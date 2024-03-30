The Best Clean Eating Recipes From My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This is a list of the very best Clean Eating recipes from My Natural Family. It's a combination of recipes that have been shared the most on social media and my family's favorites.

One thing's for sure - these are all healthy and delicious. So go ahead and give one - or a few - a try!

What is a Clean Eating diet?

Basically, it is eating from scratch, or as close to nature as possible. This would include organic foods whenever possible, healthy fats, and choosing whole grains instead of processed or refined foods.

It's a healthy way to eat and surprisingly easy to maintain and is a way of life more than a diet. Plus, once you eat clean you realize how you were missing a lot of flavor in your life!

My hope is that you will soon learn that healthy recipes taste great, can save you a lot of money, and help you feel so much better in the long run.

What can you eat when eating clean?

Fresh fruit - All fresh fruit is clean. Canned, frozen, dried, and fruit juice are all ok too. Just make sure it doesn't have any added sugars or other ingredients.

Vegetables - Any fresh fruit and frozen or canned vegetables without added ingredients.

Protein - Single-ingredient meats, eggs, nuts, seafood, legumes

Whole Grains - Unprocessed (not white) grains, such as whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa * , oats, or popcorn.

Dairy - Any dairy is fine as long as it doesn't have unclean ingredients

Breakfast

There's no need to skip the most important meal of the day. Try one of these dishes and start your day off right!

Chickpea Flour Pancakes Recipe

The Best Clean Eating Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins Recipe

Tropical Green Paleo Smoothie Recipe

Banana Oatmeal Pancakes Recipe with Creamy Peanut Butter Syrup

Dinner

These are the very most popular dinner ideas on my blog and are even in the order of most popular - so you know you have a good chance of making yourself and anyone you feed happy tonight!

Most of these recipes are great for busy weeknights, while some are perfect to cook extras and either freeze them or eat them later in the week.

The category includes chicken, slow cooker, and soups, and recipes kids will like. It also has some of my favorites like salmon, pasta, veggies, chicken breast, and burrito bowls.

Slow Cooker

I use my crockpot multiple times a week and often have more than one going at a time. I love to make extras and freeze them for later. I save tons of time and money doing this. You can learn more about my freezer cooking method here.

Gluten-Free Healthy Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Recipe

Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe

Paleo Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

Dessert

Feel good inside and out when you eat these desserts with ingredients you can feel good about.

Fudgy, Flourless Gluten-Free Chickpea Brownies Recipe

Best Ever Sweet Potato Brownies Recipe {Video}

Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Puffed Millet Bars Recipe

Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars

Lunch

These ideas will make your mid-day meal a breeze to put together wherever you eat it - whether at home, school, work, or on the go.

Best Classic, Smooth Clean Eating Hummus Without Tahini Recipe {Video}

Easy, 30-Minute Gluten-Free Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

Easy, 4-Ingredient Spelt Tortillas Recipe

Easy 30-Minute Frito Taco Salad Recipe

The Best

These recipes include ones not listed above and many of them are the most popular ones on my blog.

Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}

Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}

Quick, Easy Chili from Scratch {Video}

Best Classic, Smooth Clean Eating Hummus Without Tahini Recipe {Video}

Simple Paleo Chicken Curry Recipe

Paleo Chicken Fajita Salad with Vinaigrette Recipe

Fudgy, Flourless Gluten-Free Chickpea Brownies Recipe

One Pan Paleo Lemon Chicken Recipe

Best Ever Sweet Potato Brownies Recipe {Video}

The Best Clean Eating Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins Recipe

Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe

Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Indian Chicken Korma Coconut Milk Recipe with Three Variations

Homemade Crockpot Spaghetti and Meatballs Recipe {Video}

Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars

Grilled Chicken Southwest Chili Lime Salad Recipe

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Recipe

Simple Garlic Roasted Vegetables Recipe

No-Bake, Healthy Peanut Butter Bars Recipe

My Favorite Four-Ingredient Basic Chia Pudding Recipe Plus Three Variations

