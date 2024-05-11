The Best Dim Sum Recipes (2024)

Treat yourself to dim sum at home any time. My dim sum recipes will have you making your favorites even better than your favorite Chinese restaurant!

I know it’s a difficult time for all of us as the world virtually holds its breath. Making the best of it is all we can do, and while we’re staying home, one of the best ways to pass the time is to learn a new skill.

Dim sum recipes only look complicated. My list of the best dim sum recipes will have you fine-tuning your culinary skills with easy-to-follow steps for authentic flavors. Best of all, you can make most of these in big batches and freeze them to enjoy again later. Once all this passes, you’ll be able to impress friends and family with dim sum that tastes better in your kitchen!

1. Char Siu

Stop dreaming of that juicy, sweet-glazed pork at the local Cantonese place. Make it yourself and you can have it any time you desire!

Get the recipe: Char Siu

2. Steamed Char Siu Bao

Once you make your own Chinese BBQ char siu, you can then master these steamed buns. Soft, fluffy bread stuffed with that glorious sweet-glazed pork filling will have you head over heels!

Get the recipe: Steamed Char Siu Bao

3. Chinese Turnip Cake

Flavorful and fun, this is one of the most classic dim sum recipes. Make it for an appetizer tonight and start perfecting it so you can look forward to serving it at a party in better days ahead.

Get the recipe: Chinese Turnip Cake

4. Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup

The Cantonese version of wonton soup is one you’ve simply got to try. Plus, it’s easier to make than you think!

Get the recipe: Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup

5. Steamed Ribs in Black Bean Sauce

These juicy pork ribs are one of my favorite dim sum recipes! The sauce is so fragrant and savory, you’d better make a bigger batch or you’ll regret not having leftovers.

Get the recipe: Steamed Ribs in Black Bean Sauce

6. Dan Dan Noodles

Surprise your taste buds now, and later on, surprise family in friends by making them this truly authentic and famous Sichuan noodle dish.

Get the recipe: Dan Dan Noodles

7. Pineapple Buns

Just like you find in Asian bakeries, these pineapple buns are a crispy, buttery, fluffy treat that everyone will love. Spoiler alert: they’re not made with pineapples. The name comes from their textured appearance.

Get the recipe: Pineapple Buns

8. Chicken Egg Roll

Why wait for delivery? When you make my chicken egg roll dim sum recipe, you’ll get the real deal in Cantonese cuisine. Colorful veggies, fresh chicken, and savory flavors unite for a dim sum delight!

Get the recipe: Chicken Egg Roll

9. Steamed Custard Buns

This classic dim sum recipe will go fast. Make up a big batch of these soft and spongy buns filled with sweet and creamy custard. They freeze well, perfect for later enjoyment. Serve them warm for a melty mouthfeel!

Get the recipe: Steamed Custard Buns

10. Soy Sauce Chicken

Slice this classic dim sum chicken up and serve it cold. With a silky texture and savory flavor, it’s not dim sum without it!

Get the recipe: Soy Sauce Chicken

11. Instant Pot Chinese Sausage Rice

This mostly hands-off recipe comes together in a flash. Your reward are hunks of sweet Chinese sausage mingling with crunchy water chestnuts for a speedy and tasty meal.

Get the recipe: Instant Pot Chinese Sausage Rice

12. Shu Mai

Beautiful and delicious steamed dumplings brimming with a juicy filling of pork and shrimp make a stunning presentation. They’re easier than you think! Make a bunch now and freeze later for when you can share them with everyone!

Get the recipe: Shu Mai

13. Salt and Pepper Shrimp

For shrimp lovers, this easy appetizer gives you a crunchy crispy texture with a garlicky salt and pepper taste that is irresistible.

Get the recipe: Salt and Pepper Shrimp

14. Addictive Kimchi Pork Steamed Bun

Fluffy steamed buns are stuffed with juicy pork and spicy kimchi. And with only 4 ingredients needed to fill it up, you’ll be happy to have it fill YOU up!

Get the recipe: Addictive Kimchi Pork Steamed Bun

15. Eight Treasure Rice

My modern take on this traditional recipe makes for a light and healthy dessert topped with fragrant chrysanthemum syrup for a uniquely special taste.

Get the recipe: Eight Treasure Rice

