The Best Chili Recipe (2024)

This super easy crockpot chili is THE BEST Chili Recipe because it’s thick and hearty and filled with ground beef, three types of beans and the perfect blend of chili spices.

Pair this awesome slow cooker chili with my Sweet Cornbread for the perfect southern comfort meal.

I’ve been making this homemade Crockpot Chili Recipe for years, and it’s always a family favorite. I wanted to take the time to update the photos and share this delicious classic chili recipe with you again.

What Makes This The Best Recipe?

This thick and hearty chili only takes a few minutes of prep work and then it’s slow cooked to allow the flavors to blend beautifully.

The chili is filled with the perfect blend of spices, beans and hearty ground beef. It’s one of my go-to recipes for feeding a crowd and it also freezes very well.

Slow Cooker Ground Beef Chili

I’m using a combination of canned beans (feel free to swap in your own favorites) as well as diced onion and peppers.

Ingredients for Beef Chili

Ground Beef – lean ground beef

– lean ground beef Red Bell Pepper – you can use green bell peppers if desired

– you can use green bell peppers if desired Dice Onion – yellow or white onion

– yellow or white onion Canned Pinto Beans – drain the canned beans to remove about 85% of their liquid

– drain the canned beans to remove about 85% of their liquid Canned Kidney Beans – I prefer the dark red version

– I prefer the dark red version Canned Black Beans

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Puree

Rotel Diced Tomatoes

Sugar – just a little to balance the heat

– just a little to balance the heat Chili Powder

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Cumin

Red Pepper Flakes

Salt & Pepper

How To Make The Best Chili

Start by browning your ground beef in a skillet, drain off any fat and then add it to the slow cooker.

Do You Have to Brown Beef Before Slow Cooking?

Yes, it’s a good idea to brown the ground beef in a skillet before slow cooking.

Break the beef up with a wooden spoon to crumble it, making it easier to eat, then drain off any excess fat from the skillet before adding it to the crockpot.

Combine Beans and Spices

Next, add in the diced bell peppers, onions, canned beans (make sure to drain the beans about 85% of the way) and spices, as well as the tomato sauce and puree.

Cook on LOW

Give all the ingredients a good stir, then cover and cook on LOW heat for 6 to 8 hours.

Chili Recipe Variations:

For this recipe I am using ground beef , but you can easily substitute ground pork, turkey or chicken in it’s place.

, but you can easily substitute ground pork, turkey or chicken in it’s place. Make this a vegetarian chili recipe by omitting the ground beef entirely.

Switch out the red bell pepper for a green bell pepper if desired.

Add some diced jalapeños to the chili for an even spicier version!

Let the flavors blend on low for 6 to 8 hours, or if you’re in a bit of a hurry, you can bump it up to high for 3 to 4 hours.

Can You Make Chili In The Instant Pot?

Yes! I’ve converted this slow cooker recipe to an easy to follow Instant Pot version. You can find the recipe HERE.

The Best Chili Toppings:

Of course you can enjoy a big bowl of this thick chili without any toppings, but my favorite thing to do with chili is load it up with some of my favorites.

Sour cream

Shredded Cheese

Freshly chopped cilantro

Avocado Slices

Corn Chips

What To Serve With Chili?

Pair your perfect bowl of chili with any one of these delicious side dishes for an out of this world meal!

Mexican Grilled Corn

One Hour Dinner Rolls

Italian Pasta Salad

Corn Pudding Casserole

Give this thick and hearty chili a try in your slow cooker today!

