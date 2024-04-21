The BEST Creamy Tahini Sauce Recipe | Ambitious Kitchen (2024)

Did I self-proclaim the nickname #TahiniQueenie a few years ago? Yes, yes I did.

Why you ask? Because after a trip to Israel where we ate a good amount tahini-based dips and dishes, I couldn’t stop cooking and baking with tahini. If you haven’t tried my favorite recipes using tahini yet, here’s a list to get you started.

Lately, I can’t stop drizzling and dipping things in this easy-to-make, basic tahini sauce. It’s nut free, and perfect to drizzle over roasted sweet potatoes, carrots or cauliflower or to spoon over a quick buddha bowl or salad. Creamy, quick to make, earthy and ridiculously addicting — I hope you give it a try!

What is tahini?

Tahini is simply ground sesame seeds and it’s very similar to how peanut butter or almond butter is made. Good tahini is creamy, mild, nutty, toasty and spoonable. It should not be overly bitter, thick or pasty. My favorite brand of tahini is bySoom (plus it’s female-owned!).

Ingredients in basic tahini sauce

You’ll only need a handful of super simple ingredients to make this incredible tahini sauce. Here’s everything you’ll need:

Tahini: you’ll want to use a natural tahini that’s just ground sesame seeds. More info on tahini and my favorite brand below! It’s a nut-free option to using nut butter that’s creamy, mild and toasty. Great for adding your favorite flavors like in this easy sauce. Use the code ‘ambitiouskitchen’ to get 10% off my favorite brand, Soom!

you’ll want to use a natural tahini that’s just ground sesame seeds. More info on tahini and my favorite brand below! It’s a nut-free option to using nut butter that’s creamy, mild and toasty. Great for adding your favorite flavors like in this easy sauce. Use the code my favorite brand, Soom! Garlic: for a punch of delicious flavor.

for a punch of delicious flavor. Lemon juice: a little lemon juice adds the perfect acidity to this tahini sauce recipe.

a little lemon juice adds the perfect acidity to this tahini sauce recipe. Water: you’ll want to add a bit of water, just a small amount at a time, to thin out the sauce to your liking.

you’ll want to add a bit of water, just a small amount at a time, to thin out the sauce to your liking. Salt & pepper: to bring all of the flavors together.

to bring all of the flavors together. Optional add-ins: dijon mustard for a slightly tangy flavor and pure maple syrup for a little sweetness to pair with the nutty tahini and zippy lemon juice.

How to make creamy tahini sauce

A one-step, one-bowl recipe? Yes, please:

In a small bowl mix together tahini, garlic, lemon juice, water and salt until well combined and creamy. Add maple syrup if you’d like it to be a little sweeter or dijon mustard if you want some tang. Drizzle over whatever your heart desires.

Customize your sauce

Feel free to get a little creative with your tahini sauce. Here are a few suggestions:

Get herby. Blend it up with cilantro, parsley, basil or even mint for an herby dip or dressing.

Blend it up with cilantro, parsley, basil or even mint for an herby dip or dressing. Go earthy. Add 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric for an earthy yummy yellow dressing or dip.

Add 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric for an earthy yummy yellow dressing or dip. Add protein. Stir in 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt for a creamy, protein packed dressing.

Ways to use this tahini sauce

Not only will you fall in love with this easy, creamy tahini sauce, but you’ll also be obsessed with all of the ways you can use it. Here’s what I suggest:

As a dip. It’s the perfect dip for yummy sweet potato fries , raw veggies or even chicken nuggets . As a topping. Spoon it onto your favorite burgers like this one or this one , or on your go-to sandwiches. As a dressing. Use it as a salad dressing like this salad for creamy, delicious flavor. As a drizzle. Drizzle it on roasted or grilled veggies for a wonderfully savory side dish.

How to store homemade tahini sauce

Store this creamy vegan tahini sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. If the sauce appears too thick for your liking when you take it out of the fridge, simply add a bit of water and mix it well.

More sauces, dips & dressings

Spicy Green Cashew Dip

Creamy Tahini Poppy Seed Dressing

Our Favorite Homemade Tomato Sauce (using fresh tomatoes!)

Sunshine Dressing

Jalapeño Cashew Cream Sauce

Get all of my sauces recipes here!

I hope you love this delicious basic tahini sauce recipe and find some fun, creative ways to use it! If you make this recipe, please leave a comment and rate the recipe below so others know how you liked it! Thank you for your readership! xo.

The

Ambitious Kitchen

Cookbook 125 Ridiculously Good For You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day Preorder Now The Best Creamy Tahini Sauce Recipe 5 from 9 votes Leave A Review Print Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Total Time 5 minutes minutes ServesServes 8 servings The BEST basic tahini sauce made with simple ingredients like all natural tahini, lemon juice, garlic and optional flavor add-ins. This creamy, easy tahini sauce recipe is vegan, nut free and delicious as a dressing or dip for tons of different recipes. Ingredients 1/2 cup tahini

2 cloves garlic, grated (or sub ½ teaspoon garlic powder)

¼ cup lemon juice

Optional: ½ teaspoon dijon for a little zing

2-3 tablespoons warm water, to thin out a bit

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Optional: 1-2 teaspoons pure maple syrup to sweeten a little Instructions In a small bowl mix together tahini, garlic, lemon juice, water and salt until well combined and creamy. Drizzle over whatever your heart desires. Recipe Notes I like to use hulled tahini for tahini sauce. Soom is my favorite brand! See the full post for fun ways to customize your tahini sauce, plus storing tips. Nutrition Serving: 2tablespoonsCalories: 92calCarbohydrates: 4.1gProtein: 2.6gFat: 8.1gSaturated Fat: 1.1gFiber: 1.4gSugar: 0.3g See Also Pumpkin Pie, Who? These Are the Best Pecan Pie Recipes for Thanksgiving

Recipe by: Monique Volz // Ambitious Kitchen | Photography by:Eat Love Eats