The BEST Egg Bites Recipe (2024)

These Egg Bites are made WITHOUT a sous vide machine or molds! Instead, they are baked using a mini muffin tin. So just fill them up and simply pop them in the oven! They are an easy, moist, tender and versatile breakfast that is much cheaper than buying them!
After many tests, I've discovered the trick to making the BEST egg bites that are super moist, tender AND ready in under 15 minutes! It involves using milk or cream, low and slow baking and a muffin tin.
Like my Cinnamon Sugar Brioche Skewers, these mini egg bites are a delicious breakfast or brunch option if you're craving something unique and that can easily be eaten on-the-go!
🍳 Why these egg bites are "the best"
- No sous vide machine is needed.
- All you need is a mini muffin tin. (👈This muffin tin is the one I like.)
- They come out moist not rubbery.
- They are versatile and can be made dairy free or with bacon!
Let me just say, I have made egg bites MANY times before.
They didn't always turn out great. Most of the time, they turned out dry or rubbery. Other times they stuck to the muffin tin. Getting them to cook evenly throughout was a challenge to say the least.
But this recipe comes out perfectly soft and moist every time!!!
🛒 Ingredient Tips
- milk/cream- this is the key ingredient to making your egg bites moist. Using cream as opposed to milk will give you a richer-tasting egg bite.
- cheese- I prefer cheddar, swiss, gouda or provolone. You can also swap out gruyere!
- veggies and/or meat- make sure to saute your veggies and pre-cook your meat before adding them to your muffin cups so they are not raw inside the egg.
- ketchup* - optional but such a game changer. (Trust me!)
🍳 How To Make Baked Egg Bites
- Whisk your eggs, milk and ketchup (if using) together.
- Add in your sauteed veggies or cooked meat and mix.
- Add in your grated cheese.
- Use a mini ice cream scooper to scoop egg mixture into each greased muffin tin.
- Bake at 275 degrees F for at least 10 minutes or until the center is justttt a bit jiggly.
- Remove from muffin tins carefully and let cool slightly. Enjoy with a cup of hot coffee!
📃 NOTE: Recipe card with exact quantities and detailed instructions are below! Print it out for later!
What Pan To Use?
I recommend using a mini silicone muffin tin. This allows you to easily pop out your egg bites and prevents the bites from sticking.
I found that using other tins do not work as well.
If you want larger egg bites, use a regular sized cupcake tray.
Aleka's Tips
1. 🥛Use Milk or Cream
I am not talking about a splash either. I am talking ½ cup!
If you don't use a good amount of milk, cream or another milk substitute, your egg bites will turn out dry.
Cream or half and half will give you richer bites that are great for keto dieting.
2. ⌛Bake At A Low Temperature
Sous vide cooking is all about low and slow. So to get these right, I knew I had to go low and slow but in the oven.
The baking temperature I set my oven to is 275 degrees F. It cooks the eggs quick enough but not TOO quick to where they dry out.
🍳 TIP* If you are using a larger regular-sized muffin tin, the bake time will be longer!
🍳 Variations
- Sausage
- Ham
- Peppers
- Caramelized onions
- Mushrooms
- Spinach/Kale
- Tomatoes
- Different cheeses like cheddar, swiss, feta or gruyere.
*Some recipes add cottage cheese in the mix to help make them moist and fluffy. This isn't necessary for this recipe if you use milk/cream.
🥶 Freezing
Freezing is an option but NOT recommended. Eggs don't freeze as well as other items BUT, it can be done if you make sure they are sealed VERY well.
To do so, place each stack in a large freezer bag with as much air removed from the bag as possible. Freezer burn is the enemy!!
Freeze up to 4 weeks. The longer, the increased chance of quality loss.
Read here to learn HOW TO PREVENT FREEZER BURN!
💡Freezing Tip* Use a straw to suck out the air in your freezer bags!
🔥 Reheating
It is important to let your egg bites defrost in the refrigerator before reheating!
If you don't, you will be forced to microwave them longer (since they're frozen) which will lead to dry, rubbery eggs! NOT good.
Once they're fully thawed, pop them in the microwave with a damp paper towel over top (creating a steam effect) and reheat in 15-30 second intervals.
Do not over cook when reheating your egg bites. Eggs cook SUPER fast!
🙋♂️FAQ's
Can I use a regular-sized muffin tin for my egg bites?
Yes BUT the bake time is going to be approximately 25% longer! The time depends on how high you fill your muffin cups and how large your tin is. You want to bake them until the middle JUST barely jiggles.
How do I make sure my egg bites don't stick?
Using a nonstick muffin tin is the first step. Next is to grease or spray your muffin tin well with butter or non-stick spray.
Why are my egg bites rubbery?
When eggs are rubbery, that means you overcooked your eggs or did not use any milk or cream.Eggs cook VERY QUICKLY so make sure to check your bites every 15-30 seconds so they do not end up rubbery.

📖 Recipe
The BEST Egg Bites Recipe
These The BEST Egg Bites Recipe are made WITHOUT a sous vide machine or molds! Instead, I use a mini muffin tin and simply pop them in the oven! After many tests, I found out how to make the BEST egg bites that are super moist AND ready in under 15 minutes!
4.83 from 62 votes
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 8 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 7 minutes minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 people
Calories: 269kcal
Author: Aleka Shunk
Cost: $3
Equipment
Muffin Tin
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup milk or cream
- 1 cup gruyere or cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoon cooked bacon, crumbled (2-3 slices) (*Optional)
- ½ tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
- 2 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon ketchup (*Optional)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 275°F.
If not already done, cook your bacon in the oven or in a skillet until crispy. Crumble into bits and set aside.
(Reserve 2 tablespoon of cheese and ½ tablespoon of bacon.) Add eggs, milk, bacon (if using), cheese, chives and ketchup in a bowl. Whisk well!
Using a mini muffin tin, brush melted butter generously inside each cup. (You can also use nonstick spray or liners to prevent them from sticking. If using liners, spray them as well.)
*You can also use a regular sized tin if you wish.
Using a mini ice cream scoop or small ladle, add the egg mixture to each muffin cup making sure to scoop the bacon/cheese sitting on the bottom of the bowl! Fill each cup to the brim then top with remaining cheese and bacon.
Bake for 10-15 minutes on the MIDDLE rack for mini egg muffins and 16-20 minutes for regular sized egg muffins.
*Depending upon your oven and the size of your muffin tin, they may need to bake longer! Try to keep from opening and closing the oven since this will drop the temperature. You are looking for the center to be slightly jiggly. You do NOT want to overcook your eggs!
As soon as you can handle them, GENTLY use a knife or small silicone spatula to loosen the outside of each egg cup to allow your bites to slide out. Turning the tin upside down helps.
Do not wait for them to cool or they will be tougher to remove.
Eat immediately or store in the fridge for 3-4 days in a sealed container.
Video
Recipe Notes
Yield
If using a mini-muffin tin: About 12 egg bites
If using a regular-sized muffin tin: About 4 egg bites
🍳 Once cooled, you can store your egg bites in a container or plastic wrap for about 3 days in the fridge.
🍳 Although they won't taste as good, you CAN freeze your bites by stacking a few and wrapping them in mini stacks with plastic wrap. (See photo above.) Then place the stacks in a large freezer bag with as much air removed from the bag. Freeze for up to 4-6 weeks.
🍳 Reheat egg bites in the microwave in 15-30 second intervals. Do not OVERHEAT them. Eggs cook super fast and they will become rubbery!
🍳 Egg whites can be used in place of the eggs. (I would use approx. 3 whites) or ⅓ cup in place of every 2 whole eggs.
Other breakfast for on-the-go!
Nutrition
Calories: 269kcal | Protein: 15.9g | Fat: 21.6g | Saturated Fat: 11.2g | Cholesterol: 151mg | Sodium: 442mg | Sugar: 2.5g | Calcium: 326mg | Iron: 1mg
