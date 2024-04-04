The best AirPods cases of 2022 for ultimate protection | Digital Trends (2024)

Your AirPods case does a great job of charging, connecting, and protecting your AirPods — it deserves a little protection of its own. AirPod cases make it easier to carry your AirPods around in the charging case while also adding protection against dust, rain, accidental drops, and so on.

The best cases also have openings so you can continue to use important AirPod features, like wireless charging. We’ve even made sure to include picks for every AirPod generation, starting with the AirPods 3!

Nomad Modern Leather Case for AirPods 3

Pros Quality Horween leather

Microfiber lining

Lanyard attachment

LED indicator shines through the case Cons Doesn't come with its own strap

This sleek leather case is a perfect fit for your new AirPods 3 without sacrificing any style. Made from quality American Horween leather, the case is available in several natural shades and is intended to develop a traditional leather patina, wearing even better over time. Inside, you’ll find a microfiber lining that's soft on your AirPods' case, while outside, there’s a minimalistic lanyard attachment for hooking the case however you please (you’ll need to get your own compatible strap). Like most of our picks, there’s also a gap for the charging port and a small “light pipe” so you can still see the LED indicator light for things like charging status.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for AirPods 3

Dbrand Grip Case for AirPods 3

Pros Grippable surface

Impact resistance

Comes with matching lanyard Cons The detachment process is complex

As pretty as AirPods cases are au naturel, they’re kind of slippery, especially if your hands are damp or sweaty. This Dbrand Grip Case solves that problem with a 2mm layer made with microscopic ridges to prevent any accidental drops. And if the worst does happen, the case offers military-grade impact resistance — while still being entirely compatible with wireless chargers like Apple’s MagSafe. There’s also a matching lanyard for attaching the case to any handy hook or loop. Oh, and there’s even a small section over the setup button that can be depressed to activate the button — something not all cases include.

Dbrand Grip Case for AirPods 3

Case-Mate Pelican Case for AirPods 3

Pros Waterproof design

Drop protection

Detachable carabiner Cons Texture may not be for everyone

Are you worried about how your AirPods 3 will survive the elements? Case-Mate’s case has an extra-durable design that includes IPX7 waterproofing, which means the case can be submerged entirely in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes at a time without it — or your AirPods inside — suffering any damage. It also has military-grade drop protection and comes with a detachable carabiner for hooking it to whatever you want to make drops less likely. The case material is designed with antimicrobial qualities to make it harder for germs and bacteria to survive on it, too. Plus, it works perfectly with MagSafe and wireless chargers.

Case-Mate Pelican Case for AirPods 3

Twelve South AirSnap Pro

Pros Full-grain leather case

Several color options

Strap and pack included Cons Maybe a bit pricey

Your AirPods Pro deserve high-end protection, and Twelve South is one of the best brands to visit for cases like this. This beautiful, full-grain leather case buttons down to protect your Pro case entirely and comes in several colors to match your accessories. The package includes a slim carrying strap that hooks onto the case, as well as a clip for a shorter connection to bags or cases. Despite the high-quality leather design, the case works well with wireless charging and includes spaces for both the indicator light and cable charging.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro

Spigen Rugged Armor for AirPods Pro

Pros Carbon fiber-inspired design

Durable shock absorption

Affordable Cons Complex installation that makes removal difficult

Spigen’s excellent protective cases notch another win with this AirPods Pro model, which can withstand rugged activities. The carbon fiber style looks beautiful and offers excellent shock absorption to protect against all kinds of drops. There’s also a small loop for attaching a keyring, carabiner, or other accessories. Installation is a bit more complex for this case — be sure to use the included adhesive tape for a secure fit, and try not to remove the case entirely unless you absolutely have to.

Spigen Rugged Armor for AirPods Pro

Catalyst Skin for AirPods 1 and 2

Pros IP67 resistance rating

Detachable carabiner

A variety of color options Cons Design isn't quite as durable as some other options

Older generations of AirPods deserve great protection, too. This slim case has impact resistance to help it survive drops from up to 1 meter, and it can resist scratches as well as keep dust out. The IP67 waterproof rating also means you won’t have to worry about the case getting wet or even falling in the water. A detachable carabiner is also included. The combination makes it a perfect case for attaching to your backpack before heading on a hike, beach party, or other outdoor adventures! And don’t worry — if you like your case with more color, this skin is available in a variety of shades.

Catalyst Skin for AirPods 1 and 2

Twelve South AirSnap Twill for AirPods 1 and 2

Pros Vegan twill material

Color options

Stylish snap-based design Cons Not much elemental protection

This snap-based twill case will keep your earlier generations of AirPods even safer. The twill material offers powerful protection and an excellent grippable surface — and is entirely vegan for those who prefer to use as many vegan products as possible. It also has a beautiful built-in connector for quick linking to any apparel accessory. The case is available in a variety of colors, too. Although strong, the twill material is compatible with wireless chargers. There’s even a slight dip in the front cutout that makes it easier to see the indicator light for the AirPods 2.

Twelve South AirSnap Twill for AirPods 1 and 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Will these AirPod cases work with wireless charging pads? We can't guarantee all cases will, but those on our list are designed to work with wireless charging along with the right placement. Do I need a protective case for my AirPods? If you frequently travel with your AirPods case, it's a good idea. The cases that come with AirPods are susceptible to damage if dropped and can slip out of pockets too easily if you are active. Protective cases come with shock resistance and a number of attachment options that the charging case itself doesn't have. Can the AirPod's charging case be damaged by water? Later versions of the charging case, particularly AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and 3rd-generation MagSafe cases, have limited water resistance. But they are not waterproof and cannot be submerged or exposed to heavy rain, etc. A protective case can add more waterproof capabilities.

If you don't quite get a case in time and end up damaging your AirPods native case, you still have options. Take a look at our guide on getting replacement AirPod parts for more information.

