The Best 4K and 1080p Projectors of 2024 (2024)

The best 4K and 1080p projectors cost a pretty penny. Still, the benefits of high-definition projectors quickly become apparent when you see what kind of picture is available from a relatively small box. There are a lot of lower-quality projectors out there, which will get you by if you want to have a nice movie night. But a high-definition projector can give you just as good an image on any surface in your home or office. The versatility is what makes these projectors worth their price tags. in this article Our Picks

What to Look For in a Projector

FAQ Best 4K BenQ HT3550 Home Theater Projector View On Amazon$940 Pros Exceptional color accuracy

Good price for a 4K projector Cons Slow boot up and shut down times

Slower than average lag for gaming BenQ makes great projectors, and that's true here in the BenQ HT3550. This projector offers truly excellent color accuracy. It's tuned in the factory for the best color output and shows right out of the box. The BenQ is a fantastic 4K find at just under $1,500, which is low for a 4K projector. Our tester found that its 2,200 lumens were quite bright enough for broad daylight, which can be challenging for many projectors. Unfortunately, slow is a theme for this projector since our tester also noted slow boot-up and shut-down times. That might not bother you if you have a few extra seconds on each end, but we also noted a bit of lag when gaming. Single-player games run just fine, but the 50ms of input lag can affect your overall performance in a multiplayer setting. If you're not into online gaming or battle royales, that probably will make little difference. Given its price, we consider that an acceptable compromise, but you'll want something with much lower latency if you're a competitive gamer. BenQ HT3550 Home Theater Projector Review Best 1080p Epson Home Cinema 2040 Theater Projector View On Amazon$1,148View On Dell$750View On B&H Photo Video$750 Pros Low fan nose

Lots of I/O options Cons Short bulb life If your budget doesn't fit the 4K lifestyle, 1080p still is good, and the Epson Home Cinema 2040 delivers just that for a reasonable price. Depending on placement, its screen size ranges from 90 to 134 inches, so your movies will be immersive. At 2,200 lumens, the projector delivers a bright, crisp picture, even in rooms with some ambient light. The projector also comes with an Eco mode, which will lower your power usage and lengthen your lamp life, which is good because 4,000 hours is not an impressive lamp life. The projector also has a ton of inputs and outputs with 2HMDI, 1 RCA (composite), 2 RCA (1 audio, and 1 L/R stereo), VGA, and USB Type-A. You can input from basically anything. The projector delivers all this at just a whisper-quiet 37db. For reference, 30db is a quiet rural countryside. Best Portable Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector View On Amazon$470View On Walmart$547View On Seenebula.com Pros Ultra portable

Android installed

Bluetooth connectivity Cons 500 Lumens

720p resolution

Too expensive for what it brings Our last entry is by far the most portable of the bunch. It even has a convenient handle on the top. The projector scales up from 30 inches to 150 inches, but, unfortunately, only at 720p and only at 500 lumens. Keep this projector in a dark room. You can use your smartphone to control the projector, which makes it more versatile than others. One of the best parts about this projector is the installed Android operating system. It's Android 7.1, which is outdated but provides app functionality like a smart TV. Those apps allow you to stream content to your projector without connecting to anything. But with as low resolution and brightness as this projector offers, it costs too much to justify. What to Look For in a Projector Resolution - Like a TV, your projector's resolution determines how sharp and clear your picture will be. The resolution determines pixel density. The lower the resolution, the more boxy your image will be. Contrast Ratio -The contrast ratio is determined by the difference in color between the brightest brightness a projector can achieve and the darkest black. This is important because it allows your projector to display a full range of colors without getting too grainy or washed out. The contrast ratio will be a number:1, like 1,000:1 or 1,000,000:1. You want the first number to be as high as possible. Lumens - Lumens determine how bright the projector's light is. The higher the lumens, the brighter the picture. This mainly comes into play when you have well-lit rooms. Dim projectors can project just fine in the dark, but it takes high lumens to cast a crisp picture in a bright room. If you plan on adorning a dark home theater, you can get away with a lower number. If this will be in your living room, higher is better. FAQ Can a projector replace my TV or Monitor? Yes. A projector is nothing more than an image generator, much like a TV. Unlike a TV, projectors are not limited to the size of their chassis. They can blow up to huge proportions while staying in a small package. Like TVs, most require an input such as a streaming dongle, Blu-Ray player, or gaming system. Some are smart and have operating systems and apps.



How far do I place a projector from the screen? Various projectors will have different "throw" lengths. That's the distance a projector needs to be from the screen.Short-throw projectorscan be very close. Other projectors need to be across the room depending on their focal length. Consult your manual to determine the best distance.



Do I need a screen? It depends. Projectors function best when they project onto a screen. However, most flat surfaces will do a passable job. You'll want that surface to be shaded as light as possible because the shade of the surface will affect the shade of colors shown on it. For example, whites will look more tan when projected onto a brown wall. A screen will give you the best possible picture, so if it's within your budget, especially if this is a permanent installation, you should also have a screen.