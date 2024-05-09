The Best Christmas Fudge Recipes (2024)

Prepare yourself for the best Christmas fudge recipes all in one place! I have been making fudge for years and I cannot wait to share my favorites with you, along with how to store, gift, freeze, and even use up dried out fudge.

Holiday Fudge Recipes

Below you’ll find tips on gifting, storing, and using fudge but friends, I bet you’re here for the amazing Christmas fudge recipes. So let’s do those first!

The Best Christmas Fudge Recipes Make the season even more festive with these "best of the best" Christmas fudge recipes. You'll find different flavors and recipe ingredients to accommodate tastes and themes, as well. Make White Chocolate Christmas Fudge for the Holidays! This white chocolate Christmas fudge recipe is a great basic fudge to start with. The kids can even help with this one! See Also 20 Best Trisha Yearwood RecipesThe Best Gluten Free Challah Bread Recipe | Easy and Delicious!The Best Stuffing Recipe (Classic Thanksgiving Dish)Russian Tea Cakes Recipe - Classic Christmas Snowball Cookies! Make This Easy Eggnog Fudge for Christmas! This eggnog fudge recipe is one of my all-time favorite recipes during the holidays because I LOVE eggnog (obviously) and this is so creamy and decadent. Peppermint Fudge is the Best Christmas Fudge Ever! Another basic Christmas fudge recipe is this peppermint fudge. And friends, it looks AMAZING when gifted (you can even add crushed peppermint to the top and press it in a bit for a more dramatic effect). How to Make Red Velvet Fudge in Minutes! One of the most decadent recipes is the red velvet fudge recipe and wow - it is jaw-dropping when cut, as well. See Also The Best Beef Tenderloin Recipe This Easy Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe is a Dream STOP the presses! This salted caramel fudge recipe was the hands-down favorite of everyone last year. It's that salty, sweet combo that must have made it the winner. Make This Easy Grinch Fudge for a Fun Christmas Fudge Twist! If you have kids, this Grinch Fudge will likely be the winner in your house. My daughter loved helping make this for a few of her friends (and snacking on it, as well). Dark Chocolate Peppermint Fudge Wins Holiday Treat of the Year! For more refined tastes, this dark chocolate peppermint fudge recipe was the winner last holiday season. I'll definitely make it again this year, cutting larger individual pieces and stacking them to "up" the presentation factor.

How to Gift Fudge

As you’ll read in the next section, fudge should be stored in an airtight container on the counter. Packaging fudge doesn’t mean you have to give it to your gift recipient in one, but you should make note of it on a gift tag because fudge can dry out in just a couple of days if not properly stored.

Below are a few tips on how to give fudge as a gift and some fun ideas to package fudge for friends and family.

stack up a few pieces of fudge, use gift bags like these with their colorful twist ties to really “level up” the holiday cheer

grab these small bakery boxes, add a ribbon and a tag, and let the fudge be the star of the show

after cutting individual servings, press in a lollipop stick and wrap individually in these inexpensive skinny bags and add a decorative ribbon

cookie cutters are a) great for cutting fudge and b) great for leaving around the fudge; see the cookie cutter fudge tutorial here

if you want to send your fudge through the post, I found this advice for mailing fudge (I’ve not mailed it, so I can’t give any tips)

How to Store Fudge and How Long Does Fudge Last?

During the holiday season, I am frequently asked how to store fudge after it has been made. For the most part:

Ensure the fudge is completely cooled. It’s best to give it two hours to fully cool and set.

Fudge should be stored in an airtight container, either in individual portions or as a block.

Store fudge at room temperature.

A freshly made fudge should keep at room temperature between 2 and 3 weeks when sealed in an airtight container.

Other tips on storing fudge include using wax paper in between layers (or cutting individual pieces for serving sizes) and ensuring the fudge stays out of direct sunlight.

You can also place fudge in the refrigerator. Use the same tips as above, however, use as small of a container around the fudge as possible to remove as much air.

Can I Freeze Fudge?

Another question which comes up quite frequently is whether or not it is “safe” to freeze fudge. Sometimes, people ask, “Is it safe to freeze fudge made with condensed milk?”

You will be happy to know that yes, you can freeze fudge (which is pretty awesome because I always save just a little of each Christmas fudge recipe I make). ;)

Frozen fudge should be used within 6 months. To freeze fudge, follow these steps:

Ensure the fudge is completely cooled. Cut fudge into small, individual servings. This is not 100% necessary, but it does make it easier when defrosting and/or just getting a small amount as a treat. Wrap each portion in wax paper. Cover each wax paper-wrapped portion in Saran™, Glad® Cling Wrap, or foil (best for condensed fudge recipes). Place individually wrapped fudge into a freezer-safe container. I use glass storage or plastic freezer bags – both work well.

To defrost fudge, remove it from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator to thaw slowly. There is no need to remove the individual wrappings before thawing.

What Do I Do With Dried Out Fudge?

Friends, if you fudge wasn’t sealed correctly or you had a late-night sweet-filled binge session and forgot to properly store it, no worries.

Here are two ways to still use dried fudge:

Add moisture. Add the dried fudge to an airtight container and place a piece of fresh sandwich bread inside. The fudge will absorb some of the moisture from the bread and could possibly be fully revitalized! Place the fudge in foil and and a few tablespoons of water into a low-temperature oven (225-250 F) for about 10 minutes.

Dried out fudge can be used so many ways, so don’t throw it out! add dried fudge to ice cream (oh, so good) cut up fudge into small chunks and bake into muffins or cupcakes (my favorite way to use old fudge) make brownies and add fudge chunks before baking (maybe add a few mini marshmallows and nuts for a Rocky Road Brownie treat)



