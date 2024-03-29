The Best Anzac Biscuits Recipe (Chewy Or Crunchy) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Enjoy the crunchy chewy goodness of ANZAC biscuits, an Australian tradition with a unique origin. These oat loaded golden syrup cookies are so good you will want to enjoy them all year round!

This simple ANZAC biscuit recipe is great to make with kids while sharing with them some of Australia’s history.

What is the Story Behind Anzac Biscuits?

How To Make ANZAC Biscuits

Golden Syrup Substitutes

CRUNCHY OR CHEWY ANZAC BISCUITS?

Storing Your Biscuits

AN ANZAC Tradition

ANZAC biscuits are an Australian icon and a favourite for many.

While most of us wait until ANZAC Day to make them, they are so delicious that you will want to have them in your regular baking rotation!

ANZACDay is on the 25th of April and acknowledges the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand troops during the First World War.

ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. It is a name that is now worn with pride with ANZAC dawn services and parades being a significant commemorative event each year in Australia and New Zealand.

The date of ANZAC Day has significance, as it is due to the 25th of April being the day the troops landed in Gallipoli.

What is the Story Behind Anzac Biscuits?

If you are unfamiliar with the history of ANZAC Day, there’s a good chance you might be wondering why baking delicious cookies is part of the tradition.

ANZAC biscuits were claimed to have been made and sent by the women’s groups and wives of soldiers to the troops who were serving.

They needed something that would not spoil quickly and would travel relatively well with naval transportation.

And that is how ANZAC biscuits came to be.

While they are especially popular to make around ANZAC Day, they are also a popular treat for Australia Day in January too! They also make a great lunch box snack!

One thing is for sure, they are an enjoyable biscuit treat and easy to make.

This is also a really fun way to teach your kids about Australian and New Zealand military history, by getting them in the kitchen and helping you bake a batch of yummy chewy oat cookies!

TIPS FOR COOKING ANZAC BISCUITS WITH KIDS: Younger kids can easily help measure and pour the dry ingredients into the bowl and stir to combine the mixture while older kids can assist with the stovetop and rolling process too.

How To Make ANZAC Biscuits

STEP ONE: Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius (300 degrees Fahrenheit) and line a baking tray with baking paper.

STEP TWO: Sift flour & cinnamon into a large heatproof bowl. Mix in rolled oats, coconut, and sugars.

STEP THREE: Combine butter, syrup and water in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until butter melts completely. Remove from heat and stir in the bicarbonate of soda immediately. This will cause your mixture to foam.

STEP FOUR: Add the butter mixture to your dry ingredients immediately and stir until well combined.

STEP FIVE: Roll 1 tablespoon of mixture into balls and place on the lined tray, leaving approximately 3 cm between them. Press down on cookie dough to make them approximately 1cm thick.

STEP SIX: Bake the ANZAC cookies for 15 minutes. (See tips below about crunchy vs soft ANZAC biscuits). Remove from the oven and leave to rest on the oven tray for a few minutes before transferring to the wire cooling rack.

The printable recipe card with a FULL ingredients list and detailed instructions can be found at the bottom of this post.

Golden Syrup Substitutes

You may also hear ANZAC biscuits referred to as crunchy golden syrup biscuits.

If you live outside of Australia, you may not be familiar with Golden Syrup. It is a thick amber-coloured sugar syrup that is different from maple syrup or honey.

If you need a substitution, you can use corn or maple syrup, or try molasses. Alternatively, you can make your own golden syrup at home.

CRUNCHY OR CHEWY ANZAC BISCUITS?

ANZAC biscuits are a sweet treat that can be enjoyed either chewy or crunchy. The key is in the cooking time!

If you prefer chewy ANZAC biscuits or soft ANZAC biscuits, be sure to pull them out of the oven sooner, at around 15 minutes. They will still be soft when they come out of the oven, so allow them time to cool on the tray.

If you prefer crunchy ANZAC biscuits, a longer cooking time of up to 18 minutes will result in a bigger crunch.

Keep a close eye on them though because no one wants burnt cookies!

Storing Your Biscuits

Store your biscuits in an airtight container. They keep well for up to a week, maintaining their crispy texture. After this time they will start to go soft.

If you prefer them crunchier, just pop them in the oven for a few minutes to harden them up again.

ANZAC biscuits are a classic Australian and New Zealand biscuit that is perfect for any time of year. These cookies are easy to make, and they always taste delicious. This is a great recipe to make with kids as a fun way to teach about the history of the ANZACS.

ANZAC Biscuits Yield: 20 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Making ANZAC biscuits is an Australian tradition and these chewy oat biscuits are easy to make with kids. Ingredients 1 cup plain flour

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1.5 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 cup caster sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup golden syrup

125g butter

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

Preheat oven to 150 degrees Celsius (300F) and line a baking tray with baking paper. Sift flour & cinnamon into a bowl. Mix in oats, coconut, and sugars. Combine butter, syrup and water in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until butter melts. Remove from heat and stir in the bicarbonate of soda. Immediately. It will foam up. Add to your dry ingredients immediately and stir until well combined. Roll 1 tablespoon of mixture into balls and place on the tray, leaving approximately 3 cm between them. Press down on cookie dough to make them approximately 1cm thick. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and leave to rest on the oven tray for a few minutes before transferring to wire cooling rack. Notes For a chewy ANZACBiscuits, a shorter baking time of 15 minutes is best. For crunchy biscuits, bake for approximately 18 minutes taking care not to allow them to burn.

Do you prefer your biscuits chewy or crunchy? I’m a fan of chewy Anzac biscuits.