THE BEST Cheese Fondue Recipe - So GOOD!! | Montana Happy (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The Best Cheese Fondue is the perfect recipe for every gathering, date night, or special occasion. This cheesy, creamy dish will leave taste buds happy.

Cheese Fondue Dippers will help you find the perfect food to dip into your fondue. Creamy Chocolate Fondue is the perfect recipe for dessert.

I was trying to decide the next recipe to feature when I watched a movie that had a cheese fondue party. Uh, yum!

Of course, cheese fondue was the perfect dish to do next. I write about cozy living, and you really can’t cozier than a nice fondue pot with lots of things to dip into it. You can position your meal in front of a fireplace for extra points on living a remarkable life.

Sometimes I think we forget how easy it is to add a few touches of magic here and there to our day. Anything to do with cheese can turn an average day into a day worth remembering.

Recently, my entire family went to Vermont in the fall. One of our activities was to visit the Cabot Cheese company.

There was a giant oval table in the center of one of the rooms. You got in line with the other cheese-obsessed people and went around the table sampling the different types of cheese.

First of all, Cabot Cheese is crazy good – but being able to sample all the flavors were pure heaven. That was part of the trip none of us will forget.

If you’re anything like me, you love cheese. You even dream about cheese.

So why not make cheese a focal point for a special meal?

This recipe is the perfect fondue for any gathering. You can make this for a dinner party, Thanksgiving meal, Christmas Eve gathering, or New Year’s Eve dinner.

“Life is great. Cheese makes it better.” – Avery Aames, The Long Quiche Goodbye

What is Cheese Fondue?

It is a yummy combination of cheeses, wine, and seasonings heated until they turn into a melted cheesy dip. You can find more about the definition here on Wikipedia.

History of Cheese Fondue:

It is thought that cheese fondue originated in 18th century Switzerland. Because winter was so harsh and food was so hard to come by, farmers used what little they had to create a meal.

They used leftover cheese, stale bread, and a little wine – the family gathered around the fireplace for a delicious meal. If that isn’t a cozy lifestyle – I don’t know what is!

Creating a Cozy Life Group

Since you found this recipe for cheese fondue, I’m guessing you like all things cozy living. I created a Facebook groupcalledCreating a Cozy Lifewith over 116,000 like-minded souls.

It’s a group where we share recipes, pictures of things that leave you in awe, and ideas on how to make your life just a little bit more snug. Join here to be part of the virtual cozy cabin.

Here’s how you make The Best Cheese Fondue:

Ingredients for Classic Cheese Fondue Recipe

4 teaspoons cornstarch, divided

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon dry white wine, divided

1 1/2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 garlic clove, halved

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3-4 drops of hot sauce

How to Make The Best Cheese Fondue:

1) Combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of the wine in a small bowl. Set aside.

2) Combine remaining corn starch with the shredded cheese. Set aside.

3) In a large saucepan, rub the sides with the cut sides of the peeled garlic clove. Discard the garlic cloves.

4) Add the remaining wine to the large saucepan and heat over medium heat. You want to cook it until bubbles form around sides of the pan.

5) Stir in lemon juice.

6) Reduce heat to medium-low. Add a handful of the grated cheese mixture to the saucepan. Stir constantly, using the figure-eight hand motion until the cheese is almost melted completely.

7) Continue adding the rest of the cheese, one handful at a time. You want to allow the cheese to completely melt between additions.

8) Once the cheese mixture has all been added, stir in the garlic powder, oregano, Worcestershire sauce and pepper sauce. Stir in cornstarch mixture gradually to the pan.

9) Stir and cook until mixture is smooth and thickened.

10) Keep the cheese fondue warm and serve with dippers like bread cubes and a fondue fork for each person.

Tips for Making The Best Cheese Fondue

Make sure you use real lemon juice – it changes the flavor of the fondue if you don’t.

You can substitute the Swiss cheese with white cheddar cheese or Emmental cheese. You can experiment with different cheeses to find the combination you love.

Keep the fondue warm, otherwise it will solidify quickly.

You can add freshly ground black pepper or white pepper to the recipe if you want.

For more flavor, you can add Dijon mustard to the fondue.

If you don’t have an electric fondue pot, you can use your slow cooker instead.

Be sure to use long-stemmed forks for your delicious fondue for best results.

You can add nutmeg or dry mustard to add flavor to the cheese fondue recipe.

Use quality cheese for the best results. You can also try Vacherin Fribourgeois cheese. It is a Swiss semi-soft cheese made in a border town in France.

A good wine to use in this recipe is Sauvignon Blanc.

You can substitute flour for cornstarch in this recipe. Double the amount of flour to cornstarch to substitute.

Kirsch, a cherry brandy, can be used flavor to cheese fondue.

Add heavy cream to thin the fondue if needed.

What to Dip in Classic Cheese Fondue Recipe?

For more ideas on cheese fondue dippers, I put together an extensive list of ideas.

Cubes of Crusty Bread

Cubed French bread, sourdough bread, or Italian bread works well. You can also use your favorite bread.

Bite-Sized Cubed Meat

Steak, salami, cooked ham, miniature smoked sausages, and chicken bites will all taste better dipped in cheese.

Fruit

Slices of apples or fresh figs are both great choices for cheese fondue dippers.

Pretzels

Both soft and hard pretzels work well as cheese fondue dippers.

Seafood

Cooked shrimp, crab, and lobster are all decadent dippers for cheese fondue.

Vegetables

Roasted zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, and asparagus are all great fondue cheese dipping choices.

Printable Recipe Card for The Best Cheese Fondue with Nutrition Facts

Yield: 6 Servings Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Best Cheese Fondue is the perfect recipe for any gathering, date night, or special occasion. This cheesy, creamy dish will leave taste buds happy. Ingredients 4 teaspoons cornstarch, divided

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon dry white wine, divided

1 1/2 cups Gruyere cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 peeled garlic clove, halved

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3-4 drops hot sauce Instructions Combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of the wine in a small bowl. Set aside. Combine remaining cornstarch with the cheeses. Set aside. In a large saucepan, rub the sides with the cut side of the garlic. Discard the garlic cloves. Add the remaining wine to the large saucepan and heat over medium heat. You want to cook it until bubbles form around sides of the pan. Stir in lemon juice. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add a handful of the cheese mixture to the saucepan. Stir constantly, using the figure-eight hand motion until the cheese is almost melted completely. Continue adding the rest of the cheese, one handful at a time. You want to allow the cheese to completely melt between additions. Once the cheese mixture has all been added, stir in the garlic powder, oregano, Worcestershire sauce and pepper sauce. Stir in cornstarch mixture gradually to the pan. Stir and cook until mixture is smooth and thickened. Keep warm and serve with dippers.

For more fondue recipes, you can purchase The Melting Pot Cookbook here.

We’ve reached the end ofThe Best Cheese Fondue. I hope you enjoyed it.

Let me know in the comments below how you liked this easy The Best Cheese Fondue. What are your favorite dippers for fondue?

Make sure you join our Creating a Cozy Life Facebook group. You’re not going to believe how amazing it is!

Pin this easy recipe below on your recipe board on Pinterest to refer back to this melted cheese dish.

You can follow me here on PINTEREST. If you made this recipe, be sure to tag me here on Instagram.

Thanks for stopping by. I’m so happy you found us!

More Fondue Articles You’ll Love

Cheese Fondue Dippers

Chocolate Fondue Dippers

Additional Cheesy Related Recipes