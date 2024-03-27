The Best Ever Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

The best homemade chicken noodle soup with egg noodles! Quick and easy to make and a dinner everyone will love! Just like your grandma used to make with homemade egg noodles!

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

When it’s cold outside or I’m having a bad day, I crave two things – hot chocolate and hot soup. I’ve been downing mugs full of this healthy hot chocolate on every cold day and at least once a week, I’ve been making this chicken noodle soup with egg noodles for dinner.

It’s easy to make and even better the second day, so I like to make it on Sunday and eat for the next few days for lunch along with this strawberry spinach salad.

And the secret to this chicken noodle soup is the homemade egg noodles using my grandma’s very own recipe. You could always make it with regular noodles or store-bought egg noodles as well but it’s nowhere near as good that way!

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup Ingredients

One of the best things about this soup is that it uses things you probably already have on hand, maybe even stocked up on already!

Chicken – you can either use raw chicken and cook it with the soup or we really like to use rotisserie chicken to make it even faster!

– you can either use raw chicken and cook it with the soup or we really like to use rotisserie chicken to make it even faster! Carrots – peeled and chopped

– peeled and chopped Celery – chopped into bite-size chunks

– chopped into bite-size chunks Chicken broth – make sure it’s reduced sodium if you use regular bone broth or reduce the amount of salt. Chicken bone broth works as well and is what we normally use after doing Whole 30 a few years ago

– make sure it’s reduced sodium if you use regular bone broth or reduce the amount of salt. Chicken bone broth works as well and is what we normally use after a few years ago Spices – salt, pepper, bay leaves, and parsley are the main ingredients in this one

– salt, pepper, bay leaves, and parsley are the main ingredients in this one Eggs – you’ll need four eggs total for the egg noodles

– you’ll need four eggs total for the egg noodles Flour – all-purpose flour works great

How to Make Homemade Egg Noodles

I’m going to start by showing you how to make the homemade egg noodles because they’re a key component in the actual chicken noodle soup.

The biggest key is to make sure to remember to do this about an hour ahead of time so the noodles have time to dry out before you make the soup. I’ve done it with as few as 30 minutes ahead of time and they work, but I recommend an hour.

1 – Mix your egg noodle ingredients together.

Mix the eggs, flours, salt, and water together with a wooden spoon. Combine together until you get a ball of egg noodle dough.

2 – Separate dough into balls.

Split that big ball of dough into three balls. If you leave it as one ball of dough, the egg noodles will either be too thick or too long!

3 – Cut the noodles.

Working with one ball at a time, roll out the dough until it’s about 1/4 inch thick.

Cut with a pizza cutter into noodles that are 1/2 to 3/4 inch wide and 3-4 inches long. Anything bigger and you’ll have a hard time getting them to fit in your soup bowl.

4 – Dry the noodles.

As you cut the noodles, place them on a parchment paper lined baking sheet (a silpat mat works as well). Let them dry on the mat for at least 30 minutes but ideally an hour before cooking them in the soup.

How to Make Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Okay, now that your noodles are drying, let’s talk about how to make this chicken noodle soup! It’s actually a lot easier than you’d ever imagine – the noodles were the most complicated part!

I made a video to show you how to make the soup. It’s super simple – just cook up your ingredients and add in your chicken and noodles very last! One of my favorite go-to meals and one of my family’s favorite homemade chicken noodle recipes!

1 – Cook your veggies.

Chop and cook your veggies in a large pot over medium-high heat. If you’re using rotisserie chicken, I recommend adding some skin into the pot with some olive oil first to add a bit of extra flavor.

If you’re using regular chicken, simply add olive oil then your cut veggies and garlic and let them cook until they’re soft.

2 – Season your veggies.

Once the veggies are softened, flavor with the bay leaves, salt, and pepper.

Then add the broth and bring everything to a boil.

3 – Add the chicken.

Once the broth is boiling, add your chicken – rotisserie or raw diced chicken. If you’re using raw chicken, let it boil long enough to cook the chicken.

If you’re using pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, you can speed this step up a bit since you’re not actually cooking the chicken, just warming it up.

4 – Add the noodles.

Add in the noodles and let them cook in the boiling broth for about five minutes or until they start floating at the top of the soup.

If you’re using regular store-bought noodles (and not the homemade egg noodles in this post), cook according to the package directions and just note, they may not float to the top!

5 – Serve warm!

Once the noodles are cooked, you’re good to go! Use a ladle to serve warm bowls of soup to everyone topped with a little fresh parsley if desired.

Chicken Noodle Soup FAQs

I get a lot of the same questions from people about this soup, so I’ve included answers to those questions here.

Have other questions? Leave them in the comments, and I’ll do my best to update this post!

What can I add to my chicken soup to give it flavor?

The spices in this should add flavor but another trick I use regularly is to add the skin of a rotisserie chicken at the very beginning of cooking to add flavor!

Do you cook chicken before adding it to soup?

In this soup you do not cook the chicken before adding it. Simply dice it up into small chunks and the boiling soup will cook it for you!

Should you cook egg noodles before adding to soup?

No, you don’t need to cook egg noodles before adding them to the soup. Simply put them in when the recipe calls and they’ll cook right up in the boiling broth.

How do you keep noodles from getting soggy in soup?

I’ve never had a problem with the egg noodles getting soggy, and I’ve left them in there for a few hours on the stove. It shouldn’t be a problem at all. If you’re using store-bought noodles, I recommend cooking them until al dente so that they have a bit left to cook if you’re going to leave the soup on the stove for a while.

Print Rate 5 from 10 votes Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodles The best homemade chicken noodle soup with egg noodles! Quick and easy to make and a dinner everyone will love! Just like your grandma used to make with homemade egg noodles! Prep: 20 minutes minutes Cook: 30 minutes minutes Total: 50 minutes minutes Serves6 Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ 2 medium carrots , peeled and chopped

▢ 2 ribs celery , chopped

▢ 4 cloves garlic , minced

▢ 2 bay leaves , fresh or dried

▢ Salt and pepper to taste

▢ 6 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

▢ 1 pound chicken breast tenders (I like to use Rotisserie chicken), diced

▢ Homemade egg noodles (recipe follows)

▢ Fresh or dried parsley (optional) Homemade Egg Noodles ▢ 3 egg yolks

▢ 1 whole egg

▢ 6 T cold water

▢ 2 tsp salt

▢ 2 cups flour Instructions Make your egg noodles (recipe below) so that they can dry while you're making the soup.

Place a large pot over medium heat and add olive oil. Add vegetables and garlic to the pot and cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes.

Add bay leaves and season vegetables with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken broth to the pot and raise heat to bring liquid to a boil.

Add diced chicken to the pot, return soup to a boil, and reduce heat back to medium. Cook chicken for two minutes then add egg noodles.

Cook soup an additional five minutes or until noodles are tender and floating to the surface. Remove pot from heat.

Stir in parsley and/or dill. Remove bay leaves from soup and serve hot. For homemade egg noodles Beat eggs until well mixed.

Beat in water and salt.

Stir in flour with a spoon until combined. Once combined, separate into three balls.

Roll each ball out thin and cut into thins strips with a pizza cutter.

Let dry on a baking sheet with parchment paper or Silpat to avoid sticking. Tips & Notes: If you prefer, you can use rotisserie chicken instead of raw chicken. If you use rotisserie chicken - add rotisserie chicken skin to the pot with the olive oil prior to adding the veggies for additional flavor. Cook with the soup then remove before serving. Nutrition Info Calories: 369kcal, Carbohydrates: 38g, Protein: 27g, Fat: 11g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 173mg, Sodium: 975mg, Potassium: 654mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 3650IU, Vitamin C: 3.1mg, Calcium: 51mg, Iron: 3.2mg Nutritional Disclaimer Author: Britni Vigil Course:Dinner Cuisine:American Did You Make This?Tag @PlayPartyPlan on Facebook and Instagram and hashtag it #playpartyplan so I can see your creations!

Don't forget to pin this homemade chicken noodle soup with egg noodles for later!