The Best Crab Rangoon Recipe - Lauren's Latest (2024)

Crab Rangoon is a popular take-out appetizer that are just as easy to make at home and taste even better! Crab, cream cheese, onion and seasonings are fried in a wonton wrapper until crispy. Add this to your next party menu! Check out my whole section of tasty appetizers for more ideas!

These Crab Wontons are Better Than Takeout!

Ditch the takeout and say hello to homemade crab rangoons…they’re a total game-changer. Loaded with fresh crab, cream cheese, and a hint of the unexpected, these bite-sized delights outshine any take-out menu.

I tested the several different filling combinations for these and came up with a real winner. I also made every folding and frying mistake, but fear not—I’ve got some tips to guide you to flawlessly crafted wontons. Crispy, bursting with flavor, and made with love.

What are Crab Rangoons?

Crab Rangoon, aka Crab puffs or Crab Wontons are a popular American-Chinese dish consisting of wonton wrappers filled with a mixture of crab meat, cream cheese, and seasonings. It is then deep-fried until golden and crispy and served as an appetizer. Rangoons are similar to the Chinese dish, Wontons…only instead of frying they are usually boiled. Take Crab Rangoon to the next level by dipping them in soy sauce, sweet chili sauce or sweet and sour sauce!

Homemade Crab Rangoon Ingredients

oil for frying (peanut, canola, avocado, etc.)

wonton wrappers

cream cheese

crab meat (or imitation crab)

green onion

fresh garlic

soy sauce

sesame oil

black pepper

How to make Homemade Crab Rangoon

For full recipe details, including an ingredient list and measurements, see the printable recipe card down below. One thing to note here is, I highly recommend allowing a couple hours for the cream cheese mixture to marry flavors in the fridge. You won’t be sorry you did, if time allows. Here is step by step what to expect when making this recipe:

1. Make the Crab Filling

In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, crab, green onion, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil and pepper and stir to combine well.Note: Cream cheese, crab and soy sauce are all very salty, so this recipe does not call for any additional salt.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow flavors to marry. (This is optional, but highly recommended if you have the time.)

2. Preheat Frying Oil + Prep Work Surface

In a deep fryer or dutch oven, begin heating your frying oil to 350° F.Peanut, vegetable, canola, or avocado oil are all good options for frying. How much oil you need depends on how deep your fryer or dutch oven is, so adjust accordingly.

Pull out wonton wrappers and fill a small bowl with water for your work surface.

3. Fill Wontons

Working in small batches of 2 or 3 wontons, place fingers in water and wet each wonton on one side (or just around the edges is fine as well), keeping a damp towel over the remaining wontons in waiting to prevent them from drying out.

Using a 2 tsp scoop, place a scoop of the crab filling in the center of each wonton.

4. How to Fold Crab Rangoon Wontons

To fold the wonton into a crab rangoon “pyramid” shape, carefully bring in the opposite corners towards each other pressing against the filling only. Don’t let the tops meet yet. Take the other opposite corners and do the same, gently pressing the dough along the side seams starting from the bottom, while also being sure to press out any air bubbles. Keep pressing your way to to the tops, sealing all edges and the top. There should be no air bubbles and all seams should have met and sealed during this process.

Air bubbles are your enemy here! They will cause your rangoons to burst and lose all the filling so take your time here and be diligent.

Set aside until you have all wontons filled and formed, covered with a damp towel.

5. Fry Them Up!

Place wontons in fryer in small batches so as to not overcrowd. Fry for 2-3 minutes, flipping around with a utensil to ensure even browning.

Remove when golden brown to a paper towel lined plate or rack to drain. Serve hot.

Can I Use an Air Fryer Instead?

Absolutely! You can air fry these by spraying with baking spray and air frying at 400° F for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.

Make the Best Crab Rangoon Recipe ahead of time

Crab rangoon can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to be cooked. Simply follow the directions up until frying. Then, if you plan to fry them in the next day or two, place them in an airtight container, with parchment paper separating layers. When ready to fry, do so as the recipe instructs you to do so.

Crab Rangoon Recipe variations

While crab meat is the usual seafood used, you can substitute with shrimp, lobster or imitation crab- though the taste isn’t quite the same. Make sure you drain canned crab really well before adding it to your filling mixture. If you want to make these vegetarian, try replacing the crab meat with a mixture of chopped vegetables, such as mushrooms, carrots and bell peppers.

Crab Rangoons Recipe Serving Suggestions

Sweet and sour sauce and sweet chili sauce are the natural dipping sauces for the rangoon, but you can also dip into gyoza sauce if desired. Crab rangoon is best served with your favorite Chinese food entrees includingChow Mein, Orange Chicken, Beef and Broccoli, steamed vegetables or rice.

Storing Crab Wontons

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

To Reheat – Place on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 10-15 minutes, or until heated through and crispy. Reheating in the air fryer would also be a good option.

To Freeze – Place them on a baking sheet, in a single layer and into the freezer for 1 hour. After they are frozen, they can be stored in an airtight, freezer-safe bag or container for up to 3 months in the freezer.

