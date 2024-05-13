The Best 4K Projectors for 2024 (2024)

What are the issues to look at for 4K projectors? Some features were newly introduced along with 4K, most notably a different approach to native resolution and support for high dynamic range (HDR) imaging (which is also showing up in some 1080p models now). Others, such as brightness and portability, need to be considered differently with 4K compared with lower resolutions. And some—display technology, light source, audio, and input lag—are essentially the same as for any other projector. Below, we'll first cover our favoritemodels for common projector applications, choosing from among the projectors we've reviewed, then cover the issues you should consider when choosing a 4K model.

When TVs, desktop monitors, and even laptops start packing more pixels into an image at lower prices, home theater and office projectors follow, but tend to lag in affordability. So while 4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) has long since taken over as the standard for TVs, 4K projectors are only now approaching and even dipping below $1,000 to take over the sweet spot as consumers' preferred resolution. If you're shopping for a 4K model, you need to know that some issues shake out a little differently than they do with 1080p and lower resolutions, and some new factors come into play also. But if you choose carefully, you'll have a big-screen image you'll love—at least until 8K becomes the norm. But that's not going to happen anytime soon.

Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K Pro-UHD Laser Projector Best 4K Projector for Top-Quality Home Theater (Cost No Object) 5.0 Exemplary Why We Picked It Despite its high price, the LCD-based Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 is a near-bargain for the image quality it delivers, and it's a solid step up from Epson's less expensive models that also use pixel-shifting. Thanks in large part to video processing and lens quality, those less expensive Epson models deliver images that are virtually indistinguishable from a true 4K UHD picture— particularly one produced by pixel-shifting DLP models—while using only half as many pixels on screen. The LS12000 maintains the reliance on top-quality lenses and processing while also boosting the pixel count to a full 3,840 by 2,160. The result is more detail than we've seen from any of Epson's earlier models or from any pixel-shifting 4K DLP projector. An added benefit over DLP models is that because the image is produced by three LCD chips, it can't show rainbow artifacts—the red/green/blue flashes that single-chip projectors are prone to. Most important, it also offers top-tier color accuracy, contrast, and shadow detail, and it will let you easily adjust the lens to give you the same image height when switching between movies with different aspect ratios. Who It's For The LS12000 is the projector to beat for serious videophiles who plan to put it in a home theater with dark walls, ceiling, and seating to minimize reflections back to the screen. However, even less-demanding viewers will notice the bump in image quality compared with most affordable 4K models, making it a good home theater projector for anyone. It's also bright enough to serve in a family room, particularly if you plan to watch movies with lights off at least occasionally. It doesn't support 3D, however, so if you're looking forward to seeing Avatar and its sequels at home in 3D, you'll need to look elsewhere. PROS Delivers a full 3,840 by 2,160 pixels on screen

2,700-lumen laser light source rated to last the life of the projector

Supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR

Good color accuracy, contrast, and shadow detail, plus dark blacks for a laser model

Easy to maintain image height for different aspect ratios

Three-chip LCD design guarantees no rainbow artifacts CONS Expensive

No 3D support SPECS Name Value Engine Type LCD Rated Brightness 2700 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using Epson's 4K Pro-UHD technology Maximum Resolution 4096 by 2160 @ 120Hz Inputs and Interfaces HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3), HDMI (eARC) Dimensions (HWD) 7.6 by 20.5 by 17.6 inches Weight 28 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs See Also Optoma UHZ55 4K HDR Laser Projector ReviewEpson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K-PRO-UHD Laser Projector ReviewOptoma UHZ50 4K laser projector review: Bright, colorful and detail-orientedVava 4K laser projector review GET IT NOW $4,999.00 Epson $4,999.00 Best Buy Learn More Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K Pro-UHD Laser Projector Review

Epson Pro Cinema 4050 4K Pro-UHD Projector Best 4K Home Theater Projector Below $2,500 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The Epson Pro Cinema 4050 is built around the original version of Epson's approach to pixel shifting, which uses three 1080p LCD chips—one for each primary color. It puts only half as many pixels on screen as in a 4K (3,840-by-2,160) image, but between the limits of human visual acuity, which make it hard to see any difference at normal viewing distance, and a combination of a high-quality lens and sophisticated video processing, it actually delivers equal or better image detail than many projectors that put a 3,840-by-2,160 matrix on screen. In addition to top-tier detail, color accuracy, and contrast for anywhere near its price, it also offers sophisticated features that include substantial lens shift combined with a powered shift, focus, and zoom, to let you easily maintain the same image height when switching between movies with different aspect ratios. Who It's For The Pro Cinema 4050 is a strong contender for anyone who wants a projector for a traditional home theater with controlled lighting. But it's also bright enough, at 2,400 lumens, to stand up to ambient light in a family room, which makes it an equally good choice for more casual viewing. Keep in mind as well that the three-chip design means it can't show the rainbow artifacts that most single-chip DLP models show, which makes it particularly attractive to those who see the red/green/blue flashes easily and find them annoying. PROS Checks all the image-quality boxes: color accuracy, contrast, shadow detail, black level, and more

Epson's 4K Pro-UHD essentially matches the detail of true 4K resolution

Powered lens with memory for easy aspect ratio switching and placement flexibility

Supports HDR10 for movies on disc

Three-chip LCD design guarantees no rainbow artifacts

Brightness drop from 2D to 3D is less than most projectors' CONS No HLG HDR support SPECS Name Value Engine Type LCD Rated Brightness 2400 ANSI lumens Native Resolution Equivalent to 3840 by 2160 using Epson's 4K PRO-UHD technology Maximum Resolution 4096 by 2160 at 30Hz, Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces Ethernet Dimensions (HWD) 7.6 by 20.5 by 17.7 inches Weight 24.7 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs GET IT NOW $2,149.99 Amazon Learn More Epson Pro Cinema 4050 4K Pro-UHD Projector Review

BenQ HT3560 Best 4K Projector Home Theater Projector Below $2,000 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The BenQ HT3560 is an impressive contender for home theater viewing in a dark room. It delivers a high-quality image, with top-tier color accuracy, saturation, shadow detail, contrast, and sense of three dimensionality for the price. Plus, it offers 4K resolution; support for HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ (which builds on HDR10 to greatly lessen the need to manually adjust settings); and high enough brightness to deliver a watchable image even in ambient light. Beyond that, it adds a 1.3x zoom and modest vertical lens shift for easy installation, 3D support with DLP-Link glasses, and short enough lag times for all but the most serious gamers. It even includes highly usable onboard audio, which is an uncommon extra for a home theater projector. Who It's For The key potential issue for the HT3560 is that in our tests we saw rainbow artifacts—the red/green/blue flashes that any single-DLP-chip projector can show—more frequently than is typical. That makes the projector best suited to those who don't see these artifacts, or don't find them annoying. As with any DLP projector, if you're concerned about the issue, buy from a dealer who allows easy returns, so you can test it out for yourself. Otherwise, the BenQ HT3560 is a solid choice for its price class. PROS 4K resolution using TI's XPR fast-switch pixel shifting

Top-tier color accuracy for the price

1.3x zoom and modest vertical lens shift for easy installation

Low input lag is gamer-friendly CONS Default 3D mode has a slight yellow bias

Frequent (but fleeting) rainbow artifacts in testing SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 2200 ANSI lumens Native Resolution Equivalent to 3840 by 2160 using Epson's 4K PRO-UHD technology Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 HDR; Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces HDMI 2.0b, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Dimensions (HWD) 4.9 by 14.9 by 10.4 inches Weight 9.5 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs GET IT NOW $1,199.00 Amazon $1,999.99 Newegg Learn More BenQ HT3560 Review

BenQ TK860i Best 4K Home Entertainment Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The BenQ TK860i is designed for viewing in rooms with lights on, so it's not surprising that in our tests it delivered a highly watchable picture on a 90-inch screen in low to moderate levels of ambient light, and a watchable picture even on a bright day in a family room. More impressive is that in both our 1080p SDR and 4K HDR viewing tests in a dark room, it delivered top-tier color saturation, contrast, and sense of three dimensionality for a home entertainment projector. Plus, its color accuracy is more than acceptable by most standards. Additional features include an Android TV 11 dongle for streaming, quite usable onboard audio, 3D support, and reasonably low input lag for gaming. In short, the TK860i touches all the right bases on its way to scoring a home run. Who It's For The TK860i is the home entertainment projector to beat, and an obvious candidate for anyone who wants a projector for a family room or other room with ambient light, whether for streaming, watching movies or video from other sources, watching 3D content, or gaming. The one potential issue to keep in mind is rainbow artifacts—the red/green/blue flashes that any single-chip DLP projector can show. In our tests, they showed more often than is typical of today's models, but they were so fleeting that if you don't see them easily, you may not see them at all. PROS 4K resolution using TI's XPR fast-switch pixel shifting

Good shadow detail and contrast

Short lag times

1.3x zoom and modest vertical lens shift

Includes Android TV 11 dongle CONS Initial physical setup is difficult

Frequent rainbow artifacts in testing SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 3300 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 HDR; Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces HDMI 2.0b, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Dimensions (HWD) 5 by 15 by 10.4 inches Weight 9.25 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs GET IT NOW $1,299.00 Amazon Learn More BenQ TK860i Review

Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K Pro-UHD 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector Best Budget 4K Home Entertainment Projector 3.5 Good Why We Picked It Despite the "Gaming" in the long version of its name, the Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K Pro-UHD 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector is a far better candidate for home entertainment than for gaming. In our tests, it delivered good color accuracy and good shadow detail for both SDR and HDR, and—unlike much of the competition—handled HDR well enough for it to live up to its promise of looking better than its already good-quality SDR image. Key features include a 1.6x zoom lens and a vertical lens shift that can move the image up or down from the center position by 60% of the image height. This combination offers tremendous flexibility for placement: from a ceiling, to a low table, to a bookshelf at the back of the room. As icing on the cake, the HC 2350 comes with Epson's Android TV dongle, and thanks to its three-LCD-chip design, it's the lowest-cost model at this writing that can't produce rainbow artifacts—the red/green/blue flashes that single-chip DLP projectors tend to show. Who It's For Balanced against all the Home Cinema 2350's strong points is that although its input lag is suitable for casual gaming—at a measured 27.1 milliseconds for 1080p/60Hz input—it's too long for even moderately serious gamers, which is why we don't give it a high score for gaming. It also has a relatively high black level, which would matter for home theater viewing in a dark room. Fortunately, however, that isn't an issue for viewing in ambient light, which will wash out the black level with any projector. Home entertainment is all about viewing with lights on; and the 2350's 2,800-ISO-lumen rating lets it deliver a bright image that can stand up to ambient light. If home entertainment and casual gaming is what you plan to use the projector for, the 2350 can be a spot-on choice. PROS Solid out-of-box color accuracy

Image resolution equivalent to 4K

1.6x zoom lens for excellent positioning flexibility

Handles HDR well

Integrated Android TV 10 dongle CONS Relatively long input lag for a gaming-minded model

Only one free HDMI port (second port used by Android dongle)

No 3D support SPECS Name Value Engine Type LCD Rated Brightness 2800 ISO Lumens (Equivalent to ANSI) Native Resolution Equivalent to 3840 by 2160 using Epson's 4K PRO-UHD technology Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 Inputs and Interfaces HDMI, USB (Power and service only), Wi-Fi (in Android TV dongle) Dimensions (HWD) 4.8 by 13.1 by 10.9 inches Weight 9 lbs Warranty 2 years All Specs GET IT NOW $1,092.94 Amazon Learn More Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K Pro-UHD 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector Review

BenQ X3000i Best 4K Gaming Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked it As the former flagship model in BenQ's Immersive Gaming Series, the BenQ X3000i is an excellent 4K gaming projector. We're continuing to recommend it as a top pick for now, because although BenQ has already launched its replacement (the X3100i), the X3000i remains available from many retailers. It supports both HDR10 and HLG HDR; offers a 3,000-ANSI-lumen LED light source; and houses a pair of 5-watt stereo speakers that can fill a large family room with high-quality sound. It features three predefined variations on game mode, which tweak both image and audio for the type of game each is named for: first-person shooter, role-playing, and sports games. And it offers state-of-the-art short input lag. We measured it at 16.7 milliseconds (ms) for 4K/60Hz and essentially the same for 1080p/60Hz; and at 8.7ms for 1080p/120Hz—all of which are consistent with the rated 4.2ms at 240Hz. Who It's For Who's the X3000i for? In a word: gamers. In two words: serious gamers. As with any gaming projector, you can use it for movies and video, too, and it even comes with an Android TV 10.0 streaming stick to make that easy. But BenQ says the X3000i's video is tuned to optimize the look of HDR when using game consoles as opposed to, say, Blu-ray players. Plus, features include the convenience of a dedicated button on the remote to rotate through the three game modes easily. If you're a gamer, in short, the X3000i was designed with you in mind. PROS 4K (3,840 by 2,160) resolution

Bright LED light source (rated 3,000 ANSI lumens)

Very short input lag

Three paired video and audio modes for three categories of gaming

Includes Android TV 10 dongle, controlled by projector remote CONS Wi-Fi is sole network connection option

Prone to rainbow artifacts

Some tricky assembly may be required SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 3000 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 HDR; Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces hdmi 2.0 (HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (in Android TV dongle), Wi-Fi Direct Dimensions (HWD) 7.8 by 10.2 by 10.7 inches Weight 14.1 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs GET IT NOW $2,370.28 Amazon Learn More BenQ X3000i Review

Optoma UHD55 Best Lamp-Based 4K Projector for Home Entertainment and Gaming 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It Most gaming projectors can serve reasonably well for home entertainment, too, and most home entertainment projectors can handle gaming, but the Optoma UHD55 stands out among 4K models for handling both well enough to be a top-tier choice for either one if that's all you care about. Specifically designed for both gaming and home entertainment, it offers 4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) on screen (using a DLP chip equipped with TI's fast-switch pixel shifting) and a bright-enough image to stand up to ambient light. It also supports HDR10 and HLG HDR; delivers good color accuracy, contrast, and shadow detail straight out of the box; and offers full HD 3D support and built-in streaming features. For gaming, it features state-of-the-art short input lag. The projector is rated at 4.2ms for 1080p/240Hz; we measured it at 16.9ms for 4K/60Hz and 1080p/60Hz, and at roughly half that (just 8.6ms) at 1080p/120Hz, all consistent with the rating. Who It's For The UHD55 is of obvious interest to gamers who need fast reaction time for first-person shooter or sports games. It's an equally good pick for a family room as a TV replacement or for watching movies. And if you're looking for a projector for enjoying both gaming and home entertainment on a big screen, it could be your ideal choice. Its 4K HDR output—for movies or games—is especially worth putting eyes on. PROS 4K UHD resolution

Full HD 3D

HDR10 and HLG HDR support

Bright enough for a room with ambient light

Good out-of-box color accuracy

Short input lag CONS Only one of the two HDMI ports offers the short input lag

Limited number of streaming apps SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 3600 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPS fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 60Hz, HDR; Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces HDMI, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Dimensions (HWD) 4.7 by 12.4 x 10.6 inches Weight 8.6 lbs Warranty 1 year All Specs GET IT NOW $1,249.00 Amazon Learn More Optoma UHD55 Review See Also Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K Pro-UHD Laser Projector Review

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector Best Ultra Short Throw 4K Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked it The Epson LS800 takes the key advantage of a UST projector a step farther—or closer, really—by offering the shortest throw we've yet seen. It will let you place the projector where it can fill a 120-inch wall-mounted screen without having to pull the furniture it's resting on away from the wall. Beyond that, it offers a laser light source with 4,000-ANSI-lumen brightness, a three-LCD design that guarantees that it can't show rainbow artifacts, a high-quality image with good color accuracy and contrast, and the shortest input lag we've yet seen for a 4K UST projector. It's just a few milliseconds longer than today's best gaming projectors at a measured 20.4 milliseconds (ms) for 4K/60Hz input, 21.4ms for 1080p/60Hz, and 11.7ms for 1080p/120Hz. It even offers a stereo audio system that amounts to a built-in soundbar, with two 5-watt speakers and a 10-watt subwoofer. Who It's For The LS800 doesn't support 3D and doesn't offer options that allow a full calibration, which means you'll have to look elsewhere if either feature is essential to you. For anyone else looking for a TV replacement, it's a sterling choice, thanks to its excellent image quality out of the box and both its notably short input lag for gaming and a notably short throw even for a UST projector. And for those who can't abide rainbow artifacts, the fact that it can't show them will be enough by itself to make it strong contender. PROS Bright laser-phosphor light source

Three-chip LCD design means no rainbow artifacts

Fully integrated Android TV

Short input lag for gaming

Good sound quality CONS No Ethernet port; streaming requires Wi-Fi

No 3D support SPECS Name Value Engine Type LCD Rated Brightness 4000 ISO Lumens (Equivalent to ANSI) Native Resolution Equivalent to 3840 by 2160 using Epson's 4K PRO-UHD technology Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 60Hz, HDR Inputs and Interfaces HDMI 2.0, USB Dimensions (HWD) 6.2 by 27.4 by 13.4 inches Weight 27.6 lbs Warranty 2 years All Specs GET IT NOW $3,423.04 Amazon $3,499.99 Best Buy Learn More Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector Review

Hisense C1 Laser Mini Projector Best Room-to-Room 4K Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The Hisense C1 is one of the first 4K room-to room portables to support Dolby Vision, a key variation on HDR that has several advantages over the much more common HDR10 and HLG (which this projector also supports). More important, it offers good color accuracy, contrast, and shadow detail, plus a low-enough black level in dark scenes to retain all of the dramatic visual impact they were meant to have. It accomplished all of this in our tests in a dark room with both Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as plain old SDR. Rated at 1,600 ANSI lumens, the C1 was also bright enough in our tests for an 80-inch image to stand up to a bright day in a family room with lots of windows. And like most models in its category, it offers a good-enough onboard sound system that you probably won't feel any need to connect an external one. Who It's For The C1 is a top potential pick for almost anyone who wants a projector to carry easily from room to room or set up permanently for casual viewing. The exceptions are 3D aficionados, since it doesn't offer 3D, and serious gamers, since its input lag is suitable for casual gaming only. Its high-quality image straight out of the box makes it a great choice for anyone who doesn't want to spend time finding the right settings, while its wealth of settings options makes it an equally good choice for perfectionists who want to fine-tune the image to taste. PROS 4K resolution on screen

Supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision

Smart TV features

Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity CONS No 3D support

Shows more frequent rainbow artifacts than some competitors SPECS Name Value Engine Type Laser Scanning Rated Brightness 2300 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 60Hz Inputs and Interfaces HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Dimensions (HWD) 7.1 by 9.7 by 8.5 inches Weight 10.1 lbs Warranty 1 year All Specs GET IT NOW $1,697.97 Amazon Learn More Hisense C1 Laser Mini Projector Review

JMGO N1 Ultra Best Room-to-Room and Beyond 4K Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The 4K JMGO N1 Ultra's two key features are a triple-laser light source and a mount with two gimbals—one each for horizontal and vertical positioning. The red, green, and blue lasers deliver a color gamut (range of colors) rated at 110% of BT.2020 (aka Rec.2020), the standard for ultra-high-definition (4K UHD) TVs. The gimbals can pivot the projector on its mount by 135 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally to let you point it exactly where you need to in mere seconds. We found the projector easy to adjust with one hand and stable enough to stay put when let go. It also comes with a carrying case. The N1 Ultra delivers good image quality, support for both HDR10 and HLG HDR, integrated Android TV 11 for streaming, and a robust audio system built around a pair of 10-watt speakers. Gamers should note that we measured the input lag at 35.1 milliseconds, which is suitable for casual gaming only. Who It's For The N1 Ultra's gimbal mount enhances portability by speeding up setup, which makes the projector a particularly good choice if you expect to move it frequently, whether from room to room, to the backyard and back, or elsewhere. Similarly, the carrying case—a rare extra for room-to-room portables—makes it a good choice if you need to move the projector longer distances safely. PROS 4K resolution on screen

Supports HDR10 and HLG HDR

Includes integrated Android TV 11 for streaming

Good audio quality CONS Connects for streaming by Wi-Fi only; no Ethernet

Full HD 3D did not work with a Blu-ray player in our tests SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 2200 CVIA Lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 60Hz Inputs and Interfaces Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Thumb Drive Dimensions (HWD) 9.3 by 9.5 by 8 inches Weight 10 lbs Warranty 1 year All Specs GET IT NOW $2,299.00 Amazon $1,990.98 Newegg Learn More JMGO N1 Ultra Review

BenQ GP500 Best 3D Room-to-Room Projector 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The BenQ GP500 earned among the highest scores of any 4K room-to-room portable we've tested to date for both SDR and HDR10 picture quality, and it handled 3D nicely as well. For both SDR and HDR input, it delivered good color accuracy, contrast, and shadow detail in our tests, and a solid sense of three dimensionality. For actual 3D input, it didn't show any crosstalk, and kept the 3D-motion artifacts that are typical for 3D projectors down to just a hint. The onboard audio uses a DSP and four 5-watt chamber speakers, or drivers, with one in each of the projector's four corners. This creates a 360-degree sound field that delivers both enough volume to fill a large family room, and enough quality to do without an external sound system. Who It's For The GP500 is a solid short-list choice whether you need a 4K projector to carry from room to room or for permanent installation in your family room. It offers suitable brightness, at a rated 1,500 ANSI lumens; a high-quality image in our tests for SDR, HDR10 and 3D; and high-quality audio as well. The combination makes it a strong contender for anyone who wants a 4K projector and an eminently usable sound system in a single compact unit. PROS 4K native resolution

Supports full HD 3D

Impressive sound quality and volume

Supports HDR and handles it well

Sterling image quality straight out of the box

Comes with Android TV 10 for streaming, controlled by projector remote CONS Wi-Fi-only; no Ethernet port

Moderate brightness level limits image size SPECS Name Value Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 1500 ANSI lumens Native Resolution 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting Maximum Resolution 3840 by 2160 60Hz, HDR; Full HD 3D Inputs and Interfaces HDMI, USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimensions (HWD) 10.5 by 10.2 by 7.2 inches Weight 11.9 lbs Warranty 3 years All Specs GET IT NOW $999.00 Amazon Learn More BenQ GP500 Review

Buying Guide: The Best 4K Projectors for 2024

Understanding Native Resolution: Must My Projector Have a True 4K Chip?

Native resolution—the actual number of pixels that are physically on a chip—is a big deal for lower-resolution projectors. A model with a 1,280-by-720-pixel chip can accept a 1080p (1,920-by-1,080-pixel) signal and down-convert it to a 720p image on screen. But no matter how high-quality its lens, the resulting image will have a softer focus than an otherwise identical projector with a 1080p chip. The same is not true, however, for 4K projectors. That's partly because of a trick called "pixel shifting," and partly because there are limits to human visual acuity (even if you don't need glasses).

Almost all projectors that offer a 4K image or its equivalent and cost less than about $4,000 use one of two pixel-shifting techniques. The majority are based on 1080p DLP chips that use TI's XPR fast-switch pixel shifting. This technology breaks each 4K frame into four sets of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, then displays all four sets on screen one at a time, shifting the pixels' position between each set. Your eye integrates all four sets into a single 4K image.

At this writing, the only projectors in this price range that use a different pixel-shifting technology are Epson's 4K Pro-UHD models. The Epson scheme is available in two versions, both of which use three 1080p LCD chips. The newest, and more expensive, 4K Pro-UHD models also deliver four sets of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels to the screen for each frame, much like DLP-based models. The older version of the technology, still available in less-expensive models, puts two sets of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels on the screen per frame.

By sheer pixel count, the older, more affordable version of Epson's approach is only half of 4K. But surprisingly, it delivers image resolution—in the sense of ability to resolve detail—that's indistinguishable from models based on TI's pixel shifting. One reason is that your perception of image sharpness and detail depends on other factors besides pixel count, including contrast, lens quality, and video processing, which Epson's Pro-UHD technology takes advantage of. Another reason is that your eyes may be wonders of nature's engineering, but they aren't exactly the James Webb Space Telescope—there's only so much detail you can see.

Sit far enough back from a screen, and you won't be able to tell the difference between a 4K image and VGA (640-by-480-pixel) resolution. An eagle might, but the human visual system can't. As you get closer, the differences between resolution levels get easier to discern, but you'd have to be closer to the screen than recommended for any given screen size to spot any difference between an image produced by a TI XPR-based projector and the original version of Epson 4K Pro-UHD technology—at least for screen sizes typical for home use. So when shopping for a 4K projector, don't let the difference in pixel count between those two choices affect your decision.

That said, you might or might not see the difference between either of those approaches and the newer version of Epson's 4K Pro-UHD, depending on how good your eyesight is and where you prefer sitting within the recommended range for the image size—closer to or farther from the screen. Also keep in mind that for models that use either version of Epson's approach, other factors besides the pixel count also add to your perception of sharpness and image detail.

Somewhat tangentially, note that the term "4K," which for TVs more or less universally means 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, is actually defined to include other resolutions, such as the 4,096 by 2,160 pixels used in digital cinema. However, prices for projectors with those variations start at well above $4,000 for current models, making them significantly less affordable than the projectors we're focusing on here.

Do I Need HDR in a 4K Projector?

As you may already know, the improved image quality of 4K TVs over 1080p models depends not only on quadrupled resolution but even more on the shift from standard dynamic range (SDR) to high dynamic range (HDR), which was introduced along with 4K. Unfortunately, current projectors simply can't produce the peak brightness required by HDR, unless you make the image so small that you lose the inherent projector advantage of delivering a much larger image than any similarly priced TV or other display. Many have trouble delivering suitably dark blacks, as well. As a result, although many 4K projectors offer HDR support, some don't support it at all, and some of those that do don't handle it well. That said, while some older models produced HDR images that you wouldn't want to watch, the issue for more recent models that don't handle HDR well is more often that the image is watchable, but lower quality overall than the SDR image from the same projector.

If you're buying a projector for business presentations or education, and you want 4K resolution so you can show more detailed line graphics or make small text more readable, poor HDR handling or a lack of HDR won't matter. In most situations, it won't be an issue even if you include video in your presentations or show an occasional film in your classroom.

For home theater use and TV replacement, a projector with HDR support is better than one without it, at least in theory, but the quality of HDR varies so much between projectors that you need to confirm from an independent source how well it actually works. That's why we cover HDR quality separately from SDR quality in our reviews.

Which HDR Formats Should I Get in My 4K Projector?

There are several HDR formats. To take advantage of any of them, your projector must specifically support it, which means that before buying a projector you need to check which HDR formats it supports and make sure they include those used by the image sources you want to watch.

The most common format for projectors is HDR10, which is the version on discs and is also widely supported by streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Many projectors also support Hybrid Log Gamma, better known as HLG HDR or just HLG. Although less common among image sources than HDR10, it's becoming more popular—it's currently supported by YouTube, for example.

An up-and-coming format is HDR10+, which is currently supported for a small selection of material on Amazon Prime, for example. This builds on HDR10, both improving image quality and eliminating some of the manual adjustment HDR10 requires when switching from one image source to another. A fourth format, Dolby Vision, is common in TVs, supported by several major streaming services for at least some content, and available in a small but growing number of projectors.

How Bright Is Bright Enough in a 4K Projector?

The easiest way to know whether a projector offers sufficient brightness for your needs is to read some reviews of it. Ours discuss the usable image sizes we found to deliver the best image quality in different lighting conditions. They also mention the screen size and type of setting (dark home theater, conference room, family room with ambient light) the projector is best suited for. (For more about screens, check out our guide to finding the right screen for your projector.)

It's possible to calculate the exact brightness you need for SDR images. However, it takes some math and depends on enough variables that there isn't room to detail the process here. Briefly, the variables include screen size; ambient light level, which determines how bright an image you need; and screen gain, which is the ability of some screen materials to boost image brightness by reflecting more light toward the viewing area.

As a point of reference, using the most common recommendation for SDR brightness in a dark room, 500 ANSI lumens is bright enough to light up a 100-inch diagonal, 1.0-gain screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. In the low-to-moderate level of ambient light in a typical family room at night, you'd need 1,200 lumens for the same screen size. For the brighter light of an office, you'd need 1,500 lumens.

Keep in mind that the best image quality almost always comes at a lower brightness than the projector's rating (or its brightest available mode if the projector doesn't live up to its rating). A good rule of thumb is that the mode you'll want to use will usually be 40% to 50% as bright as the brightest mode. There is no widely accepted standard for how bright an image needs to be for HDR viewing, however, which makes it impossible to make broad recommendations for how bright a projector has to be. Some people recommend HDR brightness levels for dark rooms that almost everyone agrees would be too bright for SDR viewing. Others disagree, but still suggest levels near the top of the range for SDR.

These differences of opinion are due both to subjective preferences and to variations in how HDR is implemented from one projector to the next. As a practical matter, unless you can test a projector for yourself, reviews like PCMag's are your best source of information for deciding whether a given projector's HDR image is bright enough for your needs. Pay particular attention to descriptions of HDR image brightness as distinct from SDR brightness, and whether the HDR image is suitably bright at the same image size used for SDR, or seems darker overall.

Should I Get a Portable 4K Projector?

At this writing, there are no palmtop or pico projectors with 4K resolution, and none that works on battery power. The most portable 4K model we've seen is at the high end of the mini projector range, but only if you stretch the definition of "mini" to just under 4 pounds, and that model is now out of production.

On the other hand, it's easy to find "room-to-room" portable 4K projectors, which are just a few pounds heavier. Too bulky for briefcases or backpacks, they're suitable for carrying from one room to another or to the backyard (with an extension cord) for an outdoor movie night. Some even include built-in handles.

What Display Technology Should I Get in a 4K Projector?

As mentioned earlier, there are currently only two display technology options for affordable 4K and 4K-equivalent projectors: DLP (what most manufacturers use) and LCD (from Epson). The key advantage for DLP models is price: Among projectors with similar features and image quality, DLP units tend to cost less. In addition, DLP is currently your only choice for a less-expensive entry-level or portable projector.

A key advantage of LCD technology is the same for 4K as for 1080p: It can't produce rainbow artifacts. These red/green/blue flashes come from using a single chip for all three primary colors and rotating through the colors in sequence. LCD projectors (except for a few lower-resolution portables) use three chips rather than one, which lets them project all three primary colors on the screen at once.

Some DLP projectors are more prone to showing rainbow artifacts than others, and some people see these artifacts more readily than others, so you may or may not see them with any given DLP model. For business and education applications, most viewers will consider occasional rainbow artifacts at least tolerable for presentations. Whether you'll consider them an issue for home entertainment or home theater depends on how often you see them with a given projector, and whether you're annoyed by or don't mind them.

If you don't see these artifacts or don't find them bothersome, more power to you. However, some people see them so easily and find them so distracting that they can't enjoy watching videos or movies with most DLP projectors. If you're in this group, you definitely want a three-chip LCD model.

If you can tolerate some rainbows but not too many, you may or may not be happy with any given DLP projector. Our reviews always mention whether we saw these artifacts and, if so, how often. But because you may see them either more or less easily than we do, we suggest that if you're bothered by rainbow artifacts or don't know if you are, you should try to buy from a dealer who allows easy returns without a restocking fee, so you can test the projector out for yourself.

Which Type of Light Source Is Best in a 4K Projector?

More and more projectors today use solid-state light sources, meaning LEDs or lasers, but some advantages remain for traditional lamps. (Plenty of projectors still use them.)

For the best possible image quality in a dark room, a well-designed home theater projector with a lamp will deliver darker black levels than the vast majority of models with a solid-state light source, as well as better contrast, which translates to more visually dramatic dark scenes. The darker blacks make a significant difference only when viewing in a dark room, which largely eliminates this advantage if you're buying a projector for office or classroom use, or for home entertainment in a room with ambient light.

Another advantage of traditional lamps is that they cost less than LEDs and lasers, so a lamp-based projector will be less expensive than an otherwise identical solid-state model. However, if you keep the projector long enough to need one or more lamp replacements, your total cost of ownership may be about the same. When comparing a less expensive lamp-based projector to a more costly one with an LED or laser light source, be sure to check the cost of replacement lamps—often as much as $300 or more—as well as how often you'll need to replace them.

The primary advantages of solid-state light sources are their longer life and slower loss of brightness as they age. A typical lamp will lose about 25% of its brightness over the first 500 hours of use, then continue to lose brightness more slowly until it needs replacement. Both LEDs and lasers will pretty much last for the life of the projector—with rated light source lifetimes of 20,000 to 30,000 hours. They also lose brightness as they age, but the rate of loss is closer to a straight line. That means they retain more than 75% of their original brightness considerably longer than lamps do, both in terms of hours of use and percentage of lifespan.

What about choosing between LEDs and lasers? LED projectors are more likely to have oversaturated color, but not all models have that problem. Similarly, lasers allow higher brightness levels, but the ranges for the two overlap, and there's no reason to ignore LED-based models in that overlapping range. So don't make assumptions based on the technology. Just pick a projector with good color accuracy and the brightness you need.

Note that when comparing projector brightness, you should limit your comparisons to ANSI or the equivalent ISO lumen ratings. There is no standard for LED lumens, which makes comparisons meaningless. You may also see some brightness ratings using CVIA lumens, a relatively new spec defined by the China Video Industry Association. CVIA is not directly comparable to ANSI or ISO, but if done correctly, it should be a lower number than ANSI or ISO lumen rating for the same projector.

Is the Projector's Input Lag Short Enough for Gaming?

Input lag, measured in milliseconds (ms), is the amount of time between when a projector receives a video frame and when it shows up on your screen. If you're making a business or classroom presentation or watching movies and videos, even a long lag won't matter. If you're building a flight simulator or projecting a first-person shooter game, a shorter lag can make the difference between surviving to the next frame or not.

The input lag for any given projector will vary with its resolution and refresh rate (how many times per second the image is redrawn). Doubling the refresh rate will often cut the lag in half. However, a projector capable of a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution will likely be limited to 60Hz at 4K, andan input lag that's four times as long. For current gaming projectors with the shortest available input lag, that translates to slightly longer than 4ms at 1080p/240Hz and 16ms at 4K/60Hz.

Obviously, the input lag that matters to you is the onefor the resolution and refresh rate you plan to use. Hardcore gamers should look for input lag measurements of no more than 17ms at their desired settings. Casual gamers may be comfortable with lag up to 50ms, or even a bit more. In either case, a shorter lag time is always better.

Do I Need External Audio in a 4K Projector?

For a long time, the conventional wisdom for projectors (inside the business, as well as among users) was that people who need high-quality or high-volume audio are going to use external soundbars or speakers, so there's little point in trying to build a deluxe sound system into the projector itself. For that reason, the best home theater projectors traditionally don't have any onboard audio.

Most projectors designed for business or education, by contrast, include an audio system, but in many cases it's just a convenience feature with volume far too low for the size of the room the projector is likely to be used in. Sound quality is usually tolerable, but rarely better than that. If you're buying a projector for these applications, be sure to check for both audio quality and volume.

Recently, manufacturers have begun to target some projectors specifically as TV replacements, adding audio systems in those designs to match the intended task. The two categories of 4K projectors most likely to offer better than merely decent onboard sound systems are ultra short throw (UST) laser projectors and room-to-room portables.

The UST models, which are often billed as TV replacements or laser TVs, are typically a size and shape that makes it easy to add what amounts to a built-in soundbar on the side facing viewers. Room-to-room portables, most weighing roughly 6 to 9 pounds, often have a nearly cubical shape, with enough room inside the box for surprisingly high-quality audio.

So, Which 4K Projector Should I Buy?

The good news is that the number of affordable 4K projectors is climbing quickly, making it ever easier to find one that fits your needs and budget. Our favorites listed here, both above and below, with links to detailed reviews, are the best 4K or 4K-equivalent models we've tested for various usage cases and price ranges, and are an excellent starting point for your search.