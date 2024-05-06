The Best Carnivore Recipes: Comfort Food for Meat-Eaters - Ash Eats (2024)

With these carnivore recipes, you will be able to eat a variety of whole, nutrient-dense foods without sacrificing taste or pleasure.

Maybe you just transitioned to the carnivore diet or to an animal-based lifestyle, but find yourself missing your favorite comfort foods – things like pancakes, waffles, bread, chips, fried chicken, and pizza. If this sounds like you, you’re in the right place!

In this post, you will find 14 comfort food carnivore recipes (and 2 on-the-go carnivore snack ideas) that were designed for meat-eaters. Things like – you guessed it – pancakes, waffles, bread, chips, fried chicken, and pizza. All of these meat-based recipes use only animal-based ingredients, like beef, pork, chicken, uncured meats, organ meats, animal fats, and (optional) zero carb condiments, herbs, and spices.

Want to browse all of my carnivore/animal-based recipes? Click here to see all of my carnivore recipes and here to see all of my animal-based recipes.

Carnivore Diet Snack Ideas – On-the-go

If you love a good crunch, I highly recommend trying out Carnivore Crisps . They offer tons of different meat options, such as organ meats, lamb, different cuts of beef like ribeye, brisket, and top sirloin, and even wild game like elk.

If you’re on the go and don’t have time to cook or if you’re looking for a nutrient-dense shelf stable snack for backpacking trips, airplane rides, or long periods of time away from a fridge, Carnivore Crisps are a great option.

If you end up giving them a go, use my code ASHLEYR for 10% off your entire order.

Like Carnivore Crisps , The Carnivore Bar is another wonderful (and tasty) shelf stable option.

They offer three bars (all made with dehydrated beef for a nice crunch!):

beef + tallow

beef + tallow + sea salt

beef + tallow + sea salt + raw honey

My personal favorite is the raw honey variation. After trying the honey bar for the first time, I woke up craving another first thing the following morning.

The salted bar isn’t bad, but taste-wise, I would never choose it over the honey bar. If I was looking to stay low carb, however, or was trying to stay away from sugar, I’d choose the salted bar.

I was not a fan of the unsalted bar. I don’t know if there is ever a scenario where I would choose an unsalted variation of something over a salted one.

If you end up giving The Carnivore Bar a try, use my code ASHLEYR for 10% off. If you purchase a subscription and use my code, the discount ends up being 25% off!

Carnivore Recipes with Multiple Meats

Alright, let’s get into the meat. (Pun intended)

Carnivore Fried Chicken Strips

Like the classic fried chicken we all know and love, but without SAD breading and industrial seed oils.

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs

Pork cracklings

Eggs ( ASHLEY20 for 20% off)

( for 20% off) Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Club Sandwich

Loaded with three types of meat, raw cheese, and creamy

Duck Fat Mayonnaise

in between slices of

Carnivore Sandwich Bread

, this animal-based Club is a plant-free spin on the classic.

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Pizza

With raw cheese, homemade sausage, bacon, and pepperoni on a pork-basedCarnivore Pizza Crust, this savorypizza is entirely animal (with the exception of a small amount of optional herbs & spices).

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Pizza Crust

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, this savory,carnivore, pork-based pizza crust is entirely animal.

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Recipes with Pork

Pork rinds make wonderful crusts, breads, and pastries. Because of this, the bulk of my baked goods contain pork rinds. Not a fan of pork? Scroll down to the beef section to find a beef-version of the carnivore sandwich bread.

Carnivore Quiche

This carnivore quiche is made with a pork-based crust and loaded with heavy cream, raw cheese, eggs, and bacon (or easily substitute your favorite breakfast meat).

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Pork Belly Chips

These chips are salty, hard, and crunchy just like you would expect from a standard chip, but the occasional piece may surprise you with a wonderful melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Ingredients:

Pork belly strips

Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Sandwich Bread

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, this savory,carnivore, pork-based sandwich bread is perfect for sandwiches, spreads, or can be toasted and eaten alone.

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Tortillas

These tortillas are light, bendy, faintly crispy, and hold together well for tacos, wraps, or whatever!

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Baguettes

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, this savory,carnivore, pork-based baguette is a wonderful side to almost any meal!

Ingredients:

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Recipes with Ground Beef

For most folks on the carnivore diet, beef seems to be the safest protein. Below you’ll find things like beef bread and some crunchy beef bars that are perfect for on-the-go snacks.

Carnivore Sandwich Bread – Beef Version

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, this savory,carnivore, beef-based sandwich bread is perfect for sandwiches, spreads, or can be toasted and eaten alone.

Ingredients:

Eggs ( ASHLEY20 for 20% off)

( for 20% off) Ground beef

Grass-fed ghee (or butter)

(or butter) Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Crunchy Beef Bars

The dehydrated beef gives a crunch like nuts in a candy bar, the ghee holds everything together and gives a lightly sweet flavor, and the salt finishes it off. It all comes together in one delicious bar!

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Grass-fed ghee (or butter)

(or butter) Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Recipes with Liver and Organ Meats

Trying to eat more organs, but not a fan of the taste? These liver pancakes and waffles have been a hit on the blog. Hundreds of people have tried them, and say they mask liver taste quite well.

Carnivore Beef Liver Pancakes

The most nutrient-dense pancakes you will ever eat!

Ingredients:

Raw beef liver

Eggs ( ASHLEY20 for 20% off)

( for 20% off) Grass-fed ghee (or butter)

(or butter) Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Carnivore Beef Liver Waffles

The most nutrient-dense waffles you will ever eat!

Ingredients:

Raw beef liver

Eggs ( ASHLEY20 for 20% off)

( for 20% off) Grass-fed ghee (or butter)

(or butter) Sea salt (ASHLEYRfor 15% off)

Get the recipe here .

Slow-Cooked CarnivoreRecipes

For an easy “set it and forget it” meal, these oxtails are wonderful.

Easy Instant Pot Oxtails

With slightly charred tops, fall-off-the-bone-meat, and extra ghee to make the broth slightly sweet and buttery, these oxtails are wonderful – the perfect base for a hearty, fatty soup.

Ingredients:

Beef oxtails

Grass-fed ghee (or butter)

(or butter) Sea salt ( ASHLEYR for 15% off)

( for 15% off) Water

Get the recipe here .

Follow:

Ashley Rothstein Ashley Rothstein develops tasty, whole food, animal-based recipes that include a moderate amount of “minimally toxic” plant foods. To fix her own health issues, she bounced around between the carnivore, keto, and paleo diets for a few years. After experiencing and studying each diet philosophy, she learned she feels her best by merging the three and following an animal-based diet. As a glut at heart, she likes to channel her creativity and create meals that are healthy but also satisfy her inner gluttonous spirits.