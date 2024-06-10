The Best Bedroom Projectors for Your Ultimate Relaxation 🛌 (2024)

Are you looking for the best bedroom projectors? There are some very important factors to consider when choosing a projector specifically for your bedroom. This is because there’s usually less distance to your wall and different lighting conditions to manage. Typically you may want to get a “short throw” model if space is limited. These are a few key issues some people don’t consider before buying.

You’ll find several projector suggestions below with information as to why it may be a good choice for you. Hopefully you’ll be able to narrow down your options and choose something that fits with what you’re looking for. I’ll include some helpful shortcuts so you can easily jump to each section.

Jump To Section

BenQ HT2150ST

BenQ TH671ST

ViewSonic X2

XGIMI Elfin

XGIMI Halo+ (with built-in battery)

XGIMI MoGo Pro (with built-in battery)

ViewSonic PX748-4K

ViewSonic PX701-4K

Final Thoughts

What IS The Best Bedroom Projector?

BenQ HT2150ST

The BenQ HT2150ST is a native 1080p short throw model that can display a 100″ image when the projector is at a distance of only 5 feet from the wall. It has a brightness rating of 2,200 ANSI lumens and offers up to 7,000 max lamp life when running under the SmartEco mode. I have to mention that this is a gaming centric model due to the low input lag capability. The supported refresh rate is up to 120Hz with a speedy 16.7ms response time. If you plan on using your projector for gaming this is a huge benefit for you.

Connectivity

Being able to plug your favorite devices into your projector is essential. The HT2150ST has 2x HDMI, 2x USB (Type A & Mini B), Computer In, Audio In/Out, Serial, and 12V Trigger. This will allow you to plug in all modern devices such as video game consoles (PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X), media streaming sticks (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku), and dedicated Blu-Ray players. The more HDMI ports you have, the less you’ll have to get up to swap something.

Fan Noise

Under normal running conditions the noise of the projector is rated at 29dB. If you switch to an Eco mode the noise will drop even lower to 27dB. Which is actually quite quiet overall and will help you focus on whatever you’re watching.

Speakers

There are dual 10-watt speakers inside giving you an impressive 20 watts of total audio power. This ensures you have sound that fills your bedroom while you’re watching the latest movie or playing the newest game. You may not have a lot of space in your room for extra speakers, so having some decent built-in speakers may make this one of the best bedroom projectors.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p

2,200 ANSI lumens

15,000:1 Contrast

16.7ms Game Mode

Low fan noise 29/27dB

Short throw: 100″ image @ 5 feet

20-watts total speakers

BenQ TH671ST

The BenQ TH671ST is another native 1080p model that can throw a 100″ image while being only 5 feet away. If space is limited in your bedroom, this may be an ideal choice due to the short throw ability. The brightness of this model is 3,000 ANSI lumens which will be bright enough even for some daytime use. The lamp has great longevity and can lasts up to 15,000 hours under “lamp save” mode.

Connectivity

As far as ports are concerned you have 2x HDMI, 2x USB (Type A & B), Computer In, Monitor Out, Serial, and Audio In/Out jack. You’ll mostly just be using the two HDMI inputs with your media streaming devices and game consoles. It’s nice to have some other ports just in case though. You never know when you’ll need a computer port for example.

Fan Noise

This model has a fan noise of 33dB under normal load and 29dB when running in an ECO mode. Honestly, under ECO mode it’d be very quiet overall and if the projector is sitting further away from you I don’t know if you’d even hear the fan. Especially when watching content.

Speakers

There’s only a single 5-watt speaker on this model, so you’ll definitely want to consider plugging in some external speakers. It might be fine for smaller bedrooms but it’s something to be aware of when comparing all of these.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p

3,000 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: Up to 15,000 hours

10,000:1 Contrast

16.7ms Game Mode

Short throw: 100″ image @ 5 feet

Vertical keystone ±40 degrees

ViewSonic X2

The ViewSonic X2 is a bit unique since it’s an LED-based design. This means the lamp life is up to a ridiculous 30,000 hours. It’s rated as displaying 3,100 “LED” lumens. Based on what data I’ve read, it’s estimated that it’s around 2,300 ANSI lumens in comparison.

It’s capable of giving you a 100″ image while being 5 feet away. You can also game pretty well on this projector due to the 60Hz support and low 16.7ms response time at 1080p.

Connectivity

Typical connections abound. There’s 2x HDMI, USB Type A & C, Serial, and Audio In/Out. There’s also wireless functionality and Bluetooth support. This will allow you to wireless screen share your smartphone or tablet. There is some onboard storage space and this is a semi smart projector.

Fan Noise

The X2 fan noise is 31dB when running under normal operation. When switching to the ECO mode the noise level drops down to a whisper quiet 27dB. Really it’s a pretty quiet projector regardless of which mode you’re running.

Speakers

There are dual 6-watt “cube” speakers inside the machine. For a projector of this compact size the speakers actually seem a bit impressive. It should fill your bedroom with some decent music and sound. Since Bluetooth is available you can also hookup wireless speakers in the event you want more.

Being able to connect wireless speakers gives you more flexibility as well. If you already have some Bluetooth speakers, or like the idea of using Bluetooth headphones, this factor may make this a top choice for the best bedroom projector.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p @ 60Hz

Lamp Life: Up to 30,000 hours

Low input lag

3100 LED lumens

6-watt speakers

Low fan noise 31/27dB

Short throw: 100″ image @ 5 feet

11GB Onboard storage

Uses less power overall compared to traditional projectors

XGIMI Elfin

I’m going to switch gears a little and throw a slight curveball. The XGIMI Elfin projector is a native 1080p model that can display a 100″ image at a distance of 8.73 feet. So, a little bit further away than the previous models, but still relatively short. You may want to measure your room to figure out how much distance you have available. At about 5.2 feet you’ll see a 60″ image.

Since this is an LED-based projector the brightness has a rating of 800 ANSI lumens. This means it’ll have to be dimmer in your bedroom, such as by having your shades or curtains drawn. But if you plan on using it at night anyway or with your blinds closed it could be a really solid choice. The lamp life is also up to a staggering 25,000 hours.

Connectivity

This is a smart projector that runs Android 10 for its operating system. There’s WiFi support for wireless screen sharing and built-in app functionality. It can connect to both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands and up to 802.11ac. This means it should have some pretty fast wireless capabilities under the right network conditions. There’s also Bluetooth available for external speakers.

As far as physical inputs go there’s one HDMI, one USB, and an Audio Aux port. Pretty simple but the device is also quite small and compact, weighing just two pounds. There is a game mode that can reduce input lag down to 26.5ms for any gamers out there.

Fan Noise

The only decibel data from XGIMI says the fan is less than 30dB. Everything says it’s very quiet when in operation. This is under all modes and settings it seems. Which is a huge benefit to bedroom settings where loud fan noise might be more of an annoyance.

Speakers

There are dual 3-watt speakers which does an okay job pumping out audio for small rooms, such as bedrooms. If you want to take your audio experience to the next level you can choose to pair Bluetooth speakers or utilize the 3.5mm audio port for wired speakers.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p

100″ image @ 8.7~ feet

Lamp Life: Up to 25,000 hours

26.5ms Game Mode

Automatic alignment and focus

Android 10 Smart System

Dolby Digital Plus

HDR10 / HLG

XGIMI Halo+

Let’s go even more wild, and also portable! The XGIMI Halo+ is a native 1080p model that can show a 100″ image while being 8.73 feet away. What helps set this projector apart is the built-in battery that can give you up to 2 hours of playtime. It’s another LED-based model so it pumps out 900 ANSI lumens with a lamp life up to 25,000 hours.

It has the ability to auto align and focus its projected image within seconds after being turned on. This makes setup extremely simple and convenient, especially if you plan on moving the projector around between rooms. If you do plan on moving your projector between rooms having a portable battery-powered model may make the most sense. This could make the XGIMI Halo+ an ideal candidate as the best bedroom projector for you.

Connectivity

Again, there aren’t many ports on this model. A single HDMI, one USB, and an Audio Out port. Just having the HDMI alone will cover most people’s needs. It would have been nice to have two of the HDMI ports here but for the bedroom I think it’s fine. You also have the same Android 10 and wireless functionality as the Elfin model.

There is a dedicated game mode available that can lower the input lag down to 26.5ms. This is quite good for most types of games and should provide you with smooth action and gameplay.

Fan Noise

Much like the Elfin model, the Halo+ states it runs at less than 30dB. This shouldn’t be too noticeable to most people, especially if you plan on having the projector more than a few feet from your head. This will let you more easily focus on the audio.

Speakers

On the audio side you have dual 5-watt speakers installed pumping out some decent loudness that supports Dolby Audio. You can further extend the audio via Bluetooth 5.0 or the Aux audio port. I think most people will be pleased with the projector’s ability to output quality sound.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p

10-watts total speakers

100″ image @ 8.7~ feet

Lamp Life: Up to 25,000 hours

26.5ms Game Mode

Automatic alignment and focus

Android 10 Smart System

Dolby Audio

HDR10 / HLG

3D Movie Capable

XGIMI MoGo Pro

This may be a bit of an unusual choice, but there’s a lot to like about the XGIMI MoGo Pro. For starters, it’s a native 1080p projector with a brightness of 300 ANSI lumens. This isn’t terribly bright, but perfect for bedrooms with shades closed or nighttime viewing. Since it’s LED-based the lamp life lasts up to 30,000 hours of use. This should mean the lamp will continue working well into the future.

It’s capable of displaying a 100″ image when sitting 8.7~ feet away. Or you can have a 60″ picture when the projector is at a distance of 5.2~ feet. There’s also a built-in battery, which according to most people, seems to generally last about two hours. This means you can be more portable and quickly move the projector around.

Connectivity

The connections are very basic since the device is so compact. There’s a single HDMI, one USB, and an Audio Out port. The HDMI will accept video sources from almost every modern device. This includes the latest gaming consoles, media devices, satellite boxes, and more. If it has an HDMI, technically it should work with this.

Fan Noise

As with the other XGIMI model, the MoGo Pro simply says it’s under 30dB when in use. Most people seem to attest to its extremely quiet operation. A nice benefit for people in a smaller area such as a bedroom.

Speakers

There’s limited space inside a projector this small but they still managed to put dual 3-watt speakers in. They’re made by Harman Kardon so they aren’t just random cheap brands. Movies and games should sound pretty good from them. You can always pair Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Good Choice For:

Native 1080p

Portability

Affordable

Battery powered around 2 hours

100″ image @ 8.7~ feet

Lamp Life: Up to 30,000 hours

Android TV w/ over 5,000 apps

ViewSonic PX748-4K

The ViewSonic PX748-4K probably sits at the high-end of this list. When looking for the best bedroom projectors resolution, brightness, and overall capabilities are important. This model can display 4K resolution at a super bright 4,000 ANSI lumens. That means you’d be able to use this even when there’s daylight shining into your room. The lamp life is also up to 20,000 hours under SuperEco mode.

It’s also a gaming capable projector with an ultra low input lag and fast refresh rates. It can show a 100″ image when it sits 8.2 feet away. That’s a decent throw ratio and gives you some flexibility for close and far away placements.

Connectivity

On the PX748-4K you have 2x HDMI, USB Type A & C, Ethernet/LAN, Audio Out, Serial, and 12V trigger support. There isn’t any Bluetooth or WiFi so you’ll need a media streaming device for screen sharing and app functionality.

Fan Noise

When running under normal conditions the fan noise is rated at 33dB. Eco mode drops this all the way down to 28dB, which is quite the drop. The overall brightness between modes should appear higher compared to a projector with a lower max ANSI brightness.

Speakers

There’s a 10-watt speaker inside which is plenty loud for most bedrooms. Remember that there isn’t Bluetooth so you can’t use wireless speakers natively. If you have external speakers that utilize a standard 3.5mm audio port you’ll be ready to use them right away.

Good Choice For:

Crisp 4K Resolution

Ultra bright 4,000 ANSI lumens

100″ image @ 8.2 feet

Lamp Life: Up to 20,000 hours

HDR / HLG

Low input lag

High refresh rates

Perfect for gamers

ViewSonic PX701-4K

I’ll throw in an affordable 4K option for those that can take advantage of 4K content. The ViewSonic PX701-4K produces 8.3 million unique pixels for an ultra crisp picture. This is an ideal “all-around” model, perfect for any room in your house, including the bedroom and living room. It has a brightness rating of 3,200 ANSI lumens and a lamp life up to 20,000 hours under its SuperEco mode.

The slight downside is the longer throw distance needed. In order to get a 100″ image the projector must be 10.9 feet away. If you place the PX701-4K at a comparable distance of the XGIMI models, at 8.7~ feet, you’ll see an 80″ image. So overall it’s really not too bad. You’ll just have a smaller image at certain distances. Some people may have a long bedroom and need a longer throw distance anyway.

Connectivity

Your connectivity options are pretty simple and basic with this projector. There are two HDMI ports, a powered USB Type A, Serial, and Audio Out. You could keep two different media devices plugged in and just swap between them. Maybe you have a PS5 and a Nintendo Switch for example and don’t want to get up all the time to plug something new in.

There is a super fast game mode with 120Hz refresh rates supported when running in 1080p mode. If you game in 4K you’ll have a buttery smooth 60Hz rate. In terms of input lag it’s 8.5ms under 120Hz and 16.7ms under 60Hz.

Fan Noise

When running in ECO mode, the fan noise is down to 28dB, making it relatively quiet. Under normal operation the sound level hits 32dB in comparison.

Speakers

Inside is a built-in 10-watt speaker that does an adequate job for most bedroom sizes. Be aware that there isn’t any Bluetooth functionality, so the only way to get better sound is through the audio out port or buying an accessory called an audio extractor.

Good Choice For:

Sharp 4K image quality

Fast 120Hz@1080p & 60Hz@4K

Low gaming response times

3,200 ANSI lumens

HDR / HLG

One of the most affordable 4K options

Final Thoughts

You’ll need to ask yourself a few questions when searching for the best bedroom projector. A model that fits one person might not be the best fit for someone else. It’ll really come down to the layout of your bedroom. Here are a few things to help get you pointed in the right direction.

How far away is the bedroom wall that you want to project onto? Is it 6-7 feet or less but you still want to have a large image? Then you’ll need to exclusively consider a “short throw” model.

Will you be playing video games with your projector? Be sure to read our Best Gaming Projector article for an in-depth guide. You’ll definitely want to focus on modes that offer a low input lag for the smoothest gameplay experience in that case. You may also want to get a 4K projector to maximize the resolution of modern consoles.

What IS The Best Bedroom Projector?

If you have enough distance and want to play 4K content the ViewSonic PX701-4K is a fantastic choice. But do you not have almost 11 feet from your wall? Consider the ViewSonic PX748-4K which only needs 8.2 feet and is even brighter.

The most affordable option is likely the XGIMI MoGo Pro, especially if there are any coupons currently running. However the brightness is only 300 ANSI lumens, so make sure you plan on using it in a dark room or at night mostly. Do you want something similar but brighter? Consider either the XGIMI Elfin or XGIMI Halo+ which outputs 800 and 900 ANSI lumens respectively. You’ll have a much brighter picture overall compared to the MoGo Pro.

If you just want a good all-around 1080p traditional projector that can display a bright image at a close distance of 5 feet, I’d suggest getting the BenQ TH671ST. It’s a narrow margin, but it offers good brightness levels, great gaming performance, and solid picture quality overall for the price. These factors combined make it one of the best bedroom projectors. Honestly all of the models are quite good and have various positives and negatives about them. Read about all of the models in this list to determine which projector suits you the best.