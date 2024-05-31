The best art supplies in 2023, from sketchbooks to pastels (2024)

Reviews
As someone who's been drawing since I could hold a crayon, I've been through my fair share of graphite pencils, sketchbooks, and paint sets. I've tried dozens of different brands over the years, and some are still my favorites.
Whether you've been painting for years, are going off to art school soon, or just want toget into drawing for the first time, you need quality art supplies. And while professional artists may use pricey supplies to create their masterpieces, you don't necessarily have to shell out on the fanciest pastels or canvas.
In fact, there are plenty of. more affordable options that can serve you just as well, if you knowhow to use them to your advantage. To help, we rounded up many of the basic art supplies you need in your studio in one handy guide.
Here are the best art supplies you can buy:
Best sketchbooks: Strathmore Sketchbooks - See at Amazon
Strathmore makes excellent sketchbooks with all kinds of paper, including drawing, watercolor, pastel, charcoal, and more.
Best graphite pencils:Staedtler Pencil Mars Lumograph 12-Piece Set - See at Amazon
Staedtler comes with all the graphite pencils you need to draw like a pro.
Best charcoal: Cretacolor Charcoal Drawing Set - See at Blick
The Cretacolor Charcoal Drawing Set has every kind of charcoal you need to create beautiful work.
Best colored pencils:Prismacolor Quality Art Set - See at Amazon
Prismacolor Quality Art Set includes 48 colored pencils that are rich in color.
Best erasers:Prismacolor Premier Kneaded, ArtGum, and Plastic Erasers - See at Blick
Premier will erase any mistake you make.
Best pastels:Sennelier - See at Amazon
Sennelier makes the absolute best oil and soft pastels, butVan Gogh,Koh-i-noor, andPrismacolorare fine alternatives.
Best watercolors:Winsor & Newton - See at Amazon
Winsor & Newton makes wonderful watercolor paints andsets, whileDerwentmakes excellent watercolor pencils.
Best acrylic paints:Liquitex BASICS Acrylic Paint Tube 12-Piece Set - See at Amazon
The Winsor & Newton 2190517 Galeria Acrylic Paint 10 Tube Set are great starter kits for painting.
Best oil paints:Winsor & Newton - See at Blick
Oil paints represent very different price points to satisfy any budget.
Best paintbrushes:Da Vinci - See at Blick
Da Vinci makes great brushes for watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting.
Best canvas:Fredrix - See at Blick
Fredrix makes good canvas, and it's almost always cheaper to stretch your own canvas than to buy pre-made ones.
Best sketchbooks: Strathmore
Pros:Sturdy sketchbooks, great paper quality, paper types for different media, affordable
Cons:Larger sizes cost more, specialty papers have fewer pages
I've usedStrathmore sketchbooksfor years. I typically buy the ones with recycled paper, but I've also used thepastel,charcoal, andwatercolorpads for when I need a different texture. No matter which media you choose, these sketchbooks can handle it.
The standard paper will warp if you use watercolors on it, but for any kind of pen, pencil, marker, or another drawing implement, it will do the job — it's a good thickness and weight.
When it comes to Strathmore's watercolor paper, it's sturdy and strong enough to stand up to lots of water. The charcoal and pastel paper notebooks both have a wonderful texture to them that really works for the softer media and good blending. Strathmore's prices are fairly reasonable, too, so you can sketch away.
Here are other Strathmore products we recommend:
This versatile felt-finished paper is ideal for mastering watercolor techniques or finished pieces.
The Strathmore charcoal pad is the ideal foundation for charcoal and pastel, and it's free of acid.
For graphite pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, sketching stick, marker, soft pastel, mixed media, oil pastel.
Best graphite pencils:Staedtler Pencil Mars Lumograph 12-Piece Set
Pros:Bold graphite pencils, 8B to 6H range, affordable, long-lasting
Cons:None
If you draw with graphite pencils, you know that not all graphite is the same. ThisStaedtler setcomes with 12 pencils in different hardnesses from 8B to 6H. For the uninitiated, the higher the number in front of the B, the softer the lead. Conversely, the higher the number in front of the H, the harder the lead.
Most people will use 2B, HB, and B the most, but if you need deep dark blacks thatblend well, you'll need 4B and up. For hard, light lines, H pencils are perfect.
The pencils come in a tin for safekeeping, and they're easy to sharpen and comfortable to hold — even when you draw for hours on end. I've used dozens of graphite pencils, but Staedtler's are the best for the price.
Best charcoal: Cretacolor Charcoal Drawing Set
Pros: Big set with many pieces, includes charcoal pencils and compressed charcoal; comes with an eraser, charcoal sticks, and a charcoal block; affordable
Cons:None
If you're just getting started with charcoal or you want to try a new medium, this charcoal set has everything you need, including pencils and compressed charcoal.
Each pencil is labeled with its hardness level, and the kneaded eraser is a great blending tool, but it can also erase any mistakes fairly well.
Best colored pencils:Prismacolor Quality Art Set
Pros:Bold colors, lots of variety, long-lasting, eraser and sharpener included, affordable
Cons:None
ThePrismacolor Quality Art Setcomes with 48 colored pencils in beautiful, bright shades. You'll also get a sharpener and a Latex-Free Scholar Eraser in the set.
These colored pencils aren't like the basic Crayola ones you used in elementary school. — they're high-quality, soft lead pencils with rich colors. You can create extraordinary drawings with these Prismacolor pencils or color in an adult coloring book to make a black and white design come to life.
Best erasers:Prismacolor Premier Kneaded, ArtGum, and Plastic Erasers
Pros:Three types of erasers, affordable
Cons:None
To err is human, and here to fix your mistakes arePrismacolor's erasers. This three-pack gives you a kneaded rubber eraser, an artist gum eraser, and a latex-free plastic eraser.
I personally only use kneaded erasers, because they work with all media and don't shed eraser bits everywhere, but the ArtGum eraser is great for stubborn graphite and the plastic eraser doesn't shed, either.
Since this set gives you all three, you can pick and choose which one you need based on the medium you're working with.
Best pastels:Sennelier
Pros:Beautiful oil and soft pastels, good variety of colors, strong pigments
Cons:Sennelier's pastels are expensive
One of my favorite mediums is pastel. The rich, bold colors and easy blending make for the perfect drawing experience. Of all the pastels I've used,Sennelier'sare the best. Its oil pastels, in particular, are stunning. The richness of the colors is unparalleled and you can feel the oiliness of the pastel. I lust over them every time I got to the art store.
However, Sennelier pastels are very expensive, because they are among the highest quality ones you can buy. Since not everyone can spend hundreds on them — myself included, alas —Van Goghmakes great oil pastels for much less,Koh-i-noorsells wonderful soft pastel pencils, andPrismacolormakes great soft pastels for an affordable price.
I mostly use soft pastel pencils, because the fine tip gives you more control over your drawing and fine detail. However, when you're working big and you need to blend,Prismacolor's pastelsare perfect.Van Gogh's oil pastelsare nearly as pigmented and rich as Sennelier's and they blend very well. You can even thin them with linseed oil, just like you would for oil paint if you want a painterly look.
Here are the best pastels we recommend:
Use on a variety of surfaces including canvas, paper, metal, wood, stone, even glass.
Sennelier Soft Pastels are extra soft pastels made with pigments chosen for colorfastness and brilliance mixed only with natural binders.
Made with pure pigments, mineral oils, and wax binders for a remarkably soft and smooth laydown with no dust.
Made from high-quality, pure, micro-pulverized pastel pigments, encased in California cedar, thus creating less mess and dust particles than traditional soft pastels.
Composed of rich, creamy pigment that's the artist’s choice for blending and shading.
Best watercolors:Winsor & Newton
Pros:Bright colors, good variety in the sets, sturdy pencils
Cons:High-end tubes are pricey
While you may think about those plastic sets from elementary school, the best watercolors come in tubes like acrylic and oil paint. You can get good sets in plastic, of course, and there are wonderful watercolor pencils, too. We've got picks for all three.
TheWinsor & Newton Cotman Water Color 12-Tube Setis best for the serious watercolor artist who wants a nice set of colors, while theSketcher's Pocket Boxis great for anyone on the go who want a travel-friendly plastic set. Both provide rich, lovely color.
My favorite watercolor pencilsare Derwent's because you can get a nice variety of colors without paying too much. The watercolor pencils give you more control over fine details in your paintings, so they may be a fun addition to your supplies.
Here are the best watercolor art supplies we recommend:
Winsor & Newton Cotman Water Colours are a range of water colours that are made to our high quality standards but costs are kept to an economical level by replacing some of the more costly pigments with less expensive alternatives.
Cotman Water Colours possess good transparency, excellent tinting strength, and good working properties.
Derwent Watercolour Pencils can be mixed with water to create unique colour flows and stunning watercolour effects.
Best acrylic paints:Liquitex BASICS Acrylic Paint Tube 12-Piece Set
Pros:Strong colors, affordable options, high-quality options, sets offer good value
Cons:Small tubes, can get expensive
My first set of acrylic paints was theBASICS set by Liquitex. The set comes with 12 colors that you can mix to your heart's content to create more shades. You really only need these basic colors to create every shade of therainbow.
Of course, this budget set isn't that high-end, so if you're looking for something a bit better, theWinsor & Newton 10-tube setis a great option. You'll pay more for higher-quality paint and strong pigments. You can't go wrong with either one, really.
Here are the best acrylic paint sets we recommend:
Each color is uniquely formulated to bring out the maximum brilliance and clarity of the individual pigment.
Galleria acrylic color is a high quality acrylic which delivers professional results and is ideal for artists who want good quality color at an affordable price.
Best oil paints:Winsor & Newton
Pros:Strong colors, affordable options, high-quality options, sets offer good value
Cons:Small tubes, can get expensive if you go with the high-end paint
The most expensive art form you can get into is oil painting, but it's also one of the most flexible. Oil paint is richer than acrylic and it stays wet longer for better mixing, blending, and use over the course of long-term projects.
Winsor & Newtonmake a good oil paint that's suitable for beginners or artists on a budget.Gamblinfalls in the middle, whileWilliamsburg's handmade oilsare considered among the best. They're sold by tubes and not by sets, so you can pickthe colors you need.
The differences are in the richness of the pigments, the oils used to make the paints, and the process by which the paint is made. You can spend hundreds on small tubes of the best oils, but these three options will serve you well until you become as famous as Picasso.
Here are the best oil paints we recommend:
The Winton range has a uniform consistency offering excellent retention of brush and palette knife strokes.
The Gamblin oil color set creates colors that are luscious, intense, and pigment-rich.
These concentrated oils are handmade in small batches with each color treated differently to bring out its unique property.
Best paintbrushes:Da Vinci
Pros:Brushes for all media, relatively affordable, no shedding, sets offer good value
Cons:Real hair and bristle cost more
The main advice we have on brushes is don't get cheap terrible ones that shed all over your canvas.
No matter what medium you paint in, da Vinci Brushes has the brush you need. There are more brushes out there than can be put in a simple guide like this, but da Vinci's wares are relatively affordable and long-lasting, so we've included them here.
Some of the brushes are synthetic, but others are made from real animal hair and bristle. There's a lot of argument over what materials are best, but we've included a mix at different price points.
Here are the best da Vinci brushes we recommend:
Universal brushes are a great starter set for beginners, young artists or teachers.
Excellent for watercolor, gouache, illustration, animation, restoration and rendering.
Maestro 2 interlocked hog bristle shapes are deeply set in their ferrules and hold their shape after vigorous use.
Best canvas:Fredrix
Pros:Canvas is cheaper when you make your own; good quality canvas material, available in primed or unprimed
Cons:Canvas is expensive and time-consuming to make
If you're working in oil or acrylic, it's tempting to buy pre-stretched canvases and have it done. However, you can save loads of money — especially if you paint on huge canvases — if you make your own canvases.
To do it yourself, you'll need wood for the frame, canvas, a staple gun, and canvas pliers to stretch it properly. I've made canvases before, and it may be hard work, but it's worth it.
Fredrix sells canvas in many forms and sizes. You can get it primed or unprimed if you prefer to do it yourself with a giant bucket of gesso or if you just want a raw canvas.
Here are the canvases and accessories we recommend:
A medium weight all Polyflax with substantially greater strength than cotton fibers. Medium texture with near perfect uniformity.
Unprimed cotton canvas great for all artists. Includes 6-yards unprimed cotton canvas.
The Fredrix Canvas Pliers made from heavy-duty chromium plated metal with a spring return handle.
This framing kit allows you to create your own solid wood frame for your canvas from scratch, even if you have zero experience!
Art supplies FAQs
What are the most essential art supplies?
While our list covers a range of art supplies, one of the most versatile is thesketchbook, which works with a wide range of mediums — from pencils to pastels.
As for what you actually draw with,pencilsare great because you can use them to create stand-alone art or outline a piece before you use paint or pastels.
What art supplies should I get as a beginner?
According to our guide ondrawing for beginners, all you need to really get started is asketchbook,eraser, and somepencils— you don't even necessarily need a whole set or even colored pencils.
