The best AirPods and AirPods Pro 2 accessories for 2022 | Digital Trends (2024)

It might seem strange to buy accessories for something that is already an accessory, but when you consider that the AirPods 3and AirPods Pro are going to set you back at least $200 for true wireless earbud freedom, any accessories — from cases and covers to chargers and more — that can extend their life and help you get the most bang for your buck should be more than welcome. But there's a wide world of AirPods accessories out there, so we've waded through them to bring you this list of some of the best you can buy right now.

Note: With the arrival of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple has discontinued the original AirPods Pro. That's why our picks on the list are for the second-generation model. Many accessories may work with both the first-gen Pro and the Pro 2, but some may not, so always check your model if necessary.

Comply Foam Earbud Tips for AirPods Pro

Memory foam ear tips for a perfect fit

Pros Available in three sizes

Secure and stay in place

They fit in the charging case Cons May not be perfect for everyone

The second-gen AirPods Pro (aka AirPods Pro 2) upgraded the ear tip experience by including an extra size option (now four in total), but they don’t work for everyone — and even if they do fit, they may not be comfortable, or they may slip out when you get sweaty. These foam earbud tips from Comply are designed to address all these issues. They are an assorted collection of foam tips made with expanding memory foam that’s designed to stay in your ear no matter what. They are also small enough that you can keep them on the AirPods Pro 2 when they are in the charging case!

Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case

Next-level protection

Pros Lightweight but tough

Fingerprint-resistant

Friendly for pockets Cons Case can sometimes slip off

The Wireless Charging Case that comes bundled with the AirPods Pro 2 isn’t the most durable thing in the world, chipping or even cracking after a drop or two. What can we butter-fingered individuals do to stop our shiny new AirPods Wireless Charging Case from looking like it’s been through the wringer? Enter the Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case.

Constructed from silicone, with a slim and lightweight profile for pocket-friendliness, Spigen’s Rugged Armor AirPods Pro 2 Case is pretty much an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Suit for the Wireless Charging Case, creating a shock-absorbent, scratch-resistant barrier between the dangerous outside world and the fragile Wireless Charging Case within. It even has a slot to attach a carabiner — and it shouldn’t interfere with your wireless charging pad, either!

Incase Lanyard for AirPods Pro 2

Best lanyard for the latest AirPods

Pros Fits on AirPods Pro 2 charging case

Integrated clip

Soft, durable braiding Cons Doesn't offer any direct protection for the case

Lanyards are one of the most commonly sought-after accessories for AirPods, helping you to protect models from accidental slips and unsteady grips. While some of our AirPods Pro 2 cases come with carabiners or lanyard attachments, this version from Incase is designed to work with the AirPods Pro 2 charging case itself. The brand can be worn around your wrist or looped around a wide variety of objects for safekeeping. It’s also integrated with a handy clip for attaching the case to straps or other objects while still displaying your shiny new charging case.

Elago Silicone Protective AirPods Pro 2 Case

Best budget AirpPods Pro 2 case

Pros Affordably priced

Minimalist and lightweight

Protects from scratches, bumps, and drops Cons Doesn't offer hard-shell protection

If you’re in the market for something a bit cheaper and maybe not as austere, look no further than Elago’s Silicone Protective AirPods Pro 2 Case. It isn’t quite as durable as the Spigen, but you can bet your bottom dollar this will stop your Wireless Charging Case from wearing, chipping, and fading over time — just what the average Joe (or Jill) needs.

The minimalist, one-texture design is a lot more appropriate for the average consumer who’s just looking to protect their Wireless Charging Case from the odd knock, bump, and drop. It’s also available in multiple colors from black to lavender, making it the more attractive option for both women and children alike, versus Spigen’s military-style aesthetic.

Twelve South AirFly Pro for AirPods or AirPods Pro 2

Great connection dongle for frequent flyers

Pros Small and ultra-portable

3.5mm connectivity for use on most planes

Car stereo compatibility

Can connect two pairs of earphones Cons Nothing we could find

Your AirPods can work easily with anything Apple, and their Bluetooth capabilities allow them to connect to a much wider array of devices — but sometimes that’s not enough. The AirFly Pro is a small transmitter designed to fit into any 3.5mm jack, where it picks up audio and generates a Bluetooth signal that your AirPods Pro (and any other Bluetooth earbuds) can pick up. It also works with the AirPods Max!

The Pro supports up to two different headphone connections, has a 16-hour battery, and comes with a unique aux-in mode that allows you to connect your phone to a compatible car stereo system. Otherwise, you can use the adapter on the plane, at the gym, and anywhere else you can still find devices that don’t support Bluetooth. Note that the adapter comes with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for AirPods Pro 2

Best multi-device charging solution

Pros Centralized charging for multiple devices

Can charge through an add-on case for your charger

Sleek design Cons Only available in white and black

While you can always plug your AirPods Pro 2 into a wall charger, it’s much more convenient to simply drop them onto a compatible wireless charger. This Qi-standard Belkin station is one of our favorites because it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro 2 (or most other AirPods cases) all at the same time, a perfect fit for those invested in the Apple ecosystem or those who frequently use the Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

iPhones charge at 7.5 watts, and the Watch and AirPods charge at 5 watts. It’s also designed to charge through thin cases so you don’t have to worry about taking your iPhone out of its case. It’s easily one of the best solutions for big Apple fans who want a central location to set down their devices and charge them up fast.

Twelve South AirSnap leather case for AirPods

Best for the style-conscious

Pros Firm snap to keep things secure

Available in several colors, as well as non-leather options

Clips on to bags and backpacks Cons A bit expensive

If you’re looking for a stylish case that will keep your AirPods safe while looking great, Twelve South has the solution: This full-grain leather case is available in a variety of shades to match your current accessories. It has a clip, so you can easily attach it to a bag or case, and a snap-on enclosure to keep your AirPods from slipping out. There are also spaces made for charging the AirPods while in the case and seeing the indicator light so you don’t miss anything.

Pelican Protector for AirPods 3

Add waterproofing to your AirPods

Pros Waterproof up to 3 feet for 30 mins

MagSafe compatible

Tough as nails

Lightning cable accessiblity Cons Only one color

Not too stylish

If you have the AirPods 3, you may want some protection for that newly-designed case as well. This Pelican case is particularly good at defending the AirPods 3 against the elements with its IPX7 water resistance and military-grade drop protection. The rubber case is also designed with MicroPel antimicrobial protection to help prevent germs from developing in the grip tracks. It comes with a small loop and carabiner so you can attach it to pretty much anything. Plus, it’s guaranteed to work with wireless charging devices and has an accessible port opening if you prefer to use a cable.

Twelve South AirFly Duo for AirPods

A jetsetters dream for AirPods

Pros Use your AirPods with in-flight entertainment systems

Compact and easy to use

20-hour battery life Cons Expensive

One of the biggest draws of the AirPods is that they aren’t wired like so many earbuds in the past have been. But just because Apple’s technology has advanced far enough to not need cords on your headphones doesn’t mean every piece of technology in your life has as well. The Twelve South AirFly Duo is our favorite option for creating a wired connection with your AirPods, whether you want to use them for in-flight entertainment or with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth for whatever reason. With a whopping 20-hour battery, this transmitter also will let you use your AirPods with your Nintendo Switch.

Spigen Teka RA100 AirPods Strap

Never lose an AirPod again

Pros Lightweight and minimalist

Inexpensive

Portable Cons Easy to lose

If you don’t want to worry about losing your wireless earbuds, going back to basics can be a great solution. The Spigen AirPods Strap is the least expensive item on our list, costing only $11. You will get high efficiency at the lowest possible cost without detracting from quality and durability. This smart accessory keeps your earbuds together wherever you put the strap: around your neck, in your pocket, or in the void that is your backpack. The cord is also much thinner than most of the competition and will blend in nicely with your AirPods.

Satechi USB-C AirPods Charging Dock

Wireless AirPods charging on your laptop

Pros Super-portable design

Compatible with AirPods Pro, 3, 2, and 1 Cons None that we could find

Recent models of AirPod charging cases are now compatible with wireless chargers. Wireless charging is beneficial for AirPods because setting them down on a pad is a simple step, and you can put the charger in an easy-access area. That way, your AirPods always have enough juice. That brings us to this innovative Satechi dock: a mini wireless charger explicitly designed for AirPods. You can connect it to your computer with a USB-C connection for a rapid charge, and its tiny size makes it perfect for toting around in your laptop bag. There’s also a handy indicator light that tells you when the case is fully charged and ready to go — plus the grooves around the mini-charger ensure your AirPods don’t slip off.

Apple MagSafe Charger

For the Apple purist

Pros Reasonably priced

Charges iPhones as well as AirPods Cons There are cheaper options available

The AirPods 3 support easy wireless charging, which makes them a perfect fit for Apple’s MagSafe charger. While the MagSafe can attach to the back of the latest iPhones, it can also sit at your desk or bedside as a compact wireless charging disk that’s the perfect spot to place your AirPods case for a quick charge-up. It’s not the only MagSafe accessory you can find, but it’s affordable and versatile if you are managing both an iPhone and your AirPods.

