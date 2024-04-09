The Best Easy Flapjack Recipe You Will Love To Make (2024)

This post contains affiliate links. We may earn money from the products mentioned in this post, but this is at no cost to you

Learn how to make the best easy English flapjack recipe that the whole family will love. This is a recipe for the kids to make as well as enjoy eating.

Traditional flapjacks can be made either chewy or crunchy according to preferred taste. They are not exactly a healthy snack, but they are definitely delicious.

There is always a recipe that takes you back to your childhood. It’s the recipe that as soon as you smell it, you suddenly feel like a kid again.

This easy flapjack recipe is just that for me.

My mom used to make it all the time. It would be there when we got back from school, or it would be the recipe we make together.

Why did mom always go to this delicious recipe?

It’s fool proof, that’s why!

My mom would be the first to admit that she is not a baker, but she always did her best to provide us with home cooked treats. These easy flapjacks were the perfect solution.

When home cooked sweet treats taste THIS good, it’s hard to change to anything else!

These are the best flapjacks which are perfect for morning tea, afternoon tea, the kids lunch box or whenever you want a little snack!

Chewy Flapjacks The English Way

Whilst I live in Australia now, I grew up in England. For me, a flapjack is an oaty, syrup treat which is incredibly moreish, especially so when they are still warm.

Many a time I have had a conversation with my Australian friends about what a “flapjack” is.

It seems thatflapjack’s are what I would call pancakes. I just can’t get my head around that one!

Make no mistaking though, this is not an American flapjack. This is an English recipe.

It is a traditional easy flapjack recipe and it is waiting for you to enjoy it too.

What is so amazing about this popular flapjack recipe?

Well let’s start with the fact that they arecrunchy on the top, yet chewy on the inside. They literally spell ‘dreamy’.

The only problem is you can’t stop at just one, so do be warned if you make them.

They contain quite a bit of sugar, golden syrup and margarine so I would hardly call them healthy snacks. But hey, you have to indulge every once in a while don’t you!

You also don’t need to have any cooking skills to make these taste simply amazing.

Consisting of just a few ingredients, they literally take 5 minutes to whip up.

This also makes them a great treat to make with the kids, as you just throw all the ingredients in a bowl together and then tip it out into a baking dish.

What could possible go wrong!

What Do Flapjacks Look Like When Cooked?

Flapjacks can easily turn from a soft and chewy one to a crunchy one VERY easily.

If you would like to ensure that your flapjack is chewy, bake for about 15 minutes and then check them. They want to have a light to medium gold color.

If however you like your flapjacks to be a little crunchy, leave them more to the 20 minute mark until they have a darker color.

Maybe try a batch of both.

Either way they taste pretty amazing and sometimes it’s nice just to change things up a bit.

It really is personal preference as to whether you prefer a hard or a soft flapjack.

Flapjacks are supposed to be eaten cold, but in my opinion, they are simply divine when they are still warm. If you are restrained enough to wait until they cool then good on you.

Otherwise enjoy them straight from the oven with a beautiful cup of tea.

Oh, now your talking!

It’s best to wait until they have cooled a little though otherwise they will crumble when you try to cut them.

It’s best to leave them at least 5 minutes at room temperature if you can. However, you don’t want to leave them for too long otherwise they will be quite difficult to cut (especially if you have gone for the crispy version).

Once cut, leave them to cool even more whilst sitting on a wire rack.

Flapjack Ingredients

Another great thing abut this flapjack recipe is that you can make it using simple ingredients which is usually found in your pantry.

To make the flapjack mixture you simple need the following:

Porridge oats – Use instant oats or rolled oats for a smooth mixture. Jumbo oats can be used for a firmer flapjack.

Golden syrup – Maple syrup can be used as a substitute if you need it.

Margarine or butter

Sugar

Self raising flour

Cornflakes

You could also experiment with the traditional recipe with some extra ingredients such as adding chocolate chips or some other dried fruit. However it would be best to make the traditional recipe first and then experiment afterwards!

How Do You Make The Easy Flapjack Recipe?

So would you like to know how to make this easy flapjack recipe?Of course you do!

Simple print off the recipe card below and keep it somewhere safe.

I guarantee you will be revisiting this easy recipe time and time again, and then you will simply know it off by heart. Don’t you just love those recipes.

Follow the simple steps to make a big batch of the best flapjacks ever.

The Best Easy Flapjack Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Learn how to make the best easy English flapjack recipe that the whole family will love. This is a recipe for the kids to make as well as enjoy eating. Flapjacks can be made either chewy or crunchy according to preferred taste. They are not exactly a healthy snack, but they are definitely delicious. Ingredients 200g Margarine

2 Tablespoons Golden Syrup

200g Sugar

100g Oats

100g Self Raising Flour

150g Crushed Cornflakes Instructions Melt the margarine and the golden syrup in a pan, but be careful not to overheat. Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Once the margarine and golden syrup are melted, pour into the dry mixture and mix together thoroughly. Place the mixture into a well greased Swiss roll tin and bake in a moderately hot oven (375F, 190C or gas mark 5) for 15-20 minutes until the mixture is just firm. Whilst still hot, cut into the desired shape, but leave in the dish until cool (but not cold). Remove onto a wire rack to finish cooling.

Why Did My Flapjacks Not Stick Together?

As easy as flapjacks are to make, there can be one recurring problem. The problem? The flapjacks simply crumble rather than stick together.

SOLUTION: Luckily there is a simple solution to why your flapjacks are not sticking together.

They MUST BE LEFT TO COOL.

I suggest that the best way to cut them is whilst they are still in the pan (as it’s difficult to cut cooled flapjacks), but this is just creating the cutting line. NO flapjacks should be removed from the pan until they are completely cooled. If you try and remove the flapjacks whilst they are still warm, they will simply crumble.

Yes you end up with a delicious crumbly mess, but it’s much better to have a flapjacks that sticks together don’t you think?

Once cooled you can cut them fully into squares or rectangles to look like oat bars, following the cutting line you made whilst they were in the pan.

Can Flapjacks Be Frozen?

Provided that you don’t eat them all at once (which is a very real problem), flapjacks can be frozen for a later date.

They can either be wrapped in foil and placed in an airtight bag, OR placed in a airtight container. Make sure you place some parchment paper in between each layer of flapjack’s to ensure they do not stick together.

They can be kept for up to 2 months in the freezer, and defrosted in the fridge.

I know what your thinking. They are hardly an eye catching treat.

Don’t be fooled though!

Whilst they may not look overly appealing or gourmet, the taste is all there.

Don’t try them and you will be missing out, and that is simply a crime in itself.

Maybe this easy flapjack recipe will become the recipe that your children take into their adulthood and have fond memories of.

I suggest that you try it out with the kids and see what they think. I bet you will get the thumbs up though.

Need some more recipe ideas? Check out our entire range ofparty food ideasthat are perfect for the kids and adults too. There are plenty of homemade birthday cakes, cupcakes, cookies, chocolate popcorn and other delicious recipes that guests will all love.

