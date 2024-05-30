The BEST Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake Recipe! Starts with a cake mix but gets better! (2024)

This Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake recipe is SO GOOD, I made my OWN BIRTHDAY CAKE this year! My husband offered to buy a cake, but, I’m to the point in my life where I can’t just eat anything that walks in front of me!

If I’m going to spend the calories on cake, it NEEDS TO BE GOOD!!! And this Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt cake NEVER disappoints!! It is the only cake that my family ever wants me to make!



We use it for birthday parties, baby showers and any other excuse that we can think of to celebrate!

AND, it is SO EASY!!! You literally dump all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix! Then dump it into a well-greased Bundt pan, and bake! Once you’ve made it a few times you’ll know the perfect amount of time to bake it in your oven. For me it is 50 minutes exactly (it is WORTH timing it carefully!).

When cooked properly, it ALWAYS turns out INCREDIBLY MOIST! So keep a close eye on the time. When you stick a tooth pick in, it should come out just slightly coated.

The Best Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake Recipe

I want you to know that I have made this recipe over a dozen times, making slight adjustments with each one. Here is my proven recipe! But, with that being said, feel free to make your own adjustments! Everyone has different taste and it’s fun to mix in different types of chips and fillings.

The Best Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake Recipe INGREDIENTS:

1-15.25 oz. Devil’s Food Cake Mix (chocolate works, too!)

1-3.4 oz. pkg. Chocolate Instant Pudding

1 c. Sour Cream

4 Eggs

1/2 c. Warm Water

1/3 c. Vegetable Oil

1/4 c. Chocolate Syrup (like Hershey’s Syrup for ice cream topping)

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 c. Mini Chocolate Chips

1 container Cream Cheese frosting of choice (you may not use it all!) DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 325. Mix all ingredients (except chocolate chips and frosting) together in a stand mixer, hand mixer or by hand until well mixed. Add in chips and mix just until evenly dispersed. Pour into well greased Bundt cake pan. Bake for 50-70 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out slightly coated but not wet. Remove from oven and let stand in pan for 20 minutes. Invert onto plate or cake stand. Let cool to touch before frosting (although it tastes best served slightly warm!!).

Frosting the Chocolate Bundt Cake

Most often I use store-bought cream cheese frosting. This inexpensive one from Aldi isn’t bad but Betty Crocker Cream Cheese Frosting is my favorite. (Almost always someone asks me if it’s homemade!) And I always use a gallon size Ziploc bag with the corner cut off so that I can throw it away when I’m done!

Not sure about piping the frosting on? You can always warm it up for about 30 seconds in the microwave. Then give it a good stir and microwave it a little longer if it isn’t “pourable.” Once it is near liquid you can pour it on the cake so that it drizzles down the sides, I’m telling you, you can’t mess up frosting this chocolate Bundt cake!! :)

We often use Bundt cakes as a centerpiece when we entertain because they look so great, this Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake being NO exception! And I know I mentioned it before, but I’m not kidding — if you bring this anywhere people WILL ask you for the recipe, so be prepared! ;)

Happy Bundt cake baking!

