The Best Clean Eating Recipes From My Natural Family (2024)

Rebecca Baron 1 Comment
This is a list of the very best Clean Eating recipes from My Natural Family. It's a combination of recipes that have been shared the most on social media and my family's favorites.
One thing's for sure - these are all healthy and delicious. So go ahead and give one - or a few - a try!
What is a Clean Eating diet?
Basically, it is eating from scratch, or as close to nature as possible. This would include organic foods whenever possible, healthy fats, and choosing whole grains instead of processed or refined foods.
It's a healthy way to eat and surprisingly easy to maintain and is a way of life more than a diet. Plus, once you eat clean you realize how you were missing a lot of flavor in your life!
My hope is that you will soon learn that healthy recipes taste great, can save you a lot of money, and help you feel so much better in the long run.
What can you eat when eating clean?
- Fresh fruit - All fresh fruit is clean. Canned, frozen, dried, and fruit juice are all ok too. Just make sure it doesn't have any added sugars or other ingredients.
- Vegetables - Any fresh fruit and frozen or canned vegetables without added ingredients.
- Protein - Single-ingredient meats, eggs, nuts, seafood, legumes
- Whole Grains - Unprocessed (not white) grains, such as whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa *, oats, or popcorn.
- Dairy - Any dairy is fine as long as it doesn't have unclean ingredients
Breakfast
There's no need to skip the most important meal of the day. Try one of these dishes and start your day off right!
- Chickpea Flour Pancakes Recipe
- The Best Clean Eating Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins Recipe
- Tropical Green Paleo Smoothie Recipe
- Banana Oatmeal Pancakes Recipe with Creamy Peanut Butter Syrup
Dinner
These are the very most popular dinner ideas on my blog and are even in the order of most popular - so you know you have a good chance of making yourself and anyone you feed happy tonight!
Most of these recipes are great for busy weeknights, while some are perfect to cook extras and either freeze them or eat them later in the week.
The category includes chicken, slow cooker, and soups, and recipes kids will like. It also has some of my favorites like salmon, pasta, veggies, chicken breast, and burrito bowls.
- Paleo Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
- Paleo Slow Cooker Pork Roast Recipe with Chimichurri Sauce
- Indian Chicken Korma Coconut Milk Recipe with Three Variations
- Grilled Chicken Southwest Chili Lime Salad Recipe
Slow Cooker
I use my crockpot multiple times a week and often have more than one going at a time. I love to make extras and freeze them for later. I save tons of time and money doing this. You can learn more about my freezer cooking method here.
- Gluten-Free Healthy Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Recipe
- Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe
- Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe
- Paleo Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
Dessert
Feel good inside and out when you eat these desserts with ingredients you can feel good about.
- Fudgy, Flourless Gluten-Free Chickpea Brownies Recipe
- Best Ever Sweet Potato Brownies Recipe {Video}
- Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Puffed Millet Bars Recipe
- Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars
Lunch
These ideas will make your mid-day meal a breeze to put together wherever you eat it - whether at home, school, work, or on the go.
- Best Classic, Smooth Clean Eating Hummus Without Tahini Recipe {Video}
- Easy, 30-Minute Gluten-Free Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
- Easy, 4-Ingredient Spelt Tortillas Recipe
- Easy 30-Minute Frito Taco Salad Recipe
The Best
These recipes include ones not listed above and many of them are the most popular ones on my blog.
- Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}
- Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}
- Quick, Easy Chili from Scratch {Video}
- Best Classic, Smooth Clean Eating Hummus Without Tahini Recipe {Video}
- Simple Paleo Chicken Curry Recipe
- Paleo Chicken Fajita Salad with Vinaigrette Recipe
- Fudgy, Flourless Gluten-Free Chickpea Brownies Recipe
- One Pan Paleo Lemon Chicken Recipe
- Best Ever Sweet Potato Brownies Recipe {Video}
- The Best Clean Eating Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins Recipe
- Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe
- Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe
- Indian Chicken Korma Coconut Milk Recipe with Three Variations
- Homemade Crockpot Spaghetti and Meatballs Recipe {Video}
- Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars
- Grilled Chicken Southwest Chili Lime Salad Recipe
- Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Recipe
- Simple Garlic Roasted Vegetables Recipe
- No-Bake, Healthy Peanut Butter Bars Recipe
- My Favorite Four-Ingredient Basic Chia Pudding Recipe Plus Three Variations
20+ Best Clean Eating Recipes - Including Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs
★★★★★5 from 1 review
- Author: Rebecca Baron
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 75 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
- Yield: 8 servings 1x
- Category: Main Course
- Cuisine: American
Description
This is one of the very best Clean Eating recipes from My Natural Family. It doesn't take long to get it started cooking and it comes out moist and incredibly tender.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Unmodified Potato Starch * (or Tapioca Starch or Corn Starch if you don't eat Paleo)
- 1 Tbsp Real Salt *
- 1 tsp Freshly * Ground Pepper
- 8 Chicken thighs (bone-in, skin removed)
- 3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (divided)
- 1 Yellow Onion (Sliced thinly)
- ¾ cup Sliced Sun-dried Tomatoes (not packed in oil)*
- 1 Tbsp Garlic (minced)
- 1 tsp Italian Seasoning (oregano, thyme, parsley)
- large pinch Red Pepper Flakes
- 13.5 oz can Coconut Milk *
- 1 cup Chicken Stock (or Broth)
- Basil (shredded, to top)
Instructions
- Mix together the potato or tapioca starch, salt, and pepper in a medium-sized bowl. Toss the chicken thighs in the mixture until fully coated.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
- Heat 2 T. of the Olive Oil in a large oven-proof frying pan or ceramic coated dutch oven. Add the chicken, four pieces at a time, and brown on each side. When the chicken is all browned, remove it and set it aside.
- Add the remaining 1 T. of oil to the pan and heat to medium/high. Add the sliced onion and saute for 2 minutes. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, Italian Seasoning, and red pepper and saute for another 30 seconds.
- Add the coconut milk and chicken broth and bring to a boil.
- Add the chicken back into the sauce, scooping the onions and tomatoes over the top of the chicken. Try to fit the chicken in a single layer, if possible.
- Cover pan with a lid (make sure it is oven safe) and place it in the oven. Cook for 45 minutes at 400 degrees. After 45 minutes, reduce the heat to 300 and cook for another 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and top with shredded basil just before serving.
Keywords: tender, flavorful, creamy
Reader Interactions
Comments
Francis Weber
I'm just starting to eat Clean and this list is so helpful. Now I feel like this isn't going to be hard at all and I'm going to feel awesome in no time!
★★★★★
