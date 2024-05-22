The best classic South African unbaked milk tarts recipe (2024)

These classic South African unbaked milk tarts are so easy and delicious. The base is made with the iconic Baker’s Tennis biscuits and melted butter.

Milk tart is a classic South African heritage recipe and it’s utterly delicious. The filling consists of either a cooked custard filling and the tart itself can be baked or unbaked. When it’s baked it’s the most similar to a Portuguese pasteis de nata and originates from the Dutch part of our heritage.

I have done a baked milk tart recipe on my site and it’s a really nice one. I added a twist and infused Earl Grey tea into the filling turning it into a London Fog rendition, but you could leave that out and make a traditional version.

These mini tarts are novel but they require more biscuits for the base and take a little longer to make. It’s much easier to go with one large milk tart and then use one packet of biscuits. I’ve included instructions to do it both ways.

After making this I was reminded how much I really love milk tart. There is something so comforting about eating a confection that can take you right back to your childhood and to other times throughout your life. It’s what heritage recipes are all about and I love the nostalgia of it.

To make this into 1 large milk tart:

This recipe can be made into 1 large milk tart using 200 grams (1 packet) of tennis biscuits and 100 grams of butter as the base. To make 12 individual tarts you will need more crumb base so I have done 1.5 times the recipe to make 12.

I used a 25cm pie/tart tin which has an 18cm base circumference. It was a snug fit and it was perfect, but a 26cm pie dish could also work. This biscuit base is also generous which I like.

Here is my video of how to make a classic South African unbaked milk tart recipe:

Recipe – makes 1 big milt tart or 12 mini milk tarts

A classic South African unbaked milk tart This is the best classic South African unbaked Milk Tart recipe Print Recipe Prep Time:20 minutes mins Ingredients 200 gms 1 packet Tennis biscuits

100 gms butter melted

700 ml full cream milk

1 tin condensed milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs separated

50 gms cornstarch

50 ml water

pinch of salt

Cinnamon to decorate Instructions Break the Tennis biscuits into fine crumbs by hand or by using a food processor and mix in the melted butter until well combined.

Line a 25cm-26cm pie tin with the tennis biscuit crumbs and press down to compact. Place in the fridge or freezer to set while you make the filling.

If you are making individual milk tarts, use 1 1/2 packets of tennis biscuits (300 grams) and 150 grams of butter. Line the base and sides of 12 x 8cm individual tart cases with the biscuit crumbs and press to compact. Place in the fridge or freezer to set while you make the filling.

In a medium-sized pot, heat the milk, condensed milk and vanilla over a medium until boiling point (make sure you stir until the condensed milk is dissolved).

While that is heating up, separate the eggs and whisk the eggs whites to soft peak in a bowl. Set aside.

In another bowl whisk the egg yolks, cornstarch, water and salt. When the milk is at boiling point take it off the heat and allow it to cool for 3 minutes. Add the egg yolk mixture slowly while whisking vigorously all the time.

Return the pot to a low heat and continue to whisk constantly until it thickens, about 5 -7 minutes.

Add the egg whites to the milk mixture and whisk for about 2 more minutes until well combined.

Pour the filling into the lined pastry cases and allow it to cool to room temperature before putting it in the fridge to set completely.

Sprinkle generously with cinnamon and serve. Notes It is best to make this Milk tart the day before and allow it to fully set and cool in the fridge overnight. the flavour will also improve overnight. The filling can be used as a chilled thick custard for various other desserts. To make 12 mini milk tarts increase the crumb mixture to 1.5 packets (300 grams) and 150 grams of butter. Store the milk tart in the fridge. Servings: 8

