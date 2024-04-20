The 9 Best Pencil Cases for Back-to-School and Beyond (2024)

Gear-obsessed editors choose every product we review. We may earn commission if you buy from a link. Why Trust Us?

The key to organization is having a place for everything—and that’s especially true when you have items that are packaged in bulk. Pencils, pens, and markers, for instance, can quickly make a mess of your backpack or desk if not stored neatly. That’s exactly where the perfect pencil case comes in.

Whether you’re looking for a cute pencil pouch for your child’s first day of school or want to organize your own collection of art or writing supplies, rest assured that there’s a great case out there to meet your needs. These are the 10 best we’ve found, each with their own unique advantages to set them apart from the crowd.

The Best Pencil Cases

What to Consider

Pencil cases can serve several functions: while some are simple satchels used to house a small store of supplies, others are designed with zipped pouches and special slots to make room for a wider range of items. Before you buy one, you’ll want to give some thought to what it is you’re planning on putting inside, and how much capacity for organization your collection will require.

How We Selected

We sorted through a wide range of pencil cases designed for children and adults, and highlighted products that were thoughtfully designed and highly rated by customers. These items also stand out for being well made, and each has a special feature or selling point that makes it best in its class.

