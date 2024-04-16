The best car phone mounts of 2024 (2024)

All too often, distracted drivers can risk both accidents and injuries by using their phones while driving. We've all been on the road before when we have seen a reckless driver using a cell phone while behind the wheel. Perhaps, they even swerved into your lane a little while balancing the phone with the steering wheel.

Car phone mounts can change that. They provide a convenient, easy way to keep your phone accessible for directions and messages while giving your phone a place to grab an extra charge. You just need to know which one to buy, which is why I talked to the users themselves to find out which car phone mounts are helping to keep them safe behind the wheel.

These are the best car phone mounts as voted by the users themselves.

Kenu Airframe Pro Best car phone mount overall Pros & Cons Pros Extra-wide

Tight grip

Lifetime warranty Cons Pricey More Details Kenu Airframe Pro specs: Mounting type: Vent | Maximum extension: 3.6 inches | Dimensions: 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.25 inches | Weight: 1.4 ounces The Kenu Airframe Pro is the best car phone mount overall, serving as an easy vent mount that you can use to hold your phone. It works with a variety of different devices for excellent compatibility, and the 360-degree rotating clip simply clamps onto your vent, working with a variety of different vents, regardless of whether they are horizontal, vertical, or angled. Matt Little, Co-Owner of Damien McEvoy Plumbing, relies on it to keep his phone close at all times in order to remain accessible to his clients. "Even while driving, I have to answer calls," he explains. "Its expandable grip helps me to adjust my phone with ease. I don't have to worry about it dropping and getting damaged." Jim Trevors, Founder and CEO of We Review Tires, used this model while driving through the busier parts of his city. He reports back, stating, "One of the standout parts of Airframe Pro was the adjustable grip, which helped me survive a road trip to a nearby hill station where we had to off-road. The silicon material of the grip ensured that my mobile phone didn't sustain a single scratch, and the adjustable grip was perfect for any position when driving." Michael Maximoff, co-founder and managing partner of Belkins, loves the solid construction. "It is a simple and very much reliable mount that's perfect for GPS purposes," he says. "I really enjoy the simplicity of the Airframe Pro as it is easy to set up and doesn't require much tweaking, and the build itself is strong, sturdy, and long-lasting. As someone who hates struggling with phone mounts, Kenu Airframe Pro is an easy choice to make, and I've had no major issues with it." View now at Amazon

Arteck Car Mount Best budget car phone mount Pros & Cons Pros Multiple mount types

Easy to install

Affordable Cons Plastic construction More Details Arteck Car Mount specs: Mounting type: Dashboard, windshield | Dimensions: 5.43 x 3.15 x 2.64 inches | Weight: 3.87 ounces The Arteck Car Mount is not only the best cheap car phone mount, but it is also one of the most convenient. It is compatible with a variety of devices, and setup is easy. Simply use the sticky gel pad to affix your mount wherever you like on your windshield or dashboard. Leo Watts, head of content at CNCSourced, loves the versatility. "You can put your phone in pretty much any position since it's got a ball that spins around and knobs to move it up or down, left or right," he explains. "So you'll always be able to see your screen, no matter where you stick it." There is also something to be said about its construction. "This mount is made of some seriously strong rubber and plastic, so it's tough enough to keep your phone in place," Watts describes. "Plus, it's lightweight, small, and super easy to install, so you can just throw it in your bag when you don't need it. Best of all? It works with tons of different phones, so it'll probably fit yours just right!" Leo Ye, CEO and co-founder of Cubo Online Virtual Office, uses this car phone mount frequently on his travels. "The Arteck Car Mount has been a dependable travel companion for me. My phone can be attached and detached from the mount quickly, thanks to its quick-release button and the mount's ability to rotate 360 degrees." It is a winner, Ye says, telling me, "Overall, I've found the Arteck Car Mount to be a trustworthy option for keeping my tablet close at hand when driving." View now at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount Best car phone mount for CD players Pros & Cons Pros Firm grip

No view obstruction

Keeps vents free Cons Won't work with all vehicles More Details iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount specs: Mounting type: CD slot | Maximum extension: 3.5 inches | Dimensions: 4.8 x 4.2 x 4 inches | Weight: 5.5 ounces If you have a CD player that is collecting dust, I have just the car phone mount for you. The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount will make use of your neglected CD slot, turning it into a convenient place to stash your phone while driving or riding in the car. Ye has also used this model and says, "A simple and safe method to mount your phone is with the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount. Without the use of adhesives or suction cups, its unique CD slot design guarantees a secure attachment. The adjustable telescopic arm allows for the best positioning, and the one-touch mechanism makes mounting and removing the phone simple," he describes. "This mount has shown to be quite useful and dependable in my experience, making it an ideal choice for drivers who have CD slots in their vehicles." Ali Husnain, founder of Reloadux, shares his experience after a year of use and reports that he is a fan. "I absolutely love the Easy One Touch mechanism. It's incredibly convenient because I can easily mount my phone with just one hand using the locking side arms and trigger button." "Another amazing feature is that it works with a wide range of smartphones and cases," he adds. "And, with the rotating ball, I can always find the perfect viewing angle for my phone. Switching between landscape and portrait mode is a breeze, too." Overall, Husnain says, "It's been a game-changer for me!" View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart more buying choices

Scosche MagicMount Dash Best dash car phone mount Pros & Cons Pros Easy to mount

Fits all widths

Compact design Cons No built-in charger More Details Scosche MagicMount Dash specs: Mounting type: Dashboard | Dimensions: 3 x 2.1 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 0.8 ounces The Scosche MagicMount Dash is the best dash car phone mount to work with a variety of devices beyond just your phone, such as your Kindle. All you need is a flat surface, and you are on your way to a new and better dash car phone mount for your vehicle. Robert Walden, Founder ofVehicle Freak, says this best car phone mount is his top pick. "I've been using it for a year now, and I'm impressed with its design and performance," he says. "The MagicMount Dash has a strong magnetic grip that keeps my phone secure even when I'm driving over bumps or taking sharp turns. Plus, its sleek and low-profile design doesn't block my view or clutter up my dashboard." Installation was a simple matter, making it easy to get just the right placement, Walden recalls. "Just stick it to your preferred location, attach the metal plate to your phone or case, and voila! The 4-axis adjustable angle allows me to position my device just right, so I can check my screen without taking my eyes off the road for too long." "Overall," Walden says, "I think the Scosche MagicMount Dash is an excellent option for drivers who want a dependable and discreet car mount." Royal Hernandez, founder of StarAndLink, is also a user and gives rave reviews. "When compared to other magnetic car phone mounts, this one is the simplest to install and use and also the safest," he shares. "For those who value a minimal visual footprint without sacrificing security, this is the best car phone mount we tested." View now at Amazon

Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount Best cup holder car phone mount Pros & Cons Pros Flexible mounting

Out-of-the-way design

Easy to install Cons Requires use of a cup holder More Details Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount specs: Mounting type: Cup holder | Maximum extension: 3.54 inches | Dimensions: 6.69 x 3.07 x 4.49 inches | Weight: 9 ounces The Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount is easy for any driver to use, serving as the best cup holder car phone mount you can buy. For a closer look, I talked to Andrew Kuttow, a car blogger from LamboCars.com, who has used this car phone mount extensively. "Overall, the Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount is a practical and reliable accessory for drivers who need their phones within easy reach but also safely stowed away," he says. "It's a small investment towards safer and more convenient driving." He shares, "The mount is robust and sturdy, ensuring that your phone stays secure even on the bumpiest of roads. The adjustable base fits snuggly into the cup holder, providing a firm foundation that doesn't wobble or tip. Its adjustability allows it to hold a variety of phone sizes, which is an advantage in a world with increasingly diverse smartphone dimensions." Its flexibility is something that he appreciated on a recent road trip with his family, noting, "The real star of the show, though, is the unit's universal compatibility. My family, a motley crew of diverse phone users—iPhones, Samsungs, even an old Google Pixel—could all use the mount with equal ease. The adjustable grip expanded and contracted seamlessly, accommodating our varying phone sizes without a hitch. This was a lifesaver when we had to switch drivers and navigate different routes." Says Kuttow, "Having spent a good amount of time with the Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount, I can confidently say it's an accessory that most drivers could benefit from," he says. "It's the perfect blend of practicality and innovation, seamlessly integrating with the vehicle's interior." View now at Amazon

What is the best car phone mount? The Kenu Airframe Pro is on the pricier end of the spectrum, but users still say it is the best car phone mount you can buy. With a compact size, this unit easily clips onto the vent of any vehicle, providing a safe place for your phone that is out of the way. For comparison purposes, this is an overview of the best car phone mounts. Best car phone mount Cost Mounting type Dimensions Kenu Airframe Pro $28 Vent 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.25 inches Arteck Car Mount $8 Dashboard, windshield 5.43 x 3.15 x 2.64 inches iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount $25 CD slot 4.8 x 4.2 x 4 inches Scosche MagicMount Dash $13 Dashboard 3 x 2.1 x 2.3 inches Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount $24 Cup holder 6.69 x 3.07 x 4.49 inches

Which is the best car phone mount for you? Car phone mounts can begin to all look the same after a while, making it hard to decide which one is the best for your needs. To help you find the best car phone mount, these are my expert suggestions based on my research. Choose this best car phone mount... If you want... Kenu Airframe Pro A vent-friendly car phone mount. This one comes with excellent reviews from its users. Arteck Car Mount To watch your spending. This best car phone mount won't break the bank. iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount To use your car's CD player as a base. This car phone mount is perfect for older vehicles. Scosche MagicMount Dash To mount your phone on your car's dashboard. This provides easy, convenient access right on the dash. Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount To use the cup holder for your car phone mount. Reaching for your phone could not be easier.

How did I choose these best car phone mounts? While searching for the best car phone mount, there were several factors that I took into consideration that can also help with your search. Type: There are several types of car phone mounts that you can buy, whether they are mounted to your windshield or dash or attached to your vent. Consider which layout best suits your vehicle, as well as which will provide a safe place where it won't be in the way.

Compatibility: Most importantly, you want to be sure that your phone is compatible with your chosen car phone mount. Some mounts may be designed to handle smaller phones, ruling out your larger models, so it is imperative that you check both compatibility and dimensions before purchasing.

Grip: Test your car phone mount to ensure that it properly holds your phone in place. The last thing you want is your phone falling around when you are trying to drive.

Ease: It is important that your phone can easily be inserted and removed from the car phone mount without any trouble and without causing any damage to your device. You also want to be sure that your car phone mount will not obstruct any charging ports or wires that you may need to use while in the car.

Where is the best place to place a car phone mount? You have a bunch of options when it comes to where to place your car phone mount. Walden walks us through a few popular locations: Dashboard : "This is the most popular spot for car mounts, as it provides easy access and a clear view of the screen without blocking your view."

Air vent : "You can put your mount on an air vent to keep your device cool during warm weather, but make sure it doesn't block airflow or damage the vent."

Windshield : "This spot offers great visibility, but some places have strict rules against mounting devices on the windshield, so do your research."

Cup holder: "These are useful for larger devices but not the best for easy access or visibility." Husnain adds a few important considerations, as well. "The best place to put a car mount is in a location that doesn't obstruct your view of the road, interfere with any controls or airbags, and allows your phone to be easily accessible without being a distraction while driving," he urges.

Are car phone mounts legal? To find out whether car phone mounts are legal, I look to the expert. As founder of EZ485, Min Hwan Ahn is a lawyer with experience in traffic laws and regulations who offers his insight. "Car phone mounts are generally legal across the country, as they help drivers to use their phones hands-free, which is required by law in most states," he explains. "However, there are specific guidelines that vary from state to state regarding where you can place your mount and how it should be installed." "For instance, many states have windshield obstruction laws that prohibit mounting devices on the windshield if they obstruct the driver's view. Other states may have similar restrictions or allow mounting on other areas like air vents or dashboards. Additionally, some states also have specific restrictions regarding the use of suction cup mounts." "Car phone mounts are generally legal if used correctly and within each state's specific guidelines," Ahn concludes, adding, "It's essential to familiarize yourself with your state's regulations to choose an appropriate car phone mount and install it according to those rules."

How much do the best car phone mounts cost? These are not the only car phone mounts available. Check out thesebest car phone mounts that are also worth a second look.

