form in WordPress is to use a form plugin. Most WordPress form plugins provide pre-built templates. And they include ways to accept payments, register users and subscribers, and collect customer feedback. WPForms is the market leader with a 5-star rating on WordPress.org and over 5 million active installations.

When you install WPForms, you get access to over 700 pre-built form templates, ready to go.

