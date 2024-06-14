The BEST Baked Caramel Popcorn Recipe (2024)

Hands down the BEST baked caramel popcorn recipe you will find. Buttery caramel is poured over the popcorn and baked to perfection! This post wasoriginally shared in 2012 and now includes a step by step video.

Homemade Caramel Corn

Homemade English toffee and baked caramel corn have been our go to gifts during the holidays for over about 15 years. Forget making cookies, a bag of caramel popcorn is where it’s at! I’ve tried microwaved versions, sticky caramel corn, etc. but nothing has been as good as this recipe. What family wouldn’t want a bag of fresh baked caramel corn to snack on during a Christmas movie night?

The caramel coated popcorn is buttery, crunchy, and so delicious. I stumbled across it online back in 2006 on Paula Dean’s website and quickly memorized it after making it SO many times. I love that it is a no-nonsense recipe. 6 ingredients, minimal prep work, made on the stovetop, and no candy thermometer!

Here’s what one reader said, “Used this recipe for my daughter’s wedding last fall. Made enough for 100 people, everyone raved about it. In fact right now I’m making some for my son’s wedding this weekend. It’s the only thing he insisted on. Plus he wants a little bin for himself after the wedding!”

It’s great for gifts and get-togethers. It stores well too. If kept in an airtight container or bag it will stay fresh at least a week. Ready to make a big batch? Let’s get started!

Baked Homemade Caramel Popcorn Ingredients

Adapted from: Paula Dean

6-8 quarts of popped popcorn (about 2/3 cup unpopped kernels, popped)*

1 cup butter

2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

*You can also use microwave popcorn. If you go this route, use a homestyle one that doesn’t have a lot of butter and salt already on it.

Instructions

Pop popcorn kernels in air popper. Pour popped popcorn into a large roasting pan or baking pan (you just need a pan large enough to stir the popcorn and caramel without it spilling out onto your table). Set aside.

Melt butter, sugar, salt and corn syrup in a medium saucepan, and heat over medium heat to medium-high heat. When bubbly, set timer for 5 minutes and boil, stirring constantly.

Remove the mixture from heat and stir in baking soda.

Pour caramel over popped corn and stir to coat evenly.

Note: If you want to add mix-ins now is the time (peanuts, etc.)

Now we’re going to bake it low and slow.

Bake caramel corn at 200 degrees (F), stirring every 15 minutes, for 1 hour. Pour out onto waxed paper or parchment paper lined baking sheets and cool.

Fill up your favorite popcorn bowl and start snacking!

Why do you need to use baking soda in this recipe?

The baking soda reacts with the caramel to create a softer texture, even after baking. Making it easier to bite into!

Can you make caramel popcorn with margarine?

No. For any caramel recipe you must use butter. For flavor and texture.