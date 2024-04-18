The best car phone holders (2024)

Written by Ryan GilmorePublished: 1 October 2022Updated: 6 December 2023

The world of in-car entertainment extends way beyond the infotainment system, most modern motorists will rely on a smartphone in some way on the average drive, which means getting the best car phone holder is essential. Able to stream your favourite music or double as a sat nav, this beacon of entertainment deserves to be safe.

Investing in a quality car phone holder not only gives your smartphone a decent home but it’ll also ensure you stay on the right side of the law.

There are so many car phone holders to choose from, including wireless car chargers, you could be wondering where to start. This is why we’ve scoured the market to select the best phone mounts, each one designed to keep your phone locked in place while you’re on the move. Don’t be tempted by the really cheap phone holders, they’re cheap for a reason.

The best phone holder shortlist:

Editor’s pick: Belkin Car Vent Mount Buy now from Amazon

Best on a budget: Arteck Phone Car Mount Buy now from Amazon

Best for windscreens: Mous Limitless 3.0 Suction Mount Buy now from Mous

The best car phone holders in detail:

The best car phone holder
The best car phone holders (1)

Price: £19.99

The best car phone holders (2) The best car phone holders (3)

Price: £19.99

The best car phone holders (4) The best car phone holders (5)

Alternative Retailers

John Lewis & Partners

£19.99

Currys

£19.99

Belkin is renowned for producing quality mobile phone accessories, and this simple air vent-mounted option gets our top pick. For a small price premium, you'll be getting your hands on a quality product that'll cradle your mobile phone with care (and rubber) keeping it securely clamped in place without leaving unsightly scratches in the finish.

The air vent positioning of the phone holder will mean it's not blocking your vision as you drive, making it a discrete and safe choice even if it does mean sacrificing some airflow. The diecast aluminium arms make use of springs to adjust to fit any mobile up to 5.5" but will require both hands to operate. The mount does at least swivel up to 180 degrees.

Pros

  • Secure but gentle phone holding
  • Excellent adjustability

Cons

  • Requires two hands to mount your phone

A simple but brilliant car phone holder. The best thing about the Arteck Car Mount is its simplicity. Not only does it suit a wide range of smartphones, it also features a sticky gel pad that is stronger than standard suction cups.

The rotation ball provides 360 degrees of flexibility for vertical and horizontal viewing angles, while the frame itself feels robust and built to last. Put simply, if you're buying on a budget, it's perfect.

Pros

  • Solid build
  • Universal phone holding

Cons

  • Requires a relatively flat dashboard

On sale
The best car phone holders (11)

Price: £11.99 was £29.99

uk.mous.co

Price: £11.99 was £29.99

uk.mous.co

It can make sense to have your mobile phone mounted on the windscreen, for example, if you're using it as a sat nav. For such occasions, or if you cannot use a vent-mounted option, we recommend this suction mount from Mous.
Using magnets to hold your phone in place and connected to the glass via suction, the Mous is a sturdy choice. Best of all, it's such a low-profile design that it won't block your vision.

Pros

  • Easy to mount to glass
  • Excellent build quality
See Also
Best car phone holders 2022

Cons

  • Requires a Mous case

The best car phone holder for versatility
The best car phone holders (12)

Price: £29.71

The best car phone holders (13) The best car phone holders (14)

Price: £29.71

The best car phone holders (15) The best car phone holders (16)

The majority of car mounts require conventional air vents, which means anything a little funky won't accept them. The Belkin Car Cup Mount is designed for, you guessed it… a cupholder. The base expands to fit most cupholders, while the mount provides a wide variety of viewing positions thanks to a swivelling and tilting head. Because there are no suction pads involved, it's easy to transport the Belkin from one car to another. It even includes a small gap to hold and organise a charging wire.

Pros

  • Almost universal fit
  • Adjustable head for optimal phone positioning

Cons

  • Means sacrificing a cupholder

The best car phone holder for PopSockets
The best car phone holders (17)

Price: £15.99

The best car phone holders (18) The best car phone holders (19)

Price: £15.99

The best car phone holders (20) The best car phone holders (21)

PopGrips are increasingly commonplace on the back of mobile phones. Designed to make holding the device easier, these grips don't often pair well with traditional car phone mounts. Thankfully, help is on hand with this holder that uses the PopGrip to keep your phone securely in place as you drive. If you do have a Pop Grip attached to your phone, this is probably the best way to keep your phone safe as you drive.

Pros

  • Simple to install
  • Very secure

Cons

  • Only works if you have a Popsocket on your mobile phone

The best car phone holder for MagSafe phones
The best car phone holders (22)

Rrp: £19.99

Price: £17.99

The best car phone holders (23) The best car phone holders (24)

Rrp: £19.99

Price: £17.99

The best car phone holders (25) The best car phone holders (26)

MagSafe is a way of wirelessly charging Apple iPhones (12th generation and later), by using a magnet in the back of the phone. This incredibly discrete option from YOSH will make use of a magnet to hold the phone in place, but without charging the device. The single-piece circular unit clips into an air vent to keep maximum visibility and give the impression your mobile phone is floating. The soft rubber material means the Yosh won't damage your phone or the air vent.

Pros

  • Simple to install
  • Very sleek design

Cons

  • Why not get one that charges your phone at this point?

So why do you need a car phone holder?

It’s illegal to hold a mobile phone while driving or riding a motorcycle. If you’re caught breaking the law you face receiving six penalty points on your driving licence and a fine of £200. In extreme cases, you could be banned from driving and given a maximum fine of £1,000.

Note the word ‘hold’. It’s actually legal to use a phone or sat nav while driving if it’s placed in a dashboard holder or a windscreen mount. This leaves you free to use a voice control system such as Siri or Google Assistant, along with the phone’s built-in sat nav.

How to buy the right car phone holder, and how to use it

There’s nothing complicated about a car phone holder – you just have to decide which one is right for you. Some are mounted to the windscreen, others to the dashboard, some are designed for air vents, while a small number sit in a cupholder.

In the case of a windscreen mount, you simply attach the suction cup to the glass, adjust the holder to the desired position, then place the phone in the cradle. Other mounts feature a magnetic holder at the end, so there’s no need to worry about adjusting the cradle. The good thing about a windscreen mount is that it can be easily removed when not in use, but it will leave a circular mark on the glass.

If this is a concern, you should consider a mount that attaches to an air vent. Some of the products look really neat and many of them are less prone to wobbling when driving over rough surfaces. You simply attach them to the vent and let the magnets do their work.

What to consider when choosing a car phone holder

Are the cheapest products worthwhile?

While it’s possible to spend a few pounds on a cheap mount, we’d advise against it. More expensive products are subjected to tougher quality control checks and come with a decent guarantee. Lower-quality mounts are also liable to vibrate and shake themselves to bits.

Take care when ordering an air vent mount

Car phones designed for air vents are only suitable for traditional vents. If your car has a circular air vent, you should look at a windscreen or dashboard-mounted phone holder.

Make sure the phone can be recharged

If the car phone holder comes with a cradle, make sure that it leaves the charging port free. Running the sat nav will eat away at the battery life, so you’ll be left high and dry if you’re unable to charge on the go.

Ryan Gilmore is the Deputy Autos and Tool Editor for Parkers and CAR, specialising in car cleaning and hand tools. He also contributes to What’s The Best.

Sign up for theParkers Newsletterto keep up to date with more of the latest reviews, news, and recommendations from the Parkers team.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections –read why you should trust us

The best car phone holders (2024)

FAQs

What is the best way to mount a phone in car? ›

You might need a car phone mount for your dashboard, but you may prefer a cupholder mount or a car vent mount. Some mounts have a sensor that automatically opens the arms when you place your phone near them. Others clamp manually or have a magnetic surface that requires a phone or case with a magnetic element.

View More
Where is the best place to put a phone holder in a car? ›

Ideally, the screen should be mounted towards the centre of the windscreen, to the left of the driver. If this is not practicable, the next best location is in the far right, bottom corner of the windscreen.

Get More Info Here
How do I choose a phone holder for my car? ›

It is one of the most important criteria for choosing a car phone mount – both from the point of view of safety and functionality. The place you attach the holder in the car is crucial for safety. You do not want the phone to block the view, and neither you want to move your eyes away from the road.

Discover More Details
Is it better to put a phone mount on the dash or windshield? ›

Dash Car Phone Holder

This is a common location because it's typically easier to mount small hardware there since the dash is a flat surface that's compatible with adhesive or suction cups. The phone is placed high enough for easy viewing while driving without blocking the view outside the windshield.

View Details
What are the disadvantages of a car phone holder? ›

The disadvantages of a car phone holder are limited. They may block airflow from vents (for air vent mounts), obstruct visibility if improperly placed, and some designs might not work well with thick phone cases. If not securely attached, they can damage your phone or distract the driver.

Discover More Details
Are magnetic car phone holders good? ›

The short answer is yes, absolutely. Your cell phone is completely safe mounted on a magnetic holder or inside a magnetic case. The magnets that are usually used for smartphone mounts are tiny and hidden from view, hardly the type of industrial magnet that can do damage.

Learn More
Are air vent phone holders any good? ›

If you have your phone mounted directly in front of your vent, prolonged heat will be blowing straight into the back of your phone. Not really the best thing for electronics over the long-term. If you have long, cold winters and you drive often, this could be a genuine concern.

Keep Reading
Are phone holders in cars safe? ›

Using Phone Mount Responsibly

Phone mounts are potentially dangerous, but some drivers feel the need to use them for navigation. If you are using your phone for GPS, you can take steps to use the phone mount responsibly by putting your phone on “do not disturb.”

Learn More Now
Do car phone holders work? ›

Yes, many car vent phone holders with adjustable grips are on the market, designed to accommodate various phone sizes and provide a secure fit even while on bumpy roads.

Show Me More
Do I need a car phone holder? ›

In-car phone mounts are designed to provide a safe and comfortable driving experience while allowing you to stay connected and use your phone hands-free. They are essential for compliance with laws that prohibit the use of phones while driving and can help prevent accidents caused by distracted driving.

Learn More Now

Where is the best place to keep your phone? ›

To help keep your phone safe from pickpockets, carry it in your front pocket, not your back one – or even better, use something to attach it to you physically, like a lanyard or a crossbody phone strap.

Learn More
Do suction cup car phone holders work? ›

Using a cup holder isn't the most obvious place to keep your phone mount, but it works surprisingly well.

Read More
Do CD slot phone mounts damage? ›

Will a CD Slot Mount Do Damage? Nope! While it's a reasonable assumption to think something mounted in your CD player slot could do some damage to your audio system, they're perfectly safe.

Discover More
How do wireless car phone holders work? ›

This is a straightforward phone holder that attaches securely to an air vent and is compatible with any Qi wireless charging device. It stops your phone from wobbling thanks to spring-loaded arms, and the light that goes around the back of the holder gives a nice visual flair.

Get More Info
Who makes the best phone covers? ›

Compare the best protective phone cases
BrandBest forLearn more
OtterBoxBest overallView on Amazon
UAGRunner upView on Amazon
SUPCASEBest budgetView on Amazon
SpigenBest designView on Amazon
Mar 7, 2024

View More
Do suction car phone holders work? ›

All of the dashboard and windshield car phone mounts we tested had impressively strong suction cups. However, they won't stick well if the mounting surface is dirty or porous.

Discover More Details
Are magnetic car phone holders good for your phone? ›

This means that magnets do not affect electronics the way they once did. MEMORY You also don't have to worry about losing any data! Your contacts, images, and emails are safe around magnets. This is because cell phones now hold storage clips for memory, as opposed to former hard drive use.

Read On
Top Articles
Magic Caramel Pie: Easy Recipe With Condensed Milk
Best League of Legends VPN 2023
Mission Impossible 7 Showtimes Near B&B Theatres Tulsa Starworld 20
Craigslist Gadsden Al
Latest Posts
Ottolenghi's Mejadra Recipe
16 Delicious Recipes Featuring Beans & Lentils
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 6507

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.