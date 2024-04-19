The 8 Best Computer Brands of 2024 (2024)

We've tried them all and used them for both work and personal situations. These are the computer brands we know and trust the most.

Other brands, like Microsoft, are renowned for boosting productivity with built-in software like Excel and Word and its Surface laptops and tablets. Razer increasingly has options not just for gamers but for productivity as well.

Brands like Apple have a long history of fast and secure computers while companies like Dell are known for high-quality, customizable desktops and laptops.

01 of 08 Apple For many, Apple is more than a brand: It’s a way of life. Even looking past the iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches that we’ve gotten used to seeing everywhere we turn, the Cupertino tech giant continues to produce desktops and laptops with the same trendsetting designs, gorgeous displays, and ease of use we’ve come to expect. The iconic iMac all-in-one desktops dress to impress with their Retina displays and 4K and 5K resolutions, and graphics pros and other creatives adore them. MacBook laptops are thin and light, with even thinner MacBook Air and beefier MacBook Pro variations. Throughout the lineup, Apple’s recent focus has been on improving internal hardware, which gives the Macs a welcome boost in performance. Owners also benefit from customer support that easily tops the often unreliable services of other PC manufacturers. Still, macOS occupies a much smaller portion of the operating system market than Windows, and Apple products tend to come with significantly higher price tags than their comparable competitors. But for the devoted fanbase, Mac users, or anyone with other Apple devices, there’s nothing like another Apple to seamlessly round out your digital life. What’s the Newest MacBook?

02 of 08 Microsoft Microsoft might make its broadest impact through Windows, which is still the operating system found on the majority of computers around the world. But the company has also become a vital player in the laptop market with its line of Surface devices. Though the selection is pretty limited and their prices are higher, Surface products have shown themselves to be attractive for their blend of high-performance components and portability. The Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid line delivers the definitive Surface experience. However, the Type Cover — with its excellent keyboard — is an almost mandatory expense. The addition of the smaller Surface Go offers an even more compact option, not to mention more budget-friendly. You can also choose between the more-laptop-than-tablet detachable Surface Book and the not-tablet-at-all Surface Laptop. Microsoft makes only one desktop PC, but it's quite the heavyweight. The all-in-one Surface Studio features a breathtaking 28-inch, 4500x3000-pixel touchscreen, fully adjustable thanks to its smooth "zero-gravity" hinge. Despite, or perhaps because of, its high cost, it's the ultimate virtual drawing table for artists, architects, and designers. Which Microsoft Surface Is Best for You?

03 of 08 Dell Dell is one of the top computer brands today because of the company's broad selection of high-quality machines. No matter your goals, it most likely has a product just for you — plus, if you buy your PC directly from Dell, you can customize it exactly how you like it. In general, Dell machines can be a bit pricier than others you can find, but you can feel good about getting a solid, dependable computer that’s just right for your needs. The impressive line of XPS ultraportable laptops embodies the best of Dell’s offerings. They are some of the best laptops: Powerful yet compact and stylish, premium in price but packed with performance and features. Some models come in 2-in-1 convertible tablet forms as well. Filling out the bulk of the company’s mid-range options are its Inspiron computers, a wide array of laptops, and desktops ideal for many homes and offices. There are also Inspiron all-in-one desktops that include well-designed Dell displays and an Inspiron Chromebook running Google’s Chrome OS for basic computing needs. Dell has the Latitude line of notebooks for business use, and for serious PC gamers, it wields the iconic Alienware brand.

04 of 08 HP Jostling with Lenovo for the biggest PC market share in the world, HP is a brand that's hard to miss. The company makes laptop and desktop models of all types, all with reasonable pricing for most budgets. Its Pavilion computers are popular with everyday consumers looking for dependability and value, with the Envy line representing a slight step up in quality and price. There's also everything from entry-level Chromebooks and Stream laptops to the Omen line of gaming products to the powerful and durable workstation-class ZBook laptops for professionals. In particular, models in HP's high-end Spectre lineup are turning heads, rivaling other premium laptops from competitors like Microsoft and Apple. They include a slick 2-in-1 that swivels on a 360-degree hinge, a testament to ultra-portability. Swing it the right way, and you get a very usable 13- or 15-inch tablet. The HP EliteBook series offers durable laptops for a workhorse device that can get the job done.

05 of 08 Lenovo As one of the largest computer manufacturers at the time of writing, it makes sense that Lenovo boasts perhaps the most extensive selection of products. It covers the whole spectrum of price ranges, from entry-level to premium, for everything from homes to offices. Business-oriented PCs are some of Lenovo's most popular offerings, including its ThinkCentre desktops and ThinkPad notebooks, with a newer, sleeker ThinkBook line for small businesses. Most ThinkPad models are affordable, understated in design, and built for effective, secure office use. On the home consumer front, IdeaCentre desktops and IdeaPad laptops come in various flavors for entertainment and family use. Also, in its product catalog, you'll find affordable Flex 2-in-1 laptops and higher-end Yoga 2-in-1s. The Legion gaming brand has also turned out some solid performers, giving Lenovo an even wider reach. See Also Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: the best mini computer ever | Digital Trends

06 of 08 Asus Browse Asus’s collection of PCs, and you’ll find a solid mix of quality, innovation, and value. It boasts plenty of performance, even for its entry-level Chromebooks. The diverse Asus ZenBook range also has widespread appeal, demonstrating the company’s design excellence in terms of both looks and innovation. Newer models incorporate a futuristic ScreenPad touchpad, serving as a small second display. You can also find more examples of inspired Asus design in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. ROG is a top choice for gaming hardware with everything from entry-level laptops to beastly and costly desktop rigs.

07 of 08 Acer Founded a few years earlier than fellow Taiwanese manufacturer Asus, Acer brings a vast selection of products at all price levels, from high-end to budget-oriented PCs. But Acer has the edge in the sheer number of options, with laptop lines that include the affordable Aspire, the convertible Spin, the detachable Switch, the impossibly slim Swift, and Chromebooks galore. Acer’s desktops include a vast range of towers and all-in-one PCs. Despite the wide selection, not many Acer models stand out dramatically from the crowd. But it’s a different story for the Predator series of gaming machines. Premium PCs like the Triton laptop and Orion desktop rock an intimidating look and powerful specs to satisfy even the most serious gamers.