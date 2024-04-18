The best car phone holders (2024)

Written by Ryan GilmorePublished: 1 October 2022Updated: 6 December 2023

The world of in-car entertainment extends way beyond the infotainment system, most modern motorists will rely on a smartphone in some way on the average drive, which means getting the best car phone holder is essential. Able to stream your favourite music or double as a sat nav, this beacon of entertainment deserves to be safe.

Investing in a quality car phone holder not only gives your smartphone a decent home but it’ll also ensure you stay on the right side of the law.

There are so many car phone holders to choose from, including wireless car chargers, you could be wondering where to start. This is why we’ve scoured the market to select the best phone mounts, each one designed to keep your phone locked in place while you’re on the move. Don’t be tempted by the really cheap phone holders, they’re cheap for a reason.

The best phone holder shortlist:

Editor’s pick: Belkin Car Vent Mount – Buy now from Amazon

Best on a budget: Arteck Phone Car Mount – Buy now from Amazon

Best for windscreens: Mous Limitless 3.0 Suction Mount – Buy now from Mous

The best car phone holders in detail:

1 Belkin Car Vent Mount The best car phone holder Price: £19.99 View Offer Price: £19.99 View Offer Alternative Retailers John Lewis & Partners £19.99 View offer Currys £19.99 View offer Belkin is renowned for producing quality mobile phone accessories, and this simple air vent-mounted option gets our top pick. For a small price premium, you'll be getting your hands on a quality product that'll cradle your mobile phone with care (and rubber) keeping it securely clamped in place without leaving unsightly scratches in the finish. The air vent positioning of the phone holder will mean it's not blocking your vision as you drive, making it a discrete and safe choice even if it does mean sacrificing some airflow. The diecast aluminium arms make use of springs to adjust to fit any mobile up to 5.5" but will require both hands to operate. The mount does at least swivel up to 180 degrees. Pros Secure but gentle phone holding

Excellent adjustability Cons Requires two hands to mount your phone

3 Mous Limitless 3.0 Suction Mount On sale Price: £11.99 was £29.99 uk.mous.co View Offer Price: £11.99 was £29.99 uk.mous.co View Offer It can make sense to have your mobile phone mounted on the windscreen, for example, if you're using it as a sat nav. For such occasions, or if you cannot use a vent-mounted option, we recommend this suction mount from Mous.

Using magnets to hold your phone in place and connected to the glass via suction, the Mous is a sturdy choice. Best of all, it's such a low-profile design that it won't block your vision. Pros Easy to mount to glass

Excellent build quality See Also Best car phone holders 2022 Cons Requires a Mous case

4 Belkin Car Cup Mount The best car phone holder for versatility Price: £29.71 View Offer Price: £29.71 View Offer The majority of car mounts require conventional air vents, which means anything a little funky won't accept them. The Belkin Car Cup Mount is designed for, you guessed it… a cupholder. The base expands to fit most cupholders, while the mount provides a wide variety of viewing positions thanks to a swivelling and tilting head. Because there are no suction pads involved, it's easy to transport the Belkin from one car to another. It even includes a small gap to hold and organise a charging wire. Pros Almost universal fit

Adjustable head for optimal phone positioning Cons Means sacrificing a cupholder

5 PopSockets: PopMount 2 Non-stick Hands-Free Car Air Vent Mount The best car phone holder for PopSockets Price: £15.99 View Offer Price: £15.99 View Offer PopGrips are increasingly commonplace on the back of mobile phones. Designed to make holding the device easier, these grips don't often pair well with traditional car phone mounts. Thankfully, help is on hand with this holder that uses the PopGrip to keep your phone securely in place as you drive. If you do have a Pop Grip attached to your phone, this is probably the best way to keep your phone safe as you drive. Pros Simple to install

Very secure Cons Only works if you have a Popsocket on your mobile phone

6 YOSH Car Phone Mount Holder The best car phone holder for MagSafe phones Rrp: £19.99 Price: £17.99 View Offer Rrp: £19.99 Price: £17.99 View Offer MagSafe is a way of wirelessly charging Apple iPhones (12th generation and later), by using a magnet in the back of the phone. This incredibly discrete option from YOSH will make use of a magnet to hold the phone in place, but without charging the device. The single-piece circular unit clips into an air vent to keep maximum visibility and give the impression your mobile phone is floating. The soft rubber material means the Yosh won't damage your phone or the air vent. Pros Simple to install

Very sleek design Cons Why not get one that charges your phone at this point?

So why do you need a car phone holder?

It’s illegal to hold a mobile phone while driving or riding a motorcycle. If you’re caught breaking the law you face receiving six penalty points on your driving licence and a fine of £200. In extreme cases, you could be banned from driving and given a maximum fine of £1,000.

Note the word ‘hold’. It’s actually legal to use a phone or sat nav while driving if it’s placed in a dashboard holder or a windscreen mount. This leaves you free to use a voice control system such as Siri or Google Assistant, along with the phone’s built-in sat nav.

How to buy the right car phone holder, and how to use it

There’s nothing complicated about a car phone holder – you just have to decide which one is right for you. Some are mounted to the windscreen, others to the dashboard, some are designed for air vents, while a small number sit in a cupholder.

In the case of a windscreen mount, you simply attach the suction cup to the glass, adjust the holder to the desired position, then place the phone in the cradle. Other mounts feature a magnetic holder at the end, so there’s no need to worry about adjusting the cradle. The good thing about a windscreen mount is that it can be easily removed when not in use, but it will leave a circular mark on the glass.

If this is a concern, you should consider a mount that attaches to an air vent. Some of the products look really neat and many of them are less prone to wobbling when driving over rough surfaces. You simply attach them to the vent and let the magnets do their work.

What to consider when choosing a car phone holder

Are the cheapest products worthwhile?

While it’s possible to spend a few pounds on a cheap mount, we’d advise against it. More expensive products are subjected to tougher quality control checks and come with a decent guarantee. Lower-quality mounts are also liable to vibrate and shake themselves to bits.

Take care when ordering an air vent mount

Car phones designed for air vents are only suitable for traditional vents. If your car has a circular air vent, you should look at a windscreen or dashboard-mounted phone holder.

Make sure the phone can be recharged

If the car phone holder comes with a cradle, make sure that it leaves the charging port free. Running the sat nav will eat away at the battery life, so you’ll be left high and dry if you’re unable to charge on the go.

Ryan Gilmore is the Deputy Autos and Tool Editor for Parkers and CAR, specialising in car cleaning and hand tools. He also contributes to What’s The Best.

Sign up for the Parkers Newsletter to keep up to date with more of the latest reviews, news, and recommendations from the Parkers team.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections –read why you should trust us