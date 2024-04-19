THE BEST Creamy Mushroom Toast Recipe | Montana Happy (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The Best Creamy Mushroom Toast Recipe is the perfect rustic dish when you want comfort food that makes your taste buds happy. If you’re looking for breakfast mushroom recipes, this is an easy dish to make when you want something fast and filling.

For more recipes that makes mushrooms the star ingredient, To-Die-For Hungarian Mushroom Soup and Mushroom Stroganoff will help you find the flavor you’ve been searching for in your family meals.

You can serve this toast with mushrooms recipe any time of day. It’s a great breakfast recipe – even add a poached or fried egg, light lunch, or dinner. Serve a side salad for a full meal.

Mushrooms sautéed in a saucepan with butter and herbs is amazing enough, but adding crème fraîche and a splash of Marsala wine takes this recipe to another level.

What is Crème Fraîche?

You can find crème fraîche in most grocery stores. It’s a soured cream that is soured with bacterial culture. You can make your own crème fraîche with heavy cream and cultured buttermilk. Regular sour cream can be substituted for crème fraîche, but it won’t have the same taste.

What is Creamy Mushroom Toast?

It’s a dish made with simple ingredients when combined together makes your taste buds happy. Great food doesn’t have to be difficult to make to taste delicious.

You start by sautéing your favorite type of mushrooms until they are golden brown. Then you toss the mushrooms with a rich, creamy sauce and top a thick piece of toast.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs and dig in! Yum…doesn’t that sound amazing?

How to Store Fresh Mushrooms

If you purchase your mushrooms, the best way to continue storing them is the container they came in. The containers are designed to breathe, so the mushrooms can release the ethylene gas they give off.

The plastic wrap on top of the container will keep the mushrooms fresh until you break the seal. Once you do, simply store the remaining mushrooms in the same container and add more plastic wrap on the top.

Raw mushrooms last 4-7 days in the refrigerator.

Best Ways to Clean Mushrooms

You don’t want to wash or soak your mushrooms because they are porous and absorb the water. It will make them taste watery.

Try cleaning your mushrooms with a damp cloth or paper towel first. You can also use a soft mushroom brush. If the mushrooms still have a lot of dirt, rinse them with water and immediately dry them thoroughly.

Make sure to cook them immediately after cleaning because they tend to get slimy if you don’t.

Creating a Cozy Life Group

Since you found this recipe for Creamy Mushroom Toast, I’m guessing you like all things cozy living. I created a Facebook group called Creating a Cozy Life with over 137,000 like-minded souls.

It’s a group where we share favorite recipes, things that leave you in awe, and how to make your life just a little bit more snug. You can join the virtual cozy cottage here.

Here’s the Creamy Mushroom Toast Recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter (plus more butter for the bread)

1 pound thinly sliced cremini mushrooms

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 small fresh garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup crème fraîche

Splash of Marsala wine

2 thick slices country bread

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan over medium heat and cook for 6-8 minutes until lightly browned. Add the fresh thyme and garlic clove to the saucepan, stirring to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add Marsala and sauce for another minute. Mix in creme fraiche in the large frying pan and simmer for another 2 minutes. While the mushroom mixture is simmering, toast the bread until it is golden brown. Butter the toast. Spoon the creamy mushrooms with the sauce over the bread slices and top with parsley or more thyme leaves.

I found this recipe on the New York Times website.

See Also Eight Traditional Irish Winter Recipes – Babylon

Tips for Making Breakfast Mushroom Toast

You can substitute any mushroom for cremini mushrooms like white button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, or wild mushrooms.

Sour cream can be used in place of crème fraîche.

You can substitute your favorite herb for thyme.

The better quality the bread is, the better the dish will taste. Any good country or French bread tastes amazing topped with the creamy mushrooms. Sourdough bread is also a good choice.

You can add a poached egg or a fried egg to the mushroom toast for a great breakfast recipe.

Cremini mushrooms are also known as Baby Bella Mushrooms or Baby Portobellos

Grilled bread slices are also a great base for your creamy mushrooms.

I like to add freshly ground black pepper and a generous pinch of sea salt to my sautéed mushrooms. If I’m craving spice, I add chili flakes to the top of my slice of toast with mushrooms. Lemon zest is also a fun topper to try.

How long will sautéed mushrooms last in the refrigerator?

You can refrigerate the sautéed mushrooms for 3-5 days in the fridge in an airtight container.

Can you freeze the cooked mushrooms?

Because the recipe has dairy, it is best not to freeze the mushrooms because they will taste grainy when thawed and reheated.

If You Love This Creamy Mushroom Toast Recipe

Let us know by sharing your photo on Instagram. You can tag me @montanahappy so I can see your dish. Enjoy the recipe!

You can also follow me here on Pinterest for more fun recipes.

Don’t forget to join the Creating a Cozy Life Group. You’re not going to believe how amazing it is!

Now you have the perfect recipe to make your own creamy mushroom toast that will give you that warm, cozy feeling in every bite. Your family will love it as well if you’re willing to share!

More Delicious Recipes You’ll Love

The Best Recipe for Sautéed Mushrooms

Grandma’s Creamy Buttermilk Coleslaw

Curried Creamed Corn

Articles About Mushrooms

Mushrooms | Types | How to Store | Nutrition

Are Mushrooms Good in Soups?

Are Mushrooms Vegetables?

Printable Version of the Recipe Card