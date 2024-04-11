The Best Chili Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Chili Recipe is filled with lean ground beef, bacon, and red kidney beans simmered in a simple, spice-filled tomato broth. Hands down the best chili recipe ever, serve with gooey melted cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

Chili Recipe

When it comes to chili, this recipe is the absolute best- and definitely my favorite. Just like how my mom used to make her chili, this one comes with all the classic beef and tomato flavors, but with one very important secret ingredient – BACON!

Thick, hearty, and delicious, it’s simple to make and only uses one pot. It’s easy enough to make during the week for dinner, and impressive enough to feed a large crowd – you can’t go wrong with a big pot of this amazing chili!

Looking for more chili recipes?Check out myeasy steak chili, Instant Pot Coca-Cola chili, or these vegetarian versions including 3 bean miso chili and butternut squash chili. This chili, though? This one is the best and definitely my favorite.

How to Make Chili

1. Cook the bacon

If you choose to add bacon to your chili recipe (which I hope you do!) then you’re going to want to do this first. Technically, there are a few different ways to do this,

Chop the bacon before frying

Fry the bacon in strips, cool, and chop

Or, cook your bacon in the oven

I find that it’s easiest to chop before frying and since I don’t want to lose any of the delicious bacon flavors and cook it directly in the pot I plan to cook my chili. Whichever method you do decide to go with, remember to reserve 2-3 tablespoons of bacon grease. Anything more than that can be tossed or saved for later use.

2. Brown the beef

Remove the cooked bacon to a clean plate, leaving behind approximately 1 tablespoon of that reserved bacon grease (or olive oil if you’re not cooking with bacon). Add the ground meat and cook over medium-high heat. Brown the meat and season with salt and pepper then transfer to a clean plate and set aside.

Cook things separately for best flavor Why is it that we cook the bacon, ground beef, and onions separately rather than all at the same time? When cooked separately, the bacon and the ground beef can brown on their own, leaving behind a little layer of stuck-on brown caramelized bits that will ultimately result in more, and better, flavor.

layer of stuck-on brown caramelized bits that will ultimately result in more, and better, flavor. It allows us to decide how much grease from the bacon and beef actually remains in the chili and how much is removed.

Onions are really important to the flavor of this chili recipe and need to be cooked low and slow (read all about this cooking technique in my post about Mirepoix ).

3. Onions, seasoning, and tomatoes

Cook the onion in the remaining tablespoon of bacon grease until soft, tender, and translucent. If you start to see your onions brown or burn, reduce heat to medium-low.

Sprinkle with salt, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, and sugar. Mix well to combine.

I choose not to go crazy with the spices (especially the cumin) on purpose. With the added smokiness from the bacon and a little balancing sweetness from the sugar, you don’t need a whole lot.

4. Put it all together

Return the cooked bacon and ground beef to the pot. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring continuously – we don’t want it burning – then add the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce and bring it to a simmer.

Add in the kidney beans and add 2-3 cups of low-sodium broth (you pick- it can be beef, bone broth, chicken stock, or vegetable broth). Mix well to combine.

5. Simmer

Allow your chili to simmer over low heat for at least 20-30 minutes or up to an hour. At this point, it’s not for food safety reasons as everything has been cooked. The flavors, however, need some time to mix and meld together. No, you don’t need to simmer it all day, but if you have a little extra time to let it cook, I highly recommend it.

How to make chili in a Crockpot? After the bacon, ground beef, and onions have been browned and softened, transfer everything (including the remaining ingredients) to a slow cooker/crockpot and cook over high heat for 3-4 hours or low heat for 5-6 hours.

What to Serve with Chili?

Serve chili with homemade cornbread and all of your favorite toppings including:

Shredded cheese: cheddar cheese, Colby Jack, or even Monterey Jack

Sour cream

Fresh cilantro

Sliced green onions or chives

Avocado

Hot sauce – I’m particularly fond of Tabasco sauce

Corn chips or crushed tortilla chips

Sliced jalapeño (pickled or fresh)

How to thicken chili? There are several ways to thicken chili: Allow it to simmer, uncovered, until the desired consistency is reached. This allows it to thicken naturally without changing the flavors. Add an additional cup or two of beans. You could even use a potato masher to mash them up, allowing them to release their natural starches. Sprinkle with cornmeal or add some tortilla chips. Crush up some tortilla chips and allow them to simmer for 10-15 minutes. They will absorb excess liquid and dissolve in the chili.

Recipe Notes & Tips

You may substitute the ground beef for ground turkey to lower the total fat and calories. If you do use ground turkey, keep in mind that you may need to add additional seasoning since ground turkey is less flavorful than ground beef.

Turkey bacon will not be as tasty a pork bacon.

Optional veggies – red or green bell pepper, celery, carrots, or zucchini.

Optional seasonings – paprika, oregano, chipotle powder (approximately 1 teaspoon of each).

FAQ

Is chili a soup? Not exactly. Soups are made with some kind of broth or stock as a primary ingredient. Chili, on the other hand, is made from the juices of meat, vegetables, beans, and smaller amounts of broth or stock. Chili is thicker than soup. How long does chili last in the fridge? Stored properly, chili will last for 4-5 days in the refrigerator. Be sure to store in airtight containers and cool slightly before transferring to the refrigerator. Can you freeze chili? Yes. Allow your chili to cool at room temperature before transferring to freezer-safe ziplock bags or airtight containers. You may choose to freeze your leftovers as individual servings or all together in one gallon-sized ziplock bag- this is up to you. Remove as much air as possible and transfer it to the refrigerator to cool overnight. The next morning, transfer your chili to the freezer and store it for up to three months. How to reheat chili? To reheat frozen chili, allow it to thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Then transfer to a pot and gently heat over medium heat, adding more water or broth as needed. You may also heat in the microwave at high heat for 1-2 minutes. What can I do with leftover chili? Make extra chili and add it to chili cheese dogs, serve it over baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, or even french fries. Use it to make some chili spaghetti or chili soup. See Also Corn Salad Recipe - Cooking Classy How to make spicy chili? Add a teaspoon of cayenne powder, red chili flakes, or 1-2 jalapeno peppers or serrano peppers.

Have you tried making this chili recipe?

