The Best Brownie Recipe - Once Upon a Chef (2024)

If you’ve been searching for the ultimate homemade brownie recipe, look no further. This is it!
The best brownie recipes start with real melted chocolate, which is why store-bought brownie mixes made from cocoa powder lack the rich, fudgy flavor of homemade brownies. My all-time favorite brownie recipe comes from pastry chef Nick Malgieri’s cookbook Chocolate: From Simple Cookies to Extravagant Showstoppers. Made with melted bittersweet chocolate bars, the brownies are fudgy in the center, cakey on the surface, and just plain out of this world. The recipe has been around for decades and praised by top cooking publications such as The New York Times,Saveur, andThe Splendid Table, to name just a few, so you don’t have to take my word for it—try for yourself and see!
- What You’ll Need To Make The Best Brownie Recipe
- Step-by-Step Instructions
- Frequently Asked Questions
“The name does not lie!! These are hands-down the BEST brownies I have made!!! My entire family devoured them.”
What You’ll Need To Make The Best Brownie Recipe
- All-Purpose Flour: The base of your brownies, providing structure. Be sure to measure it using the spoon and level method for accuracy.
- Sugar and Brown Sugar: White sugar adds sweetness and a light texture, while brown sugar contributes to moisture and a deeper flavor due to its molasses content.
- Eggs: Essential for binding the ingredients together. Eggs also add moisture and help create a rich texture in the brownies.
- Unsalted Butter: Adds richness and flavor. Using unsalted butter allows you to control the amount of salt in the recipe.
- Vanilla Extract: Complements the chocolate and adds depth of flavor.
- Salt: Balances the sweetness and enhances the overall flavors of the brownies.
- Semi-Sweet or Bittersweet Chocolate: The star of the show. It’s crucial to use good quality chocolate, like Ghirardelli or Guittard, because the chocolate flavor is prominent in brownies. Opt for real chocolate bars instead of chocolate chips. Chocolate chips contain stabilizers and are designed to retain their shape when baked, making them less suitable for recipes that require melted chocolate.
Step-by-Step Instructions
Begin by melting the butter in a microwave-safe bowl.
Add the chopped chocolate. (You can just break it apart with your hands; no need to dirty a cutting board.)
Whisk until the chocolate is melted. The heat of the butter should be enough to melt the chocolate completely, but if not, heat the mixture in the microwave for 20 seconds or so and whisk again.
Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a large bowl.
Add the sugars, salt and vanilla.
And whisk to combine.
Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture.
Then add the flour.
Whisk until just combined.
Line a 9×13-in baking pan with parchment paper, then either spray the paper with non-stick cooking spray or grease with butter. Be sure to leave an overhang; this makes it easy to lift brownies out of the pan before cutting. Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan.
Bake for about 45 minutes, or untilthetop has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm.
Cool completely on a rack, then use the parchment overhang to transfer the un-cut brownies to a cutting board.
Use a sharp knife to trim the hard edges (those are for the cook!).
Cut the brownies into squares and enjoy!
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best way to store brownies? Can they be frozen?
To keep brownies fresh, store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They typically keep well for up to 4 days. Brownies can also be frozen for up to 3 months. After they are completely cooled, cut them into squares, wrap tightly in foil, and then place them in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag. Thaw overnight on the countertop before serving.
Can I add mix-ins to my brownie batter?
Absolutely! You can customize your brownies by adding a variety of mix-ins. Popular choices include chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans) or chocolate chips or chunks.
Why Do Most Brownie Recipes Call for Cocoa Powder and Not Melted Chocolate?
The main reason cocoa powder is often used in brownie recipes is due to its convenience and ease of use. Cocoa powder, being a dry ingredient, can be easily measured, and it eliminates the extra step of melting chocolate. However, in my opinion, brownies made with melted chocolate are far superior—fudgier, denser, and just much more delicious!
The Best Brownie Recipe
Metric Cup Measures
Adapted from Chocolate: From Simple Cookies to Extravagant Showstoppers by Nick Malgieri
If you’ve been searching for the ultimate homemade brownie recipe, look no further. This is it!
Servings: 24 2-inch brownies
Total Time: 1 Hour
Ingredients
- 2 sticks (½ pound) unsalted butter
- 8 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped (I use Ghirardelli bars)
- 4 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled off with knife
Instructions
- Set the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Line a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan with parchment paper (bring parchment up sides of pan so there is a slight overhang) and grease with butter or nonstick cooking spray.
- Place the butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave until bubbling. Add the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate is completely melted. The heat from the butter should be enough to melt the chocolate completely, but if not, place the chocolate-butter mixture in the microwave and heat for 20 seconds or so, then whisk again. (Alternatively, combine the butter and chocolate in a heat proof bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until melted.)
- Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add the salt, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla; whisk until smooth (be sure no lumps of brown sugar remain). Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture, then add the flour and whisk until the batter is uniform.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the top has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm. Cool completely in the pan on a rack. If not serving right away, store them at room temperature, for 3 to 4 days. To extend their shelf life for a day or two, you can refrigerate them.
- To cut brownies, first lift them out of the pan using the parchment overhang and transfer them to a cutting board. Separate the parchment from the edges. Using a sharp knife, trim away the edges and cut the brownies into 2-in squares.
- Freezer-Friendly Instructions: The brownies can be frozen for up to 3 months. After they are completely cooled, cut them into squares, wrap tightly in foil, and then place them in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag. Thaw overnight on the countertop before serving.
Nutrition Information
- Serving size: 1 brownie
- Calories: 212
- Fat: 11g
- Saturated fat: 7g
- Carbohydrates: 27g
- Sugar: 22g
- Fiber: 1g
- Protein: 2g
- Sodium: 66mg
- Cholesterol: 51mg
Nutritional Data Disclaimer
Comments
The absolute best brownies. Have been searching high and low for a
recipe like this one and have finally found it! These are a definite 5+.
- — Jan on April 2, 2024
- Reply
Anyone try making it gluten free?
- — Aizah Bakhtiyar on March 17, 2024
- Reply
A number of readers have commented that they’ve made these gluten-free and have been happy with the results. Hope you enjoy if you make them!
- — Jenn on March 18, 2024
- Reply
I made a batch of brownies using the recipe, and although the flavor is delicious, they came out excessively oily. So much so that I had to drain them on paper towels. I might try making another batch, but cut back some of the fat maybe 🤔
- — Nicole on March 12, 2024
- Reply
I made them and they were delicious. But instead of cooking for about 45 minutes, it only took about a half hour.
- — Abigail Wolfer on March 10, 2024
- Reply
Over the years I’ve switched to using mostly glass Pyrex. When I see you baking with metal pans I wonder if I should invest in some myself. What are your thoughts? Do I need to adjust time or temperature when baking with glass pans? Thank you so much!
- — Sarah on March 9, 2024
- Reply
Hi Sarah, metal pans are my favorite for baking based on how they distribute heat. That said, glass works. If the recipe specifically calls for a metal pan though, I’d reduce the oven temp by 25°F. If a metal pan isn’t specified, glass is fine — just always keep an eye on it and reduce the heat by 25°F if it looks like it’s starting to brown around the edges.
- — Jenn on March 11, 2024
- Reply
Hands down the BEST and easiest brownie recipe ever! I have been baking brownies for over 40 years and have tried so many different recipes, including my beloved King Arthur (and they are wonderful, but a bit of work) and this recipe is by far the best. And so easy! I used Trader Joe’s pound plus bittersweet chocolate and they came out incredible. My entire family loves them and they have become our “go to” recipe for brownies. Thank you Jenn for another amazing recipe!
- — Alison on February 22, 2024
- Reply
Hi Jenn, I love all your recipes 🙂
Quick question: Is the trend of parchment paper or foil lined pans a matter of preference? Would I be ok just greasing the pan, if, say I intend only to serve the goodies out of the pan, among family members?
- — karen on February 19, 2024
- Reply
Hi Karen, what you’re suggesting should be fine (and so glad you like the recipes)!
- — Jenn on February 21, 2024
- Reply
I made these for a chocolate-loving friend, who invited us to a spontaneous party.
I had to make 1.5x the amount to fit my large baking sheet and used a little less sugar.
Mine were done a few minutes sooner.
The result? We cut them and ate them straight from the sheet 😀
- — PJ on February 15, 2024
- Reply
Made these for the Super Bowl yesterday – AMAZING!! And even better the next day! Thank you for another great recipe!!
- — Michele on February 12, 2024
- Reply
I made these brownies & they’re delicious- chewy chocolatey awesomeness!! I followed the recipe as written but did add walnuts. I think I baked them a bit too long as the side ends were crispy😳 at 45 minutes so maybe the next time take out a few minutes before?
- — Georgia Young on February 9, 2024
- Reply
Hi Georgia, it’s not unusual for the edges of brownies to get crispy but did you happen to use a glass or dark-colored metal pan?
- — Jenn on February 12, 2024
- Reply
Hi Jenn!
I love your recipes! I got the ingredients for this brownie recipe to make today; purchased the Guittard 65% bars. I just notice that the bars are only a total of 6 oz – the recipe calls for 8oz 😳 so my question is I have a Hershey milk chocolate bar could I add 2oz of the Hershey to make up the difference?
Thanks so much!
Georgia
- — Georgia Young on February 8, 2024
- Reply
Yep that should be fine — and so glad you enjoy the recipes!
- — Jenn on February 8, 2024
- Reply
Yay! As I wanted to try the brownies today!
- — Georgia Young on February 8, 2024
- Reply
Would it be possible to use Unsweetened Chocolate and adjust the amount of sugar? I have 100% Cacao Ghirardelli baking chocolate in the cupboard.
- — Kate on February 6, 2024
- Reply
Hi Kate, While you could use unsweetened chocolate here, you’d need to add some sugar (and I’m not certain how much). For the best results, I would recommend sticking with bittersweet or semisweet chocolate.
- — Jenn on February 7, 2024
- Reply
My husband took these to work and everyone in the office LOVED them, especially my husband!! The only change I made was that I toasted 1 1/2 c walnuts in the oven and chopped them and added them last to the batter. These will be the only brownies I make from now on!!
- — Danette M on February 4, 2024
- Reply
Great recipe as usual. Taste really good and very moist.
- — Louise L. on January 31, 2024
- Reply
I made these brownies this week end and everybody absolutely loved them. They are delicious! I had been using another recipe for years but decided to try this one and so happy I did. It is crispy on top and soft in the middle just like on the picture.
Thank you Mrs. Segal for this recipe
- — Emilie on January 30, 2024
- Reply
Hi Jenn,
I have a question for you. I found some Ghirardelli bars in my pantry that expired more than 6 months ago and I’m wondering if it’s okay to use them in your brownie recipe. The packaging says “Best Before” by the date. I had bought the bars specifically for your recipe but I forgot about them. Can you please let me know if it’s okay to use them or if I should throw them away?
Thank you
- — Rosy on January 25, 2024
- Reply
Hi Rosy, They will be perfectly fine – definitely use them!
- — Jenn on January 25, 2024
- Reply
Because Jenn’s recipes have never failed, I decided I’d make these despite not being a baker. Then I read the reviews and saw more negatives than I’ve ever seen on any of her recipes, so I did a Google search on what makes a good brownie. The only post that stood out was mixing the sugar with the chocolate: the reasoning being that the sugar dissolving in the warm chocolate bound the ingredients together so they’d be fudgy. I tucked that in the back of my mind and went back to Jenn’s recipe, which I made. Did I do it right? Not really. Jenn preps her ingredients beforehand. Me? I tend to measure as I go. So when it came time to add ingredients to the chocolate/butter mix, I put it in the microwave for 5 seconds to be sure it was warm, in case the bit about the sugar was right. Another piece of Jenn’s directions I didn’t follow was to use a knife to level off the flour but that’s just because I forgot. And finally, I could smell the brownies after about 32 minutes of baking. I wound up taking them out of my gas oven (with the thermometer reading 350°) after baking for 35 minutes: a toothpick test came out clean, and there wasn’t any wobbling, so I was worried they wouldn’t be as great as I’d believed they’d be. I let them cool on a rack, the I let them sit overnight before cutting them. It wasn’t until I cut them that I learned — despite my slip-ups — that the brownies are fabulous: the outside has a nice crunch and the inside is perfectly fudgy.
The negative reviews may be due to differences in ovens, or in “measuring as you go” instead of prepping properly, but even with a few missteps on my part, these are as wonderful as Jenn’s recipes always are.
- — RobinS. on December 24, 2023
- Reply
Made this today for a treat dessert tomorrow.
Recipe followed, oven times worked perfectly.
They are simply delicious, lovely and fudgy. They will be perfect with some vanilla ice cream tomorrow.
- — Tricia on December 9, 2023
- Reply
Cut the recipe in half and baked it in an 8×8 pan for 25-30 minutes. It was divine. My friends raved about it. Crispy top and fudgy, rich chocolaty brownie. Thank you!! Was such a hit.
- — Tova on November 13, 2023
- Reply
Hi, can I use oil instead of butter? And how many milliliters of oil to use?
- — Jacob on November 5, 2023
- Reply
Hi Jacob, This recipe has a lot of butter, so I’m not sure how substituting oil would impact it. Do you have margarine on hand? If so, I’d use that before using oil.
- — Jenn on November 6, 2023
- Reply
I’ve been making these brownies for more than 50 years. Handed down recipe. I use 2 cups white sugar instead of sugar and brown sugar. They are scrumptious and always come out perfect.
- — Sheri on October 31, 2023
- Reply
Soooo good! thank you. Easy recipe to follow. Love all of the pictures and videos … came out exactly as pictured! Just delicious! Thank you.
- — Leslie Bentley on October 31, 2023
- Reply
I need help. I made these before and they were incredible! But yesterday, I only had 2 eggs,so cut the recipe in half, added walnuts, used choc chips ( instead of bar) and baked in an 8X8 dish. The brownies were good, but nothing like before. They were dry and cake like. What did I do wrong? I added the flour, spooning and leveling it off, so the chance of too much flour wasn’t the problem. Appreciate any advice. Thanks!!
- — Kris Buchanan on October 17, 2023
- Reply
Hi Kris, Sorry they were dry this time around! It sounds like they were a bit overbaked.
- — Jenn on October 18, 2023
- Reply
Chips have less cocoa butter (fat = moisture) and contain added stabilizers. Bars melt more readily.
- — Richard on November 2, 2023
- Reply
These brownies turned out perfectly. I spent good time whisking at each step and followed the recipe exactly. Can’t beat the simplicity. Delicious!
- — Joanna on October 16, 2023
- Reply
These were very, very good!
Turned out exactly as described. Family loved them. I didn’t have block chocolate so used a combination of semi sweet and bitter sweet chocolate chips.
Perfect texture. The reviews that had negative texture comments could not have possibly made this recipe as written.
- — Susie on October 10, 2023
- Reply
WORST BROWNIE RECIPE EVER!!!! Don’t listen to the good reviews, i’m pretty sure they’re fake. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out horrible. The texture is like crumbly play dough and they are still wet. DONT MAKE THESE
- — McKell on September 18, 2023
- Reply
You didn’t follow the recipe properly and have issues with the result and think it must be “fake”?? What does that even mean? This recipe for brownies is probably the most famous recipe out there. Use your brain and Google “supernatural brownies”. It’s been around decades and nobody else has issues but you.
- — Holly Stovall on October 9, 2023
- Reply
THANK YOU Holly for your comments to “Mckell’s” RIDICULOUS comments!!!!!
I couldn’t have responded any better!
Lisa in Laton
- — Lisa on March 26, 2024
- Reply
Mine turned out great!! The majority of the reviews love the recipe. You should try it again and see. I am betting the issue is on your end.
- — Sarah on October 16, 2023
- Reply
These were just okay. Not the rich, chocolate flavor I was hoping for. For me, I think I’ll stick with recipes with cocoa powder in them in the future. But the texture of these was really nice, and the recipe was super easy to make since I had everything on hand.
- — Zoey424 on September 11, 2023
- Reply
So I’m a decent baker 😅 but after 45 minuted the very top was cooked beautifully and the rest was still soupy. I put it up a shelf and said it to 400 and when I went to check on it 10 minutes later, it burnt the top layer black and the rest wasn’t even the slightest bit cooked! What did I do wrong? Probably not the recipes fault, any oven tips? 😕
- — Grace Goehring on September 9, 2023
- Reply
Hi Grace, That is very strange! Was it actually soupy or just fudgy?
- — Jenn on September 10, 2023
- Reply
I added chocolate chips to mine. I wouldn’t say it was the best brownies I’ve ever made or had, but they were yummy and easy to make. I think an extra 5 minutes would be good, especially because of the parchment paper.
- — Mike on October 3, 2023
- Reply
Sounds like your oven runs too hot. You need to check it with a thermometer.
- — Holly Stovall on October 9, 2023
- Reply
The best chocolate fudge brownie I have ever had in my life. WOW
- — Colleen Pierson on September 5, 2023
- Reply
The best I ever made! I changed the recipe a little just added semi sweet chips whole. Added cocoa 1/3 cup sorry I didn’t measure I never do. And OMG.
- — Rose on September 4, 2023
- Reply
These really are the best brownies. I have no idea why some are saying these brownies have no chocolate flavor and are bland. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect! Fudgy, great chocolate flavor and way better than a mix. They were so easy to whip up and you don’t even need a mixer! This is my new brownie recipe!
- — Cindy Brown on September 3, 2023
- Reply
Can I use salted butter and omit the salt yielding the same results
- — Paula on August 22, 2023
- Reply
Sure, Paula, while it varies by brand, most salted butter has approximately 1/4 tsp. salt per stick, so you can use the salted butter and reduce the salt in the recipe as needed.
- — Jenn on August 23, 2023
- Reply
So much chocolatey goodness! I used a slightly smaller pan (12×8), cooked for 32 minutes and they were perfect! We love the texture and flavor!
- — Kim on August 21, 2023
- Reply
The name does not lie!! These are hands-down the BEST brownies I have made!!! My entire family devoured them. I subbed GF flour (my go to is King Arthur’s measure for measure GF blend) and they were DELICIOUS! 10/10 recommend
- — Liz L on August 20, 2023
- Reply
My husband made this this afternoon, and despite pulling them out of the oven early, they were a little burned on the bottom and quite dry. He does a lot of cooking and bread baking, so these should have been an easy win. He used half of each recommended chocolate. They might be salvageable with ice cream, but aren’t the fudgy brownies we were looking forward to having.
- — Jody on August 5, 2023
- Reply
OMG. This is now my go to brownie recipe. So fudge-y!! Melt in your mouth.
- — RISENfitness on July 31, 2023
- Reply
Wow! These brownies were deliciously perfect!I follow the recipe exactly. Had to adjust my oven 15 degrees lower at 335. The brownies came out chewy and had a great chocolate flavor. I did add 1 cup chopped walnuts to mine. Can’t wait to try with vanilla ice cream.😋
- — Laura on July 25, 2023
- Reply
Hi Jenn,
Thank you for all of your recipes.
I have used your brownie recipe 3 or 4 times in the last few months. The brownies are terrific every time. My “customers” love them.
Tomorrow I am going to try them with gluten-free flour. This will be my first attempt at gluten free baking. Wish me luck.
Jerry
- — Jerry McLaughlin on July 24, 2023
- Reply
Good luck! I’d love to hear how they turn out 🙂
- — Jenn on July 25, 2023
- Reply
Thank you for the recipe! I baked it a lit bit longer just to be sure, taste is great.
- — Ilze on October 12, 2023
- Reply
How did they turn out with gf flour? Thanks!
- — Melissa on February 1, 2024
- Reply
Very fudgy yet not so sweet. I froze some and almost like them more than the day I made them.
- — Niki on July 24, 2023
- Reply
Brought these to work and and they were a hit! I used 4 oz bittersweet chocolate and 4 oz semisweet chocolate, and it came out with the right amount of sweetness. This one is a keeper! Thanks for all your wonderful recipes!
- — Lani on July 23, 2023
- Reply
Just made these for the first time this afternoon. They are simply the best brownies ever. I made half a batch (we’re on a diet 😉 ) and took them out earlier as I was afraid of overcooking in a smaller pan. My new go to brownie recipe.
- — MayasMom on July 16, 2023
- Reply
Hi Jenn. Just made these brownies this morning and they were so yummy! Couple of questions: 1-To make it more gooey, should I cut the amount of eggs in half? 2-If I wanted to cut the recipe in half, can I use a 8 x 8 pan and would I bake it the same amount of time? Thanks so much.
- — SeasTheDay on July 16, 2023
- Reply
Glad you enjoyed them! To make them more gooey, I wouldn’t omit any eggs; I’d just underbake them a bit. And it’s fine to halve the recipe for an 8 x 8-inch pan. The bake time should be about the same but keep a close eye on them.
- — Jenn on July 18, 2023
- Reply
Best brownies Ever!!!! Would not change a thing.
- — Darcy on July 13, 2023
- Reply
Wow! These are great! We did add a couple handfuls of walnuts, but that was the only change at all. I found bake temp and time was spot on for my oven. They came out with crisp edges, gooey, chewy centers and decadent chocolate flavor. Thanks for an amazing recipe!
- — David Williams on July 7, 2023
- Reply
Honestly, these are the best brownies ever! You will not need another recipe !!
- — Mary Therese Szczepaniak on July 16, 2023
- Reply
Great recipe. To all of those using boxed brownie mix, these much better. Also
keep in mind that almost all boxed baking goods, crackers etc. are now being
Bioengineered.
- — Sidney on June 25, 2023
- Reply
That’s because the ingredients are. Check your baking powder… Clabber Girl is bioengineered also.
- — T d on October 27, 2023
- Reply
Oh no, really. Clabber Girl? What are you using instead?
- — OMR on December 16, 2023
- Reply
Yes, they are delicious, chocolaty. and rich. Baking time is off, my oven temp is spot on. Pulled them at 35 minutes, they were already starting to crisp up at the edges, next time30 – 32 minute. Jenn, 45 minutes and they would have gone down the disposal. Maybe the written time should be rechecked. Thanks for another goodie
- — Carol on June 21, 2023
- Reply
Thanks for the feedback. I’ll have to retest them to confirm baking time. Glad you enjoyed them!
- — Jenn on June 22, 2023
- Reply
I made this recipe two days ago and I agree with the timing. I pulled mine out around 35 minutes and could have pulled them out sooner. They are delicious now but would have burned at 45 minutes.
- — Deanne on July 5, 2023
- Reply
For me the time and temp were perfect !
- — Mary Therese Szczepaniak on July 16, 2023
- Reply
I agree. I only baked for 30 minutes which is more in line with other brownie recipes. I really love your recipes and you are my go to when baking desserts!
- — Jill on August 4, 2023
- Reply
Made these for Father’s Day with my granddaughter who is 7 and who loves to cook. I considered using a mix because I had never made this recipe before and I didn’t want to disappoint the fathers getting ready for Father’s Day. Well, my granddaughter who likes to try things said “No, Grandpa, the mix is cheating!” So we used your recipe it was heavenly. There’s nothing like using real chocolate and real ingredients. The brownies were a hit! Best of all, she took all the credit which she deserved. All I did was give a few pieces of advice here and there and take the brownies out of the oven. There were high fives all around the kitchen.
The best part was tasting the brownies on Father’s Day and the brownies were delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
- — Beck Daniel on June 20, 2023
- Reply
Wonderful recipe! Delicious brownies! Thanks Jenn!
A couple tweaks….
Baking time was closer to 25-30 minutes in my oven. I suggest monitoring baking time vs presetting timer for 45 minutes……watch for what Jenn notes…..”top has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm.” Also, I do not spray or grease parchment paper when baking brownies, bars or cake layers. I think it adds some unnecessary grease to the base of brownies/bars/cake layers . They still release from the parchment paper very cleanly.
- — Nan on June 19, 2023
- Reply
After seeing the recipe in my email feed, I had to try these brownies. These are by far the very best brownies I have ever made! Have tried other recipes but none of them compare to Jenn’s brownies. I did add a bit of cinnamon to the batter because I like the “hint” it provides. Saved the cut off edges and will use them with vanilla ice cream in a sort of brownies sundae.
- — Nancy Wade on June 18, 2023
- Reply
