The Best Classic Canadian Butter Tarts - a definite keeper recipe! (2024)

The Best Classic Canadian Butter Tarts. There’s a reason why we have a national obsession with these sweet, buttery, caramel-y tarts. particularly at the Holidays !

I’ve sampled butter tarts in many places across the country and this thick pastry version is my favourite. Don’t do the raisin debate, just leave them out if they are not your thing. Everyone should be able to enjoy them as they like them.

UPDATEThe Best Canadian Butter Tarts is our newest recipe video!

Butter tarts are one of my all time favourite sweet treats and have been for many years. I don’t often make them because, to be absolutely frank, I would not rest until I had eaten all of them!

Of course, Canadians love these tarts and I have had some fine examples in other parts of the country. I think the nod goes to Quebec for the best I’ve had though.

Golden raisins are what I use in this recipe but any other raisin or even currents work well.

I can’t tell you the numbers of these I’ve eaten over the years, driving along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River and stopping into little bakeries along the way to sample the local versions of this perfect little pastry. Here is my favourite version.

Fit pastry circles into a muffin pan.

Pastry shells ready for the filling.

Tarts, ready for the oven.

Simply whisk together the ingredients.

There is a great deal of debate about whether the filling should be firm or slightly runny. Most butter tart aficionados I know across Canada comedown on the runny side of the debate.

If you prefer the filling firmer, add an additional egg to the mix, and modify the corn syrup and brown sugar amounts as found in the NOTE added to this recipe. You may also want to bake them for just a few minutes longer.

Butter Tarts Update.

UPDATE 2020: There is a considerable debate and sometimes geographical differences in what the preferred consistency of the centre of a butter tart should be. In a recent poll 60% of people said they preferred a runny centre as opposed to a firmer set one.

The argument for a firmer set centre is that it’s less messy and easier to eat on the go. As with any recipe, I believe you should have them however you like them.

To that end, I’ve updated the NOTE in this recipe to include instructions to tweak the recipe for a set but still soft and delicious centre. I wouldn’t turn down either one to be honest.

Use only real dairy butter in this recipe for the best flavour.

Please note that the photos of the set butter tarts below are made without raisins by request of my son… but let’s not start another debate about that! Just get on with making them how you like.

Love butter tarts, like me?

Updated November 2022.

