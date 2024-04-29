The Best Brownie Recipe - Once Upon a Chef (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure policy.

If you’ve been searching for the ultimate homemade brownie recipe, look no further. This is it!

The best brownie recipes start with real melted chocolate, which is why store-bought brownie mixes made from cocoa powder lack the rich, fudgy flavor of homemade brownies. My all-time favorite brownie recipe comes from pastry chef Nick Malgieri’s cookbook Chocolate: From Simple Cookies to Extravagant Showstoppers. Made with melted bittersweet chocolate bars, the brownies are fudgy in the center, cakey on the surface, and just plain out of this world. The recipe has been around for decades and praised by top cooking publications such as The New York Times,Saveur, andThe Splendid Table, to name just a few, so you don’t have to take my word for it—try for yourself and see!

“The name does not lie!! These are hands-down the BEST brownies I have made!!! My entire family devoured them.”

All-Purpose Flour: The base of your brownies, providing structure. Be sure to measure it using the spoon and level method for accuracy.

The base of your brownies, providing structure. Be sure to measure it using the spoon and level method for accuracy. Sugar and Brown Sugar: White sugar adds sweetness and a light texture, while brown sugar contributes to moisture and a deeper flavor due to its molasses content.

White sugar adds sweetness and a light texture, while brown sugar contributes to moisture and a deeper flavor due to its molasses content. Eggs: Essential for binding the ingredients together. Eggs also add moisture and help create a rich texture in the brownies.

Essential for binding the ingredients together. Eggs also add moisture and help create a rich texture in the brownies. Unsalted Butter: Adds richness and flavor. Using unsalted butter allows you to control the amount of salt in the recipe.

Adds richness and flavor. Using unsalted butter allows you to control the amount of salt in the recipe. Vanilla Extract: Complements the chocolate and adds depth of flavor.

Complements the chocolate and adds depth of flavor. Salt: Balances the sweetness and enhances the overall flavors of the brownies.

Balances the sweetness and enhances the overall flavors of the brownies. Semi-Sweet or Bittersweet Chocolate: The star of the show. It’s crucial to use good quality chocolate, like Ghirardelli or Guittard, because the chocolate flavor is prominent in brownies. Opt for real chocolate bars instead of chocolate chips. Chocolate chips contain stabilizers and are designed to retain their shape when baked, making them less suitable for recipes that require melted chocolate.

Begin by melting the butter in a microwave-safe bowl.

Add the chopped chocolate. (You can just break it apart with your hands; no need to dirty a cutting board.)

Whisk until the chocolate is melted. The heat of the butter should be enough to melt the chocolate completely, but if not, heat the mixture in the microwave for 20 seconds or so and whisk again.

Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a large bowl.

Add the sugars, salt and vanilla.

And whisk to combine.

Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture.

Then add the flour.

Whisk until just combined.

Line a 9×13-in baking pan with parchment paper, then either spray the paper with non-stick cooking spray or grease with butter. Be sure to leave an overhang; this makes it easy to lift brownies out of the pan before cutting. Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for about 45 minutes, or untilthetop has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm.

Cool completely on a rack, then use the parchment overhang to transfer the un-cut brownies to a cutting board.

Use a sharp knife to trim the hard edges (those are for the cook!).

Cut the brownies into squares and enjoy!

What is the best way to store brownies? Can they be frozen? To keep brownies fresh, store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They typically keep well for up to 4 days. Brownies can also be frozen for up to 3 months. After they are completely cooled, cut them into squares, wrap tightly in foil, and then place them in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag. Thaw overnight on the countertop before serving. Can I add mix-ins to my brownie batter? Absolutely! You can customize your brownies by adding a variety of mix-ins. Popular choices include chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans) or chocolate chips or chunks. Why Do Most Brownie Recipes Call for Cocoa Powder and Not Melted Chocolate? The main reason cocoa powder is often used in brownie recipes is due to its convenience and ease of use. Cocoa powder, being a dry ingredient, can be easily measured, and it eliminates the extra step of melting chocolate. However, in my opinion, brownies made with melted chocolate are far superior—fudgier, denser, and just much more delicious!

Video Tutorial